Eric Braeden, aka Victor Newman, trashes Eva Longoria & defends soap actors

A soap opera star is coming for Eva Longoria!!! I’m enjoying this controversy too much. So, in her early days as a young actress, Eva Longoria had a part on The Young and the Restless. She left the soap opera after a short stint and moved on to Desperate Housewives, which (in my opinion) was just another soap opera, just in primetime. Longoria was interviewed this weekend by Chris Wallace, and he brought up her soap opera past:
If… this is what made him so angry… I… #YR #EvaLongoria #ChrisWallace pic.twitter.com/wIblHvhRlS
— Johnathon (@soapwikijohn) March 20, 2023
She describes how she held down two jobs at once because Y&R didn’t pay enough, so she kept her job at a temp agency. “So I continued being a headhunter and Young & the Restless. And I would hide the fact that I was on Young & the Restless from my clients because they didn’t want, like, a dumb actress handling their accounts.” She also says that she told her publicist not to tell anyone she was on Y&R.
Well, y’all know Eric Braeden, aka Victor Newman on Y&R? He’s arguably one of the most famous soap opera actors in the country and everyone’s mom and grandma has a thing for Victor Newman. Well, Braeden saw Eva Longoria’s interview and he has a message for her, tweeting this:
EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that “housewife” show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue! Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!
I mean… he’s right but I also think Longoria was trying to say that she didn’t want her soap opera gig messing with her real moneymaker, her other job as a headhunter. It’s just sort of funny that Victor Mature was like “honey, you just couldn’t handle being a soap actress!” He’s replying to people on this thread too, he’s really mad.
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 19, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I love Eric Braden and I was here for this Twitter beef. That entire thread is a joy to read. So much DRAMA.
Victoria Rowell (who played Drucilla Winters ) has repeatedly said that Y & R was INCREDIBLY RACIST behind the scenes–like spitting on her bigoted.
How to misconstrue and make a mountain out of a molehill. Go away, ridiculous man.
Just as an aside. It was never about Victor for me. It as about Brad. Brad and Tracy forevah! (I know that’s deep in the crates.)
BRAD AND TRACY 4EVA.
But also Ashley/Victor>Nikki/Victor
Yes! Victor/Ashley was IT!
Victor and Ashley were everything. But Victor and Nikki were amazing too.
To quote Eric Braeden, “ Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, …”
Um, was Robert d*E* N*I*ro one of those act*resses* ?!
I missed where she insulted soap actors? She was talking about her financial situation and what she had to do to make ends meet.
She didn’t denigrate soap actors. They didn’t pay her enough to live on and the job that did would have been affected had clients known she was an actress on a soap. He should be asking why production companies aren’t paying their daytime actors enough to live on.
💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 you nailed it Mrsbanjo
Agreed! What a stupid one-sided “feud”.
I have to imagine they pay enough to live on, but I’m guessing she was protecting herself incase it was short lived and she gotten written off, or didn’t get another job.
I never watched Y&R (just DOOL in college) so I don’t know if her role was very big or not.
She’s talked about this before. She was a very good headhunter and made a lot of money at it. She couldn’t afford to keep her nice apartment just on Y&R pay.
Don’t f*ck with Victor Newman!
Somehow I love his line,”. . .with mediocre, but salacious dialogue!” I’d like to see this line in every Hollywood rant from now on.
Common Victor Newman w.
She wasn’t being derogatory towards soap actresses or soap acting. She was simply saying there was a stigma and she didn’t want it to affect her second career which made her more money.
It was a stupid thing for Braden to get mad at.
I didn’t find what Eva said offensive. Like stated, she held down her job while getting her 1st acting gig. She didn’t call soaps dumb, she called herself a dumb actress. It’s good to have a backup. I know when I worked 2 jobs I had to make sure there was no conflict of interest.
Eric should have sat this one out.
Eva has said some insensitive things politically in the past but I do think she was just saying she wanted to protect her real money maker. She thought her clients would see her in a negative light if they knew she was on a soap so she kept it quite. No biggie. But Mr. Braeden has every right to defend his acting genre, one that I thoroughly enjoy.
If he had any class he would “defend” himself and anyone else he felt responsible for, WITHOUT slagging off Eva. She made her point WITHOUT slagging off anyone, least of all that ghoul who prolly cant differentiate between himself and the character he’s been playing for over 30 yrs by now.
To be fair, she said actress, not soap opera actress. It was a really poor choice of words. I get she went to Hollywood after finishing collage but no need to denigrate an entire category of working women.
she also wasn’t calling actresses (or actors) dumb in what she was saying. Her commentary was clearly pointing to the fact that the the reaction of the people she was recruiting to fill positions would have been negative “I don’t want a dumb actress” (assuming that said actress probably doesn’t have the knowledge base to understand the skillset to figure out who was qualified, etc.)
First of all, Victor Newman is legendary. And sometimes soap operas have great storylines and great actors. I’m sure it’s a steady gig for a lot of actors. But that doesn’t mean being on a soap is the end all be all. Or that all soap actors are great because there are plenty that are complete shit and could never get a gig elsewhere.
But I get Eric being mad at Eva shitting on his show. I think it’s a great training ground for new, young actors. SO many A List actors started on soaps.
but she didn’t shit on his show or any other soap opera. she was very clearly talking about how she needed to keep her careers separate and didn’t want her acting job which didn’t pay her enough to pay her bills to cause her to lose the job that was paying her bills
Never mind. 😊
Hats off to soap opera actors. They’re the ones who I think are mostly in it for the love of acting and not the money. Never been a big Eva Longoria fan as it were but I do think they both have a point. Keeping food on the table was her priority at that time and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. She could have said so in a more classy way. Eric has every right to be protective of the show that’s given him so much.
“ They’re the ones who I think are mostly in it for the love of acting and not the money.”
No, opposite is true. Soap actors have to stomach doing absurd work for the job security and reoccurring money. If you’re on it for years, you’re very well paid. And you stay because of the $$, not the scripts.
A woman talks about having to fend for herself in order to make it and have financial stability and a man makes it about him? And his beloved co-workers? A truly rare phenomenon.
Ps: I can understand an old school
guy being a bit shaken by the expression “dumb actress” but the reaction was wayyyyyy out of proportion. + it really did seem that she was not your typical soap opera actress, her timing was not meant for that medium and she seemed a bit embarrassed by that, which is understandable
Meg Ryan was in “As the World Turns.”
Literally John Stamos.
Went on to the big time… as uncle Jesse. Soaps are stepping stones for sure.
On the one hand, he’s right about the technical skills needed to survive in soaps – Cary Elwes wrote a book about the making of the Princess Bride, and he talks about how competent and professional Robin Wright was at only about age 21 because of what she learned doing Santa Barbara. On the other hand, people could point out that Braden himself never made it out of soaps, like some of those other actors he cites. Maybe he was happy with what he was doing, the visibility he had as Victor, and the skills it required, even though it was the same job, for decades. (And, maybe not.). Wasn’t that why Meghan was called a C-list actress, because of her long term gig on Suits, also essentially a soap? Even though she said that’s what she was hoping to get? Methinks he’s just a tad overly touchy on the subject…
Victor Newman was also allowed to age on a daytime soap opera. How often does that happen with female characters?
“never made it out of soaps…”
Yes and no—Braeden has had a number of starring roles in films and tv, including as Dr. Forbin in The Forbin Project
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Braeden
He’s also had steady work doing what he loves for 40 years. How many actors can say that?
The drama is very entertaining! That said, he misinterpreted her words and overreacted quite a bit. She wasn’t insulting soap actors.
I haven’t watched a soap in years but I have at times watched “General Hospital” and “One Life To Live” and whatever the other one on ABC is, I think. There are some very good soap actors and some really bad ones.
Wasn’t Jennifer Aniston’s father a famous soap actor?
Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, a delightfully scheming character. Loved him.
I’d be stoked to work on a soap NGL 🔥 sign me up
I get why she said that; soap opera actors are denigrated everywhere as C-list pretenders that couldn’t make it on the big screen. And to BFFR, Braeden is WELL AWARE of this – his last interesting role in anything other than television was Titanic in 1997; everything else was B-movie bad guys (including Nazis).
I grew up on Y&R (my entire extended family still watch the show lol), and he’s always been sensitive about it; so he predictably exploded when Longoria mentioned the show that’s kept him in work for forty years. He needs an Ensure and a nap.
Rat Patrol!
I remember him from Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo LMAO
Ensure and a nap 🤭
Agreed his panties are in a wad over nothing. I’m not even a fan of Eva Longoria but she did not put down soap acting. My respect for her has actually doubled, knowing that she had a very successful side hustle all that time. And it is a shame that Y&R did not pay her enough to feel comfortable on one salary.
He overreacted by a lot!
I was heavy into Y&R back in the day.
Jack Abbot was to die for, just so gorgeous. & I loved Jill.
Never cared for the Newmans. Too whiny.
Never forget when the character wrote “Hot Stuff” on Jacks back in lipstick after sex.
My father who never watched remembers that to this day!!! Haha
Listen, I grew up being babysat for every summer by my grandma who lives in Florida. There was one room with AC and a lot of days I spent with her in that room watching all the soaps. The tv would constantly go fuzzy and we’d be hitting the sides to try and fix it. Heaven forbid it got fuzzy during a key moment. Don’t even get me started on the summer of the OJ trial. I don’t think she ever recovered. So all to say, I actually remember Eva on this show. She was a villain that was making problems for Paul and Christine I think? Anyways, soap stars should be defended imo. Some are better than others, sure, but the amount of dialogue is crazy and the timing probably means they shoot one take and move on. Pretty sure, if they’re not a major cast member, they only get paid by how many scenes they’re in so it not always much money for what’s probably long hours. All that being said, Eva didn’t denigrate soap actors and Eric Braeden is not doing what he thinks he’s doing. Ordinarily, I’d love to hear him defending soap actors but in this case, he’s wrong.
This fossil better leave my Eva, she didn’t denigrate him or soap operas. It’s not a feud as it’s one sided and he seems unhinged lol
Eva was amazing on desperate housewives, her character really grew over 8 seasons. All soap opera actors are jealous because it’s hard to break through like Eva did into primetime and the mainstream
I loved her on Y & R and KNEW she’d break through to something else.
Eva was representing the client’s’ perspective, not hers. There is a stigma to being an actor—people assume you’re self-centered, fake, and sometimes: dumb. He’s entitled to feel some kinda way about that, but Eva did not create that stereotype and she’s smart to cover her business a$$ by honoring reality.
Eric Braeden AKA Victor Newman on Y&R has always been pretty touchy about anybody who says anything about soap operas.
He routinely tears into Y&R fans who make remarks about the cast, pretty well known for sticking up for everyone on the show.
Some fan made a comment about Melody (Nikki) looking older and they should write her off.
He just tore them up. Victor and Nikki were the Supercouple on Y&R for decades.
He is known in many countries worldwide for being Victor Newman. He’s been on Y&R for 40 years I think. He has done parts in movies and has been a working actor in tv Rat Patrol, and Bonanza in the 19050-1970’s. I think he’s still got a burr under his saddle bc he feels that soap operas are still thought of as daytime tv. He has made $Millions from Y&R, no shame in that.
You show me anybody fool enough to change the channel if Y&R fans are watching their show, they will go off like a bomb!
Eva wasn’t actually down talking Y&R tho.
I grew up watching Mom and Grandma’s soaps (same shows lol). Does anyone still watch them? I can’t remember when I stopped, 80s?
I don’t underdtand how what Eva said was wrong. She is simply saying thats how clients would have viewed her.
I watched Y&R around the time Eva Longoria started on it. I remember thinking she was too beautiful and had too much presence to stay on daytime for long! I have a soft spot for Victor Newman since he is a legend, but he’s overreacting here.
Same, Margot.
I don’t care about this one way or the other, but you cannot read his statement without the Victor Newman delivery, and if you do, it is hilarious and delicious.
I loooooved some Y&R in the summers when I was in HS and Victor and Nikki were IT!! And Victoria and Nick and whoever they were dating/married to (Sharon, what-WHAT!!), and Jack and Ashley, and THEN when they would all do musical chairs!! So much dialogue to advance the plot by a millimeter. 😂
Eric has really dug himself into a hole. I get the feeling he misunderstood what he heard and went off and now he feels he has to commit. Everyone who watches Eva’s clip tries to respond to his tweet and clarify what she meant and he lights them up!
Lol If he doesn’t chill he’s going to drive everyone to her clip and then he’s going to look ridiculous.
He seems like the grouchiest grouch to ever grouch. He probably heard it third-hand and just went off the rails misunderstanding her POV. Maybe he thought she was calling all soap actors ‘dumb’ not that she was just ridiculing herself.
And if I remember correctly Eric has gone to contract wars with Y&R and CBS so he gets paid more. And was off-contract for a while until he got his demands met. So he should know how hard it is to get paid.
Never knew she cackles when she laughs. Ew…
I love her laugh, it’s a very genuine one!!
You’re seriously “ew”-ing how a woman laughs? Now that is “ew.”
Isn’t this the same interview where she said Black women were great, but Latina women were the real heroes of the 2020 election? Then she had to come out and apologize for being 1) Incorrect and 2) dismissive? It seems like she may want to focus on refining her public speaking skills. She’s managing to offend a lot of different constituencies.
Hmmm not the same interview, that was yeeeeears ago, she misspoke and apologized for the old one, the new one was totally misconstrued by a yt senile f a r t.
Trust, his RAGE is, in part, because she’s an educated Chicana.