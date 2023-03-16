Prince William ‘listened’ to homeless people for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day

Prince William has four homes that we know of, between Adelaide Cottage, Anmer Hall, Kensington Palace and Tam-na-Ghar (in Scotland). Six months ago, he became the Duke of Cornwall, with access to the vast Duchy of Cornwall real estate empire. In recent months, William has made some very clear machinations behind-the-scenes to convince his father to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, so that William and his family can move into the mansion after millions worth of renovations. So… obviously, William thinks the best issue for him right now is to tackle homelessness. He’s done a podcast interview in honor of Red Nose Day, the fundraising day for Comic Relief. You can see the video here.

Prince William believes his late mother, Princess Diana, would be upset that more progress hasn’t been made to combat homelessness. The Prince of Wales, 40, was introduced to the plight of street sleepers and others without homes by Diana, who took him and his brother Prince Harry to shelters, and he is a longstanding campaigner on the issue.

In a new video, he says that Diana, who died at age 36 in 1997, would be frustrated that more progress hasn’t been achieved.

“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did,” Prince William said. “I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it.”

The video was made by Comic Relief and will air in full during a telethon this Friday. In a short clip released on Wednesday, William is seen visiting a charity called Groundswell, which Comic Relief is supporting, and recording a podcast as part of Groundswell’s Listen Up! Project.

The Prince of Wales says he is there “to learn” about the stories of two people, Nawshin and Miles, who have been helped by the charity.

“I’m here really kind of to learn a bit more from you both, to hear a bit more about your lived experiences of homelessness,” William tells them.

[From People]

While it’s important to listen to homeless people and learn about their journeys, it’s not like William is some activist with no resources to offer people other than his listening skills. While homelessness is a complicated issue and there are a lot of moving parts, it’s not like it’s this impossible, unsolveable issue – create more low-income housing, dedicate more public funds to tackle the root causes of homelessness, create an economy with a stronger social safety net. And don’t stand for some posh a–hole to patronizingly simper “I’m just hear to listen” before he goes back to one of his four homes.

If you have a moment, check out the comments on this tweet. They’re really ripping Peg a new one.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Prince William ‘listened’ to homeless people for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day”

  1. Tessa says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:28 am

    He called his mother paranoid and wanted her interview censored. And here he is playing the diana card again. Diana would be disappointed in preachy William who does little for the homeless.

    Reply
  2. Jillian says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:29 am

    I don’t wish to advocate violence but how are these royals not stoned in the streets daily? William and Charles and their wives are all charmless snobs and they embarrass themselves any time they open their mouths

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:30 am

    He looks like his father when he makes that goofy expression

    Reply
  4. equality says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:31 am

    He is slamming himself and too dumb to see it. He says Di would be upset that more hasn’t been done and that she introduced him to the issue at a young age. He is 40 and what has he accomplished on this issue? All he has done is put out statements, sleep rough once and sell papers one day.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      March 16, 2023 at 8:02 am

      And at 40, he apparently still doesn’t understand the issue since he’s still in the “listening and learning” phase.

      The comments to that tweet tell us that a lot of Brits are over William and his hypocrisy. The sound you hear is the sound of the monarchy crumbling.

      Reply
  5. ThatsNotOkay says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:32 am

    Pegginton is so scarred by his “paranoid” mother exposing him to homeless people at a young age, he can’t help but collect home after home for fear his last home might not be enough to keep him from becoming homeless should his four other homes somehow disappear. And not just homes. PALACES AND CASTLES. Give us a break, Sir Pegs-alot.

    Reply
  6. MSTJ says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:42 am

    In my opinion, it’s clout chasing. He’s using his mother’s name to up his profile and gain support from people who loved and admired Princess Diana and still regard her as the best of royalty in the UK.

    He has no plan of his own to address homelessness there so he’s running around claiming to listen while latching on to his mother’s name for currency.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:44 am

    He is so disingenuous and performative. He invokes his mothers name because Harry shared about her in a heartfelt, genuine capacity. All Willy cares about is what he wants and what he can get.

    Reply
  8. PrincessOfWaffles says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Always there to learn. Never there to lift a finger and actually do or share something for the cause.

    Reply
  9. Ginger says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:46 am

    Wow, they are really dragging him under that BBC tweet. William isn’t popular at all. I’m glad people are seeing him (and the RF) for what they are.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:49 am

    Apparently homelessness is going to be his next big project. Whatever. Right now he’s fighting his uncle through his father for Royal Lodge. What does he really know about being homeless?

    Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:53 am

    This man baby is not good for or good at anything except being angry and hogging toys.

    Reply
  12. Rapunzel says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Oh and does anyone else see all of this “listening” and think of that Fraiser episode where he creates a song for his show and Martin has that “I’m listening” tune?

    What’s new?
    I’m listening
    Feeling blue?
    I’m listening
    Feeling mad, feeling sad, feeling bad, feeling glad?
    I’m listening

    I feel like this should be the Wailses theme.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    March 16, 2023 at 7:56 am

    How has he spent decades “learning” about homelessness and still has done nothing concrete about it? Why isn’t he partnering directly with some of these already established organizations and giving them money, expanding programs, or whatever else is that they may need help with? He and Kate could host a fundraiser in support of Centrepoint or a similar charity and raise a lot of money in one night. Throw in a silent auction and they could raise even more money.

    It’s just so frustrating to see someone who can help more than any of us can help and he’s just……not.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      March 16, 2023 at 8:06 am

      The thing is he doesn’t even talk a good game. It’s just the same old same old: I’m here to listen.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      March 16, 2023 at 8:09 am

      They are just lazy and not innovative and have the laziest, least innovative folks around them as help. It insulates them from reality and makes if impossible for them to effect reality.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 16, 2023 at 8:25 am

      He doesn’t even have to care about the issue – just do something for PR purposes. If he hosted a fundraiser people would be distracted from his numerous homes – and I’d bet all those stars who sent their regrets for the coronation would be happy to perform.

      Reply
  14. Lizzie says:
    March 16, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Funny, Harry and Meghan never show up empty handed saying they are just there to learn. Does anyone else remember the Cambridges/Wales saying their team was going to start organizing their visits to be impactful? Maybe I dreamt it because it sure hasn’t happened.

    Reply
  15. MoBiMom says:
    March 16, 2023 at 8:18 am

    That first photo is a real keeper and fabulous addition to the already substantial colonialist cosplay series. Thanks Kaiser, you never disappoint with your choices!

    Reply
  16. Harper says:
    March 16, 2023 at 8:25 am

    I love how Willy is being dragged for kicking Harry out of his own home in the UK in those comments.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment