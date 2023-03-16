Oprah Winfrey talks about whether the Sussexes should go to the coronation

Oprah Winfrey was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of CBS This Morning, where her BFF Gayle King interviewed her about her latest book club pick, how Donald Trump can’t keep her name out of his mouth, and many other subjects. Gayle took a moment to ask Oprah about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and whether Oprah thinks the Sussexes should go to the coronation:
Oprah says that Prince Harry and Meghan “should do what they feel is best for them and for their family” when deciding whether to attend King Charles’ coronation. https://t.co/GAGXph1ern pic.twitter.com/nCV3vEbq73
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 15, 2023
Oprah says: “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you? They haven’t asked me my opinion.” I love that Gayle asked and Oprah answered! I do wonder what the conversations are like behind the scenes, just as I wonder if Harry has decided to go no matter what, simply because it is his father’s coronation and he feels it’s his duty.
Anyway, I wanted to bring up the fact that a network anchorwoman asked billionaire Oprah Winfrey about the Sussexes because the British media is still trying to make “the Sussexes are so unpopular in America” happen. The Daily Mirror even has a piece today about “six concerning signs that Harry and Meghan have damaged their reputation with Americans.” The British media doesn’t understand American culture, American celebrity or how we view British royalty whatsoever. The Mirror honestly claims that Americans have such strong feelings for QEII that we are completely rejecting the Sussexes. LMAO. Meanwhile, the Americans who actually follow royal gossip are like “Oprah needs to call Harry and Meghan and tell them to stay the f–k away from Salt Island forever!”
I hope they don’t go.
They would only add interest and glamour to what seems to become a dull affair.
The only winners would be the British Media and the Royal Family having opportunities to be petty to them
Isn’t having a big a$$ “crowning” embarrassing at this point? Brits are scrambling to make ends meet; there are enormous issues with homelessness, immigrants fleeing all sorts of life-altering situations, and Cam is publically appearing drunk and showing disrespect to Indigenous People who are still part of the commonwealth. The so-called royal family desperately needs the Sussexes to attend to distract from all that! In all honesty, chuckie doesn’t care if anyone watches him get his big wreath of stolen jewels placed on his head; he just wants that thing put on his head and to be a real king! Plus, none of the eggs will hit him as he passes by in his brand-new coach of gold. Perhaps, there’s been extra insulation put into it as well so he can’t hear “not my king?”
Yep @Flowerlake & I think it’s very telling that entertainers are declining to perform, the Sussexes have a list of demands before they will attend but the aristos are pissed they haven’t been invited yet.
The monarchy isn’t central to Britain’s identity. It’s essential to its asset rich/cash poor ruling class. Anyone successful & unrelated has no interest. I doubt it but I hope Meghan & Harry stay away.
Just the right blend of diplomatic and noncommittal. Seriously, how could going to a coronation be what’s right for anyone’s family? It’s not like it would mend a single slat of a fence with Charles, William, Camilla, or Kate. So, what’s the point?
The British media that thinks we hate the Sussexes because we loved QEII so much has apparently never heard of the whole revolution we had to get rid of the monarchy. Has me wondering just how they teach about the American Revolution in British schools. Some unpleasantness between friends two hundred fifty years ago I guess.
Irish person here, and was once chatting to a lady from Manchester who summed up the history between our two countries as North Ireland and South Ireland were at war and the British troops went into the country as a peace keeping force. British education may just skip over certain centuries, because of reasons.
Wow! This is what they learn? Sure they’re not the only country to try and cover up their own atrocities by lying in school history boons, but the AUDACITY of calling what they did in Ireland a “peace keeping mission!” I can’t even.
Sounds like a British Ron DeSantis is in charge of curriculum over there.
To be fair i don’t know if this is what is taught in British schools or just what this person thought happened, but my experience is that there was very little knowledge of any world history that was not flattering to the British.
I was very surprised by this woman as Manchester would have a large Irish population too.
There is so much history that schools have to pick and choose what can be taught. Years ago we did the Tudors onwards ending before the First World War. Nowadays I think they do more modern history. What you say that the Manchester woman said to you does sound like the modern history of Northern Ireland 1960s onwards which possibly if she was of a certain age she got from the News. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Banner Whether the British Army was considered to be a peacekeeping force or not probably depended on which side you were on; there was not much peace anyway. I’m not how much of any history lesson any pupil remembers after leaving school. Most of my history I got from historical novels.
Excellent question. My guess is that they gloss over a lot and skip the bits that don’t paint them as glorious.
What the British media is failing to grasp is that, unlike the royals, it is not even remotely necessary to appeal to the majority of US citizens to be able to carve out a very successful, highly profitable career over here. You can be niche and become extremely rich.
They’re also failing to grasp the enormous diversity over here and diversity of tastes and opinions in the US as well. We are not a monolith, CLEARLY.
Harry and Meghan are private citizens. They pay their taxes and mind their business just like the rest of us. Their everyday lives and decisions don’t affect anyone but them and their family. The BaRF might be above celebrities in Britain but they’re no different from the Kardashians here (and the Kardashians are very successful).
So Oprah didn’t answer the question.
That IS an answer. It’s certainly where I stand as well. I don’t have skin in the game on this – what they decide to do is what will be best for THEM. People seem to forget that these are actual human beings making life decisions.
Yes I hope they do what’s best for them and their mental well being. Only they have the full picture to know that. We all just get a small window into their lives.
I would not want to be in their position at all because either way they’ll get hate, ridicule and scrutiny.
I just want this whole coronation thing to be over.
But o realize after the coronation we’ll move to Christmas. There will always be a reason for them to try and drag H&M back. Sigh
She didn’t, but it’s the right non-answer. Only H&M know what they feel is right.
American here and I don’t love QE2 so much. Jeez.
I’m also American and never cared for QEII or the monarchy.
Personally I wouldn’t go, but like Oprah said, they haven’t asked for my opinion!
I think it’s very possible they will go, and if they do its bc they feel its the right decision for them. We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, but there’s no way they would go without serious negotiations and concessions from the RF. Charles needs them, not the other way round.
Would genuinely love it if they stayed at home though. Don’t promote the coronation with their presence even if it is his dad! I’m an anti monarchist though, not sure Harry is there yet…
i have a feeling Harry will go but not Meghan or the kids. bc Harry will leave that door open with his family. before the whole Frogmore thing maybe they could have all gone, but now why would they all go now? security nightmare, narrative is on their side that Charles is petty and got rid of their lease, and it would be to support ppl that no longer support them financially or otherwise.
Can’t imagine Harry going without Meghan. But the kids is a whole other question. They’re so young, and surely having them sit through the lengthy and dull ceremony isn’t a great idea. But realistically, could they leave them anywhere in the UK for that long? Maybe Doria could come? After the heater incident in SA I wouldn’t leave them with only royal “protection” for five minutes, much less three hours or however long this crownshow is going to be.
I do think Harry probably feels like he has to. It’s all so unfortunate. They bend over backwards for these people who do nothing to reciprocate. The silver lining is that we all know whose photos everyone wants to see.
The Sussexes should not go to the Con-A-Nation. They should stay home.
There will be booing and protests. The Windsor-Glücksburg will say all the booing protests was towards the Sussexes not KCIII, Camilla, Wiggington and Peggington. The British media, lead by the Daily Fail, will loudly chime-in behind them. The Sussexes need to say at home so there is no doubt who the protesters are protesting or the booers are booing.
They’re saying Boo-urns! And the eggs are donations.
I don’t know what H&M are thinking, but my thinking would be this – so far, I’ve only gotten an email about the coronation (it could be “save the date” or it could be something else). And so far, the tabloid leaks have been about how the palace planners are putting me in “Iceland” and how the RF will snub me, my wife and children. Also, the security question hasn’t been answered and my father has repossessed my home. None of this spells “welcome” so why attend?
A poster on another thread had the right idea. H&M should vacation in Iceland during the coronation since that’s where they want them.
Yep, rent one of those glamorous ice huts and watch the northern lights with their family. Stay far away from a place where people want to use them but not welcome them.
Didn’t they do that once early in their relationship? An airport employee tweeted their arrival then the post was swiftly deleted.
Other than me wanting Archie to have a birthday surrounded by his young friends and people who love him, I support the idea of a holiday in Iceland. Followed by an appearance by Harry in London several days later for his lawsuit.
Freeshalori, if I could afford said holiday, I’d pick a glam hut at Torfhus Retreat. You?
@Nota yes but I think that was Norway. Either way, I’d take a nice getaway like that any time of the year, lol.
Go to England, but not to the coronation. Host/fund one of the street picnics in conjunction with one of their charities. Send everyone who attends home with a basket of food for their pantries. Work at a community garden for a day yanking weeds and watering seedlings. Take groups of young people in their local green spaces and teach them how to do forest bathing to refresh themselves mentally. Do endless good works (with the barest hint of petty) for each day the royals are showering themselves in gold, jewels, and accolades.
Celebrate the country and its people, not its feckless ruler.
This is EXACTLY what I think too. Unfortunately, those acts will be met with family rage. They just can’t win with those people.
What about sending a million to split between four charities to “amplify” C’s message of good works? This way they “spare” themselves from England / family. Then let the BM attack them for being generous.
Americans may have liked the Queen, but we definitely don’t have the same loyalty to her or the monarchy that some Brits do. If anything, H&M have received the most criticism in the past few months over NOT being anti-monarchy and NOT trying to burn it all down. (I’m not saying there was a lot of criticism about that, just that there was more about that than about “omg they’re disrespecting the queen!”)
You know who Americans do like? Oprah. We read the books she tells us to read, we wear the slippers she tells us to wear, we drink the tea she tells us to drink. I don’t think the british press understands how…..powerful, I guess…Oprah’s friendship with the Sussexes is in terms of their public appeal in the US. If Oprah likes them, then a LOT of Americans are going to like them, before we even get to the Sussexes as individuals.
didn’t we kick those idiots to the curb like 300 years ago
We did but the idiots keep popping back up like frizzy hair on a very humid day.
I really wish more people would answer like this. Just because you are asked *cough* Judge Judy, *cough* Brian Cox, doesn’t mean you have to weigh in on something you absolutely have no insight into! I go back and forth on whether I think they should go and whether I think they will go.
Totally off topic, but I love Oprah’s glasses – they look fantastic on her and she looks fantastic too.
I also loved the rose coloured glasses she wore during Harry and Meghan’s interview.
Wonder where she gets them.
There hasn’t been one defining positive piece about H and M from that island. Why in all the universes would it be a good thing for them to go to this monkey circus? Frak THAT.
I don’t think they should go to the coronation and I hope they don’t.
I can’t speak for them but breakfast shows discussing Archie and Lili and allowing unhinged callers say hurtful things would have been the final straw for me. No way you’re stoking hate against my innocent children and expecting me to come to your stupid party.
I think they have ample reasons not to go but Harry still believes that his family can change so we’re probably going to see him go with Meghan at his side for support.
My husband, who’s English, says they called the American Revolution the “War of American Independence” when he was in school, because British folks are uncomfortable with the word “revolution.” Which explains a lot.
And yes, he says they got a completely skewed view of the fight for Irish independence.
As for Oprah, I loved that Gayle asked the question because it reminded people that she is a friend of the Sussexes. Her answer was pitch-perfect.
Speaking of the Oprah interview, did anyone else catch what Chris Rock had to say about it in his Netflix special “Selective Outrage”? I just watched it last night. Thoughts? Maybe this deserves a post. (If there was one, I missed it.) Rock also talked about “the slap” of course.
I hope they go despite all the family strife. You can’t un-do not going in the future. I think harry and Meghan both have tough skins and can let the bitter opinions of some people just slide off their backs.
What would be the point of going? It would be a losing situation for them. Archie’s birthday would be erased and it would prove that they’re/could be controlled by the BaRF.
Yes, Harry and Meghan are so unpopular in America and that’s why everywhere they go people are booing and throwing eggs! Oh wait…. Anyway, I’m on Team Stay Home. The media has made the atmosphere so toxic and the Unroyals are unreasonable. They are the type of people who will tell everyone how much they don’t want you to come to the party and then be mad as heck if you don’t show up.
She is correct that “they” need to do what is right for them as individuals who are married. What is right for Harry may not be right for Meghan. We are all aware how Meghan gets the brunt of the vitriol they (BP) spew. So, as long as they understand each other’s point of view, and support each other, I call that a good day.
Love Oprah. And Camilla thinks SHE’s the Queen? No, hon. It ain’t you.
Harry and Meghan have better things to do than to fuss themselves over attending that boreanation. They have a birthday party to plan. Harry has no official role, so if he really wants to peep and watch it, I am sure he can catch it on the tele.