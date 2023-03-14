Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent at the VF Oscar party: boring or elegant?

Hailey Bieber turned up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Saint Laurent. Two different fabrics, two different shoulders, two different sleeves — one gloved, one inexplicably dragging on the floor… The latter would drive me crazy. This look is so dramatic, yet somehow still so boring. As is her hair.
Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a beautiful blue floral toile thread work embroidered Oscar de la Renta. It’s a great take on a column dress. And the detailing and color are amazing. I love this and she looks like she loves it, which just makes a great look even better. And her eye makeup and earrings match the blue!
Yara Shahidi also popped in red and white Bottega Veneta. She looks like a Valentine in a short column dress and gloves. It looks like the appliqués are flowers and leaves and maybe butterflies? This is a cool look, and also looks like she can move in it. The slicked back hair and subtle makeup work perfectly with the dress. And under the gloves she had a red-tipped manicure.
Vanessa Hudgens changed from her classic pre-show host gown into an edgier Roberto Cavalli. There’s a lot going on, but I love this and would totally wear it (though not as well). There’s fringe, there’s a lace-up deep-V front, there’s zebra print, there’s leopard print… It’s a lot and it works and she looks amazing. I’m not even mad at the hair! Even if you’re engaged, this is how you want to look when you cross paths with your ex, which happened briefly outside the party.
Danielle Brooks was in Nina Ricci. I wouldn’t have guessed we’d see a black bikini under a see-through polka dot catsuit (with gloves) under a Cruella de Vil-colored fur coat. She accessorized with sunglasses in some pics, which was a vibe. This look is fun and looks more comfortable than some of the gowns.
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Cover Images, Getty Images and via Instagram
I love Sarah’s, it’s light and fun and pretty.
I love the whole look. It’s very pretty.
Sarah’s look is the dress version of a purse from Oscar that I am currently coveting. As I am her dress.
It gives me hope that spring is coming! I do dislike the liner below the eye though – I’ve never loved that look since it closes up the eye a bit. It’s nice to see her so happy.
Hailey looks like the villain she is 🤷🏻♀️
Haha.
Agree with this re: Hailey.
I love Yara’s look! So fun and appropriate for an after-party.
I would like Yara’s look if the dress was longer. I like hailey’s black dress. It’s elegant and classy. Better than that fur coat see through monstrosity Danielle is wearing. She should have gone with a different material for the coat.
I was going to say, she’s giving wallis simpson vibes in that dress. What is her deal, she looks so unhappy all the time? I bet she’s one of those women who purposely doesn’t smile so as to avoid wrinkles
Her hair looks nice, though.
I like her hair as well. In a world of extensions and overstyled hair it’s nice to see such a classic, healthy-looking hairstyle.
Her nose appears to be on the verge of collapse.
Interesting choice for readers here to pile on a woman being cyberbullied and harassed, and to try to cast her as the villain. But okay.
Wasn’t she and Kylie participating in the cyber billing as well.
That’s a completely made up narrative (by certain overly engaged stans…)
They posted a picture of their eye area. You know, like Kylie has often posted in her stories before Selena Gomez said anything about eyebrows. However, the timing worked out well for Selena’s narrative and her fans have been attacking Hailey, Kylie, and Bella Hadid in their Instagram comments for weeks.
It’s such a stretch to say that the photo Kylie posted was in response to Selena. But even if it was, isn’t the nonstop cyberbullying in one direction more than excessive?
I’m no fan of any of theses people, but come on fan from all side have been attacking .
Me either, but it seems completely one-sided. E.g. look at the “villain” comments here. Look at the instagrams of Hailey, Justin, Kylie, Bella, and Selena. I should be mad at these people for making me care about their lives but man I feel bad for all of the former for being bullied like this.
I am confused on how no one else’s wife gets as much attention as she does, even though there are stunning wifes more interesting than her out there. She does have a killer stylist/best friend though that probably costs Justin a bundle. Is her main objective to just try to be stylish? Interesting, smart, kind-sadly not seen those options displayed yet.
Danielle Brooks, wow that entire outfit is bad. Truly awful.
I like the red and white short gown but maybe not the gloves.
Bad in its entirety. Not sure what she was thinking. And it looks like she’s wearing a skunk.
SMG looks FAB! I NEED to know if she and Pedro crossed paths at the VF party for a Buffy reunion?!
I actually liked Hailey’s look and am not normally a fan of her style. SMG looked fabulous as always.
SMG looks fantastic. I love her- so much that as a 50yo i have been watching her new teen show – Wolfpack, and enjoying it. She has been championing the new oscar winner Mr. Frasier.
And is it just me, or do Hailey and Justin Bieber seem like the least happy people on the planet. I know they both have had health struggles, and the 20s involves a lot of growing pains- but they always seems completely miserable.
I love haileys dress, wish the hair was straight. I like Vanessa’s also but the hair is a no
No on SMG (haven’t forgotten her being camped in Janetti’s instagram comments), Yara and Danielle’s fits.
Personally, I find her one huge YAWN! She always looks so miserable. I find nothing exciting or interesting about her.
Loving Vanessa’s look, all of it, hair, makeup included.
I like it too – would love to see some closer looks at that dress and a pic from the back – searching now!
Hailee’a look is awful. The dress manages to make her arms look disproportional long.
Oh, my! Sarah Michelle Gellar, can I please have that dress when you’re done with it 😍.
No personal opinion on Hailey, but I always find her style to be SO boring. She does nearly-naked or drapey fabric, and raaarely strays from those two looks.
Sarah Michelle can do no wrong in my book, however blue eyeshadow that light looks like setting powder. Maybe darker would’ve worked.
The Hailey pile on makes me uncomfortable, because i worry it may have similarities to Meghan (not exactly, because Meghan did absolutely nothing wrong, but I hope fellow commenters will understand what I mean in good faith.)
Have I been convinced by the zeitgeist to dislike Hailey? I’m trying to think back to when I first heard of her, in 2018, and it’s possible I was put off by her just by association- Jenner bff, Justin wife.
The current hate she is receiving doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, because I don’t really know Selena Gomez, or her work (been meaning to watch the murder show!).
I watched that lip sync video (Hailey, one Jenner sister, and a friend I don’t know) and if that really was some kind of slight against Selena, I see how that would be enraging, even to someone without skin in the game.
Anyone care to share thoughts?
I don’t know what’s up with me this year, but I’m here for all the most out-there looks. I’m digging Danielle’s vibe and she looks like she is too!
Hailey has that rare look of a person who doesn’t feel she needs to do anything anyone thinks she should or please anyone to get along in life.