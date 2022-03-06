Kristen Stewart wore Chanel to the Santa Barbara film festival: hideous or okay?

Even though Karl Lagerfeld has left us (RIP), Ghost Lagerfeld is still messing around with Chanel’s collections. Case in point: Kristen Stewart wore this Chanel Spring 2022 dress/gown to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival this weekend. Every year, stars flock to Santa Barbara ahead of the Oscars because the SBIFF hands out special awards like candy. Kristen received the American Riviera Award, so she came out (drove up?) to Santa Barbara and wore this awful Chanel on the red carpet.

First of all, who even picks this dress out? Considering Kristen has been with Chanel for years now, you would think that she gets her pick of all of the latest collections. But it always feels like she gets the stuff that Diane Kruger, Lily-Rose Depp, Vanessa Paradis, Margot Robbie and the Delevingnes don’t want, meaning the ugliest dresses and suits. All of this is making me depressed because I feel like Kristen’s Oscar dress is going to make all of the worst-dressed lists no matter what. Chanel will send her some puke-green lampshade with tassels and bows and she’ll have to wear it. Here’s some of what Kristen had to say in Santa Barbara:

The 31-year-old has been in the public eye the majority of her life, but when asked to open up on the moment she knew just how famous she truly was, Stewart said it had a little something to do with paparazzi and marijuana. “Two days before Twilight came out, I remember I was sitting on my porch with my dog and I got papped for the first time…sitting there smoking a bowl,” she said. “I look back on that moment with fondness.”

Same for the franchise. Of Twilight, Stewart said, “All of its faults are its strength because we just wanted it to be the best it could be,” she told Thompson. “We were all so young.”

LOL, I sort of remember those smoking-a-bowl photos, that was so long ago. I’m glad she can laugh about it now! It’s kind of crazy that she’s gotten through the awards season without having to answer any old, unnecessary questions about Robert Pattinson.

Charlize Theron was there to present K-Stew with the award. What was Charlize wearing, my God.

57 Responses to “Kristen Stewart wore Chanel to the Santa Barbara film festival: hideous or okay?”

  1. equality says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Maybe there was a “channel a bird” theme because that’s sort of what both dresses make me think of.

    Reply
    • Mac says:
      March 6, 2022 at 8:22 am

      They look like the worst of Project Runway.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 6, 2022 at 10:48 am

        They do!! Stewart should stop wearing Channel! She is always given the worst to choose from, either on purpose or negligence on the part of Chanel.

        WTH is Charlize wearing?

  2. KBeth says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Hideous.
    Her ponytail is cute.

    Reply
  3. Totorochan says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:32 am

    Kristen deserves so much better. Put her in a pretty suit and she just shines.

    Reply
  4. Gruey says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Idk but the horrible hair makes me think that Stewart or someone on her team is picking this stuff. Or does she just have no say at all in how she looks? I don’t think that’s possible. I think she’s doing this and it’s reflective of her taste. I know they are trying to go for something with that hair, and the aim obviously isn’t “pretty.” But we’ve seen anti-pretty, cerebral looks done thousands of ways and there is just no reason to look this tragic. Emma Corrin comes to mind as someone currently doing some edgy looks successfully. The problem with Stewart is that these looks aren’t even edgy, unless I’m just so stupid and common I don’t get it.

    Reply
    • Lux says:
      March 6, 2022 at 8:42 pm

      I agree that this look in particular is unfortunate. However, I don’t think she gets the runt of Chanel’s sartorial litter. She’s turned up in comfy-looking Chanel numerous times (mini shift-dresses and slouchy pants) that are 100% her style. I do feel like they work for the most part…she’s always aimed for interesting over traditionally feminine so I don’t begrudge her risks.

      Reply
      • Rosa says:
        March 7, 2022 at 2:35 am

        Great outfit. Kudos for taking a risk! She has the body and confidence to pull it off.

  5. DuchessL says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:37 am

    Maybe this festival’s vibe is more weird artsy fashion? It’s fun to see those outfits side by side. It makes an interesting ensemble

    Reply
    • Gruey says:
      March 6, 2022 at 9:11 am

      That’s actually my main problem with it. Unless I’m just way too dense to get it, I have a hard time seeing the arty-ness. To me this epitomizes that just because it’s ugly doesn’t make it avant garde.

      Reply
  6. Emily says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:37 am

    It would have looked a little bit better if the waist wasn’t so low. Very unflattering.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      March 6, 2022 at 10:28 am

      Perhaps if it wasn’t sheer? Solid would work better, if you can call anything about that mess “better”.

      Her makeup is beautiful, and that pony! We called them “whale tails” back in the late 70s/early 80s. The “spoutier” the better lol

      Charlize’s outfit???? OMG… reminds me of “The Nanny”, when they’d put Fran in a sequined, designer mini, and also have her wear a turtleneck under it, and black/colored tights. Same vibe for me. Charlize might’ve looked fine w/out the turtleneck. She doesn’t quite pull off the “Sharon Stone Cool” vibe (of the black Gap short sleeve turtle neck, or her then-husband’s white shirt w/the lavender Vera Wang skirt).

      https://www.gofugyourself.com/classic-oscar-dresses-sharon-stone-fell-into-the-gap-twice-04-2021

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 6, 2022 at 10:58 am

        I thought Sharon pulled off both looks beautifully!! I didn’t care too much for the dress with the turtleneck, but her iconic Wang skirt with her husbands shirt was perfect!! Let’s face it, Sharon Stone looks incredible in everything!!! She carries her head high no matter when she is seen! Sharon is stunning!!!

    • minx says:
      March 6, 2022 at 12:28 pm

      It would have looked better incinerated.

      Reply
  7. CTgirl says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Sooooooo tacky. The design is very can-can dancer meets grandmother’s curtains and rolled in a sad coating of try hard. Yikes

    Reply
    • mia girl says:
      March 6, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Great description. This dress truly is that awful.

      Didn’t think it was possible but it’s up there with that Marchesa nightmare Kstew wore many years ago. That dress was so awful it’s stayed in my memory as one of the worst looks by anyone on any red carpet.

      But as others have commented, her makeup is fabulous and remarkably, she still looks so pretty despite that frightening frock.

      Reply
  8. FHMom says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:42 am

    She has radiant skin. That dress is awful. Her make up is good.

    Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      March 6, 2022 at 9:41 am

      Yes! Her makeup is so on point lately. Her makeup artist is amazing, I actually bought some of the products he uses on her (I hardly ever fall for this celeb endorsed make up crap, but she wasn’t hawking it) and I love it. He does a very natural face with glam eyes without being Insta Brow crazy that I love.

      Reply
      • lgt says:
        March 6, 2022 at 9:58 am

        I thought her makeup artist was a she? For some reason I thought her MUA is Jillian Dempsey…either way, beautiful work!

  9. Eurydice says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:51 am

    This makes her look like her skin is wrinkled inside the dress.

    Reply
    • Twin Falls says:
      March 6, 2022 at 9:32 am

      I understand (belatedly) showing off nice abs while you’ve got them but a wrinkly overlay completely defeats that purpose and I’m not sure if there can be any other reason for a sheer mesh middle section of a dress?

      Reply
  10. aggie says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:56 am

    From the shoulders up, she looks terrific.

    Reply
  11. Ninks says:
    March 6, 2022 at 9:06 am

    I knew it was going to be bad before I clicked on the story but I did not expect it to be this bad. Sweet jeezuz it’s dire.

    Reply
  12. YaGotMe says:
    March 6, 2022 at 9:17 am

    I think she looks stunning. Her make up is perfect, the pony is on point, now I agree with the poster above that if the waist was more…waist…it would be better, it is too low and any dress that requires a wax is a little much for me.

    Reply
  13. Charfromdarock says:
    March 6, 2022 at 9:37 am

    I think if the torso wasn’t sheer, it would work better.

    I’d love to be so pretty that I could wear something like that and still look good!

    Reply
    • stagaroni says:
      March 6, 2022 at 11:04 am

      Yes, if the torso matched the shoulder area, and then if the white tulle flowed at least above her knees, preferably to the floor, it would look excessive, but it would be an improvement.

      So basically, redo the whole mess. Or put her in something beautiful.

      Reply
  14. Cessily says:
    March 6, 2022 at 9:45 am

    For once I love her hair and makeup she looks beautiful then there is that dress🥴…

    Reply
  15. Sue says:
    March 6, 2022 at 9:49 am

    Her hair looks good. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  16. AnnaKist says:
    March 6, 2022 at 9:53 am

    She is so pretty when she smiles, but those dresses … They are so daggy. I’m not a KS fan, but these garments are more suited to a 60-year-old . KS is young and vibrant, and she would have looked much better in something young and drive. But, contracts are contracts…

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 6, 2022 at 11:09 am

      I know she has to fulfill her Chanel contract, but shouldn’t she start using her power to decline OR demand better choices? If I was Stewart’s manager/agent, I would voice my distaste for the outfits. I am certain she can get a contract from other designers with better choices.

      Reply
  17. pocket litter says:
    March 6, 2022 at 10:25 am

    Bless her heart. She should get hazard pay for wearing that hideous dress while managing even somewhat of a smile.

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    March 6, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Oh FFS.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 6, 2022 at 2:35 pm

      I know, right? And, whatever she was trying, I don’t think Kristen Stewart is Cher enough to pull off this look.

      Reply
  19. AnneL says:
    March 6, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Kristen’s dress just look like it doesn’t fit, like it was stitched up at the last minute with whatever the designer had on hand. How does sheer material look so wrinkled?

    Charlize is wearing a Halloween costume of some kind. Or a middle school show costume, where you’re all in the chorus representing flowers but they tell you to bring some kind of long-sleeve black top to wear under it from home, and people show up with whatever: leotard, tee shirt, turtleneck. And the costumes were designed by other students with way too much leash. Or Dance Moms.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 6, 2022 at 1:38 pm

      Excellent description of Charlize’s outfit & way nicer than mine. As much as I dislike the expression & the concept behind it, to me it looked as though she’s “given up”–that she threw on whatever because she just doesn’t care any more.

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:06 pm

      Charlize is wearing a hairy Christmas tree over black turtleneck.

      Reply
  20. Janice Hill says:
    March 6, 2022 at 10:52 am

    It makes her skin under the dress look wrinkled. Did she get that dress straight off of runway where they do stuff without linings, etc., then put linings in before they go to the stores? It’s a miss for me.

    Reply
  21. Steph says:
    March 6, 2022 at 10:58 am

    Her dress is horrible, her makeup is great though.

    Reply
  22. Svetlaba says:
    March 6, 2022 at 11:12 am

    Looks like wads of toilet paper got caught up in a dress.

    Reply
  23. Liz version 700 says:
    March 6, 2022 at 11:47 am

    Jeez the Project Runway comparison is exactly my thought too. And this…was not a winning look

    Reply
  24. Lola says:
    March 6, 2022 at 12:07 pm

    Yikes!!!! HIDEOUS!

    Reply
  25. Jaded says:
    March 6, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    Sweet Jesus it looks like an ostrich mated with an ice-skating costume and had a child.

    Reply
  26. HeyKay says:
    March 6, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Best laugh I’ve had all week!
    What a horror of a dress.
    lol, lol, lol

    Reply
  27. AC says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    Hideous dress but her makeup and hair, great.

    Reply
  28. Oria says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:39 pm

    Forget about the dress, her face is so different, and it’s not all makeup effects. So sad that they all tweak the same things and keep looking like replicas of one another.

    Reply
  29. Eggbert says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:17 pm

    It’s nice to see her genuinely smiling.

    Reply
  30. Bea says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:29 pm

    This is the best her hair and makeup has ever looked. She is beautiful. Yes the dress is terrible.

    Reply
  31. LadySwampWitchGivsneaufux says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:39 pm

    This is funny. It stinks for Kristen but I have seen her make comedy out of her outfits which I totally appreciate. Remember the weird pompadour wig outfit😂. That was the best. She’s gorgeous and can do anything though this dress is awful

    Reply
  32. Zut Alors says:
    March 7, 2022 at 12:01 am

    As a stylist, how do you convince your client to wear this monstrosity? What is that conversation like?

    Reply
    • Rosa says:
      March 7, 2022 at 2:38 am

      Do you want to be boring and unoriginal? Or stand out and be talked-about?
      Actors and Actresses have an ego, they don’t want to blend in and be like us regular folks.

      Reply
  33. Shanaynay says:
    March 7, 2022 at 6:34 am

    Absolutely hideous!

    Reply

