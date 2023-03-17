Seth Rogen gets ‘active enjoyment’ from being childfree, it ‘has helped me succeed’

Seth Rogen has been married to his wife Lauren Miller for nearly twelve years. They don’t have children, they have dogs and busy careers. Seth has a bunch of side-hustles in addition to his Hollywood career as an actor, writer and producer. Seth is 40 years old and he and Lauren made the decision to just… be childfree. He’s been asked about it before, not with the consistency with which a 40-year-old actress would be asked, but still – he acknowledges flat-out that he’s able to live the life he lives with all its freedom because he doesn’t have kids.
In their thriving era. Seth Rogen revealed he has no regrets about choosing not to have kids with wife Lauren Miller.
“That has helped me succeed as well, definitely,” the actor, 40, shared during an appearance on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, which was posted on Tuesday, March 7. “There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children.”
The writer, who tied the knot with Miller, 41, in 2011 after seven years of dating, defended the decision not to expand his family.
“Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids,” he continued. “Honestly, you just are told, you go through life, you get married, you have kids. That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that. Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.”
Rogen noted that not becoming parents has allowed him and Miller to do “whatever” they want, adding, “We are in the prime of our lives. We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before.”
He concluded: “Me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids.”
I’m including a clip below and one of the most important points he makes is that “Some people want kids, some people don’t want kids, I think a lot of people have kids before they even think about it.” Very true. It’s like he said – a lot of people just buy into this idea that this is what you’re supposed to want, this is what you’re supposed to do, you’re supposed to get married and have kids. Now, I’m sure a lot of people do genuinely want to be parents and he’s not saying that the whole Parenthood Industrial Complex is broken – he’s just saying he opted out and he’s happy with his decision, and everything he’s seen as he gets older reaffirms his decision.
Sames. Never wanted kids and have not ever regretted not having them – and yet, constantly asked why or how my husband must be so disappointed. He’s not.
Same here. But I’m 50. I feel that younger women these days don’t get as questioned these days? In my case, I had to explain myself until my mid 40s, when people started assuming I maybe hadn’t been able to have kids and stopped interrogating me. But 100% no regrets.
I was a young 20’s woman in law school with a friend in her mid 30’s. She had a 2 year old, a one year old, and a newborn going into law school. She said to me “if you don’t want kids don’t have them! They’re way too much work otherwise. But I wanted them.” It stuck with me because the messaging I had up until then was everyone should have kids.
I was at a woman’s day networking event recently and I overheard a SUPER successful female lawyer in her 50’s tell someone she had just met “I don’t have kids but it’s not because we didn’t want them. It’s because we tried and couldn’t.”
I asked if she felt compelled to offer that information to strangers and she said yes because people just assume me and my husband are selfish since we make a lot of money.
It made me so sad for her that even in that context which should’ve been a judgement feee zone she felt like she needed to justify it. I said oh that must be because parents are never selfish! Ha! How many selfish narcissistic mothers are out there?! The inverse of that assumption is so ridiculous.
The fact that he gets asked about his choice to not have kids over and over again perfectly illustrates the societal expectation he describes–like you’re a f*cking freak or weirdo because you’ve been with your partner for a decade and don’t have kids. Also, the fact that she doesn’t want them either is probably even more shocking to people.
Look, some of us just like our lives the way they are, And it doesn’t mean we hate kids. I love hanging out with my toddler nephew and I love dropping him off with his mom when he’s tired and grumpy lol. For me and my husband that’s freedom, man.
Also, I dunno, maybe just refrain from asking ANYONE this question? What the actual F. Why is such a personal decision anyone’s business? Also, if society is going to continue asking folks who don’t have kids “But why!?!?” perhaps we should consider asking those who got married/had kids “But why!?!?”
Absolute horse dung.
Right? I was shocked after I got married how many people asked me out of the blue when I planned to “start a family”. It had never crossed my mind to ask someone that I barely knew.
I think that is so true, you are brought up and no matter what your circumstances, the model of adult life is- you grow up, you have kids. It was rare (for me) to see one of my parents’ friends who did NOT have kids) b/c while raising kids, my parents were focused on the family.
When they became empty nesters i noticed they had more separate friends and activities – leaning in to their own things.
But even as early as teen years, i knew i did not want kids. Seems like a lot of work. Just as some women are born KNOWING they want to be moms, i just never felt that itch.
And i think what Mr. Rogen says is so true- i have met them, people who left high school and got married and had kids- and are to their core- not happy. If they had taken 5 years as an adult to think about what they wanted- they may have chosen differently (side note- i am sure everyone loves their kids, that is not at issue). But some people are so hurried to get started into adulthood (sometimes escaping truly painful, awful childhoods) they jump into parenthood as part of the process- and society rams it down your throat.
I think most people want kids.
But if there wasn’t as much societal pressure and just societal norm- a small percentage of people would give it some thought, and find that parenting is not something they want.
Last thing- a friend’s dad told us that he had dated women in their 50s who had… not second thoughts, but wrestled with their decision not to have kids- and i think that is probably true, but also part of a larger thing- when you think about all the paths you didn’t take and wonder what would have been. And i think that is natural and fine.
50- still fine living child-free.
50 and child free, and 0 regrets. Over the years, the people who have given me the hardest time were the ones with children who had never considered that not having them was ever even an option. You know, the ones who had them because that is what you do: you get married, your spouse wants kids, everybody has kids, so you have kids too. The people who really wanted them and enjoyed parenthood interestingly have been the ones with a more “each to their own” attitude.
Kids deserve to come in to this world to people who want them. I think it’s great Seth is open about it and that we’re coming into a day and age where we’re normalizing these kind of discussions. Whatever works for people is what works. There’s no right or wrong answer, no matter what anyone else says. The most important thing I believe is not to take out any regrets on children.
I wouldn’t call myself childfree, despite at opting out of parenthood to this point. My mother was abusive to me growing up and I haven’t wanted to take the risk I would ever treat a child the way I was treated growing up. Now that I’m hitting close to 40, I’ve had a lot of therapy and am on the path to healing, my spouse and I are reassessing whether or not to remain childfree but at the same time, our lives are fulfilled and would continue to be fulfilling no matter what we choose.
My mother was also abusive towards me and I am an only child. I am 42 and thankful I didnt have kids because the few people I dated whom I wanted to have kids with ultimately became verbally and or physically abusive or an alcoholic and I refused to bring children into that environment. I see many who have chose toxic men or relationships and now their children have a lot of mental health and behavioral issues. I just didnt want to repeat the cycle. I have been through a lot of therapy, but unfortunately, my mother is still toxic and unhealthy and my father whom is very loving remains in a toxic relationship with her, so sadly, I have to put up with her at least with boundaries and a distance. I worry if I ever need to get her a caregiver because she most definitely would be physiclaly and verbally violent towards them.
My hope is one day, I can find a spouse like you who is safe, supportive, and non toxic.
Comments like, “Me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids” rub me the wrong way. As a parent, i dont really care if people do or don’t want kids. I know i was supposed to and i love it so much i dont really compare my life to someone who didn’t – its completely irrelevant to me. His comment is like parents saying, “I feel so sorry for people who dont have kids because they are missing out.” Just stop with these decision wars and let your happiness tell others how you feel about your life.
Youre not wrong! But people get asked about not having kids 1000% times more than people get asked why they had children, so after a while it gets annoying = not so nice comments come out.
His response is partially because people who are childfree are treated like freaks and we are constantly being told our lives must be empty and sad, and that we don’t know true love. Dealing with comments like that all the time is exhausting and upsetting.
This!
Also that we’re irresponsible. Of course one gets that kind of response. I’m 56 and I still get TOLD that I must have regrets. Nope. Not a one. If people feel it’s their right to ask that question, it’s my right to snark them for it.
Good point! It used to kind of rub me the wrong way too – for the exact same reason. And also because for me happiness isn’t my top priority – there’s a lot of joy and fulfillment in self-sacrifice, not limited to parenthood of course.
But how frustrating to always be asked, and why should he not be truthful about his perspective?
That one comment from one person is not nearly as annoying as living in a society that incessantly extols the virtues and joy of having children, trust me.
I know this is hard for some people to understand, but his comments are empowering and validating for a lot of us who have been made to feel like we are lesser than or that our lives are meaningless because we chose not to have kids. Let the man say what he wants.
I get what you all are saying because the predominant by a lot message is having kids is “normal” and life fulfilling and to have someone with a platform use it to say my life is great, I’m child free and I’m not a fluke is important and space needs to be made for that without any outside input.
Exactly. You said it so much better than I did, TwinFalls. Thank you.
My husband and I had this conversation very early on in our dating life. I think we both realized our relationship was serious, and I told him he needed to know I didn’t want children. He breathed a deep sigh of relief, and said he didn’t either. Now we’ve been married 22 years and are still happily childless by choice!
Similar here – we had the conversation on our first ‘official’ date and realised neither of us wanted children. Ten years later, we’re still in agreement!
Good for him. I know way too many parents that wish they didn’t have kids. That is not fair to the kids. I also hate when people say “It takes a village to raise a child”. No it doesn’t. You chose to have a kid, you are responsible for that child, not me or anyone else. Far too many times I’ve had my nieces plopped down in front of me and the parents just leave. They don’t ask if I’m willing to babysit. They just assume. I didn’t choose to be an aunt and I don’t have to be available when you don’t want to deal with your kids. It’s not my job. Parents (not all) love to take advantage of family members. Stop doing that !
As the only child-free sibling in my family, I couldn’t agree more with this comment! Just because I don’t have my own children doesn’t mean I can or want to drop my own plans to take care of yours.
Full disclosure: I have three children. I adore them. I work full-time, and I pick them up from school every day and I cook for them 6 days a week. I’m exhausted, but I’m so happy to see these awesome little balls of empathy and snark grow into bona fide humans who care about their community and neighbors.
And I wish we’d stop asking people why they do or do not have kids.
It’s been a biological and societal imperative forever to have children. The idea that you could not choose NOT to is a relatively new thing. So I think it’s great that he’s answered for them why it has been the best choice to not have kids. I think the more people that hear this, it normalizes it. I also appreciate that as a man, he’s being asked and he’s answering thoughtfully. I feel like generally this question just gets asked of the woman in the relationship and she gets the brunt of people’s opinions. I definitely think things are changing. My daughter is in her early 20s and says she is the only one in her group of friends who wants kids.
I’m in a weird place because I absolutely LOVE kids and always assumed I’d have them, but I’m also starting to see all the other things I could focus on in life if I didn’t have them and I don’t really feel sad when I remember that? So, I do feel okay either way, I haven’t ruled out having them, I’m very open to meeting a guy with kids or adopting.
However, I had a really upsetting experience a few months ago.I was at a conference for work that was primarily men (I never got hit on by more creepy men with wedding rings more.)
There was a 60-ish guy at our booth all week connected to our company.
He asked me how many kids I had, I said none, and he goes on a RANT that “girls” like me that don’t want kids are the problem with society and I better hurry up and have them since it’s my purpose in life.
(This man knew NOTHING ABOUT ME.)
I was so upset and when I told my mom, her response was, “Yeah, that’s awful, because what if you wanted kids and were infertile? That would have been so hurtful.”
The fact that my mom said THAT made me almost as annoyed as that man did, because does that mean I only would deserve respect and common decency if I was childless not by choice?
Wow I’m sorry you had to deal with such a f*cking jerk. Also, sorry but your mom’s response was not ok at all. I don’t know if you go on Reddit…but they have one just for childfree people to rant.
Children/Childfree, freedom to choose for yourself.
Society stop pushing expectations onto people.
SETH’S ANSWER IS EVERYTHING TO ME! I’ve been saying I’m so excited to NOT have kids 😆 I’m a 30 year old female btw. My mom said when u meet the right guy u will change ur mind. I said when I meet the right guy he will respect my decision to not have kids.
My partner and I are both 41 and extremely happy not to have children. (On our first date, when he told me that he had a vasectomy, I guess my face lit up like a Christmas tree and I squeaked in joy).
I have never in my remembered life wanted a child of my own, never had any ticking clock or instinct or fantasy. Instead of a “real” job, I worked through high school and university as a babysitter and sometimes nanny–and I enjoyed it! I enjoyed the children and I enjoyed leaving them to their parents. I love my best friend’s son and I very much hope my brother has children. But I am so very content having nothing but my partner and cats.
I really appreciate more prominent people speaking up about not having children and being happy with it, that procreating is not a required or necessary life path to be a full human with a “real” family with profound, “true” love and contentment in life.
I have kids, and I can be honest here because it’s anonymous: Had I known what being a parent would be like before becoming one, I would NEVER had signed up for it. I totally support all you child free folks.
I actually LOVE the part of parenting that involves having a relationship with my kids, teaching them, playing with them, showing them love, learning from them, helping them become good humans. I adore kids, and this was my motivation for having them.
But in my experience, more than 80% of parenting is stuff I never wanted and didn’t know enough about. There are financial woes, health scares, mental health issues, struggles with your co-parent, no time for yourself, work/life balance issues, missed opportunities, and endless f@*!ing chores that make you feel like life is slipping away — all of this while also trying to manage other challenging life events that come your way. Combined with the bulk of domestic responsibilities still being unjustly dumped on mothers and eventually recognizing my own neurodiversity, all these things have made being a parent a really difficult experience for me.
I adore my children to bits and I’m confident I’m a good mom, but I really can’t stand all the stuff that comes with the role.
Maybe I was dumb to fall for the idealistic image of what I thought being a mother and co-parent would be like. But I never had any indication it would be different. Now I feel like I was duped. My fault for being naive I guess.
So yes, child free folks, you are absolutely justified in making that choice and I hope you remain confident in that.
100% agree with what he said. Nice to see someone defending a child-free lifestyle in a balanced and articulate way. I’m in my mid-50s and don’t have kids, but it was less of a conscious decision than a byproduct of what was going on in my life during my child-bearing years (i.e., late marriage, prolonged divorce, career focused). When I think back on my childhood dreams, I never really fantasized about being a mom so maybe it’s not a surprise. Either way, I’ve never regretted it. And neither does my long-term partner.
Happily child free here. A friend, who has a HUGE blended family, asked me once why Mr. Smith and I didn’t have kids. She said “that makes you … very smart.” I LOL every time I think of it.
Same, my dude, same.
I knew I wasn’t wired right for kids. And never had any real interest in having a child. Nor did I ever meet a partner to have kids with. But I will say once menopause kicked in. I did feel a grieving of sorts. Since there was always a wistful ‘someday I might have a baby’ But that ship has now forever sailed away.
Happy for anyone that has kids and a happy family. But to know you are not right and not have kids is a brave and kind thing to do. People that have kids out of duty or societal pressures. Kids know. I know my parents only had me to make my Dad’s Mother happy. They just wanted to travel and I spent most of my life as a latchkey kid. Shuffled around to anyone that would take me so my parents could go travel. That was their real love, travel. Not their children.
That makes me so sad for you that your parents treated you that way. Sometimes I wish I could go back in time to be a mom to people I know now who never felt wanted as a child (although I can’t guarantee I’d do a good job!). You deserved better.
I find the people who push the idea of having kids on others are really just looking for validation for their choices. I have a kid, but also have friends who don’t – none of them look miserable or sad about it. I love my son but no doubt there are times when it is an absolute pain in the ass and I do at times miss the freedom and flexibility being childless affords you – no “activities”, forced hangouts with parents of your kids friends who you may or may not like, the ability to vacation at times not linked to breaks in the school year…all of that.
Again, I love my son and have no regrets about having him – but, I don’t begrudge anyone making a different choice. It was a choice for us to stop at 1. And you’d be amazed at how, the moment you have one, people start asking about when you’re having your next one, as if it’s a foregone conclusion – my wife did not enjoy being pregnant, and our kid was a lousy sleeper for years, so revisiting that again was a nonstarter for us. Plus, one kid doesn’t require nearly the lifestyle adjustment that even 2 does.
So weird that people who obsess over their “freedoms” are at the same time so fixated on imposing their choices on others.
I have kids and I love them. One of my children has always said they don’t want kids of their own, and unless that changes, I hope they never have them. There are people in my inner circle who aren’t “the norm.” This can be diet (vegan), or job (artist), or love life (same sex relationship), or actively choosing to be child free. Excellent statement from Seth.
It’s nice to see guys having to answer. Just turned 50, no kids, can’t, no marriage don’t want to. I am told the dirty look I give, when some fool decides my life is their business, is pretty fierce. Honestly mind your business is always the best option. I love my life, also love my niece and nephew and friends kids. Dogs and cats are more my jam and I no longer cohabitate, I like my space. It’s nice to see this is becoming more of a societal norm, just let people live.