King Charles to serfs: do unpaid labor on your day off for my coronation

If I was a monarchist, I could probably make a very basic argument for why King Charles’s coronation will be good for the British economy. It will drive consumerism, tourism will spike, the world’s media will once again descend into London to cover all of these arcane rituals and on and on. But here’s something I don’t get about all of the coronation planning: why isn’t a chunk of the nine-figure bill going towards paid employment? Like, sure, these are temporary jobs around the Chubbly, but work is work, and given the economic crisis in the UK, you would think Charles would be eager to look like his Chubbly was creating jobs (in the short-term). Instead, Buckingham Palace keeps demanding that the serfs work for free for the glory of the king. First it was the bell-ringers, all of whom will be unpaid volunteers (yet will still need extensive training to ring the bells). Now King Charles is looking to get thousands of people to sign up to… volunteer. All to reflect Charles’s “lifetime of public service”?
Britons are being encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles highlighted as part of coronation celebrations that aim to reflect the sector’s central role in the UK’s “national story”.Love Island star Faye Winter and Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Deborah Meaden are among the celebrities promoting The Big Help Out, with more than 1,500 charities involved.
New opportunities offered to members of the public via the organisation’s app from Monday March 20 include options to help the elderly, the environment, support animal welfare and work within their local communities. The initiative is a formal part of the King’s coronation, with people encouraged to either lend a helping hand on the May 8 bank holiday or arrange another opportunity to volunteer their time or skills.
The Big Help Out app can be searched by postcode, the type of activity needed or the organisations involved. The project aims to raise awareness of volunteering opportunities throughout the UK and was devised by leading charities, including the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and Guide Dogs.
Organisers hope for an unprecedented community mobilisation to “underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story” and to inspire a new generation of volunteers throughout Charles’s reign. The minister for ceremonial events, including the coronation, Stuart Andrew, said: “The Big Help Out will shine a spotlight on the power of volunteering to help our communities. It is a tribute to His Majesty the King’s lifetime of public service and a wonderful way to begin this new age.
[From The Independent]
One, Charles is acting like he invented A Day of Service. That’s been a thing for a while, at least here in America. Two, Charles’s “lifetime of public service” isn’t unpaid volunteerism – he’s been paid handsomely with multiple castles, mansions, palaces, halls, manors and villas, not to mention taxpayers picking up the tab for his stupid Chubbly party. Once again, wouldn’t the actual message of “look at all of the temporary jobs we’re creating here, this will be a boost to the economy” be a much better argument? Instead, the man who’s blowing through $100 million-plus in taxpayer money is ALSO asking the serfs to donate their day off to volunteer in his name.
The comments and quote-tweets here are amazing.
