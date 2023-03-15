A baronet’s wife is really mad that Lady Louise Windsor didn’t get an elevated title

Last Friday, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. The ducal title will only last for Prince Edward’s lifetime and cannot be inherited by his son James. James, who is 15 years old, used to be Viscount Severn and now he’s the Earl of Wessex, because he does “inherit” that title and he gets to use it while his father will be known as DoE. Meanwhile, Sophie and Edward’s oldest child remains Lady Louise Windsor. No elevated title for her, even though there was a brief window of less than a year where she could have chosen to be a princess and style herself that way. Louise turned 18 years old in November 2021, and as the grandchild of the sitting monarch, she could have decided on her 18th birthday to say “f–k it, I’m Princess Louise now.” She did not. And now… people are complaining about how Louise didn’t get an elevated title while her parents did?
Her elevation — from Countess of Wessex to Duchess of Edinburgh — is, say friends, a cause of ‘relief’ to King Charles’s sister-in-law, Sophie, eliminating any chance she’ll have to curtsey to Meghan. But the merry-go-round of titles leaves one baronet’s wife distinctly unamused.
Helen Nall, who has a daughter with her husband, Sir Edward Nall, is appalled that Sophie’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has been ‘leapfrogged’ by her younger brother, James, who’s succeeded Prince Edward as the Earl of Wessex.
‘Imagine if you had a school, the boys have lunch first and the girls have whatever’s left over,’ Lady Nall tells me, denouncing the law of primogeniture by which titles pass down the male line.
‘Louise Windsor has been “leapfrogged” by her younger brother, who inherits his father’s erstwhile title of Earl of Wessex. She is one of hundreds of daughters similarly discriminated against by the ancient law of primogeniture, merely because they are female. It is high time this shockingly unfair law is abolished, allowing daughters to inherit their own family’s titles. Reform of the House of Lords would be a good starting point, but appears to be moving slower than a tectonic plate.’
But she concedes that her husband’s younger brother — and heir presumptive — likes things as they are. ‘He was very dismissive when we said we were campaigning for a law change; I don’t want to give the exact words [he used].’
[From The Daily Mail]
I mean, the problems with primogeniture are a lot bigger than “Louise needs a fancy new title too!” Dismantling this archaic, sexist and ridiculous system should be a bigger priority but it’s not because the whole thing is a house of cards. Anyway, while this woman is ridiculous (the baronet’s wife), I am curious as to what was negotiated behind-the-scenes within the Windsor clan to keep Louise from proclaiming herself a princess. I bet that rankles Sophie and Edward too, that Louise didn’t become a princess and yet… Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie were given royal titles when Charles became king. Still, I halfway believe that Louise was the one telling her parents that she didn’t want the princess title. She’s away at St. Andrews right now, enjoying her first year of university.
Louise is truly very lovely. Wishing her only good as she is – a self-aware, functioning human individual in the world
Yeah I can see her in her first venture away from home as an adult not wanting to stick out from other students by being dubbed a princess. I feel as if that would automatically bring more media scrutiny and she probably just wants to be left alone to do all the fun, stupid stuff normal college students do.
It seems pretty clear Louise has no interest in the Windsor BS.
Why did she have to choose to style herself as princess? Shouldn’t the letters patent have made he r a princess immediately as they did for Lili and Archie?
I have the same question! I’m hoping some of the more knowledgeable CBers can help!
The Letters Patent made her a Princess at birth, because she was the grandchild of the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth. Her parents decided not to “style” her as Princess, but rather as Lady.
Charles becoming King or her parents becoming Duke and Duchess are not the events that would have entitled her as Princess. There was some discussion last year when she turned 18 (and QEII was still on the throne) that she might decide to adopt the style of Princess for herself, but she didn’t. She chose to remain Lady.
It’s too late now to adopt the title of Princess. QEII has passed, so she is no longer the granddaughter of the monarch. She’s Lady Louise from now on.
Allegra, Louise is still a granddaughter of a monarch and will always be a granddaughter of a monarch.
Louise is a “HRH”. However, she (or her parents) just CHOOSE not to use for whatever reason.
Agreed with BayTampaBay. The fact that her monarch grandparent is dead does not make a difference.
It was not a law, decree, letter patent or anything official that she was styled Lady Louise. It was simply her parents’ choice. The fact that her parents had no problem briefing the press about their wish to be elevated to DoE, and have not briefed about her not being princess is a pretty strong indicator that this continues to be her choice. She didn’t have a “window” to choose at 18. She’s able to choose at anytime going forward, short of Charles taking outright steps to strip her of her title. This isn’t very different from having a legal name on paper, but choosing to use ones middle name professionally. She *is* an HRH and a princess and has been since birth.
I believe it is only children of the reigning monarch in the direct line that automatically are *supposed* to be Prince/ss. That’s why Archie and Lili were automatically P/P the minute Liz died and KC became king. is no longer in the “direct line” of the monarch.
ALL grandchildren of a UK monarch in the male-line are HRHs and always will be.
Princess Alexandra, Prince Michael of Kent, the current Duke of Gloucester (Prince Richard) and his late brother Prince William were all born after the death of their grandfather King George V.
Right. I could be wrong, but I don’t think the Princess thing depends on the *grandparent monarch* actually being alive when the child is born. I think it hinges entirely on the relationship/inheritance between the monarch and their male child which is then passed along to grandchild. As long as Edward is the Queen’s son, he could have a child born thirty years from now and that child would also be entitled to call herself a Princess. The problem is that the RF is trying to muddy the waters around the definition of “princess” and they want it to now mean “female working royal under the thumb of Charles and William,” but that’s not a long term strategy. And ahistorical given that the RF only started *working* within the last century.
Yes, Charles is her uncle not her grandfather as is the case with Archie and Lili.
@Miranda: Sophie and Edward allegedly chose not to style their children as Prince and Princess when they were born. I suspect that Charles got the Queen to agree to not let them have their titles like he tried to do with Andrew.
It actually had to do with Anne’s children, Peter and Zara. Edward and Sophie saw the advantage the Phillips kid had in being very Royal adjacent (half-in) to privilege and the ability to make all the money they could make in the private sector (half-out).
Charles had very little to do with this as he was busy trying to get mommie to agree to let him Royally marry Camilla. This, like the future DoE title, was all between QEII and the Wessexes.
My recollection is that when she was born, they chose to style her as Lady Louise and that it would be her choice whether she wanted to call herself a Princess when she turned 18.
So there’s social capital intrinsic to Brit aristocracy titles (Lady), but not royalty (Princess) for Louise Windsor? Uh sure, ok. Is that why the fake lady Colin Campbell refused to give up her position when her hubby divorced her? So meaningful.
Does separate legal process (Parliament) for determining primogeniture among royalty differ from that of lower aristos (common law w-few exceptions)?
A current monarch can overrule what a previous monarch wanted. Elizabeth said Ed’s kids shall not be styled as royals, only as children of an earl (and said nothing about letting the kids choose). Louise and James are therefore not entitled to be HRH princess and prince until a monarch reverses what Elizabeth said. Charles can do that any time he wants, but I doubt he will. That’s how courtesy titles work (which is different from a peerage like earl or Duke, which are not courtesy titles). It doesn’t matter what Ed or his kids want because it’s not up to them, it’s now up to what Charles wants. For now, Charles is letting Elizabeth’s decision stand.
Not true. S&E made the choice not to style them Princess and Prince…..they ARE Princess and Prince as well as HRH. They were automatically at birth. Louise made the choice at 18 not to use her title, she could change her mind. James could use his at 18 if he chooses.
We’re having this issue right after Sophie got her DoE title and Archie and Lily got their prince and princess titles too. It was never leaked that they wanted Louise to be Princess, but it did leak that the DoE didnt want to curtsy to Meg. So I would imagine she is dreading the day her daughter would need to curtsy to the black kids. I knew this one was a bad apple in the basket (like they all are ha!), but she’s so much worst than what I thought
If Louise has any sense, she will take her education seriously and plan on getting a job to support herself. Maybe she sees how fucked her parents are being beholden to this system and wants no part of it.
I pray that she does this. She needs to stay far away from the “firm.” No title is a gift
If she didn’t take on the princess title, this was always going to be the outcome. They all knew it, and she didn’t take it. So, like…
These stories are making the house of Windsor look quite pathetic, upon the death of a monarch everyone gets cut off no money no titles and you have to be loyal to the inheritor of the throne. They need to make provisions for family members to live a comfortable life when they pass, I reckon that’s part of why Edward is looks like his health is going down hill rapidly. He has no other means to support his family. I hope he can turn this title around and make if profitable and leave some money for his wife and kids
Is it just me or is Sophie trying to copy Meghan’s tan and brown look from a few years ago. She is too pale to pull it off. They all wanted rid of her and were jealous AF but copy everything she wears? Ugh.
She was always a princess, she just wasn’t using the title. I believe she can still change her mind and decide to use it
Louise can change her mind any time and gegin using HRH and/or Princess. However, it is in her best interest and her parents best interest to keep KCIII and his side piece happy.
Exactly.
That was my question, if Louise only had a window of opportunity when she turned 18 to accept her princess title. But she can decide at any time now to use it? My personal opinion is to just continue as she is now without the encumbrance of that title.
It’s not up to Louise, it’s up to the monarch. Before Louise was ever born, Elizabeth said Ed’s kids shall not be styled as royals. It would take a monarch to overrule what Elizabeth said (for now Charles, or eventually William could do it). That’s how the HRH title works, it’s entirely up to the whim of the monarch.
I found out in another thread that people desperately don’t want to believe that because somehow they think it jeopardizes Archie ans Lily’s titles, but it doesn’t. Elizabeth did not overrule the former monarch’s wishes from 1917 with respect to Harry’s kids, but she DID do it for Ed’s. So two very different situations.
This is just untrue Mrs Krabapple. Elizabeth could have chosen to pass new Letters Patent that change or update the rules that George V. had established but she did not so they remain valid. According to these rules the children of a son of a monarch are HRH prince/Princess. QE did not decide that Louise and James don’t have these titles. She might have pushed the parents to not use them, but they have them. Just like Archie and Lilibet automatically have them no matter what Charles thinks unless he changes the letters patent.
A letters patent is just a written expression of the monarch’s wishes. And the monarch’s wishes with respect to “HRH” are not “rules,” they are simply courtesy titles. Courtesy titles are exactly that, something people can use if that’s how the monarch wants you to be addressed (which is different from the “rights” that come with a peerage — so Edward’s earldom was subject to additional requirements than the “HRH” title). Elizabeth expressed her will regarding Ed’s kids not be styled as royal, and that’s all it took. Charles can do the same to give them back just as easily, but I don’t think he will.
And yes, it IS that easy to give or take away how royals are styled. “Princess Alice” was actually only entitled to be called by the courtesy name “Princess Henry” . . . until a court circular referred to her as “Princess Alice.” Bingo, she was now Princess Alice from then on.
Elizabeth was always very careful with her words. If she wanted Ed’s kids to “choose” to be royal or not, she would have said so. But she didn’t. When Elizabeth made Edward an earl, she also told the world that “The Queen has also decided . . . that any children they might have should not be given the style His or Her Royal Highness, but would have courtesy titles as sons or daughters of an Earl.” That was the most recent proclamation by a monarch, so that’s what stands right now.
Archie and Lily are different, the Queen did not make a similar proclamation in writing for them like she did for Ed’s kids, so Archie and Lily are still under the old 1917 expression of the monarch’s pleasure.
From the outside looking in she seems like a perfectly happy and content young lady. She should be left alone by the press and others with an agenda.
The press need filler until Charlotte is old enough to attack. I don’t think she is going to be able to fly under the radar much longer. Once the conanation is over, what is there about the royals to keep reporters happy? I can see Charles trying to sic them on Andrew’s daughters though.
True! However, the problem for using Beatrice & Eugenie to distract from the senior working British Royals is that the York girls do not sell newspapers, generate clicks and/or comments for tabloid revenue$.
Is anything new here? It was always James who would inherit a title.
NO! The British Royal Family and British Titled Aristocracy is still sexist to the core.
The whole thing is ridiculous. Republic now. And leave her alone at college-I saw the DM had photos of her at St. Andrew’s with her parents over the weekend.
I think the articles about Louise becoming Princess when she turned 18 lies. I think it was a propaganda narrative (one of many) put out by the Royal propaganda machinery to counter the Sussexes’ narrative about discussions that occurred about their children being denied titles.
If she was entitled to the title at 18, I see no reason why Sophie wouldn’t have ensured she received it considering how she seems to regard Meghan when they’re in public. It’s likely that the decision to not give them the titles was made before or when they were born – not sure why Sophie and Edward would have agreed to that. There might have been some concern about paternity (maybe questions about whether Edward was the father) behind palace doors. Sophie I think was involved in some scandals early in her royal life. Speculation is always rife where the royal family is concerned and of course my mind is spinning with theories here. The likely result of too much propaganda, can’t tell truth from fiction. Stuff just doesn’t add up.
Regardless, Louise looks like she is heading down a good path for her future. It will be great if she is able to distance herself from the royal machinery after she graduates. Best of luck to her.
“If she was entitled to the title at 18, I see no reason why Sophie wouldn’t have ensured she received it”
There is no “receive” to it. Lady Louise is HRH Princess Louise. She has the the styles of both “HRH” and “Princess”. It is simply a matter of the styles not being used and Louise being styled as the daughter of an Earl and now daughter of a Duke.
I understand why Sophie & Edward did what they did when Louise was a child but the only reason I can come up with as to why she is not using “HRH” and “Princess” now as an adult is that Lady Louise is happy with her “style” just as it is and/or CKIII is happy with Louise’s “style” just as it is. Keeping Charles happy and the money spigot running is of the utmost importance to the Edinburghs.
Footnote: Louise Mountbatten-Windsor does NOT have a ‘title”. “Lady”, “Princess” and “HRH” as styles of formal address.
@BAYTAMPABAY Thank you. There are so many narratives from the tabloids, one wonders if the reporters spend any time doing research for the stories they put out. I wonder if they actually have the facts and deliberately spew propaganda or if they just don’t do the research and put out propaganda. It’s ridiculous the number of spins generated on certain topics. Louise’s title has been something they’ve written about numerous times for the last 3 years (probably more than 3 years).
” Louise’s title has been something they’ve written about numerous times for the last 3 years (probably more than 3 years)”
Since the Sussexes left and the tabloids were $ucking for something to write about that generate$ revenue$.
The hell with all that Royal BS. Titles = baloney.
Leave her alone. Let her live her own life.
If H&M can leave, anyone of them can leave.
I hope she can enjoy her college years without being bothered by the PR.
Let this next generation be happy in their own choices, not part of The Firm machinery.
I think she & her brother seem quiet and most likely want to be out of the spotlight.
Go get your education, trade in on that name, get a job and do NOT go back! Save yourself!
Imagine you have a school, where people born into the aristocracy get to eat first, and they’re super selfish. Like, they’re not even that hungry, but they also don’t want those commoners to get the food because the aristocrats just always need to have more, so they eat as much as they can stomach, then start stuffing their pockets with as much as they can carry… Except wait a minute. No member of the aristocracy will be sending their posh children to a school that accepts commoners.
Well put! Exactly this….
Hopefully during the time away from t like institution she will see there is more to life than shaking hands nd revealing signa
Louise and her brother are first cousins with Bullyam, Prince Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie, right? Ok, so while none of us knows what goes on behind closed doors, dont you find it strange that we dont really see these cousins interact with each other when theyre out in public like any normal family would?
Same with their parents’ generation: chucky, anne, Pedrew and poor Edward, never seem to interact publicly as sibblings. Except for chucky and anne, who are closer in age and were the only 2 sibblings for quite a little while before Pedrew came along, and who we sometimes see in public acting as if they have some semblance of closeness, we’ve otherwise never seen that generation act warmly to each other in public.
Is it just the usual cold windsor behaviour? Is it a phony notion of ‘protocol?’ When H was with them, there was no doubt that he initiated a bit of banter when they were all seen together. And even for the brief time M was there……that first Xmas at Sandringham, she made such an effort to be warm and smiley to them.
Seriously, all those f*ckers make so much effort to portray themselves as these special beings who dont go to the toilet like everyone else, just so they can justify the poor benighted proletariats continued paying for them and maintain their image as NOT ordinary humans beings like everyone else.
Thats one of the reasons it amuses me that royalists are so p!ssed at M in particular for, in effect, coming along, looking around, turning up her nose and saying, this is NOT what it pretends to be from the outside looking in; then leaving; and subsequently causing the whole world to now see behind the curtain and beginning to get louder and louder in their calls to get rid of this cabal of grifters.
I don’t think it’s that odd that Louise and James don’t interact with them much in public, I mean the closest in age is Eugenie right and she has to be what 11 years older than Louise? Obviously there isn’t a ton of media attention on them but Louise and to a larger extent her brother both look supremely over it when they are at events. So it may be that they literally are a different generation than their cousins, and too old to hang out with their cousins oldest kids so they’re on their own in their own personal little bubble.
When I clicked on this article, I did not expect it to be about Baronet wife, Helen Nall, complaining about primogeniture. Insofar as that goes, I do understand her point: the system discriminates (against the majority of inhabitants aside) against females in particular. Whatever Lady Louise did/not want in terms of titles, HN is saying that males are given titles/ benefits that their (older) sisters are often not privy to. And most likely, parents of daughters who are excluded in this system are understandably upset that Louise, who actually had the power to choose did not. That said, this system is thoroughly rotten and should be abolished.
Every peerage is different depending on the “remainder”. The Earldom of Dumfries and The Earldom of Mar can pass to and through a female. The Dukedom of Marlborough and The Dukedom of Buccleuch can pass to and through a female.
***John Bryson Crichton-Stuart, 8th Marquess of Bute (born 21 December 1989) is the son of the 7th Marquess and his wife Carolyn E. R. M. Waddell. He was styled as Lord Mount Stuart from 1993.
On 22 March 2021 he succeeded his father as Marquess of Bute (G.B., 1796), Earl of Dumfries (S., 1633), Earl of Bute (S., 1703), Earl of Windsor (G.B., 1796), Viscount Air (S., 1622), Viscount Kingarth (S., 1703), Viscount Mountjoy (G.B., 1796), Lord Crichton of Sanquhar (S., 1488), Lord of Sanquhar (S., 1622), Lord Crichton of Sanquhar and Cumnock (S., 1633), Lord Mountstuart, Cumra and Inchmarnock (S., 1703), Baron Mount Stuart of Wortley (G.B., 1761), and Baron Cardiff of Cardiff Castle (G.B., 1776). He also became the 14th Stuart baronet in the baronetage of Nova Scotia (1627).
The heir presumptive to the Marquessate of Bute is Lord Anthony Crichton-Stuart (born 1961), second son of the 6th Marquess.
The heir presumptive to the Earldom of Dumfries is Lady Caroline Crichton-Stuart (born 1984), eldest daughter of the 7th Marquess.
***The Earldom of Mar can pass to and through a female.
Margaret Alison of Mar, 31st Countess of Mar (b. 1940)
The heir presumptive is the present holder’s daughter Susan Helen of Mar, Mistress of Mar (b. 1963).
***The Dukedom of Marlborough and The Dukedom of Buccleuch can pass too and through a female.
BayTampaBay, interesting, I knew that very occasionally women had titles, but I didn’t know any specifics. Unless I’m mistaken, that’s still normally if the eldest daughter has no brothers, though, right? To be clear, having hereditary titles AT ALL is messed up, but if you do have them, treating the male gender differently to the male’s benefit is even worse. From that pov I understand the baronet’s wife’s disgruntlement.
@ML – which was why Sweden was the first country to get rid of agnatic (male line) primogeniture in 1980. (See below). Sweden also grants dukedoms to female children of the monarch since 1980.
“A rewrite of the Succession Act of 1810, entering into force in 1980, fundamentally changed the rules of succession from agnatic primogeniture to absolute primogeniture. This allowed for the crown to pass to the eldest child regardless of gender and thus retroactively installed Princess Victoria as crown princess over her younger brother, Prince Carl Philip, who had been born as crown prince a few months before.
The baronet’s wife has every reason to be totally pi$$ed off. I would be if I were in her shoes.
Fun Factoid: Julian Fellowes wife, Emma Joy Kitchener, is in the exact same boat with regards to her father’s title. They are also totally pi$$ed off about the situation. Julian has discussed the situation many times.
The question is… How many women were leapfrogged over for her husband to be a Baron and she a Baroness?
None. Sir Edward’s title was conferred on his father – a former MP – in 1954. Her is not a Baron. He is a Baronet which one notch lower on the peerage pecking order.
Oh THIS they’ll speak on. But silence for Meghan and her children’s rightful titles eff these racists in every single way. I have a deep loathing for these kinds of women at this point in history they belong in with the Basket of deplorables absolutely wretched humans if they’re human at all
‘Deep loathing’ is an apt phrase for these beings-with-vaginas-to-differentiate-them-from-their-counterparts-with-penises. Sometimes the loathing is so deep it makes one nauseous. And VERY GRATEFUL that I dont evah! have to come in contact with them in my life.
The system is deeply and inherently corrupted by racism and misogyny. It needs to go asap.
“I bet that rankles Sophie and Edward too, that Louise didn’t become a princess and yet… Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie were given royal titles when Charles became king.”
Bingo! I think this is the real reason for this article being published. Richard Eden was one of the reporters crying last week that Charles was supposed to issue the LP to prevent Archie and Lili from “getting” their titles and then he was on his show crying that it was unfair to royals like Zara and Louise.
Richard Eden needs to educated himself to know WHAT he is talking about.
It may be unfair to Louise but it is NOT unfair to Zara as she no claim to a” title” or “style” based on existing Letters Patent..
Do you think Eden doesn’t know WHAT he is talking about or does and is just stirring the pot? He’s def a pot-stirrer but I could also buy that he has no idea.
@Jais: I think he’s just stirring the pot and he knows the truth. However the truth doesn’t sell papers.
@Jais – I agree with Amy Bee! Eden is just stirring the pot to generate click$ and comment$ for revenue$.
Yep, even we commenters know this and we’re not the so-called “experts” who spin facts like a top.
Primogeniture is about the aristocracy and not just the monarchy is what I’m getting. So Charles can’t change things bc it would piss off the aristocracy? It’s a little confusing to me but that’s what I seem to get from reading the comments. It’s also just wild. Wild that this is still a real thing. And people are keen to protect it. What a rotten core.
You cannot make one “law” to change all peerages. Each peerage would have to be amended with a new “special remainder”. This is exactly what happened with the Dukedom of Fife.
Queen Victoria elevated Alexander, Lord Fife, to the dignities of Marquess of Macduff, in the County of Banff, and Duke of Fife, both in the Peerage of the United Kingdom. Queen Victoria’s Letters Patent of 29 June 1889 creating these titles contained the standard remainder to “heirs male of his body”.
On 24 April 1900, Queen Victoria issued another Letters Patent by which she created for The 1st Duke of Fife the further dignities of Duke of Fife and Earl of Macduff, both in the Peerage of the United Kingdom, and both with a special remainder that allowed these titles to pass to his daughters, in default of a son, and then to the heirs of those daughters with male preference. The one restriction was that the mother of those daughters had to be Princess Louise; daughters from any subsequent marriage of the Duke of Fife could not inherit
Well, it’s not exactly like this would be all that difficult: a computer search and a bleep load of letters patent could rather quickly change each title from now on. They probably even have each title on file somewhere. And if they accidentally missed one, that wouldn’t be all that difficult to rectify…if they wanted to. Cough.
@ML – You are correct it could be easily but time consumingly done. The only question I have is this: Can the Monarch change the “remainder” on each peerage or would it take an act of parliament? The Monarch cannot “revoke” or “remove” a peerage. “Revoking” or “removing” a peerage takes an act of Parliament passed by both the House of Lords and the House of Commons.
If I had to guess, I would say that changing all the remainders on all peerages in one stroke to Absolute Primogeniture would require an act of parliament.
Okay, I think I’m understanding it a bit better. It’s a lot. Thank you @baytampabay
These horrendous people get themselves so bothered about these titles. Have they not noticed that the rest of us in the U.K. have real things to worry about. It’s really not a good look.
Louise is way way down the succession. She must be something like 18th. So she should never be a “working” royal. I assume her parents have done some sort of deal with CIII (hence the award of the Edinburgh title) – possibly relating to money because that 130-room (!!) gifted home of theirs must require some upkeep – but they should allow Louise to do her own thing, and get a proper job out of the spotlight.
“These horrendous people get themselves so bothered about these titles”
These “people” really have nothing else to justify their existence. When I say “these people”, I am referring to Windsors, the Windsor-Glücksburg-Mountbattens and all the loser journalists (using that term lightly) making a living by cranking-out made-up stories and unhinged opinion diatribes about them.
The fact that Louise spent last summer working in a garden shop or whatever it was tells me that she has realized/decided she’ll need to get a real job, which means she has more sense than most of her relatives. Obviously the male primogeniture system is ridiculous and unequal but I suspect Louise may not be that broken up about not having a bigger title.
Andrea, I tend to think that E&S wanted their kids to be independent of the royal purse. I think they wanted to work and be independent of the royal purse, but that didn’t end well. I could be that Edward might have been the first royal who wanted a life as far out of the royal purse as possible. Interesting.
Completely unrelated to the article but Louise looks so pretty in that white dress/pink headband. Her usual styling either makes her look like she’s been forced to raid her mother’s closet or they’re still trying to dress her as a 13 yo. But in the white dress, she looks happy and light. Wish nothing but the best for her, hopefully she can escape the royal/her parents clutches.
Louise needs to go and spend two weeks with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice and Edoardo need to take her shopping. Princess Beatrice has really upped her style game since her marriage. I chalk it all up to the good taste and positive influence of her husband.
“‘Imagine if you had a school, the boys have lunch first and the girls have whatever’s left over,’ Lady Nall tells me, denouncing the law of primogeniture by which titles pass down the male line.”
^^ Isn’t this the whole premise of spare ? Why do they only get it now ?
Also sounds like Sophie is campaigning for Louise to get a better title so that her only daughter does not fade into the last pages of the Royal archives.
My God these are some terrible ass people.
“Her elevation — from Countess of Wessex to Duchess of Edinburgh — is, say friends, a cause of ‘relief’ to King Charles’s sister-in-law, Sophie, eliminating any chance she’ll have to curtsy to Meghan.”
Seriously????
I hope Ed’s kids both get good educations and can live a solid, happy life in peace away from the spotlight.
It would be correct if KingTampon would divvy up some of his huge wealth to provide for all QE grandchildren. Pay for their educations certainly.
KingTampon and William the Angry have so damn MUCH money, they could easily set up Trust accounts of $5Million each and never miss it.
They are so much younger than Will and Harry that I think even tho they are all first cousins, not unusual that they don’t spend tons of time with either.
I’d still be very, very interested to learn exactly what is in the wills of the past royals.
As far back as we could get the info, I want to see it!
When Phillip passed, IIRC it said that the contents of royal wills are closed for 99 years after death. That just screams “Filthy Rich Beyond Belief” to me. If the rest of us learned it, they’d be OUT in record time.