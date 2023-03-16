Duchess Meghan contributed a cake recipe to Jose Andres’s charity cookbook

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been big supporters of chef Jose Andres and his work with World Central Kitchen. WCK goes into war-torn countries or countries facing natural disasters and the WCK teams spread out and get people fed and back to work. I’ve watched the videos of WCK’s work in Ukraine and Andres and his teams are amazing. Well, to raise more money for WCK, Jose Andres is putting out a cookbook and he’s getting some of his famous celebrity supporters to contribute recipes. People like… the Duchess of Sussex, Michelle Obama and Ayesha Curry!

Meghan Markle is sharing instructions for a favorite cake in a new charity cookbook. Over the weekend, Penguin Random House announced that chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen was releasing its first cookbook and confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, is contributing a recipe. Meghan’s lemon olive oil cake will be featured in The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope, set to hit shelves on Sept. 12. Michelle Obama, Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse and Ayesha Curry are also contributing, and all proceeds from the text will benefit the nonprofit’s emergency response efforts. “The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises,” said a statement on Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation website. “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe.” The lemon cake might seem familiar, as the Duchess of Sussex previously made it for a special occasion. In March 2021, Meghan sent the treat to a group of female restaurateurs in Chicago who partnered with World Central Kitchen to feed those in need during the pandemic. In a sweet touch, the nonprofit said she baked the cake with lemons from her garden.

[From People]

We talked about it when Meghan baked her lemon olive cake and sent it to WCK workers. She’s so thoughtful. I wonder if this is Meghan’s favorite cake to bake, or if she has cakes for all seasons. I feel like she’s probably always experimenting and updating her recipes for cakes and cupcakes, and she probably does her kids’ birthday cakes herself. Hm! Seriously though, when are we going to get a Duchess Meghan cookbook? There are always rumors that she wants to do a lifestyle book at some point, but if she wrote a cookbook (and included some personal stories in the recipes), it would SELL OUT. I’ve always wondered if Meghan pitched a cooking show to Netflix as well. I would totally watch her cook and bake in her Montecito kitchen.