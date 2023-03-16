Prince William ‘listened’ to homeless people for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day

Prince William has four homes that we know of, between Adelaide Cottage, Anmer Hall, Kensington Palace and Tam-na-Ghar (in Scotland). Six months ago, he became the Duke of Cornwall, with access to the vast Duchy of Cornwall real estate empire. In recent months, William has made some very clear machinations behind-the-scenes to convince his father to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, so that William and his family can move into the mansion after millions worth of renovations. So… obviously, William thinks the best issue for him right now is to tackle homelessness. He’s done a podcast interview in honor of Red Nose Day, the fundraising day for Comic Relief. You can see the video here.
Prince William believes his late mother, Princess Diana, would be upset that more progress hasn’t been made to combat homelessness. The Prince of Wales, 40, was introduced to the plight of street sleepers and others without homes by Diana, who took him and his brother Prince Harry to shelters, and he is a longstanding campaigner on the issue.
In a new video, he says that Diana, who died at age 36 in 1997, would be frustrated that more progress hasn’t been achieved.
“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did,” Prince William said. “I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it.”
The video was made by Comic Relief and will air in full during a telethon this Friday. In a short clip released on Wednesday, William is seen visiting a charity called Groundswell, which Comic Relief is supporting, and recording a podcast as part of Groundswell’s Listen Up! Project.
The Prince of Wales says he is there “to learn” about the stories of two people, Nawshin and Miles, who have been helped by the charity.
“I’m here really kind of to learn a bit more from you both, to hear a bit more about your lived experiences of homelessness,” William tells them.
[From People]
While it’s important to listen to homeless people and learn about their journeys, it’s not like William is some activist with no resources to offer people other than his listening skills. While homelessness is a complicated issue and there are a lot of moving parts, it’s not like it’s this impossible, unsolveable issue – create more low-income housing, dedicate more public funds to tackle the root causes of homelessness, create an economy with a stronger social safety net. And don’t stand for some posh a–hole to patronizingly simper “I’m just hear to listen” before he goes back to one of his four homes.
If you have a moment, check out the comments on this tweet. They’re really ripping Peg a new one.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, during a visit to the Dracaena Centre in Cornwall, to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year.,Image: 755039780, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757164889, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
NMA ROTA -Ahead of St. David’s Day, The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, in Llanharan, Pontyclun Wales. Kate planted sweet William seeds,Image: 759235561, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales’s company at a St David’s Day parade with members of the 1st Battalion, The Welsh Guards in Windsor England, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It is the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment.,Image: 759474294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales’s company at a St David’s Day parade with members of the 1st Battalion, The Welsh Guards in Windsor England, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It is the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment.,Image: 759474406, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William, The Prince of Wales during a visit to London homelessness charity The Passage, a charity he supports as patron, to officially open two residential buildings. Bentley House and Passage House have gone through extensive refurbishments and together will support approximately 225 people who are experiencing homelessness per year.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 23 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William, The Prince of Wales during a visit to London homelessness charity The Passage, a charity he supports as patron, to officially open two residential buildings. Bentley House and Passage House have gone through extensive refurbishments and together will support approximately 225 people who are experiencing homelessness per year.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 23 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
He called his mother paranoid and wanted her interview censored. And here he is playing the diana card again. Diana would be disappointed in preachy William who does little for the homeless.
I don’t wish to advocate violence but how are these royals not stoned in the streets daily? William and Charles and their wives are all charmless snobs and they embarrass themselves any time they open their mouths
He looks like his father when he makes that goofy expression
He is slamming himself and too dumb to see it. He says Di would be upset that more hasn’t been done and that she introduced him to the issue at a young age. He is 40 and what has he accomplished on this issue? All he has done is put out statements, sleep rough once and sell papers one day.
And at 40, he apparently still doesn’t understand the issue since he’s still in the “listening and learning” phase.
The comments to that tweet tell us that a lot of Brits are over William and his hypocrisy. The sound you hear is the sound of the monarchy crumbling.
Pegginton is so scarred by his “paranoid” mother exposing him to homeless people at a young age, he can’t help but collect home after home for fear his last home might not be enough to keep him from becoming homeless should his four other homes somehow disappear. And not just homes. PALACES AND CASTLES. Give us a break, Sir Pegs-alot.
In my opinion, it’s clout chasing. He’s using his mother’s name to up his profile and gain support from people who loved and admired Princess Diana and still regard her as the best of royalty in the UK.
He has no plan of his own to address homelessness there so he’s running around claiming to listen while latching on to his mother’s name for currency.
He is so disingenuous and performative. He invokes his mothers name because Harry shared about her in a heartfelt, genuine capacity. All Willy cares about is what he wants and what he can get.
Always there to learn. Never there to lift a finger and actually do or share something for the cause.
Wow, they are really dragging him under that BBC tweet. William isn’t popular at all. I’m glad people are seeing him (and the RF) for what they are.
Apparently homelessness is going to be his next big project. Whatever. Right now he’s fighting his uncle through his father for Royal Lodge. What does he really know about being homeless?
This man baby is not good for or good at anything except being angry and hogging toys.
Oh and does anyone else see all of this “listening” and think of that Fraiser episode where he creates a song for his show and Martin has that “I’m listening” tune?
What’s new?
I’m listening
Feeling blue?
I’m listening
Feeling mad, feeling sad, feeling bad, feeling glad?
I’m listening
I feel like this should be the Wailses theme.
All you gotta do is ask!
LOL
How has he spent decades “learning” about homelessness and still has done nothing concrete about it? Why isn’t he partnering directly with some of these already established organizations and giving them money, expanding programs, or whatever else is that they may need help with? He and Kate could host a fundraiser in support of Centrepoint or a similar charity and raise a lot of money in one night. Throw in a silent auction and they could raise even more money.
It’s just so frustrating to see someone who can help more than any of us can help and he’s just……not.
The thing is he doesn’t even talk a good game. It’s just the same old same old: I’m here to listen.
They are just lazy and not innovative and have the laziest, least innovative folks around them as help. It insulates them from reality and makes if impossible for them to effect reality.
He doesn’t even have to care about the issue – just do something for PR purposes. If he hosted a fundraiser people would be distracted from his numerous homes – and I’d bet all those stars who sent their regrets for the coronation would be happy to perform.
Funny, Harry and Meghan never show up empty handed saying they are just there to learn. Does anyone else remember the Cambridges/Wales saying their team was going to start organizing their visits to be impactful? Maybe I dreamt it because it sure hasn’t happened.
That first photo is a real keeper and fabulous addition to the already substantial colonialist cosplay series. Thanks Kaiser, you never disappoint with your choices!
I love how Willy is being dragged for kicking Harry out of his own home in the UK in those comments.