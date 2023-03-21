83 British district councils are not spending any money to celebrate King Charles

I’m struggling to come up with some kind of American equivalent to Britain’s coronation. Let’s go with the Fourth of July – in cities, towns and counties around America, local governments will organize various taxpayer-funded celebrations for Independence Day. Those celebrations might include a parade, a fireworks display, a concert, what have you. I think most taxpayers support that because those celebrations are for everyone and it’s a national holiday. Apparently, local councils in Britain don’t want to spend any money on “coronation parties,” even though King Charles clearly wants his coronation to be celebrated as a national holiday. The problem is, on a local and national level, Charles’s subjects are really struggling financially. So… there simply isn’t money to spend in many district councils.
King Charles’s local council is one of almost 100 tight-fisted authorities spending nothing on celebrating his Coronation. Cotswold District Council is among the 83 party pooper town halls snubbing the day. The unpatriotic authorities have been branded “disgraceful” and “disappointing” as Brits are being urged to get behind the first Coronation in 70 years on May 6.
For the past 43 years, Charles has lived at Highgrove House in Tetbury, Gloucs. But the Lib Dem-led Cotswold administration has no plans to mark his crowning ceremony.
Local Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “I think it’s an utter disgrace. They could at least find something, particularly with our royal connections — I think people are happy with our Royal connections here. I would expect Cotswold District Council to do something, particularly when we have Highgrove in the area.”
People are being gifted an extra bank holiday to celebrate Charles’s Coronation, with festivities planned to run between May 6 and May 8 across the UK. But our Freedom of Information request revealed the councils not allocating any money to it. They include Camden Council in North West London — home to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Authorities in Bolton, Leeds, Southend, Leicester, Brighton and Middlesbrough have also not set aside any money. There is anger at Labour-led Sunderland City Council’s lack of funds for the May festivities.
The leader of the Tory opposition there, Antony Mullen, said: “It is disgraceful that the council has chosen to allow a niche political view held by a small number of hard-left councillors to prevent residents across our city who want to celebrate the Coronation.”
From an economic perspective, I understand why various localities would want to spend the money to host celebrations, simply because that money is being spent within the community, you know? Local vendors, local grocery stories and local pubs, all benefiting from people coming out and buying drinks and little Union Jack flags and what have you. But I also understand why it doesn’t make sense in the middle of Britain’s enormous cost-of-living crisis. People are going broke trying to heat their homes. As Omid Scobie points out, many of the councils which are not allocating money for the Chubbly are the same ones struggling to fund libraries, street maintenance, public parks, etc. Basically, the coronation is a huge waste of money at every level, money which would be much better spent improving the lives of the king’s subjects.
Many of the country’s councils can barely afford to keep libraries open, maintain public parks and cemeteries, run free school travel for special needs students, fix potholes, clean the streets, support the arts… the list goes on. A street party is the LEAST of their concerns. pic.twitter.com/6YYBOgCbJt
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 19, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
If it were me, I’d rather public funding go to libraries, parks and schools. If these Tory MP’s are so concerned let them fund the party or raise funds.
I bet the same torys would be the first to criticize the labour/lib/dem councils if they had prioritised the chubbly over the things Omid mentions. If this is so blody important, why haven’t the tory government allocated some of the money to local arrangements? If they’d dropped the golden thrones and the new golden carriage, they could’ve paid for a lot of local arrangements. Not that I think that would be a good priority the way Britain is now.
I mean, those palace officials and MPs complaining about struggling councils not cutting library and other budgets to pay for some local Chucky parades do understand what this reads as, right?
This is literally a modern-day version of, “If they can’t afford bread, let them eat cake.”
There is simply no recognition that if they can’t afford food and heating, they can’t afford parades. FFS.
I have been saying to my husband there will be a version of the French Revolution in Britain soon. People are hungry & cold. Not a good time to be a royal dripping tiaras.
The Brits need to celebrate their very own Independence Day. How about May 6??
Rishi Sunak could do it all by himself with money he stole from Covid funding.
Nothing is stopping anyone with disposable income from traveling a few kilometers more and going to a different town to walk down a street/join in a parade. They can still buy a pint in their own neighborhood if they want, since they’ll be off work. Or they can watch on the TV if they actually give a sh*t about the coronation. No one has to fork over more money for this farce, and no community leader should be that reckless with spending either.
I think most of us here are just looking forward to the extra Bank Holiday we’re getting. Pubs etc will do well that weekend anyway as they always do on a bank holiday weekend
Just NO.
This makes me so angry, our public services are falling apart and so many people are suffering very real consequences every single day. After years of austerity and under-funding there is already a massive shortfall and every £ matters. Don’t you dare try and make councils not spending money on this ego boost to a petty man and pointless institution into a bad thing. I applaud their decision.
@Sarahc, me too Sarah, we have nothing planned here and why should we, we had to launch a massive fund raising campaign to keep our local swimming pool and post office open in this tory led area. Charlie chinless has just inherited £650, 000,000 from his mother, that’s without all the properties and he has dodged paying a penny in inheritance tax. He could donate a couple of thousand to every area if he wants bloody street parties! And what about the cost to businesses of the extra bank holiday Even the bell ringers aren’t interested. No he wants volunteers well tough. Your not fit to rule and never will be
Funnily enough our household council tax bill arrived in the post this morning, just prior to me reading this article. It’s gone up again (hasn’t everything 🙄) for the 5th year running. We need to pay an extra £19 per month this tax year making the total amount I need to pay up by April 30th £2161.31.
3 years ago our village library closed down because the council couldn’t afford to fund it anymore. A group of us spent time fund raising and lobbying local small businesses for support and we now have the library open for 2 days a week.
One of those days we open up as a library come – ‘warm-hub’/coffee morning/book club/walking group meet/craft club/lunch club so any elderly or vulnerable people can come along for the day if they want to and save money by not having to have their heating on at home. All of these services are completely run by local volunteers and funded by the charitable donations we can obtain.
The weekly activity library day became even more important last year when the council run elderly centre closed as it was unaffordable for the local authority to keep the heating/lighting on.
We’re proud of what we’ve achieved with our library project so far and are determined to keep it running but we also know that we’re nothing special. Libraries and community centres are the first things to go when the councils need to cut back and most areas have no services like this anymore.
So, Charlie boy. No. I don’t want one penny of my hard earned £2161.31 to go towards funding a one off Chubbly event in your honour when the same amount donated by our council could probably keep the community library open for a full 6 months or pay to open it up an extra day per week. Oh, and the volunteering thingy, a lot of us are already doing that. Not in your honour or for your personal PR of course, but just to try keep our communities alive and help our less fortunate neighbours.
Well said!
BRAVA.
@Jojo, I’m so sorry that the citizens in your community have to struggle to provide each other with such basic services as a library and senior center. Really makes me see red that Chuckie and his greedy supporters are trying to wring even more money from the constituents than they already take 🤬 That putz should be paying for his own godd*mn parades, and he and his insipid family should be out there volunteering for/serving the country as a very tiny bit of repayment for all the people give to their lazy asses.
No parties, no protestors. Just saying.
What I always see depicted for these sorts of things are very local block parties. I’m guessing that a lot of these places don’t want to hand money over to the local Tories to be assholes about the coronation. This seems like a great moment for a local committee to do some fundraising if they want to have a parade. Let the local Lord of Whatever host the party. They aren’t getting an invite to the actual coronation, LOL.
In years past, some aristocrats would fund the activities around royal events like coronations and weddings themselves for their communities.
And you’d think the new Duke of Cornwall could plunk down some of his duchy money for celebrations there…..
It is obscene the amount of money being spent.
Good job by these councils refusing to spend money! Good job!
People are in need.
If Charles was a decent person, he’d be giving his money to help “his” people.
What utter BS he is!
Down with Charles.
Some councils have gone bankrupt and needed financial rescue packages. They are slashing spending on local amenities and making employees redundant while raising council tax. Local residents would rather have properly funded schools, libraries, sports facilities, regular rubbish collections, clean streets and well-maintained roads than go to stupid street parties or wave plastic flags around.
Rightfully so. Good on them. Their citizens need food, warmth and shelter. Not a huge useless celebration SUCKING on the taxpayers teat for a person who hasn’t worked a day in his life, and has never gone hungry, cold or anxious about money.
THEY ARE THE PATRIOTIC ONES.
Sandy,
Well said! So damn true.
The English Football Association has scheduled all the 2nd tier (championship) matches on the day of the con-a- nation – this involves 24 teams from sizeable cities around the UK, Birmingham, Sunderland, Sheffield etc and is the last game of the season. For 8 of those teams it’s a make or break situation, 3 will be demoted to the division below and 3 will be promoted earning millions and joining the ranks of Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham. As it’s a bank holiday, I’m guessing that 100s of thousands will be attending those matches and millions will be watching on TV, I’m here scratching my head about who exactly will be watching, volunteering,attending orGAF about the criminal waste of taxpayers money and clownery….
So people may be watching soccer matches instead of the Chubbly? The minions thought they were cute picking Archie’s birthday for the jeweled hat party huh?
ROFLOL:)
Someone yesterday said the chubbly was turning into the snubbly with all the articles about snubbing the sussexes. So it’s nice to know that certain counties and sports fans are also taking part in the snubbly, just in a different way. The king is being snubbbed!
I’m definitely snubbing Chas ‘no’ Cam.
I think it should also be called the Flubbly because KFC and his team of crack PR experts and organizers appear to be flubbing this SOOOO badly.
Imagine expecting everyone to celebrate and pay for parties for you. That you won’t attend. When you are the most wealthy person in the realm.
No one wants a King.
I hope the Royals have to give back all the jewels and pay restitution, and sooner rather than later.
The closest American equivalent I can come up with is the inauguration of the President.
Inauguration day is only a holiday for federal employees in the Washington DC area – presumably because it would be a nightmare to get around the city on that day. It’s a regular day for the rest of the country and there aren’t any celebrations outside of DC.
yes agree with both you and terra. I guess I was thinking of a situation when the head of state had some kind of major ceremony and celebration, and was thinking of the inauguration ball, the walk through the streets, the open air ceremony etc. But you are right, even in that circumstance it’s not the whole nation celebrating like groupies with the ringing of bells.
The day that Biden was declared President at last became a day of impromptu celebrations, which was so nice.
It feels a little more like a city’s celebration when a local sports team wins a championship.
Except for being, you know, far stupider and even more wasteful.
Fork over money for a street party for revenue that may not cover ongoing problems? This is Charles’ bruised ego talking. Tossed eggs, Not My King protests and no locally funded parties is showing the new boss is not the same as the old boss QEII. He and the Sidepiece turned Queen are not respected; and there are people not willing to forego necessities to pump him up. The Hairless Apparent is no better. Con-a-Nation is shaping up to be an international embarrassment, especially if the Sussexes are a no show; therefore losing human shields.
It seems to me that if a wealthy man lived in area for 48 yrs and they can’t afford to celebrate him then he didn’t contribute much to the community financially or otherwise.
Well said!
But aren’t there more than 1000 District councils in the UK? Why are they getting bent about less than 10% of them?
I think they’re talking about local authorities of which there are 333 in England, apparently.
Brilliant news! Now start cutting the funding of those BRF affiliated associations, full of outdated pomp & ceremony, which were largely set up during the medieval period. These relatively small, some tiny, institutions are dotted all over the UK, operating to charters of centuries ago and flying under the radar of public consciousness. Their function is now largely redundant. They cost us a lot of money. And, yes, I could be talking about their over funded parent organisation, the BRF!
Honestly good for them. Better to use whatever money they have to fix problems that will benefit communities for years rather a street party for a few hours. If Charles really wants these councils to celebrate, he can fork over the money himself then.
The monarchists are actually shaming these people as “unpatriotic” for not funding a party for a millionaire? In the meantime, they make this “bank holiday” thing sound like a gift when, in fact, as I understand it, some people who can ill afford it will not be paid for the day. Yet, the town councils are called “tight fisted party poopers”. The Tories and their media cheerleaders are sounding more and more out of touch with the British public.
Billionaire @Brassy Rebel. They want to shame subjects for not working for free at a Billionaire’s party. A BILLIONAIRE who inherited his fortune with out paying any inheritance tax and contributing to the public purse but used the public purse to pay for a unnecessary 100M coronation. Unnecessary because he’s ALREADY King BUT the subjects and councils trying to survive a cost of living crisis are selfish??
GTFO
83 out of 181 district councils refusing to participate. IMO that’s a significant number while Charles pretends he doesn’t care about anti-monarchy sentiment.
notasugarhere, when I looked up the number of council districts in the UK, I found 309. There is evidently 600 if you include other countries. It appears 26.8% of the council districts in the UK are opting out of spending money for the clowning. That’s really significant. The UK governments needs to be paying attention to this. I just thought they were trying to break the NHS and other entities who they aren’t funding anywhere near appropriate. Now I have to wonder if they’re trying to break then entire Country.
I am shocked I tell you, shocked. What is wrong with you people? Don’t you know that chucky inheritance has to go towards buying grass and carrots for his horse and cow. Like do you have any idea how much it cost to maintain those two animals? And seeing as he has a one in a kind crossbreed. It probably cost even more . Won’t someone feel sorry for the poor poor turd?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I seem to remember reading about prior kings (Tudors? Plantagenets?) who tossed coins to the masses as gifts from the Crown when celebrating coronations, weddings, etc. So, back in the old days, some kings would actually give money to his subjects in these celebrations. But this one wants to take money from them. IIRC, that never ended well for the kings who did that.
The closest thing (to the Coronation) I can come up with is the American Bicentennial in 1976. Then, instead of a world fair or national har-har, it was decided each town/state/district would do its own thing. From what I recall, it was a big letdown for most.
The bicentennial was amazing in New York! All of the vintage sailing ships in the harbor you could tour, the ticker tape parade, strolling the streets, everyone in good humour, buying hotdogs and ice cream from street vendors etc…A once-in-a-lifetime memory….probably because I saw most of it perched atop my father’s shoulders. RIP Daddy, I loved every minute 🙂
I don’t know if the Coronation will be like that, but it would be great if it was!
NY had $$$allocated for it. (Maybe some left from Worlds Fair? ) Most other areas did not. I did watch the tall ships come in (on tv).
I should add, the reason(s) it was a bust: 1) Ford was president and Nixon had done nothing. 2) Ford was in re-election campaign and a national party would be too much work 3) gas crisis was barely in the rearview mirror. 4) little to no money had been allocated and towns couldn’t afford it 5) it was July. Hot/Humid July. People instead went to the beach or the Expo in Montreal instead (so not even enough people for a decent parade. ).
That’s the closest I can come to this debacle.
You have a good point @Renae, there was probably a huge difference between New York’s celebration of the bicentennial and the rest of the country, particularly in small towns…much like the difference between London and the rest of the country as regards the Coronation. If I was a council government in the UK, I’m sure I’d choose helping my local community over spending money to celebrate the Coronation…
The one who seems unpatriotic is CHARLES HIMSELF. Good god-read the the room.
I’m going to check if my council is one of the ones spending funds on this and then write to them to explain exactly why they have the money for this when they’re putting up all our local taxes to fund the much-needed services for the vulnerable they say aren’t going to be able to continue otherwise.
Also HA on the sun article 75% of responses say they aren’t celebrating the coronation anyway. But sure keep pointing out how labour councils don’t want to throw £150K away and remind people why they shouldn’t vote for Tories.
“I think people are happy with our Royal connections here.”
Well, obviously not.
Why should average, everyday people be expected to make the day special and celebrate Charles? Why doesn’t he commemorate the occasion himself, and maybe even provide a much-needed boost to his reputation, by (for example) funding libraries in these communities which are struggling too hard to feel festive?
Pardon me while I weep and loudly blow my nose. *honk* I’m just so sad for old tortoise-tongued Chuckie. All he wants is for everyone to spend their hard-earned cash to celebrate him. Is that so bad? One will have to pout.
Charles deserves to be egged and loudly shouted at, Boo, Down with Charles!
Can’t anyone in the actual Gov’t do something to stop burning money on this joke for a day?
This makes me so angry! The unfairness of Charles, who has a personal wealth of Dog knows how much, plus he inherited even more upon QE death, and he keeps spending the taxpayers money. And no one in power is even trying to get it under control!!
Can’t any of them see what a flaming mistake this behavior is?
Protesting 24/7 in the streets should be going on constantly!
Shame on everyone involved in this while people suffer with health, heat, cost of living.
OK, but the Sun’s choice of photos actually seems designed to illustrate how much money the Crown has while many in the UK are shivering and hungry and that Charles is old and can’t even sit up straight on his golden throne. That would enrage me if I were a citizen, forget the point of the article itself. I find that very curious on the Sun’s part….
I live in Northern England, in a mixed income council area and there are some very poor families.
I would be hugely angry if my local council was spending money on Coronation events right now. Especially given the 5% rise on our council tax to help pay for services in the community. We have children here that are going without food, that don’t have winter coats. We have vulnerable adults in the community that can’t get the home care they need due to a lack of funding from the government. The fuel bills are sending families who would usual just about manage into poverty.
Our council needs to prioritise these people, not an event to venerate a man who has achieved his role through the privilege of his birth. We don’t need this ridiculous spectacle with new thrones and carriages. As for donating time to do good in my community, I do that already far more than the Royals have ever done! Most of them just turn up for a photo opportunity and disappear.
My sister lives in the North and has had to cancel her trip to visit us in Canada this summer because of the cost of everything going up. It’s nothing compared to the things you listed but still disappointing.
Normally when you want to celebrate something and invite people to celebrate with you, you give them a banquet at least. What are you getting from Chuck?
Isn’t Charles supposed to be a big reader, especially of Shakespeare? Why doesn’t he celebrate his Chubbly by being a Big Help, giving royal grants to libraries across the country?
What a brilliant idea QUITECONTRARY 👍🏼
Smaller libraries in rural aread are now mainly run completely by volunteers and increasingly becoming community hubs rather than just a book lending service. A one off 2023 KC Royal Coronation Grant of say £5000, for each of these would be amazing UK wide PR for the anointed one and would do some actual good. They could even add on an extra £500 or so for each venue to hold a pensioner’s Chubbly tea party if they really want this kind of thing to happen across the country. I bet doing that would cost less than two new thrones, a golden coach and resetting stolen jewels in a crown for Cam.
Pensioners’ tea parties would be nice @jojo — on the king’s dime.
The very idea that a celebration of a monarch is “patriotic” seems inherently ridiculous to this American. QE2’s longevity made her the status quo so she was accepted and relatively unexamined as the world changed over the last few decades. Now the public are being told to look squarely at the individual that they’re expected to venerate because his bloodline was chosen by god to rule them?!? All the functions of government are carried out in the name of his majesty King Charles? The tampon wannabe?!? Everyone knows too much to respect him and the effect of all that attention is going to be profoundly corrosive. Charles cannot withstand scrutiny.
The next few years will be the most dangerous for the institution since the era of the Russian Revolution. The Tories are setting themselves up for a sharp repudiation in the next election. If your friends are out of power and the general public dislikes you AND they’re desperate, angry, and hungry for reform… That’s not a stable situation for someone with the “PR instincts of a bridge troll” who also happens to be one of the biggest landlords in the country.
According to a quick google search only England has district councils and there are 181. Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are divided up differently so most likely not covered by this article.
if residents of any of these 83 areas want to celebrate the coronation, can’t they just go to the next town over? does public transportation still exist in the UK? (Although I’d believe you if you said that public transportation has been cut down all over the UK due to the cost)
Confused American here: why, in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, would one of the wealthiest men in the UK NOT use some of his many unearned millions to FUND JOBS connected to his coronation? It just seems like the easiest layup in the world to me: hire bell ringers, hire volunteer coordinators, purchase goods and services for celebrations from small local businesses—create some freaking jobs for God’s sake! Or at least try to get some money to the people who need it most?
Hoarding billionaires will never make sense to me, but how one of the most unpopular members of the Royal Family is being advised to sit on his pile of gold and berate England’s working poor for not doing more free work for his coronation is just some Louis the 16th s***.
When we see how little Charles cares for his youngest son (and we do see it), it’s not a surprise that he also has that little care for his “subjects”. It’s all me, me, me and I want.
The Roman government used to fund both bread and circuses to keep the people happy — and fed, which is rather important. People these days for some reason use “bread and circuses” to mean only circuses, but this is a very important misunderstanding. In the Middle Ages, the aristocracy had feasts all the time for the peasants. This was paid for by the aristocracy. All those Saints’ Days? Feasts on all of them. The nobility realized that either they did this, or the pitchforks were coming out.
So now Chuck wants the peasants to entirely fund a feast and celebration that’s entirely for him. That is backwards. And I look forward to the pitchforks.
It should also be noted that a lot of English councils are having elections on Thursday 3 May and as such are not very well placed to organise events for the weekend afterwards. Odd that no-one saw fit to point this out to the King…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_United_Kingdom_local_elections