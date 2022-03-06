Kristen Stewart wore Chanel to the Santa Barbara film festival: hideous or okay?

Even though Karl Lagerfeld has left us (RIP), Ghost Lagerfeld is still messing around with Chanel’s collections. Case in point: Kristen Stewart wore this Chanel Spring 2022 dress/gown to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival this weekend. Every year, stars flock to Santa Barbara ahead of the Oscars because the SBIFF hands out special awards like candy. Kristen received the American Riviera Award, so she came out (drove up?) to Santa Barbara and wore this awful Chanel on the red carpet.
First of all, who even picks this dress out? Considering Kristen has been with Chanel for years now, you would think that she gets her pick of all of the latest collections. But it always feels like she gets the stuff that Diane Kruger, Lily-Rose Depp, Vanessa Paradis, Margot Robbie and the Delevingnes don’t want, meaning the ugliest dresses and suits. All of this is making me depressed because I feel like Kristen’s Oscar dress is going to make all of the worst-dressed lists no matter what. Chanel will send her some puke-green lampshade with tassels and bows and she’ll have to wear it. Here’s some of what Kristen had to say in Santa Barbara:
The 31-year-old has been in the public eye the majority of her life, but when asked to open up on the moment she knew just how famous she truly was, Stewart said it had a little something to do with paparazzi and marijuana. “Two days before Twilight came out, I remember I was sitting on my porch with my dog and I got papped for the first time…sitting there smoking a bowl,” she said. “I look back on that moment with fondness.”
Same for the franchise. Of Twilight, Stewart said, “All of its faults are its strength because we just wanted it to be the best it could be,” she told Thompson. “We were all so young.”
LOL, I sort of remember those smoking-a-bowl photos, that was so long ago. I’m glad she can laugh about it now! It’s kind of crazy that she’s gotten through the awards season without having to answer any old, unnecessary questions about Robert Pattinson.
Charlize Theron was there to present K-Stew with the award. What was Charlize wearing, my God.
Maybe there was a “channel a bird” theme because that’s sort of what both dresses make me think of.
They look like the worst of Project Runway.
They do!! Stewart should stop wearing Channel! She is always given the worst to choose from, either on purpose or negligence on the part of Chanel.
WTH is Charlize wearing?
Hideous.
Her ponytail is cute.
Her whole head is cute! Different makeup style, and very fresh and sleek
Agreed! Gorgeous from the neck up. But burn that hideous dress.
Her neck up look is aspirational. Too bad that dress is so awful.
I thought so, too. Lovely makeup, cute hair, but that … hideous thing they put her in, did she p*ss someone off at Chanel?
Kristen deserves so much better. Put her in a pretty suit and she just shines.
Idk but the horrible hair makes me think that Stewart or someone on her team is picking this stuff. Or does she just have no say at all in how she looks? I don’t think that’s possible. I think she’s doing this and it’s reflective of her taste. I know they are trying to go for something with that hair, and the aim obviously isn’t “pretty.” But we’ve seen anti-pretty, cerebral looks done thousands of ways and there is just no reason to look this tragic. Emma Corrin comes to mind as someone currently doing some edgy looks successfully. The problem with Stewart is that these looks aren’t even edgy, unless I’m just so stupid and common I don’t get it.
I agree that this look in particular is unfortunate. However, I don’t think she gets the runt of Chanel’s sartorial litter. She’s turned up in comfy-looking Chanel numerous times (mini shift-dresses and slouchy pants) that are 100% her style. I do feel like they work for the most part…she’s always aimed for interesting over traditionally feminine so I don’t begrudge her risks.
Great outfit. Kudos for taking a risk! She has the body and confidence to pull it off.
Maybe this festival’s vibe is more weird artsy fashion? It’s fun to see those outfits side by side. It makes an interesting ensemble
That’s actually my main problem with it. Unless I’m just way too dense to get it, I have a hard time seeing the arty-ness. To me this epitomizes that just because it’s ugly doesn’t make it avant garde.
It would have looked a little bit better if the waist wasn’t so low. Very unflattering.
Perhaps if it wasn’t sheer? Solid would work better, if you can call anything about that mess “better”.
Her makeup is beautiful, and that pony! We called them “whale tails” back in the late 70s/early 80s. The “spoutier” the better lol
Charlize’s outfit???? OMG… reminds me of “The Nanny”, when they’d put Fran in a sequined, designer mini, and also have her wear a turtleneck under it, and black/colored tights. Same vibe for me. Charlize might’ve looked fine w/out the turtleneck. She doesn’t quite pull off the “Sharon Stone Cool” vibe (of the black Gap short sleeve turtle neck, or her then-husband’s white shirt w/the lavender Vera Wang skirt).
https://www.gofugyourself.com/classic-oscar-dresses-sharon-stone-fell-into-the-gap-twice-04-2021
I thought Sharon pulled off both looks beautifully!! I didn’t care too much for the dress with the turtleneck, but her iconic Wang skirt with her husbands shirt was perfect!! Let’s face it, Sharon Stone looks incredible in everything!!! She carries her head high no matter when she is seen! Sharon is stunning!!!
It would have looked better incinerated.
Sooooooo tacky. The design is very can-can dancer meets grandmother’s curtains and rolled in a sad coating of try hard. Yikes
Great description. This dress truly is that awful.
Didn’t think it was possible but it’s up there with that Marchesa nightmare Kstew wore many years ago. That dress was so awful it’s stayed in my memory as one of the worst looks by anyone on any red carpet.
But as others have commented, her makeup is fabulous and remarkably, she still looks so pretty despite that frightening frock.
She has radiant skin. That dress is awful. Her make up is good.
Yes! Her makeup is so on point lately. Her makeup artist is amazing, I actually bought some of the products he uses on her (I hardly ever fall for this celeb endorsed make up crap, but she wasn’t hawking it) and I love it. He does a very natural face with glam eyes without being Insta Brow crazy that I love.
I thought her makeup artist was a she? For some reason I thought her MUA is Jillian Dempsey…either way, beautiful work!
This makes her look like her skin is wrinkled inside the dress.
I understand (belatedly) showing off nice abs while you’ve got them but a wrinkly overlay completely defeats that purpose and I’m not sure if there can be any other reason for a sheer mesh middle section of a dress?
From the shoulders up, she looks terrific.
I knew it was going to be bad before I clicked on the story but I did not expect it to be this bad. Sweet jeezuz it’s dire.
Exponentially so when you throw in what Charlize Theron is wearing.
I think she looks stunning. Her make up is perfect, the pony is on point, now I agree with the poster above that if the waist was more…waist…it would be better, it is too low and any dress that requires a wax is a little much for me.
I think if the torso wasn’t sheer, it would work better.
I’d love to be so pretty that I could wear something like that and still look good!
Yes, if the torso matched the shoulder area, and then if the white tulle flowed at least above her knees, preferably to the floor, it would look excessive, but it would be an improvement.
So basically, redo the whole mess. Or put her in something beautiful.
For once I love her hair and makeup she looks beautiful then there is that dress🥴…
Her hair looks good. That’s all I’ve got.
She is so pretty when she smiles, but those dresses … They are so daggy. I’m not a KS fan, but these garments are more suited to a 60-year-old . KS is young and vibrant, and she would have looked much better in something young and drive. But, contracts are contracts…
I know she has to fulfill her Chanel contract, but shouldn’t she start using her power to decline OR demand better choices? If I was Stewart’s manager/agent, I would voice my distaste for the outfits. I am certain she can get a contract from other designers with better choices.
Bless her heart. She should get hazard pay for wearing that hideous dress while managing even somewhat of a smile.
Oh FFS.
I know, right? And, whatever she was trying, I don’t think Kristen Stewart is Cher enough to pull off this look.
Kristen’s dress just look like it doesn’t fit, like it was stitched up at the last minute with whatever the designer had on hand. How does sheer material look so wrinkled?
Charlize is wearing a Halloween costume of some kind. Or a middle school show costume, where you’re all in the chorus representing flowers but they tell you to bring some kind of long-sleeve black top to wear under it from home, and people show up with whatever: leotard, tee shirt, turtleneck. And the costumes were designed by other students with way too much leash. Or Dance Moms.
Excellent description of Charlize’s outfit & way nicer than mine. As much as I dislike the expression & the concept behind it, to me it looked as though she’s “given up”–that she threw on whatever because she just doesn’t care any more.
Charlize is wearing a hairy Christmas tree over black turtleneck.
It gives me Dr. Suess vibes and not in a good way.
It makes her skin under the dress look wrinkled. Did she get that dress straight off of runway where they do stuff without linings, etc., then put linings in before they go to the stores? It’s a miss for me.
Her dress is horrible, her makeup is great though.
Looks like wads of toilet paper got caught up in a dress.
Jeez the Project Runway comparison is exactly my thought too. And this…was not a winning look
Yikes!!!! HIDEOUS!
Sweet Jesus it looks like an ostrich mated with an ice-skating costume and had a child.
Best laugh I’ve had all week!
What a horror of a dress.
lol, lol, lol
Hideous dress but her makeup and hair, great.
Forget about the dress, her face is so different, and it’s not all makeup effects. So sad that they all tweak the same things and keep looking like replicas of one another.
It’s nice to see her genuinely smiling.
This is the best her hair and makeup has ever looked. She is beautiful. Yes the dress is terrible.
This is funny. It stinks for Kristen but I have seen her make comedy out of her outfits which I totally appreciate. Remember the weird pompadour wig outfit😂. That was the best. She’s gorgeous and can do anything though this dress is awful
As a stylist, how do you convince your client to wear this monstrosity? What is that conversation like?
Do you want to be boring and unoriginal? Or stand out and be talked-about?
Actors and Actresses have an ego, they don’t want to blend in and be like us regular folks.
Absolutely hideous!