There was another huge ‘Not My King’ protest on Commonwealth Day

Yesterday was Commonwealth Day in the UK. During the day, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the other “working royals” traveled to Westminster Abbey for a special Commonwealth service. Then, hours later, Charles and Camilla hosted a Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace and the same working royals – minus the Princess of Wales – all attended. First of all, the Commonwealth was already strained in QEII’s final years, and it’s going to be ripped to shreds under King Charles. He fundamentally doesn’t care about the Commonwealth in the same way his mother did, and – I believe – Charles has made his peace with “losing” ties to many Commonwealth nations.
But there are even bigger problems than that. Charles’s math has always been: it’s okay to leave Britain’s historic Commonwealth ties in tatters because the British monarch needs to be more localized, smaller and more manageable. As in, he sees himself as monarch of the UK and not an empire. Except that Charles can’t even leave the castle without getting protested these days, and the protests and demonstrations keep getting bigger and louder. Y’all – the Chubbly is in less than two months, and Republic keeps getting more and more volunteers to protest Charles.
‘Not my King‘ – Protests during the arrival of King Charles at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day
„Nicht mein König“ – Proteste bei der Ankunft von König Charles in Westminster Abbey am Commonwealth Tag pic.twitter.com/xEl56A2gMb
as a Canadian… i await with glee to see it all crash down around him. May he be the last King …
His mother had plenty of faults, but a lot if strengths too—and people did love her. No one loves that selfish, narcissistic, mean little man, not even Queen Sidepiece. The Hannovers are reverting to mean and letting us all see it. They are a very unlovely bunch and this is the 21st century not the 17th—time for them to go and just be rich people of no particular interest.
Agree 100%. It’s interesting to see how much air has gone out of the room since the Queen died. Charles seems unprepared and Camilla is despised. This isn’t going to last much longer.
+1 from this Canadian.
No one here cares about them.
Tee hee…. where’s my popcorn?
Despite all the boos, he still gets his chariot of gold. So, joke’s on his subjects. Brits subjected themselves to this type of rule and aren’t doing enough to end it.
Joke is on Chuck. He is not popular.
Welp, I guess we know what all those missing church bell volunteers are up to. Good luck, Chuck! Bwhahahahaha!
Yup, protest will just get bigger and bigger. The Coronation is gonna be a spectacle, but for all the wrong reasons. I just read that Charles is still refusing to cut costs and still want his GLORIOUS coronation.
That was an extremely small showing. You can hear the reporter say it’s a handful of protesters. The crowds need to get exponentially bigger before Charles responds.
There were a good number of people there and I think more will go. Charles needs to worry. His mother did not have this sort of thing going on. They are all course clueless and flaunt expensive wardrobes.
Considering how the BM consistently lies about crowd size, who knows. And, they apparently have to get permits to protest so I wonder if the police limit the size who can participate.
I mean I’d say it’s more than a handful. The reporters like to downplay.
You can see it’s maybe two dozen people. It needs to get into the hundreds before anyone will take it seriously. I wonder if these protests have always been at royal events but not covered out of respect for the queen. Press sentiments towards Charles are quite different.
Charles is not going to respond regardless of the size of the protests. He will continue to pretend it’s not happening because acknowledging the existence of opposition to the monarchy is very dangerous for the existence of the monarchy. Even small protests are an existential threat.
Good job. They need to organize a few “not my POW” protests also.
Some of the Māori dancers outside doing the Hakka were barefooted.
It was a bad look for coated royalty to allow themselves to be welcomed ceremoniously by barefooted subjects dancing in the cold. Even if those subjects thought it was an honor. Do it inside.
Poor look for leadership.
Before I realized that the first tweet was from a German news outlet, I thought the protestors were going with the “why is the British royal family German?” signs.
These protests doesn’t impress me, I don’t think it reflects anything. That organization is a fraud. Protesters not affiliated with them are more reflective of the situation to me.
At this moment I think British people just want the monarchy to not embarass them on the international stage and to not be offensive. They have other things to care about beyond that.