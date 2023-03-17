Prince Joachim will be ruthlessly exiled to America starting this summer

Shortly after QEII passed away, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe announced that she was stripping the royal titles and royal styles from four of her grandchildren. Those four grandchildren are all the children of Prince Joachim, Margrethe’s second son, the “spare” to Crown Prince Frederik. Prince Joachim and his second wife Princess Marie were torn up about the kids’ demotions but Margrethe didn’t budge (although she did apologize). What was also interesting about all of the Danish royal mess was that Joachim and Marie had already been pseudo-exiled for years. 2023 will be their fifth year living in France full-time, where Joachim has a military position attached to the Danish embassy. Just two months after Margrethe stripped Joachim’s kids of their titles, it was announced that Joachim and Marie would eventually be shipped off to America. Well, it’s really happening:

Following Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to strip four of her grandchildren, the children of her second son, Prince Joachim, of their prince and princess titles, the Royal Household has announced that Joachim and his family are moving to the US. An announcement on the official Kongehuset website, also posted on social media, reveals: ‘On 1 September 2023, His Royal Highness Prince Joachim begins a new position under the Ministry of Defence as defence industry attaché at the Embassy of Denmark in Washington, D.C., where The Prince, as Denmark’s representative, will take part in strengthening the defence industrial cooperation with the USA and Canada in the coming years. ‘Four years ago, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, together with the couple’s two children, moved to France. The reason was that Prince Joachim began France’s highest-ranking military education course as a supplement to The Prince’s longtime engagement in The Defence. After the education concluded, both The Prince and The Princess were affiliated with the Embassy of Denmark in Paris as defence attaché and Special Cultural Representative, respectively. ‘Prince Joachim and the family will move to Washington, D.C. during the summer of 2023.’ While the statement stresses Joachim’s ongoing role in the Royal Household and his function as an official representative for his country overseas, it comes in the wake of the prince openly speaking of the ‘hurt’ caused by his mother’s decision.

I said before that I actually admired Margrethe for knowing HOW to exile the spare. This isn’t some messy argument about who represents the crown and what constitutes a working royal or whatever. This isn’t a repeat of Sussexit debacle. This is Margrethe being coldly and ruthlessly efficient in getting the spare as far away from Denmark as possible, but also keeping him on the leash. Joachim’s appointments in France and now America are high-level, prestigious, befitting a prince. But it’s still a ruthless exile. And y’all know Princess Marie is going to HATE Washington.