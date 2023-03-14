Kylie Jenner wore Maison Margiela to the VF Oscar party: cute or too stiff?

Call me crazy, but I like the fact that the Kardashian-Jenners regularly come out for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. I don’t want to see them at the Oscars, mind you, but it’s fine and even fun to see them dressed up at the VF party. Kylie and Kendall came out for this year’s VF Oscar party and both of them put some thought into their looks. Kylie wore Maison Margiela Couture – a custom piece – while Kendall wore a vintage (2008) Jean Paul Gaultier. No joke, I love Kendall’s dress. She looks great here. Kylie’s dress just looks too stiff.

Gigi Hadid in Zac Posen. Awful! It reminds me of Chloe Sevigny’s quip about Gwyneth Paltrow complaining about the Met Gala: “maybe her sleeves were too tight.” Like, this isn’t a party dress because of the sleeves.

Sienna Miller in Fendi. A weirdly lowkey look. Granted, she hasn’t been in-our-faces for years now, but this is shockingly subdued.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, who are newly engaged. She… reminds me a bit of Jennifer Westfeldt, his former partner. They’re not twins or anything, but I do think he has a physical type. I like the black-and-white coordination, that’s all I’ve got.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

27 Responses to “Kylie Jenner wore Maison Margiela to the VF Oscar party: cute or too stiff?”

  1. Vs says:
    March 14, 2023 at 7:51 am

    The model Jenner dress is a copy of Marion Cotillard dress when she won her Oscar… she just changed the color but the style is the same

    Reply
  2. tamsin says:
    March 14, 2023 at 7:52 am

    I wonder if anyone ever sits down at these parties? I can’t imagine what would happen to these dresses.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      March 14, 2023 at 8:39 am

      They wrinkle, just look at Hamm’s fiancee Anna’s dress. I’m surprised no one from VF is positioned before the red carpet to help people out with that sort of thing.

      Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Kendall’s dress is everything. And I’m sure up close it’s a lot but when one takes a few steps back it really is beautiful and she wears it well.
    Disclaimer- I’m not a fan of the family but fashion is fashion.

    Reply
  4. Pampelmuse says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:20 am

    Just like Kim, Kylie is „textbook sexy“ but just isn’t, but so boring to look at. No charisma, not radiating anything.

    Reply
    • shanaynay says:
      March 14, 2023 at 9:40 am

      +1. I couldn’t agree with you more.

      Reply
    • Claire says:
      March 14, 2023 at 10:48 am

      Agreed. Kylie’s sexiness is entirely performative.

      Reply
    • Scurryalongnow says:
      March 14, 2023 at 10:48 am

      I feel like its their posture. Just a quick comparison between the Jenner’s and Gigi, the way they’re standing sends such different messages. It feels like neither Jenner is “confident”, or self-assured, just there to look like it, and it shows. Kylie in particular tends to pose with her neck bent downward, which not only looks painful but also just…submissive while trying to look seductive? It’s a strange way to pose I guess is what I’m saying.

      Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:33 am

    What happened to Sienna’s style sense! This is awful, fabric looks like something from a tired sofa, very matronly, makes her look dumpy.

    Reply
  6. Annalise/Typical Virgo says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Has Kylie’s face looked different lately or is it me? Her face definitely looks different (older) and not for the better. Maybe her new work needs to settle. Or maybe she’s suffering from “ozempic face” lol.

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:49 am

    I don’t like any of these either.

    Reply
  8. Carmen says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:01 am

    Love Kendall’s dress and she is wearing the hell out of it.

    Reply
    • shanaynay says:
      March 14, 2023 at 9:42 am

      Here eyes always look so dead in every picture. She has no life behind them. As Tyra Banks from ANTM, would say, “She needs to learn how to smize.”

      Reply
      • Annalise/Typical Virgo says:
        March 14, 2023 at 10:49 am

        Shanaynay- I totally agree about Kendall’s dead eyes. In almost every single pic, she looks bored, detached, and sullen. I’ve read numerous accounts of her being a rude, contemptful jerk and just all around negative. I must say she certainly LOOKS the way she apparently ACTS.

        I admit I LOVE her dress, though. it would look better on someone who knows how to smile

  9. girl_ninja says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:11 am

    Kylie’s face looks like it’s collapsing and Kendell needs to chill on whatever she’s doing to hers. I really like Gigi’s gown, she looks lovely.

    Reply
    • Justwastingtime says:
      March 14, 2023 at 4:02 pm

      Kylie face is damaged from years of filler. They finally figured out how damaging continued filler use is as it essentially creates scar tissue due to an autoimmune response. And as it often doesn’t leave and migrates. Use it long term at your peril. And I feel so sorry for her.

      Reply
  10. HeyKay says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:14 am

    Jon Hamm is looking worse and worse. He is aging badly.
    His career and his looks peaked in MM. And yes this girl looks a lot like JW.
    I still think he’s drinking. A lot.

    Sienna Miller looks like the gown is out dated couch upholstery fabric, not at all flattering.

    Gigi H. the gown is beautiful. Color, cut. 👍 It photos well but could she sit down or did she lean all night?

    All of the Kardashians are starting melt together for me. Will they never go away?

    Reply
  11. Veronica S. says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:19 am

    Kendall’s dress is basically a metallic version of Marion Cotillard’s from years back, but I admit she is wearing it beautifully. I don’t think she’s a particularly talented model, but of her sisters, I think she’s the one who utilizes high fashion best. Unlike them, the clothes don’t feel like they’re wearing her all of the time. There’s some instinct for presentation there.

    I think Gigi looks very old school actress in a good way. I agree she looks sewn into that gown, but she is a stunner. Great choice on the dramatic hair. Very Rita Hayworth.

    Reply
    • Mf says:
      March 14, 2023 at 10:17 am

      Agree- Gigi looks spectacular. Her dress isn’t really an after party dress, but when you look that good, who cares?

      Reply
      • Tiffany:) says:
        March 14, 2023 at 12:53 pm

        Gigi’s dress is incredible! The craftsmanship is stunning, and so is the color. I bet it’s mind blowing up close.

  12. theotherviv says:
    March 14, 2023 at 10:35 am

    All I got is -Oh look, Don Draper with his daughter or granddaughter, how sweet

    Reply

