Eric Braeden, aka Victor Newman, trashes Eva Longoria & defends soap actors

A soap opera star is coming for Eva Longoria!!! I’m enjoying this controversy too much. So, in her early days as a young actress, Eva Longoria had a part on The Young and the Restless. She left the soap opera after a short stint and moved on to Desperate Housewives, which (in my opinion) was just another soap opera, just in primetime. Longoria was interviewed this weekend by Chris Wallace, and he brought up her soap opera past:

She describes how she held down two jobs at once because Y&R didn’t pay enough, so she kept her job at a temp agency. “So I continued being a headhunter and Young & the Restless. And I would hide the fact that I was on Young & the Restless from my clients because they didn’t want, like, a dumb actress handling their accounts.” She also says that she told her publicist not to tell anyone she was on Y&R.

Well, y’all know Eric Braeden, aka Victor Newman on Y&R? He’s arguably one of the most famous soap opera actors in the country and everyone’s mom and grandma has a thing for Victor Newman. Well, Braeden saw Eva Longoria’s interview and he has a message for her, tweeting this:

EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that “housewife” show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue! Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!

[From Eric Braeden’s Twitter]

I mean… he’s right but I also think Longoria was trying to say that she didn’t want her soap opera gig messing with her real moneymaker, her other job as a headhunter. It’s just sort of funny that Victor Mature was like “honey, you just couldn’t handle being a soap actress!” He’s replying to people on this thread too, he’s really mad.

Would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 19, 2023