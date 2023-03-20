Scobie: There is ‘little worry’ at the palace over the growing anti-monarchy apathy

On Commonwealth Day, there was a sizable protest and demonstration outside of Westminster Abbey, timed specifically for the arrival of the Windsors for the Commonwealth service. In most of the footage of the arrivals, you can hear activists heckling King Charles and Prince William as they enter the Abbey. It was pretty great, and also unremarkable these days. For Charles especially, there are republican protests constantly at his events. He’s had eggs thrown at him, he’s been booed by crowds, he’s had to arrive at events with folks shouting at him through a bullhorn. It’s amazing. Republic CEO Graham Smith has spoken about the rise in anti-monarchy protests now that QEII has passed, and Republic is raising more money now than they ever have. Which is where Omid Scobie’s latest column picks up. Scobie writes that it’s not even these protests which should worry Charles, it’s the widespread apathy and ambivalence towards the monarchy in general. Some highlights from Scobie’s column:
Charles is historically unpopular: Since the death of the late Queen, there has been a notable shift in how the monarch and his consort has been received across the country. Recent polls show that while a majority of the nation still believes in having a monarchy, support for the Royal Family has become softer than ever before. A YouGov poll even revealed that Brits favouring abolition now stood at 32 per cent, while positive views of the country’s current reigning monarch have dropped more than 20 points since the switch from Queen to King.
The Republic demonstration on Commonwealth Day: At Monday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, the pressure group’s chants could be heard echoing from the street and through the Great West Door. And at a demonstration during Charles and Camilla’s May 7 visit to Colchester, Essex, the couple were greeted by boos from a group of campaigners, who shouted, “Why are you wasting our money?” and “Don’t you believe in democracy, Charles?”. It’s a sight Elizabeth II rarely ever had to deal with, but for King Charles it’s quickly become too common an occurrence.
Graham Smith spoke to Scobie: “While Republic has its work cut out it is notable that this is the first time since the introduction of universal suffrage that there’s been an active and unapologetic republican movement,” founder Graham Smith tells me. [But] as Graham Smith admits, that growing apathy is an even bigger problem than Republic campaigners. “We can keep raising awareness of the problems and scandals of the monarchy, getting people to understand why it’s worth caring about getting rid of it. That includes connecting the institution to issues of identity, social justice and democratic reform. The royals will struggle to re-engage the indifferent, there just isn’t any reason for people to be interested in them anymore than any other celebrity family.”
The palace isn’t worried: Behind palace walls, I’m told there is “little worry” at present about a growing republican sentiment in the UK. One royal source says, “There was never any doubt that the public sentiment towards the Royal Family would change with the King. There are plenty of positive things to be focused on.”
Widespread apathy: Recent polls highlight a growing apathy towards the Royal Family in recent years. Indeed, even in my own experiences with talking about my work at universities across the country, I’ve found that students often admit to an indifference towards the Royal Family. News outlets focused on younger audiences have seen a similar reaction. Sophie Peachey, a journalist and producer at The News Movement, says young readers see the royals as just “another” dynasty. “What we found was that what Gen Z was interested in was not the people, it’s the institution as a whole, it’s the themes that shroud the monarchy,” she said at the Society of Editors’ Media Freedom Conference on Wednesday, adding that popular videos included: “Who actually is King Charles?” and “Does the public want a monarchy?”
The protests for the Chubbly: At King Charles’ May 6 coronation, Republic are expecting their largest ever turnout for a protest. Compared to the thousands out in the streets celebrating, it will no doubt be a comparatively smaller crowd, but, argues Smith, “we will have the advantage of standing out, having a powerful message and making an impact greater than our size. Showing the world that we’re not a nation of sycophants and royalists is hugely important and will help shift the debate onto asking why people oppose the monarchy. After the coronation we will continue to protest at royal events attended by Charles and William, continue to ask them difficult questions and continue to tell them that they’ll never be our king.”
This reads a lot like the Telegraph’s piece last week, where even the old monarchist Tories are starting to feel unsettled by all of this lack of deference for the king. In that piece, as in this one, the palace continues to insist that they were expecting Charles to be less beloved than his mother and this too shall pass, etc. I don’t even think it’s a matter of “Charles is going to have to worry about this in the years to come” – I think Charles and his advisors are sh-tting themselves right now and have been for some time.
For decades, Charles has fundamentally misjudged the issue and how to remedy it: he believed it was a PR issue and he could just throw money at it (as in, hire good PR people) and wait it out. The thing is, he spent all of that money and his support continues to be a mile wide and an inch deep. The king has been rattled FOR YEARS by a Netflix show, for goodness sake. He also believes that once everyone sees Camilla in a crown, smirking at her grandchildren at the coronation, people will feel a sense of calm and connection to the crown. But what will happen, instead, is that once we see the visuals of the coronation, Graham Smith is going to be flooded with donations and more anti-monarchist volunteers.
I am anti-food waste.
I will, however, make an exemption for anyone who wants to buy dozens of eggs today, leave them out of the fridge, and have them ripe, rotten, and ready to be lobbed at this fiasco in six weeks. Ditto tomatoes.
Great idea. We should set up a GoFundMe for egg throwers. Republic’s work is interesting but I love the organic mini protests like eggs. Bonus if we can get some Americans doing it while screaming “this is for Princess Meghan!”
I would certainly donate!!!
KCIII as well as his mistress and his heir all deserve the rotten treatment that they are facing. The mere fact that Chucky thought that insisting on a new golden carriage, along with two new thrones, as the country is starving in their freezing homes reinforces the little to no sense of how badly everyone is suffering.
This applies to WanK and DoNothing as they visit food banks and homeless shelters whilst not offering a mere pound of donations nor food.
I bet if it was Diana who was going to be crowned Queen, there would be a lot more support for the Crown. Chuck is hated for all the mistreatment and adultery he and Camilla conducted against Diana, the Queen of Hearts.
If it were Diana being crowned, she and Charles would probably be having screaming fights over his insistence on spending $$$ on new thrones and carriages while people are struggling. She always had empathy and decency.
May Bench, I was just thinking the same thing. “What might have been.” Le sigh. Had he had that elegant woman at his side, and she would have continued her good works and been as beloved. And she wouldn’t have permitted Harry and Meghan to be ostracized, AND all the good will would have enveloped him. He is a deeply weird man and deeply stupid. Now he has gotten rid of everyone anyone loved, and he will now have that hag at his side.
😹
100% in favor of this
The chickens are coming home to roost. All the bad that family/institution has put out is finding its way back and it doesn’t look pretty. I’m here for it!
Institutions of every kind have failed the people of the UK — from Brexit to the Tory sh*tshow to NHS to cost of living crisis — so of course there is diminishing support for the oldest institution of them all.
I have to admit, I don’t understand the apathy for the monarchy, among the people who actually pay the taxes that go to the sovereign grant. I get why people are apathetic around the world, but in the countries where this family still has a lot of power? Why? Get angry!
There is diminishing support but the polls show that the majority still supports them. I don’t see them being ousted anytime soon. Maybe when William gets closer to the throne the younger generation will be over them.
The polls from the place that employs Camilla’s nephew. Polls that are conducted of the same 1000 pre-selected, elderly, xenophobic, white, pro-monarchy types that they always use for these polls. In other words, if you’re paying attention, these pro-monarchy results are hogwash (to put it politely).
Exactly right! Charles is a singularly selfish jerk who tried to destroy his own wife and son. He refuses to even tolerate his grandchildren and throws pens for fun. His and his consort’s own bad behavior had turned people off of them and as someone said in another thred I LOVE THIS JOURNEY FOR THEM
Charles is a notoriously whiny baby when it comes to not getting the praise and adulation he feels is due him. Those protests sting.
Perhaps it’s not such a coincidence that PBS has started running a series about Marie Antoinette – and we all know the fate of that royal family, don’t we?
If I were Charles/William, I’d have an escape route/clause in place for down the line.
And those chickens are helpfully laying eggs.
“He also believes that once everyone sees Camilla in a crown, smirking at her grandchildren at the coronation, people will feel a sense of calm and connection to the crown.”
I genuinely believe that once people see Camila crowned they will be INCREDIBLY TRIGGERED at this side piece becoming Queen and Charles force feeding her kids on the public. They won’t know what hit them.
Maybe that’s why they are desperate for Harry and Meghan to come, so they can redirect the public’s rage.
“Redirect public rage” …I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. They always wanted H&M as whipping boy/girl to throw to the press, to punish and humiliate, to gossip about. Generally it was to make themselves look better by tearing H&M down.
But this is a very specific new need. You’re absolutely right. The desperation for H&M to attend suddenly makes perfect sense.
The only way to avoid revulsion at the sight of Camilla taking Diana’s place is to redirect revulsion at the uppity biracial woman who dated to marry a prince and take him away.
God I hope they don’t go.
(Harry if you are reading this, fellow Lurker, DON’T GO!!)
Unlike his bio family, Harry and Meghan seem to actually listen to their advisors. I pray they have been told repeatedly that this is a set up for more humiliation. Think about it, they isn’t anything else big to emotionally blackmail Harry into attending. They will want to take all of their pot shots at he and Meghan at this perverted party. Please please don’t go.
He still needs to be in England 5 days later for court. I’d like to see him come to town and just stay home the day of the conjob ‘for’ the people. Or showing up is the only way he gets security for the court case?
@Whyforthelove I am positive Meghan knows this and wants nothing to do with those people. She won’t even refer to them by name anymore. Harry, on the other hand, I’m not certain he has been able to detach completely. I’m concerned that he still needs to believe he is loved and wanted by his father and brother and will subject himself (and perhaps his wife and children) to humiliation and vitriol. I sincerely hope I’m wrong and I don’t judge him as it’s typical for victims of trauma/abuse to act this way. I really, really hope he doesn’t go. There isn’t an upside for him there.
I think you are absolutely correct @snuffles. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Again @ Snuffles, you have decoded the true motivation of Chucky and Cruella!!! KCIII could care less if Harry attends the con-a-nation as he needs a scapegoat to redirect the outrage. Harry and Meghan have been the sacrificial lambs, especially Harry his entire life. Why should anyone in the BaRF change their MO now with the RR’s who have been willing and eager to take it carry out the whims of the BaRF??
I agree. “This too shall pass”, lolol. This shall get worse and worse as time goes by.
How much worry was there at The Winter Palace in Moscow until the Red Revolution? Or in Germany? According to historical accounts, Wilhem and Nicholas never saw it coming until they were deposed. I’m not saying that this is what will happen to Charles and no matter how much of a POS he may be, the last thing I want is for it to happen violently. However, he and his courtiers should take anti-monarchy sentiment a little more seriously and look out for himself and his family. His misjudgement of this issue could very well cost him everything and what will he do if all the money in the world can’t save him if this movement grows?
According to historical accounts Nicolas emptied the coffers only to lose one war to tiny Japan, closely followed by taking a years’ long beating from Germany & Lenin plotted in Paris for over a decade to use the losses to put his party in power, so, Nicolas did see the threat.
Wilhelm knew about the impending stab in the back too. Both men hoped for better outcomes of course.
The only threat keeping KC awake at night is the possibility of his sons uniting against him and he has been neutralizing that threat for over 15 ys
They never see it coming.
Reminds me of the dictator of Romania, Ceaușescu. He and his wife ruled the country cruelly and despotically. They thought they were in complete control and no one dare move against them. They were probably still thinking this and were struck with disbelief when they were standing against the wall for their execution.
They never see it coming.
No the chickens aren’t coming home to roost. The monarchy has the backing of the establishment. Plus Brits have a negative view on mass protesting (even outlawed) hence why the anti monarchy wave never took a stronghold the way it did in France.
There is no mass protest on housing and Billy having 4 mansions. There was talk when they visited a food bank but outside of Twitter it was crickets. No mass protest on ppl freezing to death bc of gas price, food costs or the privatization of the NHS. The only way the British monarchy is falling is if the establishment turns against it and they won’t for now.
It will happen when it happens, likely faster and sooner than some expect. Unsurprising, they’ll never see it coming.
We shall see.
The Brits have always taken great pride in how well they stand in line (or queues, as they call them) for events; sometimes these lines are miles long. They serve. They obey. They are brainwashed.
The massive walkouts and strikes during the last weeks weren’t a queue. On third may still be royalist, some are Republicans, but, as Scobie says, it’s the many indifferent ones who are Charles’ problem. The RF could have had a glamorous addition with lots of social intelligence. They chose to not bother. Fatal mistake in the long run.
These people bow and curtsy to these royals. How do you think they are all of a sudden gonna change and get rid of the monarchy? They are trained to want to be ruled by them. That’s not changing anytime soon.
No the majority of the people in the UK are not pro-monarchy, see my comments above about the skewed polls. Not trained to bow to these people, no one is required to do that.
There’s a reason why the Court Circular stopped updating the map portion about five years ago. The map proved that royal ‘support’ is limited to a small region directly around London. Outside of that, AKA the majority of the UK, is anti-monarchy.
In England and Scotland in the 17th century we’d already killed one king and deposed another 100 years before the French even started thinking about doing the same thing. The transferring of power from the Monarchy to Parliament that resulted probably helped saved us from a similar bloody revolution. But there was still a lot of criticism of the monarchy and nobility and of people in power in subsequent centuries as seen in the satirical cartoons of the 18th century. The real reason why most people feel apathy rather than antagonism towards the Monarchy is that it really doesn’t matter much! Removing it won’t improve anyone’s quality of life. It would be cheaper to have a President and I would be happy for some of the money that we spend on the Monarchy to be redirected to a good cause, such as Me….or possibly the NHS. But we were paying €17 billion into the EU annually and I’ve not seen any of that coming my way since we left. So I’m not holding my breath.
“Behind palace walls, I’m told there is “little worry” at present about a growing republican sentiment in the UK.” My personal experience with British people is that someone IS saying that they are worried here. I interpreted that as a bit of low-grade panic.
Just keep ostriching, Charles. Worked for your mother, it’ll work for you, right? Ignore the “haters.” Keep on and carry on. Except there’s no mystery anymore, white supremacy is taking a hit, and stolen wealth debt is coming due. You ain’t ready for all this smoke.
Down with the King! Down with the monarch!
Don’t you just love how even their “downplay it” spins always make them appear just as bad (albeit in a different way) as the truth? This report, for example, just makes Charles look like the Hamilton version of King George III.
Down with the Monarchy. The sooner the better.
I’m not hoping for a violent ending. No bloodshed.
But, get the paperwork going, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Oz, Canada. Break free completely.
Charles is nothing but a figurehead. Ignore him, cut off the press and the Govt funding and let it all end.
💯
What DOES the monarchy do for the citizens of countries that aren’t the UK?
And honestly, all I know about what the monarchy does for the UK is “bring in tourist money.”
@ Jenna, and the tourists dollars are being spent to see the actual BaRF as they seem to be pushing. It’s the grand castles as well as the country itself. The BaRF do nothing to drive in the thousands of tourists and IF they think that they do, they are just as delusional as Wooten.
The tourism money thing is a pro-monarchy falsehood. The official tourism agencies for the UK have proven the monarchy is a net loss when it comes to tourism income.
As I said last week, Charles is whistling past the graveyard if he thinks this will all blow over. It will actually get worse after Camilla is crowned queen. Ignoring what the people want in favor of what the king wants has brought down more than one monarch. I’m very much here for it.
Apathy about the monarchy isn’t good. How can you be apathetic about something that is costing the public so much?
I’ll take it as progress from unthinking support. Given how pro-monarchy the media here is and how irrelevant they are in most people’s day to day life it’s progress. Most people probably have no idea how much they cost or how rich they are.
@Euality, well this brit is far from apathetic. I think the bloody lot of them over here are a disgrace! Charlie chinless and his re cycled wife should never sit on the throne. There shouldn’t even be a bloody throne any more. The monarchy in my eyes died with the Queen. How can we respect a man who treated his first wife the way he did. How can we respect a man who treates his youngest son and HIS family the way he does. How can we respect a man who allowed and allows the media to print the terrible things it does. How can we respect a man who allows his eldest son to bully and belittle his youngest son, and how can we respect a man who has completely ignored the late Queen’s (his mother’s) wishes and has said his re cycled wife will be queen. I refuse to see how we can justify this rotten man and his family, taking MULTI MILLIONS from the peole every year but avoid inheritance tax?? The whole sht shower is a joke and a stain on our country
Now that’s a good take on things.
Chuck has never shown any empathy nor ability to “read the room,” much less sense the moods of the public. New thrones, new robes, new carriage. He’s dreamed of & waited so long inherit his title that he cannot fathom the changing perceptions about the “value” of a monarchy. Let’s hope the institution crashes before Willy gets to hop on a throne.
Yes as Billy the Basher will be an even worse monarch than any other monarch in history, and that is saying something with Henry XIII!!
He’ll hardly be as bad as King John or Henry VIII. He’s an asshole but he’ll never be as awful and destructive as the medieval and Tudor kings. Let’s get some perspective on this.
It is not like he’s going to murder his wife, sentence people to burn alive, starve his prisoners to death or start ruinous wars.
He’ll be like his dad – a petty, selfish asshole with rage issues.
The apathy point is interesting and hopeful. There will be plenty of people throwing parties and going to parties because they want to have some fun and it’s an excuse when they really don’t care about CK3 and his sidepiece. I’m sure the media will talk it us as full-blooded support for the monarchy but a lot of it won’t be.
Look at how many of us celebrate Christmas when we have no religious inclinations, it’s just there and we go along with the bits of it that we enjoy.
That said I will be doing absolutely nothing to mark this occasion but go back even 10 years and I probably would have.
There are probably many people silently thinking “not my Queen.” I know I am one of them. Charles is the rightful heir. In the old days, brute force and skill in warfare could make you king- at least the king was supposed to be instrumental in keeping the country safe and repel invaders and in return the people owed in fealty and treasure. What does Charles have to offer in a parliamentary democracy? His conniving to have his mistress ascend with him, his pettiness and vindictivenss towards a dead wife and her son. As long as the current parliamentary democracy exists, Charles has to be swallowed, no matter how much it chokes going down. But having Camilla shoved down the people’s throats is a bridge too far. Not because she was a former mistress, but because she has proven herself to be nasty and vindictive, and conniving. Neither of this pair has any grace. And it is time to perhaps give some thought to the idea that a constitutional democracy is an oxymoron, that a monarchy and democracy are philosophically incompatible.
@TAMSIN, Times may have changed, but one thing stays the same, if you put a clown in the palace, it doesn’t make him a king, it just makes it a circus, and that’s what we have got here
The Karma Train is coming for Charles and the Royal family they spend six years spreading Lies about the Sussex’s family. They helped and enjoyed every minute of seeing Meghan and Harry suffering at the press hands the royal reporters gleefully in courageous people to boo the Sussex’s to throw things at them in public. Now the tables have turn and it’s Charles and Company who now have to be worry about being boo and stuff throw at them .
Oh, yes. Karma is a classy and wise elder that will calmly sit you down and serve you tea that you later realize was laced with the same poison that you served others for years.
@vannesa, Karma is, but his bell pullers aren’t 😂there was another appeal in the press today because no one wants to play for Charlie’s dingaling 😂😂
As someone watching an ocean away and not all that knowledgeable of the ins and outs…I kinda agree.
I think apathy will continue to outweigh antipathy. It’s one thing to show up and throw eggs at person, a whole other thing to try to disentangle one establishment (monarchy) from another (ruling government).
But keep the eggs coming.
So I understand that apathy does not serve the monarchy necessarily. But doesn’t it still keep them in power? Shouldn’t apathy be less worrying than antipathy? Wouldn’t apathy suggest that nothing will ever happen to threaten it? I’m sure this apathy will devastate Charles and William’s egos, but they’ll still be getting the money and the properties. Unless, the idea is that apathy will ultimately lead to antipathy. Otherwise , they’re still rolling in perks.
It doesn’t take a genius to see, that they should be Panicked! They don’t want to change, they don’t want to adapt to changing times, they don’t want to accept Diversity in the family. That’s a recipe on their way to becoming Obsoleted like a typewriter, printer, VHS tapes, CDs etc. last week their own paper in the UK branded them as “weakened”. That’s a strong word coming from a homegrown paper.
Ignoring the growing rumblings of republicanism — nothing could possibly go wrong with that approach!
I mean, look at the photo from the Commonwealth service — what a dreary bunch. There’s nothing about them to want to emulate or celebrate. No wonder people are losing interest.
Apathy for the monarchy is the first step in creating antipathy and push-back. If the Republic folks can keep the ball rolling KFC and QFC are going to face bigger and bigger protests. The younger generation see the royal family clearly, not through rose-coloured glasses that the older generation still do. They see a corrupt, greedy and basically useless BaRF who, along with their Tory supporters, are bankrupting the country. I can’t wait to see the fallout of all this useless and expensive royal self-aggrandization, and I fervently hope the Chubbly DOES become the Snubbly in front of the entire planet.
“Snubbly”. Now that’s I term I could love.
Not to mention, and I have been saying this for a while.. literally Gen Z doesn’t care about the BRF or anything what the dying British tabloids say. The new generation attention span is short fused as they multi-task through trending videos etc on their phones daily via social media. They literally love Jenna Ortega’s dance on The new series Wednesday(my goodness that has a huuuge following) than anything to do with the British royal family. But if you look at surveys Gen Z knows about Harry and Meghan and recent surveys show that Gen Z are more in favor of them than Any other member. The BRF are idiots(stupid really) for letting them go ESP if they want to see a future beyond the baby boomers, gen X , and millennials.
In “Spare”, Prince Harry talked about realizing everything he had thought about his family/monarchy was a lie. I think it will take the people to feel the same way to end this farce. “Spare” was such an excellent book, that I cannot wait for another! I can’t wait for Meghan’s cookbook, cooking show, The Tig, etc… Meanwhile at the palaces…CRICKETS! LOL
For a bunch of back stabbing hateful vengeful bunch of people who have gotten everything that they plotted for and received, none of them look happy and content on that picture from commonwealth day
they have all the buildings, grounds, and historic sights to keep tourist dollars rolling in-just think about all the money the government itself could keep and do with as it pleases.