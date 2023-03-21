King Charles to serfs: do unpaid labor on your day off for my coronation

If I was a monarchist, I could probably make a very basic argument for why King Charles’s coronation will be good for the British economy. It will drive consumerism, tourism will spike, the world’s media will once again descend into London to cover all of these arcane rituals and on and on. But here’s something I don’t get about all of the coronation planning: why isn’t a chunk of the nine-figure bill going towards paid employment? Like, sure, these are temporary jobs around the Chubbly, but work is work, and given the economic crisis in the UK, you would think Charles would be eager to look like his Chubbly was creating jobs (in the short-term). Instead, Buckingham Palace keeps demanding that the serfs work for free for the glory of the king. First it was the bell-ringers, all of whom will be unpaid volunteers (yet will still need extensive training to ring the bells). Now King Charles is looking to get thousands of people to sign up to… volunteer. All to reflect Charles’s “lifetime of public service”?

Britons are being encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles highlighted as part of coronation celebrations that aim to reflect the sector’s central role in the UK’s “national story”.Love Island star Faye Winter and Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Deborah Meaden are among the celebrities promoting The Big Help Out, with more than 1,500 charities involved.

New opportunities offered to members of the public via the organisation’s app from Monday March 20 include options to help the elderly, the environment, support animal welfare and work within their local communities. The initiative is a formal part of the King’s coronation, with people encouraged to either lend a helping hand on the May 8 bank holiday or arrange another opportunity to volunteer their time or skills.

The Big Help Out app can be searched by postcode, the type of activity needed or the organisations involved. The project aims to raise awareness of volunteering opportunities throughout the UK and was devised by leading charities, including the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and Guide Dogs.

Organisers hope for an unprecedented community mobilisation to “underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story” and to inspire a new generation of volunteers throughout Charles’s reign. The minister for ceremonial events, including the coronation, Stuart Andrew, said: “The Big Help Out will shine a spotlight on the power of volunteering to help our communities. It is a tribute to His Majesty the King’s lifetime of public service and a wonderful way to begin this new age.

[From The Independent]

One, Charles is acting like he invented A Day of Service. That’s been a thing for a while, at least here in America. Two, Charles’s “lifetime of public service” isn’t unpaid volunteerism – he’s been paid handsomely with multiple castles, mansions, palaces, halls, manors and villas, not to mention taxpayers picking up the tab for his stupid Chubbly party. Once again, wouldn’t the actual message of “look at all of the temporary jobs we’re creating here, this will be a boost to the economy” be a much better argument? Instead, the man who’s blowing through $100 million-plus in taxpayer money is ALSO asking the serfs to donate their day off to volunteer in his name.

The comments and quote-tweets here are amazing.

Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

80 Responses to “King Charles to serfs: do unpaid labor on your day off for my coronation”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 21, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Dear King Chuckles. How about no. Signed your not loyal down with the monarchy Serfs.

    Reply
    • May Bench says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:15 am

      Why can’t Charlie find a decent tailor who can make his pants hang correctly? He looks cheesy and Diana should be the one wearing the crown and queen’s jewels.

      Reply
      • Isabella says:
        March 21, 2023 at 12:40 pm

        Camilla looks ridiculous as a royal. Ridiculous and depressing. Charles looks like a foppish dissipated aristocrat from a period drama–and that is at least a colorful look.

    • Lily says:
      March 21, 2023 at 1:32 pm

      Better yet …how about the HELL NO to this article because it’s total BS.
      In Canada, 3 weeks ago our news did a special on the “bell ringers” and how excited they ALL were to be chosen for the honour .

      Reply
      • Fabiola says:
        March 21, 2023 at 2:18 pm

        There are plenty of people willing to volunteer their time for the king. It’s this attitude of servitude that keeps them in power. Sad.

      • Lily says:
        March 21, 2023 at 3:08 pm

        It’s a CONSTITUTIONAL MONARY….. they have NO POWER. The Privy Counsel decided the Coronation Date(look it up people..). There are NO conspiracies to hide forced unpaid servitude. Believe it or not in the Commonwealth…there are WAITING lists to be a volunteer for the Coronation.

      • Jojo says:
        March 21, 2023 at 6:06 pm

        Yes. They are the proverbial
        ‘some of the people’

        As in…

        You can fool all of the people some of the time.
        Some of the people all of the time.
        But, you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.

        People like this keep the rest of us tethered to obsolete, archaic traditions because they’re personally too frightened of real change and progress.

      • Lee13 says:
        March 21, 2023 at 6:09 pm

        Wait, why are people in the commonwealth volunteering for the coronation? Like, to travel there to volunteer? Or to volunteer at some sad supporting event on home soil? As a fellow Canadian, I definitely didn’t catch whatever news report you are referring to but I have no doubts that people who volunteered are happy about it. That doesn’t actually change Kaiser’s point about the messaging to a larger public. I guess I’m glad you’re pumped about the coronation since it’s happening with or without our support/consent. Personally, I would love nothing more than to never see Charles face on my loonies and to dump the monarchy altogether.

      • The Old Chick says:
        March 21, 2023 at 6:39 pm

        I’m curious how you would know how excited people are to volunteer ‘in the commonwealth’? They found a few excited bell ringers? We know they don’t have enough bell ringers. No one is excited at all in my commonwealth country? And no one I know in the UK (lots of friends /family) are excited. They’re freezing and trying to figure out how to pay the bills, not volunteer for unpaid work for a billionaire.

      • Melissa says:
        March 21, 2023 at 8:41 pm

        Lily, the American president is elected by the people.

        I am Canadian and embarrassed by your comment. See what the Crown has done to our First Nations brothers and sisters before you spout off how happily Canadians bow and scrape for a royal family that takes our money and gives us nothing in return. If we could get the provinces to agree on anything Canada should leave the commonwealth. We don’t need racist idiots who sit on piles of stolen jewels that they took after waging genocide against indigenous peoples, who shield rapists. Canada is better than this. We deserve better.

    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      March 21, 2023 at 5:41 pm

      I vote we rebrand this Chubbly as The Royal Fyre Festival. Seconded?

      Reply
  2. equality says:
    March 21, 2023 at 8:49 am

    But didn’tBP say you have to be a “working” royal to provide service? He could have had a private coronation that was televised and used the big money to pay unemployed people to do these service jobs.

    Reply
    • TheWigletOfWails says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:07 am

      Exactly this. Now “service is universal” huh? 😏

      Reply
      • Lily says:
        March 21, 2023 at 3:26 pm

        No sorry, you really can’t have a private coronation any more than you can have a private presidential inauguration. Btw…ever wonder how much that costs the American taxpayer every 4 yeas ?

      • equality says:
        March 21, 2023 at 5:19 pm

        You can have one without thousands of people being invited, including monarchs from other countries. You can have one without having a huge crowd. Since he is already down-sizing anyway from the numbers at QE’s coronation and snubbing many of the aristocracy, why can he not have fewer people present in person and televise? Same with the president. BUT the president is actually CHOSEN and doing an actual JOB for less pay and benefits than a monarch.

    • Couch potato says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:55 am

      It’s different when it’s done to honor the greate king. He’s making an exception for the plebs to do “royal duty” for a day. They should be very, very grateful! /s

      Speaking of volunteering, I haven’t seen any outcry from the rota rats about how this is just for show, not usefull and all the other s*^%$ they wrote about Meghan’s 40×40. On rule for thee, but not for the RF yet again,

      Reply
    • The Old Chick says:
      March 21, 2023 at 6:42 pm

      Yes, make it private. He’s king anyway, why spend 100 million, New thrones and a new gold carriage? I believe other monarchies don’t do this. So yes, it’s possible.

      Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 21, 2023 at 8:52 am

    I like the reply on Twitter offering to build a scaffold. Someone else offered to organize a Queen Diana party. It’s good to see the Brits are not losing their sense of humor in these trying times.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    March 21, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Charles should give all his staff a living wage instead.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:06 am

      Yeah, that’s one thing that has surprised me over the years, royal salaries are absolute shit. And I’m taking about the white collar office jobs. You either have to be trust fund baby or selling your royal employers out to the highest bidder 24/7 to make a living wage to be able to afford the cost of living in London.

      Reply
      • JM says:
        March 21, 2023 at 9:16 am

        They justify it by saying you can get any job you want after because it’s such a good CV booster. Absurd

      • aquarius64 says:
        March 21, 2023 at 10:13 am

        @jm – it’s not a CV booster if the potential employer has low and/or negative opinion of the Royals. The BRF is provisiving protection for Paedrew. You want to put it out there you work for the Firm given this alone?

  5. MeowKitty says:
    March 21, 2023 at 8:56 am

    Not seeing anything sinister in highlighting charitable organizations and promoting community service. “A Day of Service “ is an American thing. And even if the Brits are copying the model….uh, I still don’t see anything sinister here.

    Reply
    • C says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:03 am

      This much community service is necessary in the first place because of the money the royals burn through and how much he is burning through for the coronation. There’s a problem with that.

      Reply
    • TheWigletOfWails says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:06 am

      People already perform service to others everyday. It’s “doing this as a tribute to the king” that’s the issue.

      Reply
      • SarahCS says:
        March 21, 2023 at 9:22 am

        Someone in the tweet comments described this as a ‘PR blunder’ that will tank the number of people wanting to get involved by tying it to the monarchy. Yep.

      • Couch potato says:
        March 21, 2023 at 9:46 am

        That was my thought as well @Sarahcs. A lot of people remember how he treated Diana, and the younger generation have seen The Crown and how he and the RF have treated Harry and Meghan.

    • Dee(2) says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:07 am

      Nothing generally wrong with highlighting community service but it’s poorly paired with this event. In a country where a large portion of the population are struggling to pay bills and there are strikes every other day, saying volunteer for my gold hat party is a bad look. Any other time encouraging people to do community service and then joining in for a full day (not a 30 minute listen and learn, and interested pensive faces photoshoot) would be fantastic.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:16 am

      He isn’t highlighting volunteering. He’s ordering people to volunteer *for his own PR embiggening*. Massive difference.

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      March 21, 2023 at 10:21 am

      Because it’s hypocrisy at its finest. He’s asking the plebs to volunteer in tribute to his ‘life of service’. But he’s been handsomely rewarded all his life for his ‘service’ with enormous wealth, property, tax cuts etc, etc…

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 21, 2023 at 12:14 pm

      A day of volunteering in honor of MLK Jr is very different from a day of volunteering in honor of…King Tampon.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      March 21, 2023 at 12:57 pm

      A day of service in England during the Chubbly is a day without getting paid which most cannot afford. Hell they can barely afford food, rent, gas, medical care etc. without the damn Chubbly. This is nothing more than sheer self-aggrandizement, asking the peons to take one for the team while he rolls in luxurious excess whilst wantonly spending $100 million+ of taxpayers’ hard-earned pounds.

      Reply
  6. ThatsNotOkay says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:00 am

    I like the comments under the tweet. Especially the one stating that he’s never “volunteered” for a damn thing his whole life, because his life has been funded by others. He’s PAID by the taxpayer to “volunteer at”/“serve” these charities, so he can pay the people of the UK to volunteer their time if he’s so big on it/ plus he can pay for his coronation himself with the wealth he gets from stolen properties, forgo any duchy grants funded by the taxpayers, and pay inheritance tax. That’s the only way Chuckles is going to keep the monarchy alive.

    Reply
  7. art maven says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:02 am

    I’m an anti-monarchist. Promoting volunteerism and taking part in it to assist existing organizations is a laudable goal.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 21, 2023 at 10:04 am

      Volunteerism is used as a cover for the fact that capitalist systems reward the rich with more resources than they deserve at the expense of the masses. If resources were evenly shared there would be no need to do stuff for free.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      March 21, 2023 at 1:01 pm

      Volunteering means doing something good for the community without being paid. If Chuck considers what he’s doing as public service/volunteerism, he’s sure living high off the hog on the backs of his so-called people.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        March 21, 2023 at 2:58 pm

        I don’t know why some people find it so difficult to understand that point. I guess some people love to bow to others.

  8. Mslove says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Yes, all the serfs need to help each other out, because Chuck & his government aren’t going to lift a finger for anyone.

    Reply
  9. blue says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:04 am

    King Chuck is a self-entitled tool. Blame Mommy & Mountbatten for failure to teach basic consideration for others & foster such egotism.

    Reply
    • The Marchioness of Blorf says:
      March 21, 2023 at 11:59 am

      it really grinds my gears when people like King Chuck get called tools. tools are *useful*. KC is the farthest thing from useful.

      the replies to that tweet… people volunteering to man the guillotine in particular. much lol’ing around here today.

      Reply
  10. Soapboxpudding says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:09 am

    My husband studies volunteering. It’s beneficial for those volunteering as well as the people who are on the receiving end. It builds community, encourages perspective-taking, and empathy. It’s something more of us should do and really important for a healthy society. Encouraging people to volunteer in general is a great thing; asking people to do it for his Chubbly, on people’s day off when the govt is spending 100 million on pageantry is gross.

    Reply
  11. Moxylady says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:19 am

    Ugh. Volunteer is the bedrock foundation for societies without a solid social net aka the USA. And while it’s always excellent to highlight volunteering opportunities and ways to find them more readily – this is not the way. The optics of this are completely awful.
    If he took all the money for the chubbly and instead donated it and called for a day of service instead of a new gold throne and carriage …. If he spent the weeks before hand visiting iconic UK tourist destinations and used the eye of the worlds media to promote tourism in his country …. That would be helpful.
    Even having a chubbly that wasn’t a financial farce and basically dedicated to punishing his younger child while doing these other things would be a huge step up.
    Hell, he should be working on tourism as is. Get a couple famous Brit’s to do some videos about their favorite places all over the uk – I don’t know maybe include the common wealth as well for once. Chris H is the tourist ambassador of Australia. Coordinate all these to be released before thay ridiculous clown show and actually promote the best interests of your country.
    Dear god the man is awful at thjs.

    Reply
  12. K8erade says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:20 am

    It’s like Charles keeps giving Republic talking points. It’s funny and sad.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      March 21, 2023 at 1:02 pm

      But it appears to be working. I think the groundswell of “Not My King” is going to be front and centre at the Chubbly

      Reply
  13. SarahCS says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:24 am

    If anyone wants cheering up I highly recommend the comments on the tweet. It’s twitter not the real world but it gives me some hope.

    Volunteering is beneficial to all concerned, trying to get us to do it to celebrate these scroungers and their £££ lives, tax-free living, castles and gold pianos is NOT the way to go about it. It’s 2023 not 1953. The monarchy aint all that.

    Reply
  14. JM says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Wow he looks seriously unwell in the article thumbnail

    Reply
    • K8erade says:
      March 21, 2023 at 10:05 am

      I think this picture of Chuckholder is a year or two old and I think it was taken a couple days before he was diagnosed with COVID.

      Reply
  15. Jay says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:38 am

    While I like the general idea of a day of volunteerism, like everything involved in Chuck’s doomed conanation, this just seems sort of half-assed.

    If they really wanted this to be a national movement, they should have started a coordinated public campaign with different family members actually out there volunteering every week, showing exactly what kind of opportunities were available and encouraging people to sign up. You can’t ask people to do what you’re not willing to do yourself.

    I’m imagining a well organized push that would have started before Christmas last year. Each senior member would be seen doing different kinds of volunteer work in their own wheelhouse, whether that’s packing food boxes, reading to seniors, or planting a public garden.

    They would each have to do at least three events and “compete” to see who can sign up the most volunteers. William and Kate are never happier than when they are in “friendly” competition, and I think a saavy social media team could get a lot of mileage out of essentially having the Windsors in a sort of reality show for the months leading up to the conanation.

    But of course, the royal family don’t think of themselves as celebrities and certainly wouldn’t be able to commit to even this small level of coordination.

    Reply
  16. Steph says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:40 am

    This is the same as unpaid internships. It ensures only the upper class are seen.

    Reply
  17. HamsterJam says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:46 am

    This psychic Chihuahua has it all figured out https://twitter.com/divinelfy/status/1637949833469100034?s=20

    Reply
  18. Jensa says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:48 am

    It’s just hypocritical. Suggesting that people volunteer in honour of CIII’s “years of service” suggests that volunteer charity work in some way equates to what CIII does. Which is absurd.
    If his heart is in this, why doesn’t he lead by example. Do a few days actual hard-graft volunteering. Not turning up for 20 minutes while the dignitaries bow and scrape, and people put in a performance for him, but actually getting his hands dirty.
    It’ll never happen, of course.

    Reply
    • Paulkid says:
      March 21, 2023 at 5:15 pm

      A fine example of a leader who selflessly gave his time would be Jimmy Carter. He devoted himself to building homes and teaching Sunday school after leading our country. His service to others should be an example to Dogsh#t and his soulless muse. But they are hopelessly needy, greedy and vindictive.

      Reply
  19. tamsin says:
    March 21, 2023 at 10:11 am

    To my mind, Charles has never done a minute of “volunteering” his entire life. It would really be revolutionary if they thought of a way to honor the long suffering “subjects” of the kingdom.

    Reply
  20. Chantal says:
    March 21, 2023 at 10:20 am

    C-Rex and his stupid demands are going to have a lot of people avoiding this ClownFest like the plague. Is C-Rex surrounded by saboteurs? Right message, but definitely the wrong messenger.

    Reply
  21. HeyKay says:
    March 21, 2023 at 10:34 am

    He has NO idea what he is doing.
    He should be paying from his own huge wealth for even short term jobs.
    I really hope he trips and face plants on his big day.

    Reply
  22. RoyalBlue says:
    March 21, 2023 at 10:39 am

    Chucky: I hereby command ye plebeians to voluntary service in recognition of my ascendency to the throne. On the day of my coronation, I, C-Rex III, will have my personal chefs prepare a lavish banquet, and have my personal dressers set out my finest attire, and have my toothpaste squeezer spread just the right amount on my toothbrush, and have whoever keeps the keys to the stolen jewels set out my favorite crown. I will then parade through the streets of London, where you will have the privilege of viewing me in all my glory. And you shall clap for me. And you shall shout for me. And the entertainers shall sing and dance for me. And you will bow down and praise me, for I am your king. Dance my monkeys, dance.

    Reply
  23. Over it says:
    March 21, 2023 at 11:02 am

    Those comments were hilarious. People were not holding back . I would pay good money to see someone read those to chucky during his morning breakfast

    Reply
  24. Mary Pester says:
    March 21, 2023 at 11:06 am

    OY CHARLIE, if you want to see REAL SERVICE, watch your youngest son. His service started when he was a teenager and continues to this day,! HE doesn’t sit around on his lazy fat arse telling people that they MUST worship him and do his bidding, he just DOES what needs doing. You have an older son who is as lazy and vain as you are, and a wife with the second hand sticker still stuck on her forehead. There are very few people who will volunteer for you, sooooo, SUCK IT UP BUTTERCUP

    Reply
  25. Peanut Butter says:
    March 21, 2023 at 11:12 am

    The idea of a national day celebrating community volunteerism is wonderful. It could be an annual event, and Charles could help promote it. But tethering it directly to his coronation vastly reduces it to a marketing effort that attempts to make him look good. No thanks.

    Reply
  26. SJ says:
    March 21, 2023 at 11:33 am

    As someone who worked on a previous nationwide charity app for an event like this…they must’ve spent a shit load on making “The Big Help Out” app. Both on app developers and charity “administrators” who sit around all day doing f all and going on two hour lunches.

    Reply
    • Rackel says:
      March 21, 2023 at 3:45 pm

      In the usa they are trying to close some of these charities. They don’t do anything. It’s just a job for unemployment people or rich people. Real charities have to fight for funds.

      Reply
  27. Sunny says:
    March 21, 2023 at 11:38 am

    I work at a nonprofit and managing all the groups wanting to do a single day of service creates so much work for us. We really need regular volunteers who come and help often. Giant service projects are nice and all but they take a huge amount of staff Labor to arrange. I hope people also donate to the nonprofits where they volunteer.

    Reply
  28. Cel2495 says:
    March 21, 2023 at 12:12 pm

    Lol, they trying to do the same as Meghan did when she turned 40 and all her celebrity friends came out to volunteer. But yeah, Volunteer during HIS coronation so he can take again credit ? 😂 no. Life of service my arse.

    Reply
  29. kelleybelle says:
    March 21, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    What a joke, “the king’s life of service.” What? A liar, a cheater, and very, VERY hard on the eyes.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 21, 2023 at 3:15 pm

      I can’t believe that a man who was recently caught accepting actual suitcases filled with cash has the nerve to ask others to give them time to HIM for free, and the BM lets him get away with it.

      Reply
  30. QuiteContrary says:
    March 21, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    Actually asking that the serfs do unpaid labor for Chuck’s glory is the perfect metaphor for monarchy.

    Reply
    • Doppelgangers R'Us says:
      March 21, 2023 at 6:44 pm

      It also ties quite well into his being raised to head of the Anglican Church. Churches, at least here in America, live off their volunteers. Many times so the pastors and bishops etc. can have huge salaries. I know, I used to volunteer, for decades, working many weeks over 50 hrs a week. I finally wised up after seeing how the “pastors” lived while fleecing their flock.
      Volunteering that benefits the many is wonderful, that where only the few are blessed, not so much.

      Reply
  31. Jaded says:
    March 21, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    He is flubbing this thing up SO badly I’m officially renaming it the Flubbly. Keep on flubbing Upchuck, the sooner you and your like are abolished the better.

    Reply
  32. Alexandria says:
    March 21, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    Chuck, maybe get off public funding for a month and try volunteering for something.

    Reply
  33. Lauren says:
    March 21, 2023 at 1:56 pm

    Maybe its different in the UK but in the US you can’t just show up charities vet all volunteers.

    Reply
  34. Rackel says:
    March 21, 2023 at 3:42 pm

    England has a lot of charities and yet they have no improvements. I can’t wait to see how their general elections will go.

    Chuck wants everyone to volunteer but what about Camilla and kids. Where are they volunteering. Lol.

    Honestly I wouldn’t have a problem working chucks Coronation. He has been around since I was a kid and he does seem to try. It’s Camilla. Its unholy have her Coronated as queen. She should have a separate princess ceremony

    Take it a step further William and Kate don’t go to church so how will they lead the church?

    Reply
  35. Paulkid says:
    March 21, 2023 at 5:39 pm

    I think the best way to emulate the king would be to throw fits over imperfect, inanimate objects. After tearing a sink out of the wall, we can then deny our youngest child affection and fairness. We can spend the evening cheating on our spouses and tell everyone that our marital partners are the problem.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment