Kristen Stewart wore Chanel to the Santa Barbara film festival: hideous or okay?

Even though Karl Lagerfeld has left us (RIP), Ghost Lagerfeld is still messing around with Chanel’s collections. Case in point: Kristen Stewart wore this Chanel Spring 2022 dress/gown to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival this weekend. Every year, stars flock to Santa Barbara ahead of the Oscars because the SBIFF hands out special awards like candy. Kristen received the American Riviera Award, so she came out (drove up?) to Santa Barbara and wore this awful Chanel on the red carpet.

First of all, who even picks this dress out? Considering Kristen has been with Chanel for years now, you would think that she gets her pick of all of the latest collections. But it always feels like she gets the stuff that Diane Kruger, Lily-Rose Depp, Vanessa Paradis, Margot Robbie and the Delevingnes don’t want, meaning the ugliest dresses and suits. All of this is making me depressed because I feel like Kristen’s Oscar dress is going to make all of the worst-dressed lists no matter what. Chanel will send her some puke-green lampshade with tassels and bows and she’ll have to wear it. Here’s some of what Kristen had to say in Santa Barbara:

The 31-year-old has been in the public eye the majority of her life, but when asked to open up on the moment she knew just how famous she truly was, Stewart said it had a little something to do with paparazzi and marijuana. “Two days before Twilight came out, I remember I was sitting on my porch with my dog and I got papped for the first time…sitting there smoking a bowl,” she said. “I look back on that moment with fondness.” Same for the franchise. Of Twilight, Stewart said, “All of its faults are its strength because we just wanted it to be the best it could be,” she told Thompson. “We were all so young.”

[From THR]

LOL, I sort of remember those smoking-a-bowl photos, that was so long ago. I’m glad she can laugh about it now! It’s kind of crazy that she’s gotten through the awards season without having to answer any old, unnecessary questions about Robert Pattinson.

Charlize Theron was there to present K-Stew with the award. What was Charlize wearing, my God.