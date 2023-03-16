Prince William ‘listened’ to homeless people for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day

Prince William has four homes that we know of, between Adelaide Cottage, Anmer Hall, Kensington Palace and Tam-na-Ghar (in Scotland). Six months ago, he became the Duke of Cornwall, with access to the vast Duchy of Cornwall real estate empire. In recent months, William has made some very clear machinations behind-the-scenes to convince his father to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, so that William and his family can move into the mansion after millions worth of renovations. So… obviously, William thinks the best issue for him right now is to tackle homelessness. He’s done a podcast interview in honor of Red Nose Day, the fundraising day for Comic Relief. You can see the video here.

Prince William believes his late mother, Princess Diana, would be upset that more progress hasn’t been made to combat homelessness. The Prince of Wales, 40, was introduced to the plight of street sleepers and others without homes by Diana, who took him and his brother Prince Harry to shelters, and he is a longstanding campaigner on the issue. In a new video, he says that Diana, who died at age 36 in 1997, would be frustrated that more progress hasn’t been achieved. “My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did,” Prince William said. “I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it.” The video was made by Comic Relief and will air in full during a telethon this Friday. In a short clip released on Wednesday, William is seen visiting a charity called Groundswell, which Comic Relief is supporting, and recording a podcast as part of Groundswell’s Listen Up! Project. The Prince of Wales says he is there “to learn” about the stories of two people, Nawshin and Miles, who have been helped by the charity. “I’m here really kind of to learn a bit more from you both, to hear a bit more about your lived experiences of homelessness,” William tells them.

[From People]

While it’s important to listen to homeless people and learn about their journeys, it’s not like William is some activist with no resources to offer people other than his listening skills. While homelessness is a complicated issue and there are a lot of moving parts, it’s not like it’s this impossible, unsolveable issue – create more low-income housing, dedicate more public funds to tackle the root causes of homelessness, create an economy with a stronger social safety net. And don’t stand for some posh a–hole to patronizingly simper “I’m just hear to listen” before he goes back to one of his four homes.

If you have a moment, check out the comments on this tweet. They’re really ripping Peg a new one.

Prince William says his mother, Princess Diana, would be disappointed at level of homelessnesshttps://t.co/5KAqCSGmCB — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 15, 2023