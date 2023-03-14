Austin Butler’s girlfriend Kaia Gerber finally came out for the VF Oscar party

While I was actively rooting against Austin Butler at the Oscars, I have to admit, I admire the fact that he took the loss standing up. He was gracious to all of the winners, especially Brendan Fraser. He dealt with everyone on the red carpet asking him where his girlfriend was too, even though he clearly said in multiple interviews that he wasn’t bringing Kaia Gerber to the Oscars. Austin and Kaia met up after the Oscars when they attended the VF Oscar party. She wore a sparkly Celine slipdress, he wore Saint Laurent (he also wore the same label at the Oscars). His pants are too high, but I enjoy his blouse. Kaia looks great. I’m glad that he wasn’t sulking – I hope he networked his ass off during this awards szn.

Riley Keough in Celine. This sparkly, patterned slipdresses were definitely the trend for the post-Oscar parties. She looks fine – I’m glad she’s out and about too.

Michelle Yeoh in Armani. I normally would have given her a solo post but I really disliked her party dress! I’m glad she won and everything, but this is meh.

Ke Huy Quan looked like he came straight from the Oscars, didn’t even change his tux. Everyone wanted to pose with him too!

Stephanie Hsu in a very strange quilted minidress. Like Austin Butler, I hope Hsu networked her ass off.

After wearing one of my favorite Oscar dresses, I was disappointed with Cara Delevingne’s Del Core party look. It seemed too tight and uncomfortable.

