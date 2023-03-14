Austin Butler’s girlfriend Kaia Gerber finally came out for the VF Oscar party

While I was actively rooting against Austin Butler at the Oscars, I have to admit, I admire the fact that he took the loss standing up. He was gracious to all of the winners, especially Brendan Fraser. He dealt with everyone on the red carpet asking him where his girlfriend was too, even though he clearly said in multiple interviews that he wasn’t bringing Kaia Gerber to the Oscars. Austin and Kaia met up after the Oscars when they attended the VF Oscar party. She wore a sparkly Celine slipdress, he wore Saint Laurent (he also wore the same label at the Oscars). His pants are too high, but I enjoy his blouse. Kaia looks great. I’m glad that he wasn’t sulking – I hope he networked his ass off during this awards szn.

Riley Keough in Celine. This sparkly, patterned slipdresses were definitely the trend for the post-Oscar parties. She looks fine – I’m glad she’s out and about too.

Michelle Yeoh in Armani. I normally would have given her a solo post but I really disliked her party dress! I’m glad she won and everything, but this is meh.

Ke Huy Quan looked like he came straight from the Oscars, didn’t even change his tux. Everyone wanted to pose with him too!

Stephanie Hsu in a very strange quilted minidress. Like Austin Butler, I hope Hsu networked her ass off.

After wearing one of my favorite Oscar dresses, I was disappointed with Cara Delevingne’s Del Core party look. It seemed too tight and uncomfortable.

11 Responses to “Austin Butler’s girlfriend Kaia Gerber finally came out for the VF Oscar party”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    March 14, 2023 at 7:10 am

    Can’t abide the lower half of his face.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      March 14, 2023 at 8:32 am

      He’s a rather unfortunate looking boy, isn’t he?
      I’ve seen a couple of interviews and in motion, his face is very different

      Reply
    • CrazyHeCallsMe says:
      March 14, 2023 at 8:47 am

      He needs to gain some weight. He’s way too thin. Agree about the lower half of his face.

      Reply
  2. tamsin says:
    March 14, 2023 at 7:42 am

    I like Kaia’s dress, although she seems to really have to do some exaggerated poses to do it justice. Michelle looks lovely and her dress is lovely too- very traditional and flattering. Cara’s dress is very nice in a muted kind of way, but standing over the vanity fair lettering makes her look like she has chicken feet peeping out from underneath the dress.

    Reply
  3. Josephine says:
    March 14, 2023 at 7:52 am

    despite being handed a career I feel for Kaia. she has none of the presence or grace or style or confidence of her mother and that has to suck. she certainly is pretty but it would be great for her to go her own way because i don’t think modeling is it for her. she always looks a little terrified behind the eyes.

    Reply
  4. Lemons says:
    March 14, 2023 at 7:57 am

    I’m actually a fan of Cara’s dress, though the boning must be doing wonders for her cleavage. That definitely looks like it hurts, but I get the vision.

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:07 am

    All I can say is Kaia is lucky with who her parents are, cuz whatever “it” is that makes a person a star, she doesn’t have it. She always looks like a child playing dress up way out of her league.

    Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Cindy Crawford’s daughter’s dress does her chest no favors. It gets a thumbs down from me.
    And Cara’s dress looks like her chest is about to pop out of it. I agree it’s a miss after the glamour she brought to the show.

    Reply
  7. Concern Fae says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:22 am

    Party dresses should not have trains. Dealing with a train is the opposite of a party mood. Unless that hooks up in the back. But still. Party dresses for the parties.

    Reply
  8. Sue E Generis says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Kaia’s Cindy resemblance is stronger than usual in these pics (without the IT factor). Her extensions at the back are way too bulky, they’re too high above her head. She looks like she’s gained weight, meaning she looks healthy vs looking like she’s starving and about to fall over in other pictures. Overall she looks nice, but interesting.

    Reply
  9. AnnaKist says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Stephanie, please, put my oven gloves back where you found them this minute!

    Reply

