Ana de Armas wore a ‘stained glass’ Louis Vuitton to the VF Oscar party

Ana De Armas changed into this custom Louis Vuitton dress for the post-Oscar parties. I would think that we’re supposed to see “stained glass windows.” It’s not bad and hey, it does look comfortable. It’s just a slipdress with an interesting fabric. The cutest was when Ana saw Ke Huy Quan on the VF carpet and they gave each other a big hug. From the looks of things, Ana is a big EEAAO stan and she was rooting for all of those actors. Plus, I think everyone who was part of this awards season fell in love with Ke – he made everyone smile and he was hugging everybody.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton – um, real talk, Sophie looks GREAT. I love when a pale redhead goes witchy, and this is very witchy.

Janelle Monáe in bespoke AREA. I mean… she’s not wearing any underwear or anything. How are you going to the VF party with no drawers on?? Still, she has a gorgeous figure.

Rooney Mara, I think this is McQueen? I am truly so mad about her style at the Oscars and here at the VF party. I loathe this, even if I want to give her credit for at least trying to wear something other than off-white or black.

Lily James in Versace. It’s been done a million times but she looks good. It feels like something Kim Kardashian wore a decade ago.

Fan Bingbing in silver and pink – I don’t like this but I also think…it’s fine. It is what it is. She looks like a vintage movie star, honestly.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.

47 Responses to “Ana de Armas wore a ‘stained glass’ Louis Vuitton to the VF Oscar party”

  1. North of Boston says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:26 am

    I love that he hops when he sees someone he’s excited about. Literally jumping for joy. The world would be a better place if more grown ups jumped for joy when they were excited.

    Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Rooney Mara giving off Redcoat chic. Colonialist couture. Read the room, sweetie.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      March 14, 2023 at 8:30 am

      It’s a really awful dress even without that connotation.

      Reply
      • Mf says:
        March 14, 2023 at 10:12 am

        I actually don’t hate the dress—I just hate it in *her*. I think she’s too short and delicate for it. And with the military vibes, the whole look would benefit from a wearer who had a more commanding presence.

    • ML says:
      March 14, 2023 at 8:39 am

      To me it looks as though RM battled the nutcracker for his coat and won and then wore it over the same time exact dress she had on at the Oscars. Not my style.

      Reply
    • DouchesOfCornwall says:
      March 14, 2023 at 9:00 am

      Totally lol i’m not sure how you’re supposed to model this or what’s the right attitude for it… totally weird.
      Ponytail dresses are a no for me.

      Reply
    • SAS says:
      March 14, 2023 at 9:03 am

      Rooney better hide that coat from you know who!

      Loveee Fan Bingbing’s entire look.

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      March 14, 2023 at 9:04 am

      She looks like she escaped from a house on fire and someone handed her their coat. It’s so bad. She also looks like she is shrinking.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 14, 2023 at 12:04 pm

      It’s very Regency – a combo of Mr. Wickham and Elizabeth Bennett.

      Reply
    • Turtledove says:
      March 14, 2023 at 12:58 pm

      I think she just put a jacket over her actual Oscar dress, no? I HATE it. That structured jacket over that floaty dress? AWFUL.

      Reply
    • TeamMeg says:
      March 14, 2023 at 3:13 pm

      Is Rooney still with Joaquin? Girl needs to eat something.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 14, 2023 at 10:15 pm

      You nailed it, ThatsNotOkay. It’s redcoat chic.

      Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Dislike Ana’s dress. It looks shockingly cheap somehow. I want to see a better photo of Joe Jonas’s suit. Is it an homage to Elvis? By far the most interesting outfit on this post.

    Reply
    • Jm says:
      March 14, 2023 at 9:55 am

      I think richer, deeper colors would have improved it a lot. And even just a touch more structure or “fluff” somewhere

      Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:32 am

    I don’t care for any of these. Ana’s is interesting, but I don’t love the final product.

    Reply
    • TeamMeg says:
      March 14, 2023 at 3:14 pm

      Tiffany lamp vibes from Ana’s dress. It’s pretty but a little busy. She is so pretty, tho. She looks good in anything.

      Reply
  5. Kirsten says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Rooney is wearing the same thing she wore to the ceremony — she had this jacket on in the auditorium, but just didn’t wear it to walk the initial red carpet.

    Reply
  6. SunnyDays says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:37 am

    Sophie, Janelle and Fan all look amazing. The styling of Fan’s dress with the fur coat, makeup and hair is divine. The rest of these people bought a ticket on the Snooze Train ZzzzzzzzZzzzzZzzz.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:50 am

    I like Ana’s dress, she really looks so pretty and Lily James dress looks great. No way KK would look that good.

    Reply
    • Snappyfish says:
      March 14, 2023 at 9:13 am

      I really have a soft spot for Ana & I like the dress. Especially the contrast at the waist. She looks lovely & happy. The latter is what makes her look great

      Reply
      • Kristi says:
        March 14, 2023 at 10:50 am

        Gotta say, I never had ‘skews Hugh Hefner’ on my bingo card for Jonas Bros’ futures but it seems to be the vibe for 2/3.

  8. Fanny says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Ana is a beautiful woman but she lacks pizzaz or oomph or something or LV is actively sabotaging her.Why doesn’t she style her hair or something? Her red carpet apparences have been very boring…it’s just meh for me
    I like Fan,Janelle and Sophie.

    Reply
    • Lens says:
      March 14, 2023 at 10:17 am

      I like Ana’s dress and the fact that it doesn’t look structured. But I don’t like her in hair extensions – she has a delicate face and it’s too much – too long, too flat.

      Reply
  9. TwinFalls says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:03 am

    I think Joe and Sophie look great together.

    Ana’s stylist never gets the coloring right for her. How can you consistently washout someone so beautiful?

    Reply
    • Fanny says:
      March 14, 2023 at 6:12 pm

      Karla Welsh was her stylist and they « broke up »and since then and the collab with LV,it has been blah…She seemed happy on the red carpet so whatever.

      Reply
      • Samara says:
        March 14, 2023 at 8:25 pm

        It’s interesting to see that Ana abandoned Karla and now it’s happening with Law and Zendaya and it’s also happened between Anya and Law,and once they signed with LV and Dior.Since Ana and Anya are with these Couture houses,the fashion has been not so good so I hope it won’t happen with Zendaya but it doesn’t seem promising

  10. HeyKay says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:04 am

    I like most of these gowns.
    That red jacket on RM looks like she stole from the mens Poldark costume dept. plus it looks hot to wear.

    Reply
  11. Bishg says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Ana and Sophie are gorgeous.
    Same goes for Janelle and Fanfare.
    As for Rooney Mara: we got the memo, you are a serious actress who takes herself very seriously. Jesus.

    Reply
  12. Veronica S. says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:15 am

    Ana definitely should’ve worn that dress on the red carpet. Rooney Mara’s would’ve also been better with the jacket there, too. More daring at least.

    Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:15 am

    Joe and Sophie looked great – she got the hot one.

    Reply
  14. Mrs. Smith says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:19 am

    I’m enjoying all the Oscar fashion coverage and am happy Kaiser didn’t have to burn down the whole blog — Austin’s loss definitely had a silver lining 😉.

    Anyway, I had to comment b/c I am loving Fan’s style. Her red carpet dress was a showstopper and this one is beautiful, too. It seems a little big/long on the fit, but super glamorous. A definite fave.

    Reply
  15. @poppedbubble says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:50 am

    Rooney Mara gives Olsen twins vibes. Not the color or style, per say, but the way she holds herself.

    Reply
  16. Emmi says:
    March 14, 2023 at 10:02 am

    I absolutely love Ana’s dress. I love a simple silhouette with exciting fabric. But if I can spot your extensions, you need a better hairstylist.

    Reply
  17. Mads says:
    March 14, 2023 at 10:45 am

    KE just makes me so happy! He’s such a sweet man! He’s genuinely so happy for everyone and deserves this so much ❤️ also Ana is drop dead gorgeous

    Reply
  18. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:00 pm

    Sophie looks amazing. If I had one note, it’s that it might be a centimeter more amazing if her gown was deepest violet color that would make her porcelain complexion radiant. I may be pilloried for saying this, but I liked RM’s gown, the fit, the ponytail train, and especially with the jacket, as that coat definitely reads Victorian circus ringmaster to me and I can see her liking the subtle critique of that, given how much she doesn’t seem to enjoy the hoopla.

    Reply
  19. RoyalBlue says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:06 pm

    Totally envious of Janelle’s body. Perky everywhere! I could not pull that outfit off.

    Reply
  20. kelleybelle says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:21 pm

    I love Ana’s dress, so beautiful. Different. Understated.

    Reply
  21. tealily says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:25 pm

    I actually like Rooney Mara’s jacket thing here. I would have like to see bolder makeup though. And that center part really needs a rest.

    Reply
  22. Heather says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    I adore the stained glass fabric! I’d love to see it in a corset dress of some sort.

    Mara’s posture ruins 100% of anything she wears.

    Reply
  23. Isabella says:
    March 14, 2023 at 2:12 pm

    Sophie and Joe are giving Game of Thrones vibes. I love it. Ana’s dress would look spectacular on somebody less passive, with maybe a different fabric under the window pane.

    Reply
    • Rama says:
      March 14, 2023 at 5:07 pm

      Ana seemed a little timid so maybe that’s why the dress didn’t wow me.I hope she gets better roles than Blonde and ballerina is better than that movie with Chris Evans.

      Reply

