Duchess Meghan contributed a cake recipe to Jose Andres’s charity cookbook

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been big supporters of chef Jose Andres and his work with World Central Kitchen. WCK goes into war-torn countries or countries facing natural disasters and the WCK teams spread out and get people fed and back to work. I’ve watched the videos of WCK’s work in Ukraine and Andres and his teams are amazing. Well, to raise more money for WCK, Jose Andres is putting out a cookbook and he’s getting some of his famous celebrity supporters to contribute recipes. People like… the Duchess of Sussex, Michelle Obama and Ayesha Curry!
Meghan Markle is sharing instructions for a favorite cake in a new charity cookbook. Over the weekend, Penguin Random House announced that chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen was releasing its first cookbook and confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, is contributing a recipe. Meghan’s lemon olive oil cake will be featured in The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope, set to hit shelves on Sept. 12. Michelle Obama, Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse and Ayesha Curry are also contributing, and all proceeds from the text will benefit the nonprofit’s emergency response efforts.
“The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises,” said a statement on Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation website. “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe.”
The lemon cake might seem familiar, as the Duchess of Sussex previously made it for a special occasion. In March 2021, Meghan sent the treat to a group of female restaurateurs in Chicago who partnered with World Central Kitchen to feed those in need during the pandemic. In a sweet touch, the nonprofit said she baked the cake with lemons from her garden.
We talked about it when Meghan baked her lemon olive cake and sent it to WCK workers. She’s so thoughtful. I wonder if this is Meghan’s favorite cake to bake, or if she has cakes for all seasons. I feel like she’s probably always experimenting and updating her recipes for cakes and cupcakes, and she probably does her kids’ birthday cakes herself. Hm! Seriously though, when are we going to get a Duchess Meghan cookbook? There are always rumors that she wants to do a lifestyle book at some point, but if she wrote a cookbook (and included some personal stories in the recipes), it would SELL OUT. I’ve always wondered if Meghan pitched a cooking show to Netflix as well. I would totally watch her cook and bake in her Montecito kitchen.
It sounds awful but I’m sure it’s delicious. I’ll be buying the cookbook and will cautiously attempt to bake this lemon olive cake with a fire extinguisher and barf bag nearby.
Meanwhile, I too am impatiently waiting for Meghan to launch her lifestyle branded cooking and remodeling shows.
Moist isn’t a vocab fave around here (along with train, detergent, panties…) but damn! the cake is moist! Be sure to use a fresh olive oil, not one sitting in the cupboard or grocery shelf for a year!
@carrots why’d ya have to list those awful words!!!! My day is ruined! 😉
Why anyone would choose THAT word instead of “undies” makes me want to puke!
On topic, olive oil cake sounds earthy and yum.
I’m just curious, but why does it sound so awful to you? Olive oil cakes are delicious! And lemon anything (unless you hate lemon, I guess) is yum.
Agreed! It sounds amazing – and very Mediterranean.
You know, I only use olive oil when I bake, actually cook, anything. But I imagined this cake had actual olives in it. So that’s where my wretch factor kicked in. Like olive loaf (which isn’t bad since it’s bread) or the horrifying fruit cake with those jellied fruit bits (but in this case meaty and salty). If it’s just the oil, then…I’ve been making this cake my whole life and just didn’t know it, lol!
It’s just the oil.
It won’t taste like salad dressing, really. You can use a light olive oil – or even just a plain unflavored oil, like for carrot cake, but you won’t get the same depth of flavor.
Extra Virgin is usually what’s used for baking with olive oil. Very light flavor.
Olive oil cakes tend to be delicious and light. God, now I feel like I want to bake a cake. 🙂
1) WCK is amazing. 2) She probably changes the recipes to use the fruits and veggies that grows in her garden. I love to do that. I would love food and lifestyle per Meg too!!
Olive oil cakes are very good! You don’t use an assertive EVOO, just everyday olive oil. It keeps the cake light. It’s very French. I bet it has yogurt in it.
Never thought of Meghan offering a cookbook but do think this is an excellent idea since she is a known foodie and loves to cook for her family. I certainly would buy this cookbook. A short series would be nice, perhaps a six week once a week series.
If she hadn’t met Harry she probably would have put out a cookbook of her own or had a cooking show.
This sounds delicious and I just preordered the cookbook.
am I the only one laughing at the thought of every single RR cooking a lemon olive oil cake on September 12 so they can criticize the recipe?!?!
Ah, but their MO is to just make stuff up and rant. No actual trying of the recipe required
They’ll probably scribble down their OTT criticisms in August and just click “publish” when the book comes out. And then race off to dump the next bucket of misogynoir.
Yes she could do a cooking show I really liked that segment where she did the prawns&salad, also giving tips on cold proteins and stuff. She knows what she’s talking about. Netflix make it happen!
Lifestyle cooking book plz. Or Netflix lifestyle cooking show plz. 🙏🙏🙏
I made an olive oil lemon cake after Meghan made hers and I really didn’t like it 😬 but I will try it again using her recipe.
I bought the cookbook she put out (or that she was involved in) when they first got married, the one to raise money for the grenfell tower community (I think? blanking on the name of the book), and will buy this one! I agree, if she put out a cookbook, it would sell really well.
As an aside, I wish I could just casually bake and not eat it all! I love baked goods soooo much. And now I’m craving lemon cake!!!!!!