King Charles willing to acknowledge Archie’s b-day ‘even though it’s his grandpa’s big day’

King Charles is so bad at being a warm grandfatherly figure and he’s so bad at being king. Like, just take a moment and understand how badly the coronation planning has been going that we’re six months away from the Chubbly and every story is like “this is Camilla’s victory lap” and “Prince Harry and Meghan Haven’t Confirmed Their Attendance: Day 25!” Instead of showing the warmth of a benevolent king and grandfather and simply inviting the entire Sussex family to the coronation, Charles and his advisors are making the Sussexes’ attendance entirely transactional and conditional. This is so stupid. The palace has basically told Harry and Meghan that IF they confirm their attendance, maybe (maybe!!!) Charles will find it in his heart to include his mixed-race grandchildren in the proceedings.
Harry and Meghan’s children could have a role in King Charles’s Coronation – if the Sussexes confirm they are attending. Royal officials are waiting for the couple to decide whether they will be accepting their invitation to the big day in just seven weeks’ time – and whether they will be bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with them. Once Palace aides get that response, they can open discussions on what roles the children may play.
Yesterday it emerged that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will form part of the King’s procession out of Westminster Abbey after the ceremony. Initial reports suggested that Prince Archie, who will turn four on the big day itself, and Lilibet, one, had not been invited to take part. But a royal source last night said they were waiting to hear from the Sussexes before discussions around the King’s youngest two grandchildren could begin.
A source added: ‘Two versions of the plans [for the day] are being drawn up. One includes Harry and Meghan and one doesn’t. Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now.’
But wait, it gets worse! Not only does Charles think it’s appropriate to dictate Lilibet and Archie’s involvement, conditional to the Sussexes confirming their attendance, he’s ALSO making big plans to snub his mixed-race grandchildren in favor of his all-white grandchildren. AND Charles is making it clear that his grandson Archie’s birthday is nowhere near as important as Charles’s big Chubbly.
Rehearsal plans show that Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children will process out of the abbey, the newspaper reported. They will be joined by the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Harry and Meghan are not expected to participate. There is little chance of the Sussexes’ children being part of the ceremony itself given their ages – Archie will turn four on the big day itself and Lilibet will be one.
A source said: ‘I’m sure they would also acknowledge the little prince’s birthday even though it’s his grandpa’s big day.’
“Grandpa’s big day” = a 74-year-old man wearing stolen jewels while his rottweiler wife smirks at everyone. Anyway, this is such a stupid own-goal from King Charles and his advisors. But it’s always been awful, Charles has the PR instincts of a bridge troll. What should have happened (from the beginning!) was Charles personally extending an invitation to the entire Sussex family and ASKING THEM if they wanted to include the children in any way or not. It’s that simple. You can dress up all of this hand-wringing and palace leaking anyway you want, but every single day of the Chubbly lead-up, we’re seeing why Charles is a dogsh-t father, a dogsh-t grandfather and a dogsh-t king.
Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
Wow so gramps is willing to acknowledge that it is his grandchild s birthday on coronation day. Charles is a total loser. Louis is only one year older than archie.yet Archie is too young
Chuckles is a total loser! What a f ing thing to say. Total waste of a human being.
I thought that it was appalling that they even set the coronation on Archie’s birthday. What vile creatures.
Don’t want the contrast of well behaved Archie & Louis throwing a tantrum
I’d pay to see that unfold!
@Shawna … “I’d pay to see that unfold!”
So would I! With little Archie sitting there looking up at his Pa with a puzzled look as Louis acts out.
Ditto y’all…ditto.
To be fair, I do think Archie is too young to have much role in all this. But so is Louie. Neither ought to be included.
I agree.
It’s grandpa’s big day… because he deliberately chose that date. There were 364 other days that weren’t Archie’s birthday, but Chuck the Turd chose THAT DAY.
Exactly @Izzy: the chubbly was INTENTIONALLY placed on Archie’s BD!! There have been so many palace leaks now about harry going alone and meghan staying with the kids and celebrating the birthday that no one can tell me it wasn’t absolutely intentional!! They try everything that only Harry comes and not the rest of his family!
Exactly! Oh nooo not the big day YOU CHOSE YOURSELF
To be fair, KC first tried to commandeer Lilibet’s birthday by picking the day before. When that proved inconvenient, he then decided to muscle in on Archie’s birthday instead.
For KC who operates as a total pick me type and makes everything about himself, the fact that he seems clownishly incapable of keeping all the attention focused on himself must be galling.
It really is astonishing.
52 weekends to choose from, and the only two he considers are Archie or Lilibet’s birthdays.
They are kids! They actually care about birthdays – at Archie’s age especially, birthdays are about as big a deal as they ever will be.
But Chuck is a grown-ass adult who should have picked a different weekend.
And now, forever, Archie’s birthday will instead be “Grandpa’s coronation day/Grandpa’s coronation anniversary” instead.
Charles could not be pettier – competing with a 4 year old. FFS.
It’s narcissism at it’s finest. You cannot have anything to yourself–I must prove I’m more important than you, especially on days that are special to you. Now you have to think of me on that day. The world will be thinking of me, not you! I win! Imagine, still competing not only with your child, but also now your grandchild. Charles is a child–a maladapted, competitive, envious, greedy child who’s never gotten over sibling rivalries. Generational trauma is the only thing he’s eager to pass down to his kids and their kids. Because if he had to suffer anything ever in his life, so must any- and everyone he can control.
He reminds me of those old jokes about the Toddlers Rules of Possession: If I like it, it’s mine. If I can take it from you, it’s mine. If I saw it first, it’s mine. If it’s mine it should NEVER appear to be yours in any way. If it looks just like mine, it’s mine. If it’s broken, it’s yours.
Agree. I will never not believe that Charles didn’t pick his coronation day not knowing that it was Archie’s bday. It was on purpose. (There was a lot of double negatives in that sentence but I think it worked?😂)
Imagine beefing with a baby when you’re a 74 year old king!
ROFL!
It shows just how vile and petty he truly is. What a wasted life. May his reign be short and stressful.
He had to escalate to beefing with babies when he got out-beefed by a fountain pen.
This should give H&M a pass for doing anything on any of the other royals’ birthdays, since obviously bd’s are not important. In the past, H&M have been criticized for doing things during the week of any of their BD’s. And, if this is how it works, “you acknowledge me and I’ll acknowledge your child’s birthday” then H&M get a pass on the con since Charles snubbed Lili’s christening.
We all agree the royal’s lack of PR intelligence is astonishing. However, one thing that has been living rent free in my mind is that Charles could have had a quick, major win if he had attended Lili’s christening.
Charles is the gorram head of the Church of England. Imagine if he had taken a couple of days to pop over to Montecito to attend a religious ceremony for his granddaughter. Imagine the headlines/articles he would have received.
“King Charles, head of Church of England, oversees christening of his beloved granddaughter!”
“King Charles, head of the Church of England, enjoys family time with his son, Prince Harry, and Harry’s family. Sources close to the king report his delight in officially witnessing his granddaughter’s christening and helping his grandson feed the chickens.”
But no, the miserable narcissist stayed home.
@ Blue Nails Betty, exactly!! Imagine the warmth, compassion and message of love he could have juiced this for in attending Lili’s baptism. But no. The spoilt, petty, vengeful and narcissism in him couldn’t possibly justify he and the Rottweiler attending. Chucky is a petulant little man-child which is why he and Bullyiam are tight. That and the fact that Chucky doesn’t trust his heir as fat as he can throw him.
@ Izzy, bingo!!! Couldn’t possibly chose a date with an option of 363 other dates. Chucky had to have THAT date whether it feel on Archie or Lili birthdays. Anything to further cause emotional harm to his bi-racial grandchildren.
@ Izzy
💯‼️
How magnanimous of him 😖
Someone shared pics of KC3 with Camilla’s grandkids. He looked plenty affectionate and fond of them. I suspect he spends more time with them than the Wales’ grandchildren
I think KC3 is a very bitter, resentful man who’s waited almost 74 years to be top dog. I think he keeps everyone on a very tight leash
If things had been different, I might feel a teeny tiny bit of empathy for W, K & their kids. But all I can think is they chose this life and thank fvck Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili got out and aren’t resigned to table scraps from Charles and Camilla
I rather wonder that Charles rejects his own children and grandchildren because of who their mother was. He never loved Diana, grew to loathe and despise her, and must see her in them.
Charles only rejected the Sussexs children and that because their mother is Meghan. He never rejected Baldy’s children, and I don’t know why people feel sorry for these three children. The British media and all of Britain stand by them.
@Rana they stand by them for now. They will need to fill their pages with something and the whole thing will play out again. Louise will be the spare and will be treated as the spare. Also their parents are W+K two racist, hate fill, lazy and vindictive people.
If he truly wanted them to attend then he should call them personally and work out details. He could put out far better PR by saying that he wants all his granchildren to come whether they appear in public or not. QE was far better at this type of thing. She would have, at least, a photo with all the grands. I see the part-time royals the Kents are included as “working”.
@Cindyp ,oh lord how I would love to see Louis run screaming down the asile, jump up onto Charlie’s lap, grab the crown and throw it at Camilla, knocking hers of her head and it lands on the archbishop’s staff, swinging around while he drops the Holy oil. Then we will have Khate screeching to her feet, whilst holding her latest wiglet and tiara in place, rushing up to grab Louis where he promptly jumps down and starts to play hide and seek around the thrones. Camzilla stands up to try and grab him, falls flat on her arse and her teeth shoot across the floor, Charlie just sits there sobbing “but this is my big day” as the camera pans to a very well behaved LILLIBET sat with her mummy and daddy while Archie is looking up at his father asif to say WTF is this all about. Camzillas kids are rolling around laughing and BULLYAM is sat in his seat with enough steam coming out of his ears that the curtains are now nice and smooth. Commentators are trying so hard not to laugh at the mayhem, while there’s a tsunami of pearls rolling on the floor from all the clutched broken pearls
Harry and Megan calmly get to their feet, take their children’s hands and lead them out of the Abbey and straight to the airport, where cameras capture Harry absolutely cracking up with laughter 😂
OMG! LOL Mary, you should write comedy for TV. I was literally picture this happening in my head as was reading what you wrote.
Lol Brilliant!
This is brilliant. Can’t stop laughing. Can you also have Harry saying to Meg, watch your step my love, pearl clutcher isle 3 about to snap .
I love this! Please let it happen!
@ Mary Pester, this is brilliant!!! I adore your play- by -play!!! Please for all of us, make this happen!!!! I am willing to post bail for you too!!!
The Kents mentioned, the Duke and his sister Alexandra, have been full time working royals. Still work despite age and infirmity. I think William only recently started catching the Duke who cut back after a stroke. Their younger brother Michael and his wife weren’t mentioned in the article.
To be honest, the Sussexes children are a bit too young for this. However, I dont think the Sussexes would agree to have them seen in the public where they will not be protected. They will also bullying by the toxic press and grab all the attention.
What I believe is that the Sussexes have already confirm a big NO to the palace. And typically, their mouthpiece, the daily fail, makes the king looks authoritative and a good leader in front of their hardcore traditionalists by pretending he is the one with the power.
I’ll have whatever they are smoking in England, if there is one single person who believes Meghan and Harry would put their kids in an open air horse drawn carriage, to be paraded around London. JFC, this is all pathetic.
I love the fact that the procession will be Chuck, Cam, the Wails, Anne and her husband, Edward, Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
Nothing says victory lap like wheeling people who are well beyond the retirement age around in carriages as a show of strength for the monarchy. Edward and Sophie are the most “youthful”. EDWARD AND SOPHIE.
How dare Archie be born 4 years before his grandpa’s big day on that day! The nerve of that baby.
I really don’t like the idea of the Montecito royals going at all. If they do go then they’ll be the only interesting part of the whole thing and I think H&M (and their kids) will just take the heat off Camilla because she’s really starting to get some bad sentiment happening. It’s subtle but it’s there and it’s leaving a bad taste in everyones mouth and it’s gonna get worse over the next 6 weeks… she needs H&M to distract everyone from her and her kids / grandkids!
I hope they don’t go. The discussions are becoming more unhinged and the BaRF has never publicly defended them. The British public are also not happy about this silly hat ceremony during a cost of living crisis. They should celebrate their son in peace and happiness.
My question is why are Harry and Meghan going? It seems to me that they are being treated horribly. Prince Harry served his country and is given no respect. Why are they willing to take these people crumbs. If his father was any kind of father he would have his second son in the procession. He is disrespecting his son on a world stage. I don’t understand why would Prince Harry accept this. Maybe there is something about this situation I don’t know
otherwise it just shows they have no respect for him and his family.
They haven’t confirmed attendance. The BaRF and their media buddies are trying to coerce them (read Harry only) into ignoring Prince Archie’s birthday and coming.
We don’t know if the Sussexes are going or not but if they go that’s the question I’ll be asking too. This family continues to disrespect them left and right. They leaked the story about Meghan being banned from balmoral, Harry confirmed it in Spare and also added he had to check Charles for saying disrespectful things about Meghan. When they didn’t know whether their security would be cut off, Meghan wrote a later begging Charles to allow Harry to keep his security because she said she knew he didn’t care about her or Archie. They evicted them from Frogmore. They continue to brief on their children. William leaks every month about how he “fucking hates Meghan”. I wouldn’t set foot at an event for a man who banned me from coming with my husband to comfort him & who I know doesn’t care for me, his grandchildren or even his son.
LOL, I don’t know them but I am fighting mad for them. I feel that it gets to a point when you say to hell with this. How can you as a man allow these people to treat you or your wife and children in a such disrespectful manner. It’s all about revenge with these people. His father should want his son and family to participate any way he chooses. Prince Harry and Meghan might not even want to participate in the procession buy why put it out that they and their children are being snubbed. Why use such a supposedly religious and solemn occasion to be vindictive and seek revenge against your son and his family. Do these people care how the optics look with people of the commonwealth. You are allowing the mixed race people in your family to be treated with such disrespect. If I was a person of color in the Commonwealth and see this going on I would be so disgusted with these people.
Harry and Meghan haven’t confirmed their attendance so the Palace doesn’t know if they will be there.
Yep, they’re just trying to keep the story alive by manufacturing new angles.
Don’t worry, they will confirm their attendance in April
They purposely made the coronation on a toddler grandchild’s birthday to then call it “grandpa’s big day” lmaooooo they did this shit on purpose.
The more I go “no family can be that purposely petty” the more I have to remind myself who we’re dealing with.
Harry and Meghan could give two shits about my meaningless opinion, and I get that because duh who am I, but I really hope they don’t go.
The thing that cracks me up is they still think the Sussexes value what they value (all the “perks” and pomp of being a royal. They even offered to give up their Sussex title for goodness’ sake!). This is the Daily Fail trying to bait the Sussexes into sharing if they are attending or not. They think that by saying ‘if they tell us they’re coming THEN their children will be included’ will somehow entice Harry and Meghan into coming (which is what the media want since they are the ONLY royals who bring in clicks and money!) because it presupposes that the Sussexes actually want their children involved in this shitshow of a Chubbly. Which, there is absolutely no way in the world that Harry or Meghan want their children to participate in any public way. They didn’t even show their faces in the Netflix doc, something they had complete control over. There’s just no way they are going to expose Proce Archie and Princess Lili to the RR (who, I assume, will be covering the Chubbly) or to any other British media who have been openly racist and vitriolic toward the couple, and Meghan specifically.
The palace minions and their media buddies are just so stupid to think they can dangle the participation in this clownshow as a carrot. How long will it take them to understand that the Sussexes do not value the things they value?! And this is why they stay acting to stupid, because they cannot grasp this very obvious fact. The fcuking incompetence is never ending!
As a mom: if someone pull this s&it on my child’s birthday, meaning trying to use my child, not interfere with the party itself, I would opt out. Children are not to be used like that, and secondly I would never put my very young child on a stage for the whole world to comment. We know every move of Archie or Lily would be interpreted in a way that proves tabloid agenda. Dear H&M, please stay home and avoid this shitshow
“Charles has the PR instincts of a bridge troll.” My coffee may have hit my keyboard on that one. And I’m still trying to catch my breath from laughing.
This is the line that killed me as well!
They don’t want Meghan and the kids in the procession because they know they’ll steal the show.
Exactly.
Whatever, a loving grandfather would not have scheduled his coronation on the same day as his grandson’s birthday.
“Rehearsal plans show that Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children will process out of the abbey, the newspaper reported. They will be joined by the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Harry and Meghan are not expected to participate.”
The DISRESPECT of using every single person’s official titles except Harry and Meghan. I’m so tired of the belittling in the press that’s endorsed by their family members. Can they make it any clearer they don’t consider Harry and Meghan part of the family anymore because they left the firm? They’re being treated like some fourth cousins thrice removed. How magnanimous they are to “let” them attend and show their faces for 2 whole seconds.
The tabloids are trying to pressure them to respond to the invitation so they can shift coverage from “will they come” to “how many ways will they be snubbed”. I hope they skip it and when Harry has to go testify at his court case, he flies in and out in one day. Don’t even give them crumbs.
I could understand holding step-by-step negotiations if they were done privately and in good faith—not as a punishment or PR but an exploratory process that actually intends to meet both parties’ needs. Soon, they’ll be claiming M&H are holding the Con-a-nation hostage by not responding….
So from now on I will just refer to chucky as dogs—it . Works for me
I really don’t think the fact the coronation is on Archie’s birthday is that big of a deal. He’s turning 4, not 10, and a toddler’s birthday is a bigger deal to parents than the kid. Kids have NO concept of time or dates at that age. I remember asking my mom when my birthday was because I couldn’t tell March from June. Archie wouldn’t even know it was his birthday unless his parents told him. As a shy kid I hated birthdays anyways and cried when I was little when people sang happy birthday. I was mortified and overwhelmed so many people were staring at me expecting me to perform a certain way. My parents made a huge deal about it and I always hated it lol. So Archie will be just fine. I doubt he’ll remember that much.
The kids were never going to make an appearance at 1 and 4 years old (if Louis does make an appearance beyond the carriage ride I’d be very surprised. That kid doesn’t have it in him to sit still for a whole coronation ceremony). So all of this about the kids attending the Jubilee is a moot point anyways. If they were older, the stories about excluding them on purpose would be a bigger deal and showing preference for the Cambridge kids. Fortunately the Sussex kids are so young they won’t remember any of it. The sad thing is they will be able to read about it when they’re older and it will be difficult to learn about the way their parents have been excluded from the family. Charles’s only saving grace here is that Sussex kids are too young for the Coronation and not old enough to be aware of all the BS. But as they get older and if things continue the way they are, I easily could see Archie and Lili growing up and wanting nothing to do with their royal relatives or the UK.
For the Sussexes’ sakes, I hope they all stay away and spend the weekend with Doria.
@amelie, I remember my THIRD birthday. I also remember knowing that my third birthday was coming up when I saw my mother with a grocery bag on top of which was sitting a beautiful blue ball. She didn’t hide it because she thought I was too young to realize it was a birthday present. Not only did I guess that she had just purchased the ball for my birthday, which I knew was coming up, but I knew that my mother didn’t know that I knew about my birthday. Otherwise, I knew she would have hidden the ball.
So no, four years old is not too young to understand the concept of both the birthday and the timing of the birthday. Also, Archie is in preschool. I am sure they are celebrating the kids birthdays at school and/or birthday parties are held at homes.
I think all of the Sussexes should stay home, celebrate Archie’s birthday with his friends, with Harry going over for any needed Court appearances. Period. No Coronation..
At 4 children are already very excited about their birthday and anticipate it.
Whether you remember each individual BD or not, you look back at pictures and video and cards and know that someone cared enough to acknowledge that BD.
@AMELIEORIGINAL My mother had to tell everyone at my party that they couldn’t sing Happy Birthday. I would absolutely freak out and run out of the room if they did. Still surprised/comforted to read that others had the same reaction.
The exact date of a birthday may not matter to a 4-year-old, but for heaven’s sake, it should matter to the child’s grandparent!!
Charles is just a POS.
I think the Sussexes has already told UpChuck they aren’t coming to the Con-a-Nation but the Palace minions haven’t told the press. They let the BM pump out these stupid stories and 24 hours before the Chubbly they announce their regrets and spend the birthday with Archie and Harry shows up in the UK on May 9, the day of the hacking trial. As for why a no show they can point to the hostile press reports.
I hope that the Sussex’s don’t go. They will just experience having continuous micro aggressions (and worse) directed at them.
On the other hand, making a charitable donation from Archewell to an English charity in honor of King Charles’ coronation would be a great way to take the high road.
This prick. This is all still to make up his obvious and deliberate musical chairs game with Archie’s title for over 6 months. I have never read about someone this age with so little self awareness. This isn’t going to fill H&M with the warm light of family. They just USED his son’s son in he papers to emotionally blackmail H&M.
Here’s an idea, Chuckles: Have your entire family there, and include a rousing round of Happy Birthday sung to your grandson live on tv. Ask Adele, Ed Sheeran, and the other 10,000 people who declined to perform to do a Zoom call honoring Archie. Hold him up and show the world how much you love that little guy. THAT is how you do PR…
So you want Charles to hold Archie not because he’s his grandson and he loves him, but just to boost his image as a loving grandfather? Will Harry and Meghan allow their child to be used as a PR?
I think he’s dangling the possibility of the Sussex kids being shown because he knows nobody cares about the Cambridge kids, who are over-exposed at this point. He’s just trying to drum up interest in his useless coronation.
100% he is vile. I do think that even by leaking this Chuck is over whatever tantrum Will will have over it. Like “shut up William or I will start calling Cam’s son my son in the press”
I know that “being the bigger person” is an incredibly hard concept for Charles to grasp and execute but believe it or not, it is possible to acknowledge both events happening on the same day!!
I basically think my birthday is the most sacred of all the days and it just so happens that my ex-husband’s baby was born ON MY BIRTHDAY last year. Despite the divorce papers clearly spelling out that I get our son on my birthday no matter what, I left the decision up to my son this year. It isn’t the baby’s fault that he was born on the best day ever, and it’s become kind of a funny aside. “Yes its my birthday and my ex-husband’s new child’s birthday as well!!” (And now it will always be up to my son how he wants to celebrate mine/his brother’s birthday)
I get the whole “grandpa’s big day” thing but dude you don’t get a cookie for recognizing that it is also your grandson’s birthday.
But unlike your ex’s child, Charles CHOSE this specific date to be HIS big day.
Not to mention that it was Archie’s birthday 3+ years before Charles scheduled this nonsense. I know Charles only listens to himself and Camilla but dude stop talking about it. You’re making it all about Archie. And if you were a kind and loving grandpa, Archie would probably love to share this honor with you in the future. “My 4th birthday was on Grandpa’s Coronation day!” but these adults “in charge” are just making it ugly as sin.
@Chrissy, Chantel and Overit, glad to give you a laugh ladies, but with this family of cockwombles the jokes write themselves plus the morphine helps me see things CLEARLY LOL, that line about pearls at o’clock was brilliant as well lol.
@Julie
“What I believe is that the Sussexes have already confirm a big NO to the palace.”
From your fingers to God’s ear. <fingers Xed!)
Harry is an incredible father. I feel this is the line Chuck, Cam and Will can’t cross. The title situation was bogus and he could care less about Fogmore at this point but to use his kids for publicity and emotional blackmail is something I don’t feel Harry can look past. If Chuck has any actually professional advisors the would have definitely asked them to bring the children. To let H&M decide is the same as the titles antics from the palace. If they expect him to show up for the family they MUST treat him and his family like family. They had the upper hand last time because it was a funeral but I really hope that Harry can get past the hurt or insult to see how much better off he will be if he lets them go. Just wish them the best and let them go. Nobody is worth this kind of abuse.
There are a lot of assumptions going on here. They assume if H&M attend they will let their children be used by the Firm by making them a part of ANYTHING even sitting in the Church. They assume that Archie’s birth date will be forever known as KFC’s clowning date. In the vast majority of the world it will be Archie’s birthday. Of course, I can’t rule out the possibility that KFC will have some sort of Chubbly each and every year on that date. Seems excessive, but he like excessive. Well, the UK will probably associate it with him then, but not the rest of the world. This biggest assumption is that the brf and bm seem to think that people are all that excited about the Clowning. Probably within the UK, but they all need to get a grip if they think the rest of the world is all that excited about it. I would be gobsmacked (great word) if there was 1%-2% of the US population that was interested. Just sayin.