Seth Rogen gets ‘active enjoyment’ from being childfree, it ‘has helped me succeed’

Seth Rogen has been married to his wife Lauren Miller for nearly twelve years. They don’t have children, they have dogs and busy careers. Seth has a bunch of side-hustles in addition to his Hollywood career as an actor, writer and producer. Seth is 40 years old and he and Lauren made the decision to just… be childfree. He’s been asked about it before, not with the consistency with which a 40-year-old actress would be asked, but still – he acknowledges flat-out that he’s able to live the life he lives with all its freedom because he doesn’t have kids.

In their thriving era. Seth Rogen revealed he has no regrets about choosing not to have kids with wife Lauren Miller. “That has helped me succeed as well, definitely,” the actor, 40, shared during an appearance on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, which was posted on Tuesday, March 7. “There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children.” The writer, who tied the knot with Miller, 41, in 2011 after seven years of dating, defended the decision not to expand his family. “Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids,” he continued. “Honestly, you just are told, you go through life, you get married, you have kids. That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that. Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.” Rogen noted that not becoming parents has allowed him and Miller to do “whatever” they want, adding, “We are in the prime of our lives. We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before.” He concluded: “Me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids.”

I’m including a clip below and one of the most important points he makes is that “Some people want kids, some people don’t want kids, I think a lot of people have kids before they even think about it.” Very true. It’s like he said – a lot of people just buy into this idea that this is what you’re supposed to want, this is what you’re supposed to do, you’re supposed to get married and have kids. Now, I’m sure a lot of people do genuinely want to be parents and he’s not saying that the whole Parenthood Industrial Complex is broken – he’s just saying he opted out and he’s happy with his decision, and everything he’s seen as he gets older reaffirms his decision.

It’s rare I hear a man asked this question publicly so it’s refreshing for me to see Rogen answer this—something I’m rarely asked but I see women my age asked regularly. My friends rarely asked cuz they see my life makes sense for me. pic.twitter.com/hVku9McD4g — Paul Bae (@MrPaulBae) March 11, 2023