Kylie Jenner wore Maison Margiela to the VF Oscar party: cute or too stiff?

Call me crazy, but I like the fact that the Kardashian-Jenners regularly come out for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. I don’t want to see them at the Oscars, mind you, but it’s fine and even fun to see them dressed up at the VF party. Kylie and Kendall came out for this year’s VF Oscar party and both of them put some thought into their looks. Kylie wore Maison Margiela Couture – a custom piece – while Kendall wore a vintage (2008) Jean Paul Gaultier. No joke, I love Kendall’s dress. She looks great here. Kylie’s dress just looks too stiff.
Gigi Hadid in Zac Posen. Awful! It reminds me of Chloe Sevigny’s quip about Gwyneth Paltrow complaining about the Met Gala: “maybe her sleeves were too tight.” Like, this isn’t a party dress because of the sleeves.
Sienna Miller in Fendi. A weirdly lowkey look. Granted, she hasn’t been in-our-faces for years now, but this is shockingly subdued.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, who are newly engaged. She… reminds me a bit of Jennifer Westfeldt, his former partner. They’re not twins or anything, but I do think he has a physical type. I like the black-and-white coordination, that’s all I’ve got.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Sienna Miller attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 95th Annual Academy Awards Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 762328231, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sienna Miller, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 95th Annual Academy Awards Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 762328867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 95th Annual Academy Awards Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 762362074, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 95th Annual Academy Awards Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 762362912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 95th Annual Academy Awards Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 762362952, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Gigi Hadid attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 95th Annual Academy Awards Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 762367093, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
The model Jenner dress is a copy of Marion Cotillard dress when she won her Oscar… she just changed the color but the style is the same
It’s not a copy. Kendall’s dress is from the same collection as the one Marion Cotillard wore. The necklines are different.
Yeah, I actually love the dress and it looks great on Kendall. The problem is that Marion did it first and better.
Marion’s was blush I believe. I like it in this color too.
I wonder if anyone ever sits down at these parties? I can’t imagine what would happen to these dresses.
They wrinkle, just look at Hamm’s fiancee Anna’s dress. I’m surprised no one from VF is positioned before the red carpet to help people out with that sort of thing.
Kendall’s dress is everything. And I’m sure up close it’s a lot but when one takes a few steps back it really is beautiful and she wears it well.
Disclaimer- I’m not a fan of the family but fashion is fashion.
Just like Kim, Kylie is „textbook sexy“ but just isn’t, but so boring to look at. No charisma, not radiating anything.
+1. I couldn’t agree with you more.
Agreed. Kylie’s sexiness is entirely performative.
I feel like its their posture. Just a quick comparison between the Jenner’s and Gigi, the way they’re standing sends such different messages. It feels like neither Jenner is “confident”, or self-assured, just there to look like it, and it shows. Kylie in particular tends to pose with her neck bent downward, which not only looks painful but also just…submissive while trying to look seductive? It’s a strange way to pose I guess is what I’m saying.
What happened to Sienna’s style sense! This is awful, fabric looks like something from a tired sofa, very matronly, makes her look dumpy.
Agree. She looks frumpy. Look at the bust. It’s so bad.
Is Sienna pregnant? It looks like it.
Has Kylie’s face looked different lately or is it me? Her face definitely looks different (older) and not for the better. Maybe her new work needs to settle. Or maybe she’s suffering from “ozempic face” lol.
I always think, she looks completely different compared to her Instagram.
I don’t like any of these either.
Love Kendall’s dress and she is wearing the hell out of it.
Here eyes always look so dead in every picture. She has no life behind them. As Tyra Banks from ANTM, would say, “She needs to learn how to smize.”
Shanaynay- I totally agree about Kendall’s dead eyes. In almost every single pic, she looks bored, detached, and sullen. I’ve read numerous accounts of her being a rude, contemptful jerk and just all around negative. I must say she certainly LOOKS the way she apparently ACTS.
I admit I LOVE her dress, though. it would look better on someone who knows how to smile
Kylie’s face looks like it’s collapsing and Kendell needs to chill on whatever she’s doing to hers. I really like Gigi’s gown, she looks lovely.
Kylie face is damaged from years of filler. They finally figured out how damaging continued filler use is as it essentially creates scar tissue due to an autoimmune response. And as it often doesn’t leave and migrates. Use it long term at your peril. And I feel so sorry for her.
Jon Hamm is looking worse and worse. He is aging badly.
His career and his looks peaked in MM. And yes this girl looks a lot like JW.
I still think he’s drinking. A lot.
Sienna Miller looks like the gown is out dated couch upholstery fabric, not at all flattering.
Gigi H. the gown is beautiful. Color, cut. 👍 It photos well but could she sit down or did she lean all night?
All of the Kardashians are starting melt together for me. Will they never go away?
Kendall’s dress is basically a metallic version of Marion Cotillard’s from years back, but I admit she is wearing it beautifully. I don’t think she’s a particularly talented model, but of her sisters, I think she’s the one who utilizes high fashion best. Unlike them, the clothes don’t feel like they’re wearing her all of the time. There’s some instinct for presentation there.
I think Gigi looks very old school actress in a good way. I agree she looks sewn into that gown, but she is a stunner. Great choice on the dramatic hair. Very Rita Hayworth.
Agree- Gigi looks spectacular. Her dress isn’t really an after party dress, but when you look that good, who cares?
Gigi’s dress is incredible! The craftsmanship is stunning, and so is the color. I bet it’s mind blowing up close.
All I got is -Oh look, Don Draper with his daughter or granddaughter, how sweet