Nicola Coughlan: ‘Being famous is like being a dog on the Tube, exactly the same energy’

Nicola Coughlin is a wonderful actress, best known for her work in Derry Girls and Bridgerton. At first, I didn’t even put it together that she was the same actress in both! For several years, she was working on both, but as she was chatting to Elle UK, she spoke about shooting her final scenes for Derry Girls. So now she just has Bridgerton, and I would imagine she gets loads of scripts for film and TV. She’s also older than I thought – she’s a baby-faced 35 years old, so she’s “playing younger” across the board. Nicola mostly chatted about Bridgerton and her life since Bridgerton blew up. Nicola is a crucial part of Bridgerton, but she doesn’t spill much tea about the new season. Some highlights:
When Bridgerton’s first season blew up: ‘I was like, OK, great. People are watching. And then it was like, It’s number one in Turkey. It’s number one in Canada. Number one in the US. I started compiling a list just to try to make it real in my head. And then it was like, It’s the biggest show that’s ever been on Netflix, 80 million people, and it’s like, What? It just was surreal.’
Whether she knew Bridgerton would blow up: ‘I didn’t think it was going to be the biggest show on Netflix, I didn’t think that level. But I had lunch with Phoebe [Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, the focus of much of series one] maybe about two months before it came out. And I said, “I think your life’s going to change.” And she was like, ‘No, I don’t know. I’ve done things before that people thought was going to be huge and it hasn’t worked out.” But I just had that instinct about it.’
On fame: ‘Being famous is like being a dog on the Tube. It’s exactly the same energy. When you get on, everyone looks at you. Some people are so smiley, while some are afraid of you and don’t want to go near. Some people touch you without asking. I can still do the things I want to do, obviously, but it is different.
Her advice to young actors: ‘Whenever people say they want to get into this industry, I’m like, you’ve got to want it so badly. Because if you don’t, you’d be mad to do it, absolutely mad. I barely saw my family last year because of filming. There’s a lot of sacrifices to be made. In my twenties, I never went on holiday. I was so broke. So I never want to sell people this ideal that it’s all wonderful and fun. It’s hard work. But it’s amazing. I wouldn’t do anything else.’
Her allergy to ‘difficult people’: ‘I just want to work with people who are considerate and open and just love what they do and want to make great things. I have an allergy to difficult people. I’ve literally had stress rash from them. But I think a lot of it comes from real toxic masculinity. I met a young actor recently who had been filming a show, and he said that [when the director called “action”] the main actor actually threw a chair across the room into a bunch of extras. He was like, “It was amazing, because it’s what he needed to get into the scene.” And I was like, “It’s a pile of sh*t.”’
She’s more than ready for things to change: ‘I think television – not just television, the world – has been so male-centric for so long. And, like with anything, we just want something refreshing and new – let’s just try that. But I get so much of, “Oh, my wife likes that.”’
I think Bridgerton was so successful because it was about pretty people in great costumes getting into romantic and sexual dramas. Like, Jane Austen with actual sex scenes. Bridgerton showed that there’s a huge audience for that kind of content. In this interview, Nicole also gives a little preview of a storyline for her character – I’m not going to ruin it for the people who haven’t read the books, but her character definitely will have some sexy scenes. Yay! Oh, and she’s also Instagram-friends with Kim Kardashian. Mostly, Nicola seems like a “fan” and a very normal person where she gets to hang out with famous people.
Very funny comparison… being famous vs being a dog on the Tube.
RE the unprofessional and violent actor throwing a chair at extras and the idiot actor who was awed by that: it’s telling to read that anecdote right after reading the post about Serena Williams.
Darn right there’s a double standard and toxic masculinity is everywhere and allowed while women are usually expected to mind our emotions and behavior and get faulted even when we don’t step out of line. Most men get all the leeway while women usually get no leeway.
Love her in Derry Girls. She nails that role.
I follow her in IG and she seems pretty well balanced. I didn’t realize she was in her 30s but it would explain her balanced approach to the explosion of popularity of Bridgerton. She has also created a podcast called Whistle through the shamrocks which is a comedic visit through a lot of Irish stereotypes mashed together.
She’s the kind of actor that you root for to do really well because she’s got a lot of range. Derry girls is definitely not like Bridgerton and she’s good in that too.
Anyway, if they follow the books she will be in the next few seasons for sure, but it will be interesting to see what she does outside of Bridgerton.
I didn’t realize it was the same actor, either! I love her in Derry Girls and the Bridgerton series. And this article makes me like her that much more.
We need more sanity like hers.
She seems like she’s really got her head on straight. And she’s so good in Derry Girls and Bridgerton. I hope we get to see more of her on screen. I like her.
Finally got around to watching Bridgerton and was trying to figure out where I knew her from. Like most of you I was surprised that it was her from Derry Girls.
If you like Bridgerton you’ll love Barbara Cartland! Princess Di’s step-grandmother wrote many steamy romance novels set in Edwardian and Victorian times.
35? That’s amazing acting – I never would have guessed from Bridgerton.
I like her a lot; she’s great in “Derry Girls,” as others have said. Nothing at all like “Bridgerton.”
Those photos, man. They never fail to film female actors who aren’t stick-thin the same way; swathed in miles of fabric, just her face showing, or layers of of bows and tulle and whatever. It’s the “abandoned roadside diner/standing in water” for men.
I had the same thought as I looked at those Elle photos–they’re hiding her body! It’s so wrong; I hope her feelings weren’t hurt when she saw what they were going to put her in. Not cool at all.
She is also a big part of the excellent Whistle Through the Shamrocks podcast.
I think Bridgerton was successful for the same reasons as Emily in Paris. People wanted some total mindless escapism during the pandemic with pretty people and pretty scenery.
I would have totally pegged her as late 20s playing even younger.
But agree with posters that I hate the way she is constantly styled in huge dresses with miles of fabric and bows. Like they’re trying to cover her up. She’s lovely and should show herself off.
I think Bridgerton was always going to be big, if the wait times for Julia Quinn’s books at the Los Angeles public library is an indicator of success. Way before Shonda got the rights, each new book immediately had 8+ months of wait time. The only author I found to be comparable is Diana Gabaldon, which says something about the popularity of period romances with more of a plot than just your standard romance.
If I were in television, I would be searching for the next great period romance series to lock down.
Just love her – talented, funny, head screwed on…. she is incredible in Derry Girls (to be fair that entire cast is a knockout) …. I hope Bridgerton opens many more doors for her