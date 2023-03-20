All three Wales kids will be included in the coronation procession

For weeks now, there’s been talk about whether Prince William and Kate’s children would be included in the coronation. It was said that King Charles felt strongly about including Prince George front and center, to create a visual reminder of the line of succession. Then Queen Camilla decided the Chubbly would be her victory lap, and that her children and grandchildren all needed to be front-and-center for all of the coronation activities. Suddenly, William and Kate seemed… less than pleased. There’s definitely a feeling that Camilla is pulling “rank,” and using her authority to write out Diana and her sons. So, obviously, William’s reaction is to put all three of his children in the coronation procession. That’s what this is about: William vs. Camilla, despite the Telegraph trying to make it seem like it’s about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all expected to take part in the King’s Coronation procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace, it has emerged. The three children, who will be aged nine, eight and five by the time of the May 6 ceremony, all feature in the Coronation rehearsal plans, according to reports. They will join their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in a carriage behind the King and Queen, who will be in the Gold State Coach.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not currently factored into the plans, The Telegraph understands. The couple have not yet confirmed their own attendance but if they do come, they are not expected to take part in the post-Coronation procession that will be reserved for working members of the Royal family, according to The Times. Kensington Palace has not yet confirmed the attendance of any of their children and is unlikely to do so until the day, given their tender years.
The Prince and Princess are still said to be “pondering” whether to take the lively Prince Louis, who turns five next month, but are thought likely to include him. Prince George, as a future king, is expected to take on an official role in the ceremony.
It comes after it emerged that the Queen Consort’s grandchildren will also have an official role at the ceremony. Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, has two children aged 15 and 13 and her daughter, Laura Lopes, has a 15-year-old daughter and twins aged 13. It is thought that the boys may be pages.
[From The Telegraph]
Ah, the “procession.” Yet another thing to which Prince Harry must be excluded. No wonder William suddenly wants all three kids involved in that. What are the options for the actual ceremony though? Louis and Charlotte will get to ride in a carriage through the streets of London, and then they’ll be fobbed off on Nanny Maria as soon as they arrive at Westminster Abbey? Cute. Anyway, I maintain that this is mostly about William’s irritation over Camilla’s grandchildren being front-and-center, but yeah, some of it is about Harry too. William and Charles are so obsessed with visually snubbing Harry that they refuse to consider how wrong it will look to exclude the king’s younger son, the fifth in line to the throne, from the procession. Oh well, if they’re too stupid, vindictive and racist to see it, it’s not our problem.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51634964.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51635021.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51634967.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis watch the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.,Image: 697183096, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince and Princess of Wales leaving Sandringham Church with children George, Charlotte and Louis after Christmas Day service,Image: 746498362, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Malcolm Clarke / Avalon
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220602-Royal Family On Balcony During Platinum Jubilee Trooping The Colour Parade
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_fhWL73kM7.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: Prince Louis
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Royals Attend Christmas Day Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220602- Day One Of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Luois, Princess Charlotte
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67244070
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Trooping the Colour Parade in celebration of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, in London,Image: 696332347, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
George is still a child what is he expected to do. Bow down before Charles. Louis may act up. Better to keep the older two in the procession
It sounds like a thoroughly miserable day for a child.
Let me know what happens. Won’t be watching.
I just can’t get over how bad every optic of this nonsense looks, and how none of the British Royals, their courtiers, their sycophants, and their media can see it.
They really do live in this fantasy world where people will believe whatever they are told, not make up their minds about what they see. They think having Camilla’s family in the ceremony will bring acceptance, but it will cause revulsion in many if not most viewers. The toadies and boot lickers will get their marching orders and flatter the step kids endlessly, but they will become a drag on the monarchy overall.
I bet they see it but Charles isn’t listening to their advice.
The thing with the British establishment is they all see what a waste of space Charles and Co. are but if Charles and Co. go down politicians and the public are coming for the entire class system next.
I hope that they do.
It’s disgusting that these petty, narcissistic assholes are using their children and grandchildren to try and pull rank on each other.
Funny how they’re so concerned about excluding Harry and his family from everything because they’re ‘non-working’ royals. Yet Camilla’s family will be front and center for the most important parts and THEY AREN’T EVEN ARISTOCRATS! Sorry for shouting, but how is this not plain as day? I really hope Harry is smart enough to skip he whole thing altogether. I will always support the Sussexes but there really is no way that attending won’t be a colossal mistake. Harry may be up for more humiliation and public flogging, but Meghan and the children certainly don’t deserve this.
I don’t blame you for shouting. They are telegraphing their intention to ostracize and humiliate the Sussexes if they do show up. I’m sure H&M don’t even want their kids in the procession. Yet, the palace is preemptively announcing they won’t be, nor will their parents. I really hope that Harry is taking all these preplanned snubs into account in deciding whether to attend. I don’t know what the point is of having him there except to keep reminding him how much they don’t want him there.
The Sussex’s should make a number of charitable donations to UK food banks in lieu of attendance.
Nope. No UK donations. Let the UK live with the leaders they have chosen. They should donate to Commonwealth countries.
Exactly. It seems the only reason they want them to attend is to let them know how much they’re hated.
That’s why the whole notion of working royals becomes ridiculous. If they do the procession based on who works the most, the wails are at the end of the line.
I really hope the Sussexes don’t attend. Even if they attend as “audience” members and not as participants, the courtiers and other planners will go out of their way to subject H&M to abuse and humiliation. I can actually see them removing the bolts from H&M’s assigned seats so they fall to the floor upon sitting down. Avoid this shitshow please!
Camilla’s children and grandchildren participating was crossing the rubicon for me. I’m not even going to watch the coronation. I’m over it.
This just seems like a mess of their own making. I don’t think H&M would even put Archie and Lili in the procession anyway, given their ages and Harry and Meghan’s very clear desire that they be raised very differently than how Harry was raised.
But now this is all about Archie and Lili being snubbed or about William trying to “outdo” Camilla and its just petty and vindictive and mean. the Windsors are making themselves look bad on the world stage and there’s no one to blame but themselves.
My concern is the harm that reading all this will do to Archie and Lili in 10 years when they see these old articles on the internet. They will not be able to miss the overwhelming feeling of rejection that they convey.
That’s a very good, if depressing, point. I’m sure Harry and Meghan will do their best to prepare them for that eventuality, but what a heartbreaking conversation that’s going to be for all of them.
In 10 years you say? Pfffttt! In about 5 years, by which time, maybe, perhaps, but unlikely, H&M will allow Prince Archie to use the internet unsupervised, if he happens to see any of this shidt, he’ll prolly only be embarrassed that he’s related to any of those troglodytes in palaces.
And as for the crop of fantasists who ‘write’ in newspapers and chat on teevee, Prince Archie will prolly hang his head in shame that he bears citizenship with those way-back, underdeveloped people.
Yes, it’s interesting how many words about the coronation are about who is being snubbed, who may take part, and who is unhappy… you would think that the RF would want to focus on a JOYOUS occasion. Instead most articles keep honing in on “petty, vindictive and mean,” as you said, Becks.
Joy is a foreign concept to miserable people. They infect everything with their negativity.
The entire world, especially the Brit’s should be absolutely disgusted by this entire event. I won’t waste my time watching any of it. Everything about their behavior is shameful and a perfect example of who you never want your children to become. Certainly not people to celebrate.
HG Tudor on YouTube is very anti-Meghan and Harry but he has a good series on Andrew and Charles that is worth watching. Both of them are narcissists.
Also if you can find the out of print Tom Bower book on Charles, it is worth reading.
Kate will dress the boys as fauntleroys poor Louis will have to wear shorts. Charlotte will dress like a Victorian girl. Will kaye have crowns for them
She will probably dress Louis in Harry’s old clothes as usual. She is so weird.
If I was a betting woman, I’d bet on Kate demanding QEII’s outfit from her father’s coronation from the Royal Archive. Margaret’s would fit CC better, but I’m sure Keen would want everyone to know Charlotte was wearing QEII’s outfit.
Agree with you on Lotte if the five rottie grand pups have not already ripped the delicate 1937 silk and ribbons to shreds trying to squeeze into both Elizabeth’s and Margaret’s 1937 Child of a Sovereign rank dresses while wearing the two 1937 Child of a Sovereign rank Coronets.
So G, C and L are now “working” royals? This is another reason Charles won’t be ever as beloved as QE. She included children and grandchildren on the balcony, “working” or not. She went for the “ah” factor with all the children. And, how do you say “working” royals only and then include Cam’s grandchildren? The only thing they are consistent in is being crappy to H, M, A and L.
Little Louis may not want to work. He rebelled at the.jubilee.
LMAO
This is such a good point @equality. As Meghan so wisely said, it’s not about how things look, it’s about how things feel. And as soon as the current crop of in-charge royals decided that they were going to use who goes out on the balcony as a punitive measure, the warm fuzzies of seeing the family are gone. The Queen’s final Jubilee balcony appearance should have been with her entire family, but Will and Chuckie are so hell-bent on hogging the perks and owning the spotlight and pushing their kids out as the rightful heirs–not Harry!!! Remember this is the same Queen who let WanK hole away as very part-time royals for years but took nothing away because of it. Chuck and Willy are intent on turning the Chubbly into the Snubbly and the public are the worse for it. I like seeing Beatrice and Eugenie and Peter Philips and his daughters but I’m now stuck with only the Cambridge kids looking somber so they don’t get in trouble afterward.
I like the “Snubbly”.
Yeah, “snubbly” describes it completely.
Snubbly!😂
Harper, CB should hire you for your brilliance at coining ‘Snubbly’.
Me thinks this has as much, or maybe even more, to do with Andrew rather than the Sussexes per say.
I have no doubt that KCIII wants Andrew nowhere near the Chubbly, Con-A-Nation or any official festivities. If the Sussexes decide not to attend the Con-A-Nation (and I hope they choose not to attend) it makes it even easier to for KCIII to exclude Andrew from each and every event of the Chubbly.
I love Snubbly it conveys the immature snobbery of this mess perfectly
This is it, The Snubbly. Lol.
That’s true, @Harper. The Queen often had her extended family on the balcony with the younger kids front and center. It’s sad — and deplorably selfish — that she didn’t get to enjoy that for her Jubilee celebrations.
The Snubbly… this is perfect!
The more I hear about this… the more ridiculous all the plans sound.
What a big waste of money and time. Since we got the day off I will probably go for a nice long walk, make a smoothie and watch a movie.
I’m taking my dog for a picnic (weather permitting).
Going on a hike.
I’m rearranging my sock drawer
William didn’t have a choice. The press has demanded that the children be included in the coronation.
I think William WANTS all of his kids in the procession and part of the ceremony. Both to counter all of Camilla’s family, as Kaiser wrote, but also to attack-and-belittle Harry and his children. ‘My (white) children matter, you and your children do not’.
They have him by the balls…For-E-Va
Kinda reminds me of when at my husband’s memorial service, hosted by his father, his step mother, step niece, and step grandmother were all invited to read and speak, and his sister and I were not.🙄
Jessica that is horrible my God
What the hell? I am so sorry, that sounds toxic. Peace to you and to your SIL.
They are a sad strange family and they have my pity.
I pity all the children involved as they are being used as pawns in ridiculous petty power games. I don’t pity a single one of the adults involved. They are choosing to make decisions based on hatred and small cruelties so they clearly don’t mind living emotionally stunted, sad lives. It’s just a shame they are willing to utilise their own kids & grandkids so cynically.
Hmm, I’ve been expecting this since the news came out about Cams children being included – someone is wanting to make up numbers and using their kids to pull focus from Cams’s kids. If the Sussex’s go it will just be them at public events, the kids will be elsewhere (I think they will bring the kids but no one will see them in public).
God things have really escalated around the Chubbly – its not going to be the event the media and the RF want it to be. Chucky is going to be very upset that his long awaiting coronation is going to be a wet weekend.
The Fail put out a story Archie and Lili could have a role in the coronation if the parents confirm they are going. The BM is sending their marching orders to their pets the Windsors: the Sussexes better be at the coronation and we better get pictures of the finally recognized prince and princess or we’ll come after you.
Yep! I hope H&M don’t go. And with the new BS from the home office, I don’t see Harry putting their lives at risk to have his wife and children treated like crap. Plus this is not going to be popular. No one likes Chuck and they barely tolerate WanK. This is going to be a total crapstorm of stupidity. Like a grown ass man finally having a job. Lolol the eff?!
This is all so stupid.
I wonder what would happen if WanK put their feet down as parents and kept their children from attending and participating in the Chubbly. It would fall into line with the “they are still children” privacy narrative. Their kids have been pimped out many times this past year already. Call the media’s bluff.
They can’t wait. They want them involved.
Will they be shooting flaming arrows through a coronation ring?
@DEE, only if he’s bending over 😂😂
I hate to say it, because they’re just kids and not at fault for any of this, but I think they (especially Louis with his behavior at the Jubbly) will be as medicated as their mother at the con a nation.
💯😂
I hope George shows everyone how much of a brat he is. His behavior at Betty’s funeral was abysmal.
What did George do wrong at the funeral?
I hope Dear Louis pitches a ferocious fit that cannot be contained! I would be cheering him on if I were to watch but I would rather watch True Crime or HGTV.
I’d say that watching the BRF falls into the category of “true crime” at this point
I’m confused…so the coronation participants are limited to working royals, yet Camilla’s family will take a prominent part in the event? How Sway???
It’s different sections. Working royals for the procession and possibly balcony. Camilla’s grandkids during the ceremony. It’s the balcony that’ll be the flashpoint. If Camilla has her family why not Harry and Meghan (if they go)?
It’s really sad that Willy and Kate keep using their children as show ponies and won’t let them Just be children. Despite what I think of Wank and buttons, these children deserve so much better.
I had forgotten about how utterly miserable and bitter and angry sophie and Kate looked at the queens Jubbly. However it’s what they deserve
I think William and Harry accompanied their parents to events around the same ages as George and Charlotte. I’ve seen an extensive photoshoot of the boys when Harry was still crawling. It’s just that William made such a big deal about “protecting” his children from the press. If the procession is only for working royals, then the Parker-Bowles mob will not be processing? If the procession is about family, then PB’s can’t be included unless Harry and Meghan are included, unless they want to tell the world they’ve disowned Harry.
Mandy, same. I hope this time he directs his rage at Daddy instead of Mummy, whom he obviously learned this behavior from. But it’s only acceptable to take out his spleen on Mummy or maybe Charlotte. If it’s Charlotte, I hope she pinches him or gives him a smack. “Stop it, Louis,” I imagine her saying and he’d settle right down and obey her. A firm hand, you see.
Charles and Diana invited the press to highgrove and had photo ops with the children hitting keys on a piano. Harry was very small then. The picture s taken was.part of a book about highgrove. The children also were taken to sports events
Never a doubt those kids wouldn’t be included in the coronation. Especially after Camilla pulled her move and included her kids and grandkids. There was no way in hell the Wails were going to leave their kids at Buckingham Palace or anywhere else. They’ll be there to suffer thorough all the pomp and circumstance with everyone else. And I know the BM would love for Harry, Meghan and the kids to be there, but those precious babies will NEVER be in the BM’s crosshairs. They’ll be protected and sheltered in their parents’ and US family’s loving environment. So dream on, UK press.
What a miserable day for such young kids.
Why not just bring them out to the balcony for 5 minutes for a photo after the ceremony?
Or even easier, take an official portrait in the house and release it later in the day.
This would be more boring than being brought to a wedding ceremony for kids.
I wonder if Camilla’s family will be on the balcony? That would be quite the visual.
Jensa, I would love for all Cam’s children and grandchildren to be on the balcony and I hope they have the same stand-next-to-the-king-and-don’t-budge mentality that Kate always had, displacing her own husband, in the line of succession, at the very periphery of the scene (as awful as Will is). Funny, on the balcony, Kate had no desire to cozy up to Will and get a smile or other click-bait she usually begs for. No-nonsense Kate was in the damn center, towering over the tiny queen. So I hope Cam’s relations are keen to compete with Keen in that department. I hope all the boys are handsome and beguiling and all the girls pretty and enchanting. That would really fix the Wales’ wagons, wouldn’t it? Please let it be so.