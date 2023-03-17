Jennifer Aniston wore a sparkly slipdress to the Paris ‘Murder Mystery 2’ premiere

Here are some photos from the Paris premiere of Murder Mystery 2, the Netflix sequel to the successful Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler movie. True story: I tried to watch the first movie because, honestly, I thought the premise was cute and it seemed like it was “for” me, someone who enjoys murder mysteries. But I only got like ten minutes into it before turning it off. While I know Sandler’s production company spends real money on his movies, it just felt like none of the money went into the script? Still, people liked the first one a lot so Aniston and Sandler made another one.
I can’t find the ID on Aniston’s dress, but it’s aggressively fine. A sparkly nude slipdress and Rachel hair, you know what you’re getting with an Aniston red carpet appearance. Surprised the dress isn’t black, honestly. It makes me mad, because she was wearing this fun, furry shrug in some of the photos, but then she removed it for the cast pics and her full-length pics. It was a much cuter look with the shrug!
I don’t even want to say this, but Adam Sandler looks good with a beard. And Melanie Laurent is in this! Well, girl’s gotta eat.
PS… Aniston swore on live TV this week – she was doing an interview with a British morning show and she said something about “sh-ts and giggles.” Sandler laughing is the best part.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, and more attend the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly in Paris, France.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston
BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, and more attend the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly in Paris, France.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler
BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, and more attend the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly in Paris, France.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston
BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, and more attend the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly in Paris, France.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston, Mélanie Laurent
BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, and more attend the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly in Paris, France.
Pictured: “Murder Mystery 2” Photocall
BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, and more attend the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly in Paris, France.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston
BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I loved Murder Mystery One. Yeah for two. Better than Glass Onion.
I think having the same haircut for 20+ sounds incredibly boring. I was watching Friends and thought she was so cute with that bob in season 7.
I’d prefer the dress is black or maybe red.
I’ve had the same haircut since 2004. Really 1998 but in 2003 when I was studying abroad I cut it a lot shorter (sort of a heavy layered bob) and dyed it red. That was in Spain though and I could never find anyone here in the US to get that look back exactly how it was.
So since then I have had long hair with layers. Sometimes my hair is above my shoulders slightly, sometimes its longer. But its always basically the same haircut. I did stop highlighting it about 15 years ago though.
I wish I was more interesting but alas. I am not. LOL.
and okay fine. not 1998. 1992. Basically when I grew out my bangs.
I’ve had straight hair with a side part since I gave up my 90s straight hair center part. I tried to get the center part back recently, since the kids say a side part is for old people, but my hair knows we are old and won’t go back to a center part. 🤷♀️
@TwinFalls LOL oh I did change that! In about 1995/6 I switched from a center part to a side part. So that was a big change for me.
And now I’m supposed to go back to a center part?? I am playing around with it but am not yet committed to having my hair cut accordingly. A side part looks better on me, at least I think so lol.
I was also thinking that she would look more modern and updated with a new ‘do but I think her hair is her safeplace. The furry arms were so out of place – good thing she ditched them! I’d like to see the dress in a knee length, or, as you said, a different color. That’s just a lot of beige for anyone to pull off.
I love murder mysteries!
I enjoyed the first one immensely. It was just a fairly light hearted murder mystery. I did say to my husband – “so this feels like Adam Sandler wanted to go on vacation with his friends and make Netflix pay for it” LOL.
But that’s fine sometimes. I like these kinds of low key murder mystery romps, or a good romantic comedy, etc. These are the movies I feel like watching on a Friday night when I don’t have the mental energy for anything heavier.