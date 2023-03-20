Prince Michael of Kent finally shut down his weird Russian-asset consulting business

In 2021, suddenly there was a lot of talk about Prince Michael of Kent and his decades of shady business dealings. At the time, Prince Michael of Kent was considered a working royal, often representing the crown at public events and official events. He was also considered somewhat of an unofficial ambassador to Russia, where he traveled extensively and visited frequently. As it turns out, Prince Michael has made a lot of money in Russia and a lot of money acting on Russia’s behalf. He also exploited his royal connections for profit. It got even worse last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, and it looked like the Windsors were sheltering a Russian asset. Well, soon after QEII’s Jubbly, Prince Michael and his racist wife seemingly announced that they were “retiring” from public life. While I had my doubts at the time, I do think that they’ve mostly retired now, under King Charles III. But all this time, Michael still had his private “consulting” business… only now he’s shutting that down too.
His poise and bearing are truly monarchical — as is the beard which makes him look remarkably like his grandfather, George V. But there’s never been anything regal about Prince Michael of Kent’s need to pay his own way.
So King Charles will be heartened by the latest development in Prince Michael’s commercial affairs. I can reveal that he and his wife — the statuesque Marie-Christine, formally known as Princess Michael — are closing their business, Cantium Services.
It comes less than a year after Prince Michael, 80, a fluent Russian speaker, told undercover reporters posing as gold investors that he could be hired to make ‘confidential’ representations to Vladimir Putin’s regime — for £10,000 a day.
‘I have never had any close connection before with gold and the idea makes me very happy,’ he added. Prince Michael was less happy when it became apparent that he’d been recorded by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme and by a Sunday newspaper. His spokesman subsequently issued a statement, explaining that Prince Michael had ‘no special relationship’ with Putin, having last met him in 2003 and having had ‘no contact with him or his office since then’.
Today, the Prince’s spokesman declines to comment on the application at Companies House to ‘strike off’ Cantium. But it would appear to mark the end of an era for the ‘Rent-a-Kents’, as the couple were cruelly known. The company — Prince Michael owns more than 75 per cent, and he and Princess Michael are the only directors — was founded in 1978, the year they married.
They were always candid about the scope of their money-making ventures, with Princess Michael, 78, declaring that she would ‘go anywhere for a hot meal’ — and seemingly proving the point by attending the opening of a Happy Eater on the A3 near Guildford.
When the extent of Prince Michael’s shady dealings first began to be reported, I remember wondering just how much money he had stashed away in foreign bank accounts. Because that’s what it sounds like – yes, the Kents made a point of crying poverty, but Prince Michael has spent the better part of 45 years as a well-paid Russian asset. You’ve got to think he has several nest eggs stashed away all over the place. He certainly wasn’t paying for his “grace and favor” apartment in Kensington Palace for decades (QEII picked up the rent) and he received some Sovereign Grant money too, over the years.
To be fair, racist brooches are expensive, so Prince Michael is going to need that money.
Whenever I see a photo of him, I’m reminded of King George V and Czar Nicolas II.
https://www.google.com/search?q=czar+nicholas+ii+and+george+v&rlz=1C9BKJA_enUS1046US1046&oq=czar+nicholas+Ii+and+prince+g&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j0i546l5.40745j1j7&hl=en-US&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#imgrc=WAYMzhPcnx7ZCM&lnspr=W10=
Just in time for the coronation. He did his duty and was a good Russian asset for decades. Wonder how Charles will reward them. Will he give them Frogmore?
Prince Michael was half in half out. It was his situation that Harry and Meghan were pointing to when they decided to step back.
“…Prince Michael had ‘no special relationship’ with Putin, having last met him in 2003 and having had ‘no contact with him or his office since then’.”
Oh, 2003. You mean just a couple of years after Putin had already unabashedly committed horrific war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Chechnya? At no point during Putin’s time in power has he been an intelligent, level-headed, or even remotely sane leader. There can be no good excuse for associating with him at any time in the past quarter century.
Mark Bolland seems more like the Anthony Blunt of the new paralyzed royal family hiding in plain sight thanks to his supply of com pro mat from Cam.
It would be simpler if M B would just disappear and reappear in Moscow as Donald Maclean and Guy Burgess did in 1951 followed by Kim Philby in 1963.
Elizabeth II The Real Queen did nothing in 1964 when Anthony Blunt confessed to MI5 in 1964 and Elizabeth II was informed soon after about Anthony Blunt’s confession
I LOVE YOU DEARLY, LET’S HAVE LUNCH OR DINNER A COUPLE OF TIMES A YEAR, BUT I CAN’T BE AT THE END OF A PHONE ANY MORE.
2004 interview for the British Journalism Review
Guardian February 24 2023
Like Anthony Blunt in 1964 M B confessed in that 2004 interview with the British Journalism Review and in a more detailed interview with the Guardian published October 27 2003.
Wow. This article was biting. Who did they piss off – Charles or Camila?
I especially love the idea of an arrogant and elitist Princess Michael attending the opening of what sounds like a fast food restaurant. I guess they did do anything for cash.
Or a hot meal! She admitted as much.
I love this journey for her. 😂
The Happy Eater comment is particularly biting, they were roadside restaurants (in the loosest sense of the term) on A roads rather than motorways in the UK and even in their heyday (I think they’re all gone now) they were considered naff and something of a last resort on a long car journey.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Happy_Eater
Putin invade Ukraine, when he invaded Crimea, in 2014.