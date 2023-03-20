Pedro Pascal: ‘I didn’t go to church I was raised by HBO, Spielberg and Prince’



Once in a while a celebrity reminds me what a joy my job can be. Pedro Pascal is a lovely man and I’m lucky to get paid to watch his shows and interviews. I’m happy that everyone is recognizing what an immense talent and sweet man he is. Pedro did an interview with First We Feast earlier this month that I’m just getting around to watching now. Sean Evans does solid, in depth interviews as celebrities eat increasingly hot chicken wings. He typically asks about their careers and doesn’t seem like a gossip trying to get pull quotes. Maybe that’s why so many celebrities like him, along with the crazy challenge of the show. My favorite parts were when Pedro talked about how much he admires Nicolas Cage, with whom he starred in 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and when he described how Prince’s music moves him. Here are some quotes and you can see the interview below!

I know that you’re a fan of Nicholas Cage before you starred alongside him. Do you have a Mt. Rushmore of Nicolas Cage movies

The earlier ones because of how impressionable they are but Raising Arizona, Peggy Sue got married, Face-Off. I got a soft spot for Moonstruck and it isn’t even about having a big swing in terms of performance it is actually highly intelligent choice making in his acting. It was really amazing to do homework for that movie and re-watch all these movies that I’d already seen so many times. Adaptation is maybe one of the best screen performances in the history of American cinema but the four that I mentioned have a personal place in my development. What makes Captain Crunch the top dog of breakfast cereals for you?

Captain Crunch is just so tasty… it makes you think about your childhood and I would do anything to go back there. As somebody who grew up in San Antonio can you break down the difference between good Tex-Mex and bad Tex-Mex

There’s no good Mexican food in New York. Come for me. Why is Prince’s Purple Rain the song you’d most want to hear at your funeral?

It’s my favorite song. It’s the most moving song. I don’t know why it always emerges even before I actively just started implementing it into my spiritual routine. I didn’t go to church, I was raised by HBO, Spielberg and Prince. Purple Rain is like the most emotionally cathartic, the most musically sophisticated song that I can think of. If it’s casually or spontaneously playing somewhere I don’t have emotional space to go there because it just moves me so deeply.

[Adapted from YouTube transcript]

I watched The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Starz over the weekend and Pedro was such a standout in that movie! He does comedy expertly and was mesmerizing on screen with Nicolas Cage. While I’ve seen most of the Cage movies Pedro mentions and would add The Rock and Con Air to his list, I’m not a big fan and would have tuned out if Pedro wasn’t his costar. Oh and I have to say that although I enjoyed the finale of The Last of Us you could really tell that it was adapted from a video game. The plot, especially in the last episode, was not realistic but I guess you could say that of so many post apocalyptic survival shows.

As a New York girl I can’t comment on his controversial stance that there’s no good Mexican food in New York. I will defer to Hecate’s coverage of this very important issue. As for the quote in the title – I related to this so much except I was raised by HBO, John Hughes and Depeche Mode. Pedro is a couple of years younger than me and we had HBO running in the background constantly in our house.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images