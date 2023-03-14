Ana de Armas wore a ‘stained glass’ Louis Vuitton to the VF Oscar party

Ana De Armas changed into this custom Louis Vuitton dress for the post-Oscar parties. I would think that we’re supposed to see “stained glass windows.” It’s not bad and hey, it does look comfortable. It’s just a slipdress with an interesting fabric. The cutest was when Ana saw Ke Huy Quan on the VF carpet and they gave each other a big hug. From the looks of things, Ana is a big EEAAO stan and she was rooting for all of those actors. Plus, I think everyone who was part of this awards season fell in love with Ke – he made everyone smile and he was hugging everybody.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton – um, real talk, Sophie looks GREAT. I love when a pale redhead goes witchy, and this is very witchy.
Janelle Monáe in bespoke AREA. I mean… she’s not wearing any underwear or anything. How are you going to the VF party with no drawers on?? Still, she has a gorgeous figure.
Rooney Mara, I think this is McQueen? I am truly so mad about her style at the Oscars and here at the VF party. I loathe this, even if I want to give her credit for at least trying to wear something other than off-white or black.
Lily James in Versace. It’s been done a million times but she looks good. It feels like something Kim Kardashian wore a decade ago.
Fan Bingbing in silver and pink – I don’t like this but I also think…it’s fine. It is what it is. She looks like a vintage movie star, honestly.
I love that he hops when he sees someone he’s excited about. Literally jumping for joy. The world would be a better place if more grown ups jumped for joy when they were excited.
100% agree…he is pure joy and I am so excited this is happening for him
He is the best. His happiness and enthusiasm are a joy to see. I like everyone’s dresses but Rooney and that pink dress.
Rooney Mara giving off Redcoat chic. Colonialist couture. Read the room, sweetie.
It’s a really awful dress even without that connotation.
I actually don’t hate the dress—I just hate it in *her*. I think she’s too short and delicate for it. And with the military vibes, the whole look would benefit from a wearer who had a more commanding presence.
To me it looks as though RM battled the nutcracker for his coat and won and then wore it over the same time exact dress she had on at the Oscars. Not my style.
Lol
Totally lol i’m not sure how you’re supposed to model this or what’s the right attitude for it… totally weird.
Ponytail dresses are a no for me.
Rooney better hide that coat from you know who!
Loveee Fan Bingbing’s entire look.
She looks like she escaped from a house on fire and someone handed her their coat. It’s so bad. She also looks like she is shrinking.
It’s very Regency – a combo of Mr. Wickham and Elizabeth Bennett.
I think she just put a jacket over her actual Oscar dress, no? I HATE it. That structured jacket over that floaty dress? AWFUL.
Is Rooney still with Joaquin? Girl needs to eat something.
You nailed it, ThatsNotOkay. It’s redcoat chic.
Dislike Ana’s dress. It looks shockingly cheap somehow. I want to see a better photo of Joe Jonas’s suit. Is it an homage to Elvis? By far the most interesting outfit on this post.
I think richer, deeper colors would have improved it a lot. And even just a touch more structure or “fluff” somewhere
I don’t care for any of these. Ana’s is interesting, but I don’t love the final product.
Tiffany lamp vibes from Ana’s dress. It’s pretty but a little busy. She is so pretty, tho. She looks good in anything.
Rooney is wearing the same thing she wore to the ceremony — she had this jacket on in the auditorium, but just didn’t wear it to walk the initial red carpet.
Sorry, hadn’t read your post.
Sophie, Janelle and Fan all look amazing. The styling of Fan’s dress with the fur coat, makeup and hair is divine. The rest of these people bought a ticket on the Snooze Train ZzzzzzzzZzzzzZzzz.
I like Ana’s dress, she really looks so pretty and Lily James dress looks great. No way KK would look that good.
I really have a soft spot for Ana & I like the dress. Especially the contrast at the waist. She looks lovely & happy. The latter is what makes her look great
Gotta say, I never had ‘skews Hugh Hefner’ on my bingo card for Jonas Bros’ futures but it seems to be the vibe for 2/3.
Ana is a beautiful woman but she lacks pizzaz or oomph or something or LV is actively sabotaging her.Why doesn’t she style her hair or something? Her red carpet apparences have been very boring…it’s just meh for me
I like Fan,Janelle and Sophie.
I like Ana’s dress and the fact that it doesn’t look structured. But I don’t like her in hair extensions – she has a delicate face and it’s too much – too long, too flat.
I think Joe and Sophie look great together.
Ana’s stylist never gets the coloring right for her. How can you consistently washout someone so beautiful?
Karla Welsh was her stylist and they « broke up »and since then and the collab with LV,it has been blah…She seemed happy on the red carpet so whatever.
It’s interesting to see that Ana abandoned Karla and now it’s happening with Law and Zendaya and it’s also happened between Anya and Law,and once they signed with LV and Dior.Since Ana and Anya are with these Couture houses,the fashion has been not so good so I hope it won’t happen with Zendaya but it doesn’t seem promising
I like most of these gowns.
That red jacket on RM looks like she stole from the mens Poldark costume dept. plus it looks hot to wear.
Ana and Sophie are gorgeous.
Same goes for Janelle and Fanfare.
As for Rooney Mara: we got the memo, you are a serious actress who takes herself very seriously. Jesus.
Ana definitely should’ve worn that dress on the red carpet. Rooney Mara’s would’ve also been better with the jacket there, too. More daring at least.
Joe and Sophie looked great – she got the hot one.
I’m enjoying all the Oscar fashion coverage and am happy Kaiser didn’t have to burn down the whole blog — Austin’s loss definitely had a silver lining 😉.
Anyway, I had to comment b/c I am loving Fan’s style. Her red carpet dress was a showstopper and this one is beautiful, too. It seems a little big/long on the fit, but super glamorous. A definite fave.
Rooney Mara gives Olsen twins vibes. Not the color or style, per say, but the way she holds herself.
I absolutely love Ana’s dress. I love a simple silhouette with exciting fabric. But if I can spot your extensions, you need a better hairstylist.
I love it, too- there is some whimsy to it, but it doesn’t have a speck of twee.
KE just makes me so happy! He’s such a sweet man! He’s genuinely so happy for everyone and deserves this so much ❤️ also Ana is drop dead gorgeous
Sophie looks amazing. If I had one note, it’s that it might be a centimeter more amazing if her gown was deepest violet color that would make her porcelain complexion radiant. I may be pilloried for saying this, but I liked RM’s gown, the fit, the ponytail train, and especially with the jacket, as that coat definitely reads Victorian circus ringmaster to me and I can see her liking the subtle critique of that, given how much she doesn’t seem to enjoy the hoopla.
Totally envious of Janelle’s body. Perky everywhere! I could not pull that outfit off.
I couldn’t either. She looks like a dream I once had, but she is real. I love this, for her.
I love Ana’s dress, so beautiful. Different. Understated.
I actually like Rooney Mara’s jacket thing here. I would have like to see bolder makeup though. And that center part really needs a rest.
I adore the stained glass fabric! I’d love to see it in a corset dress of some sort.
Mara’s posture ruins 100% of anything she wears.
Sophie and Joe are giving Game of Thrones vibes. I love it. Ana’s dress would look spectacular on somebody less passive, with maybe a different fabric under the window pane.
Ana seemed a little timid so maybe that’s why the dress didn’t wow me.I hope she gets better roles than Blonde and ballerina is better than that movie with Chris Evans.