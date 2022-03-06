Prince Michael of Kent ‘is returning his Russian Order of Friendship’ honor

Before CB and I recorded this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, we had a little debate about whether we should discuss all of the Russian shadiness within the UK, specifically how various Russian oligarchs have bought their way into British society, and how there’s a lot of Russian money involved in several royal and royal-adjacent scandals. We decided against talking about it on the pod because there are still so many unknowns even now. I will mention a few things before we get to the meat of this Prince Michael story though. One, the Duchess of Cornwall’s nephew, Ben Elliot, is in deep trouble because he’s a major fundraiser for the Tories and he’s been bringing in Russian money for years. Two, Russians were a smaller part of Prince Charles’s cash-for-honours scheme, although the main focus seems to be on one particular Saudi national.
As for Prince Michael of Kent, he is Queen Elizabeth’s cousin and he’s been “in trouble” before because of his Russian links. Michael owns and operates a “consulting firm” which does a sh-tload of business in Russia and with Russians. Michael has accrued a multi-million dollar fortune and no one really knows how, or exactly what his consulting firm facilitates. All of which is notable because Michael is considered a working royal, someone who is often invited to the big royal events and often works his own “royal” events. Well…sh-t has gotten more complicated for Prince Michael, big surprise.
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin has returned a Russian honor amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Prince Michael of Kent is returning the Order of Friendship, one of the highest orders in Russia, that he received from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2009 for his work on Anglo-Russo relations.
“I can confirm that HRH Prince Michael of Kent is returning his Russian Order of Friendship,” a spokesman for the prince said, according to the Daily Express. “There will be no further comment.”
Prince Michael is related through his grandmother to Tsar Nicholas II, and he has been visiting Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1992, according to his website. He speaks Russian and is the patron of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce.
Last year, Prince Michael was accused of selling access to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. He was secretly filmed during a business meeting with two undercover reporters posing as investors from a fake South Korean business seeking contacts in the Kremlin, according to the Sunday Times of London. Prince Michael, 79, allegedly offered his royal endorsement in exchange for a $200,000 fee, reportedly saying he’d use his home in Kensington Palace (where Prince William and Kate Middleton also live with their three children) as a backdrop for the recorded speech.
His friend and business partner Simon Isaacs, whose title is the Marquess of Reading, reportedly described Prince Michael as “Her Majesty’s unofficial ambassador to Russia” during the Zoom meeting. The Sunday Times also reported that Icaacs said Prince Michael would be prepared to help “open the door” for the phony company through contact with Putin.
I noted something similar in my previous coverage of the sting operation on Prince Michael – the operation revealed that Michael wasn’t exactly selling access to the royals, he was selling access to Russia and Putin’s inner circle. You could argue that the only reason why Prince Michael has such an “in” with Putin and the oligarchs is because of his prince title and his close connection to the Queen, but it’s definitely just… weird. It’s always been very strange. MI6 might want to double-check that Prince Michael isn’t a double-agent. As for Michael handing back the Russian honor… lol, yeah, let’s see if that works. No more questions!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Is he returning the roubles that he pocketed too?
Betty probably knew about his selling and didn’t mind one bit!
Really. The medal wasn’t even given to him by Putin so probably nobody in Russia even cares.
Putin was prime minister under Medvedev. He was prime minister under Yeltsin, president for 2 terms, prime minister under Medvedev, president for another 2 terms (his 4th term is up in 2024) and has changed to constitution so he can run for president again for another 2 terms. Basically, he’s been running the country since 1999.
And Medvedev didn’t do anything without Putin’s signoff anyway.
That was my first thought too, is he returning the money because returning the title means absolutely nothing – and he knows it. On the other hand, that was a nicely measured headline in BM article above: no links to the queen at all like we all know there would be if this crook had been linked to the American.
OK what if…. the reason Prince William was called into MI6 wasn’t to show him stuff… but to ASK him stuff? And the Palace span it?
I actually would believe that. Anyway there’s something about Micheal of Kent that we aren’t being told. And I think its extremely dark.
It would have to be pretty dark if they were bothering to investigate. The Tory party and the pro-Brexit crowd are all compromised by Russian money. You would think they would have bigger fish to fry. Can’t imagine what he could have done, but it has to be really bad.
@Ainsley, exactly. I hope we find out how Russia bankrolled fake support for Brexit like they did Trump here in US.
I want to see the Honors List for the last 20 yrs. I want to see how many Saudi, Eastern European, and Russian oligarchs have titles after their names, and what the “donation” was. What we *do* know is Pedo traded govt secrets as “Trade Ambassador”, and Chaz & Mikey sold cash/honors for access.
And I’d SO love to see where all of TRF’s “private” monies are being laundered, uhm, er….I mean, “deposited” 😄 outside of the UK.
I thought of that too, but wouldn’t MI6 just pay a discreet visit to KP and quiz the Burger King in private? I do suspect that William has been compromised in some way by the new Russian money in London but I suspect that will be covered up as well.
Good point, I don’t think William’s office would let us know (directly or ‘leaked’) about his visit to MI6 if it were serious. Then again, maybe Gems2712 is right; somebody found out about PW’s grilling & KP put a spin on it while MI6 remained quiet. I hope ALL the secret dirty business of the BRF gets revealed.
1000%
Isn’t one of William’s rumored side pieces Russian? It would be SO easy to compromise him. Give him some easy pu$$y and stroke his massive ego and he probably whines and talks for hours about every one of them.
This is a conspiracy theory I can believe! “This beautiful Russian woman is entranced by my princely being because I’m so princely.” He’d fall for it hook, line and sinker.
Several months back someone commented here saying they were a journalist and that the press was aware that William is compromised but they couldn’t report it based on strict libel laws and not enough information available to confirm it. There were guesses that it was a Russian girlfriend or a drug problem.
Either option wouldn’t be a shock based on William’s arrogance and being surrounded by Tory lackeys who are corrupt themselves.
What if MI6 called Wills in to intimidate him, knowing they wouldn’t be allowed to prosecute? As a way of “persuading” a rage-filled, man-child to STFU?
You can bet anything really valuable given to the royals isn’t being returned, just hidden away like a good deal of their ill-gotten goods.
That is exactly what I thought. Instead of “it was returned” its “is going to be returned”. Right. Eventually.
The medal isn’t valuable. It’s gilded silver with enamel and some ribbon. Hardly even worth returning except as a symbolic gesture. It’s pretty much worthless.
Yeah, symbolically worthless as well as inherently worthless.
No smoke without fire – the fact that he is handing his shiny medal means there is serious dirt on him and he is being made to distance himself.
This man and his awful wife are in deep with Putin and his circle – he kinda has celebrity status in Russia because of his resemblance to the last Tsar and the BRF connections to the Romanov’s. Putin has a bit of an obsession with the imperial Russian family, I sometimes think he’d like to bring back the Monarchy.
PS: If you are in London, please go see the Faberge exhibition at the V&A – I went yesterday and its exquisite. There are about a dozen of the Imperial eggs on display.
Yes, Putin doesn’t he believe he’s distantly related to the tzars. I could see him loving Prince Michael due to his resemblance alone.
Who knows? Maybe Michael introduced William to his Russian honeypot. Would not surprise me one bit with the news Russian oligarchs are scrambling to move their money before sanctions and BoJo’s slow walk on UK sanctions.
His grandfather George V and Tsar Nicholas were first cousins and lookalikes at that.
@digitalunicorn I’m not in London so don’t have the option, but I definitely would not go to anything celebrating imperialist Russian history or culture right now given the tremendous loss of life and suffering while Putin is trying to remake Russia from that time.
Oh, I’d love to see the imperial eggs in person! I took a Russian history class in college & got sidetracked in the library one day by this wonderful coffee table book on the imperial eggs. Peter Carl Faberge outdid himself! A friend of mine got to visit the Hermitage in St Petersburg a couple of decades ago & got to see a few imperial eggs; so jealous.
Just read Noo’s comment above. Yeah, you’re right, bad timing.
@Digital Unicorn, I must admit I’m shocked that V&A is still exhibiting the Faberge eggs and people can go see them! In Amsterdam, the Hermitage closed down due to the war–in much of Europe they’re trying to make a cultural statement against the war in Ukraine. It seems like the UK is far more reluctant to do this.
Given England’s history, are you really shocked? Come on.
But did he call and text the Russians at 5am? Because that is clearly unacceptable!!!
I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. All of this donating undisclosed amounts of money from their “private” stashes, returning medals, Camilla weeping while meeting Ukrainian representatives— it’s all so performative and just a mad scramble to extricate the higher echelons of the RF from Putin. Another part of me is wondering if the RF is worried that the Tories will throw THEM under the bus to hide the party’s deep ties and corruption. BoJo & Co. do seem fond of trotting out the RF to distract people from… everything.
@ LaraW, how convenient that he is only NOW returning his honour given Friendship medal when Putin invaded Ukraine over a week ago. Kent’s hands are as dirty as the rest of the BRF and BoJo’s lack of moving at a rapid pace to strip the Russian’s oligarch’s of their properties from ill gotten gains before now. BoJo’s handling of the entire Russian handling has been an entire clusterf#ck since day one! BoJo is certainly giving them time to move and sell as many investments and properties as soon as possible. Kent is another gifter of gaining millions of ££££ pounds just like the rest of the grifters in the BRF as well as the British government. BoJo purposely sat on the securing the fact finding mission of Russian and oligarchs assets and ability to speedy UK citizenship. I hope it continues on bringing to light of the British party and BRF links to Russia, Putin and all of the illegal money laundering!!
The royal family has been for sale to the highest bidder for quite some time. And they had the nerve to tell Harry and Meghan that they couldn’t profit from being a royal because it was against the rules.
My only question is – just how far back does it go? Harry did say he saw what the royal business model was and wanted no part of it. It actually turned out to be a blessing that Harry was made the family scapegoat so early. He knew that he had to keep his nose clean because if he ever put a toe out of place, it would be used against him eventually.
Almost every “working” royal is compromised. It will be fascinating to see how all of the sanctions on Russia will shake out for them. I know there must be some insane scrambling behind the scenes to cover their asses. And I bet Putin is coming to collect on their asses since the rest of the world is cutting him off.
SO glad Harry and Meghan extricated themselves from that cesspit.
Agreed. They are brilliant for distancing themselves early on and look better and better each day
It’s funny the RF has the audacity to say anything about them since at this point the pedophile is somehow not the most corrupt family member of the week.
I think you’re right. W and K’s big pro Ukraine copy keen tweet was a little sus for me. They wouldn’t say Black Lives Matter, but they’ll get “political” about Russia on Twitter? I think it was a distraction so they could haul ass to hide whatever it is Putin has on them. I think he is absolutely coming to collect.
This is why it’s always been stupid for the British government to give any national security information to anyone but the monarch. Charles and William, and all the others, are technically very vulnerable to bribes because they don’t have access to the millions, likely billions that the queen does. Charles may have managed to make the duchy profitable, but William doesn’t have access to any of that and you can almost guarantee that he’s got shady deals going on like Andrew does. Even charles has the cash for honours thing, so really none of them are clean.
But he’s keeping the money
He must keep the money, it’s a Jubbly year!
The Nazi and fascist ties all through the BRF for generations are deeply disturbing. Prince Michael and his horrible wife pose a very real risk to the monarchy at this time when so many scandals are floating around in their reputational sewer. Handing back an old honor is a weak gesture and unlikely to keep the BM hounds at bay.
Oh no, the way the article makes it seem like Prince Michael is endangering the Cambridge kids by recording a message in his KP home. It’s almost as bad as Meghan trying to kill Charlotte with the flower girl bouquets.
@Harper, I read it that way too, lol. There was zero reason to include that in this article. Won’t someone think of the children!
I guess H&M are lucky they didn’t get dragged into this story since they once lived at KP.
I can hear them shrieking from KP that THIS is why they felt “overlooked” and want to move to Windsor from here.
Isn’t his wife the one who trolled Meghan with that racist ‘blackamoor’ pin, and then gave a shady non-apology?
Yup.
She’s also the one whose father was a literal nazi. And her open racism throughout the years has never been shut down. She also had two black dogs named Serena and Venus. The woman should have been shut out years ago but instead they were quick to exclude Meghan.
Actually they were sheep — 2 black sheep. She is a vile, hideous racist. Her father, Günther von Reibnitz, was an SS officer for over a decade but Princess Michael claims she had no idea. My a$$…
Now, now, Jaded, be fair. Maybe the father showed no signs of it. You know how shy those SS officers were during the Nazi era.
Isn’t she also the one who sells romance books under HRH title?
Yup. They’ve been described as “silly and distasteful” by a number of reviewers.
His wife sounds like a real piece of work. So shady this all seems.
I’m getting a better perspective now! Having sex with a victim of trafficking is nothing compared to the history of ” sins of the royal family”.
Yeah, and he gets to wear his military uniform with all those faux medals and Harry is stripped of his. It is for these reasons they fear Harry’s memoir….they know they have wronged him badly. Go scorched earth Harry!
When the RF say they aren’t political, this is a fine example of how they are a bunch of liars. They have been mixing with the shady side of international politics for years. It’s high time the RF gets called out for their hypocrisy & lies.
Guys, it’s a great year for Liz’s Jubbly.
And it just keeps getting better by the day. LMAO.
Good looking couple
Re read what Kaiser wrote about ? double agent; Prince Michael speaks fluent Russian and according to news briefs has long been closely associated with the Kremlin in cash for access issues. Nothing would surprise me anymore. This story just keeps writing itself.
It’s hilarious how they ignore that Michael is related to Nicholas II on both sides of his family. The same way the Queen is related to Nicholas II. George V, his paternal grandfather, as well as that of the Queen’s, was first cousin to Nicholas II. They all share Queen Victoria as a direct relation. This woman had a ton of kids and placed them in royal families with WWI basically being a fight between Nicholas II other two first cousins through Victoria, Kaiser Wilhelm and George V. Hence the change from House Saxe Coburg Gotha in 1917 to House of Windsor.
The sad part is that George V would not allow his lookalike cousin Nicholas and his family (wife and children) to escape to the UK from Russia. George did make it possible for Nicholas’ mother (who also happened to be George’s aunt) to get asylum in the UK.
Didn’t stop the BRF from snapping up all the Romanov jewels at knock-down prices.
Wait, so Fergie, Andrew, Michael can sell acess and profit off their titles. But Harry and Meghan were basically stripped of theirs at even the whiff of the using HRH to earn income? Make it make sense!
Tin foil theory: Harry and Meghan were harassed out of the royal family because they refused to engage in shady financial moves with their money.
Remember, the real smear campaign started around the time of the Hubb cookbook. Which we heard Will tried to appropriate the funds from.
But what if the issue wasn’t taking funds but using them to launder? What if the Hubb cookbook was going to be used to filter Russian dough? It would have been a great revenue stream to manipulate. What if Meg/Harry saw that the money was earmarked not to go somewhere else for charity, but to some mystery account with mystery figures that were from Russia?
If the BRF is using charity stuff to launder, this would explain so much. They hated Meg cause she was half black, but even more cause she messed with their gift. And it would explain why Willyboy wanted Harry’s successful charities to remain with him and Kate.
It could explain the rumored Russian lawyer side piece. Who could successfully poison Will against Kate, explaining why he’s so much more intolerant of her.
And it could explain where Will disappeared to before hid recent one day Saudi Arabia trip… he traveled there to cover for a trip to Russia.
It didn’t have to be Russian money laundering. The fact that she took steps to protect that money from William’s sticky fingers would be enough to set him off for a multitude of reasons. Messing with his grift. Making him look bad by doing the “job” better than him. Having the nerve to question ANYTHING. Helping Muslims and women of color. The list could go on and on.
It was two months after the Together cookbook launched that Camilla Tominey wrote that story claiming the Hub kitchen was linked to terrorists. It seems awfully soon for a royalty payment but not too soon to have an idea of how much money was likely to roll in. William probably wanted to stop the positive publicity as soon as he realized that Meghan had no intention of diverting the royalties the way Burger King wanted.
Your theory is likely, Snuffles, and that has been my theory for awhile. But I think both could be possible.
It’s interesting you mention how the Hubb folks were Muslims. If you were laundering dirty Russian money, and hated your POC sister in law, and POC in general, their cookbook would be a great vehicle to use for your grift. If caught, the while things can get blamed on the black Duchess and the “terrorists” she supported. The RR would have loved to write “Harry and Meg accept terrorist Muslim money” headlines.
Hmmm…lots of food for thought there, @Rapunzel.
That would explain why the BRF keeps going so hard after Meghan even when she’s no longer a working royal—and why they are so terrified of Harry’s memoir.
This has a whiff of “Profumo scandal” about it. Who knows, maybe William’s little visit to MI6 was to discretely warn him off of ANY Russian connections he may have, romantic or otherwise. This gives Harry’s comment “if you knew what I know” a whole new meaning. Of course Prince Michael has been trading in on his links to Putin and the Russian oligarchy, and has held onto his honorary military titles and security despite never serving as a working royal even though Harry was stripped of his. How else could he and his ghastly wife life such a high life at KP? It’s said they pay rent but that only started in 2010 — prior to that Betty covered it to the tune of £120,000. I wish the press would bust this scandal wide open from top to bottom, to hell with covering up for the royals.
Well it’s too late for the BRF to do clean up clean up on aisle 4. The Kremlin probably got the dirty receipts on the BRF long before Putin invaded Ukraine.. Using the Windsors to get information about UK banking, defense, anything to compromise the country. And it would be the BM’s fault. If it did its job and reported on them Putin would have no leverage.
I clicked this article thinking it would be about some performative gesture we could all gag at. I … had no idea. I knew the Kents were horrific racists but I thought they were just useless minor royals. The more layers are peeled back on the RF’s intimate involvements with tyranny .. that they are not merely innocuous figure heads … the more I’m mystified that they still exist in the modern world.
Sure, give back your meaningless medal, while keeping your ill-gotten fortune and that thing you call your wife.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are the scapegoats for the Royal Family. The trolls and British media are manipulated by the royals.
The jewels in the British monarchy were either acquired under colonialism or received as gifts from oligarchs and irrefutable world leaders.
I saw a video explaining why London is the largest dirty money laundromat in the western world. Millions of Russian dollars are invested in real estate, and thousands of shell companies are operating in the UK. The Royal Family was not mentioned, but their Russian connection is kinfolk. The British Media feigns exposing Charles’s involvement in pay-to-play schemes with Middle Eastern leaders. Still, I’m willing to bet there’s more Russian oligarch involvement, especially with his wife’s nephew having years of direct connections.
I’m not sure what has to happen for the British taxpayers to understand how corrupt the Royal family is, beginning with the 95-year old Queen.
Prince Michael of Kent lives in taxpayer-funded housing and has access to the gratuities of being a royal. But Meghan is the problem; Meghan is a bully; she breaks protocol and destroys the family.
Scamantha Grant Markle’s lawsuit is a paid smokescreen. Who sues a multi-millionaire for $75,000?
Russian money is everywhere between Buckingham Palace, its cohorts, and #10 Downing Street.
r
A deep dive investigation is definitely needed but given the “arrangement” with the RF and BM …nothing to see here folks move along . Might as well put out suppositions and see what makes sense. So far the conversation on this thread makes me see why they can’t leave the Sussexes alone – too many loose threads.Maybe the invasion of the Ukraine is the start of the great unraveling of a lot of little stories in one corrupt book called Russia.