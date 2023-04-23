Djimon Hounsou: ‘I’m still struggling to try to make a dollar!’

I’ve always loved Djimon Hounsou. He’s an actor who does a lot with his smaller roles, and the two which always stuck with me were Gladiator and In America. He was Oscar-nominated for In America and Blood Diamond (I always thought he should have won for In America). He’s currently promoting Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which appears more and more to be a “good paycheck” for a number of actors who simply needed the work. Djimon was recently interviewed by the Guardian, and he spoke at length about the lack of respect he still gets within the industry and how he’s never really gotten a big paycheck.
Moving to France at the age of 12: “It’s a different environment that taught me so much, but it also ripped me apart. I was extremely lonely. There was nobody I could connect to. You’re in a completely foreign environment, an environment that is seen to not care much for your kind.”
Moving to Paris in his teens: Acting work was hard to come by (“I felt the racism was quite heavy out there back then”). Before long, his student visa had expired. “Not only am I homeless, but I’m also illegal. It was almost impossible to live and to find a job in France at the time. So that’s how I ended up on the streets.”
A chance encounter led him to model for Thierry Mugler. “He immediately saw me and was like: ‘This is who we’re looking for. This is the man.’” It was an alien, stressful environment. Mugler’s assistant took pictures of Hounsou in different outfits, including some leather underwear. Did he feel uncomfortable? “Oh, for sure, I was very uncomfortable and not sure if this was a disservice to my manhood. But at the same time, certainly, Thierry Mugler could feel I was very timid about this setting and was a gentleman who put me at ease.”
Moving to LA: “I certainly didn’t feel like I belonged in that [fashion] world,” he says. So, at 22, he moved to Los Angeles, despite his limited English. “All I knew how to say was: yes, hello, good morning, thank you, yes sir,” he says. A visiting friend mocked his Hollywood ambitions. “‘Acting? But you realise you don’t speak the language?’ For somebody else to point it out was like a slap in my face. I was so hurt; from that point on, I refused to tell anybody my dreams.”
Not being Oscar-nominated for Amistad. “Yeah. Maybe I was early. If my movies had come out today I definitely would have gotten an Oscar already.”
His supporting-actor nomination for Blood Diamond in 2006: “I felt seriously cheated. Today, we talk so much about the Oscars being so white, but I remember there was a time where I had no support at all: no support from my own people, no support from the media, from the industry itself. It felt like: ‘You should be happy that you’ve got nominated,’ and that’s that.”
Whether he still finds the industry limiting: “I’m still struggling to try to make a dollar! I’ve come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades. So I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well. I’ve gone to studios for meetings and they’re like: ‘Wow, we felt like you just got off the boat and then went back [after Amistad]. We didn’t know you were here as a true actor.’ When you hear things like that, you can see that some people’s vision of you, or what you represent, is very limiting. But it is what it is. It’s up to me to redeem that.”
He still has to take smaller roles: He does it to assert himself as a “man of today” and “to prove that I can speak the language. I may not speak perfectly like an American with an American accent, but I don’t need to be all-American… I still have to prove why I need to get paid. They always come at me with a complete low ball: ‘We only have this much for the role, but we love you so much and we really think you can bring so much.’ Viola Davis said it beautifully: she’s won an Oscar, she’s won an Emmy, she’s won a Tony and she still can’t get paid. [She added a Grammy in February.] Film after film, it’s a struggle. I have yet to meet the film that paid me fairly.”
This is so painful, and it reminds me of Ke Huy Quan’s story too, the sudden shooting stardom and then a whole lot of silence, a lot of blank looks on auditions, not a lot of respect for what these immigrant actors who have already shown what they can do. Seriously, go back and watch In America – it’s a shame he didn’t win for that film, and it really was a brilliant showcase for his talent. It’s about race too and what kinds of immigrants are given work in Hollywood. Anyway, I came out of this interview so depressed. He’s so talented and I hope this interview wakes up some directors to cast him! He also hopes he can return for the second Gladiator movie and I hope he gets that.
I’m surprised he’s never got a major role on a TV series.
All this while Hollywood spends millions of dollars and countless hours trying to make generic white dude after generic white dude The Next Big Thing. What a depressing lack of imagination.
Yes Hollywood love to make every basic looking white actor a heartthrob. Most of them you wouldn’t give a second glance is you walked past them in the street.
Well said, both of you! And yes, Hollywood’s anachronistic formula does a huge disservice to both its employees and its audience, which is clearly more diverse and ready for an accurate reflection of that. Way to appeal to the lowest common denominator in, like, Florida. Or TX. Maybe that’s part of the reason bix-box movies are failing so miserably? Because they keep regurgitating the same content with similar actors, rather than evolving? Genetic white boy after generic white boy… for sone reason, Scott Eastwood immediately comes to mind.
For the record, Djimon has been etched in my brain since Gladiator and the Island. He really commands such presence — and also looks like a living god. My lord.
He’s a great talent and its sad that thats never been recognised, esp when the protect people like Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller.
The Ezra Miller thing makes me want to scream into a pillow. Hollywood is still such a garbage industry.
I see I’m not the only one who immediately thought of Ezra Miller.
Thanks for this article! He’s so talented, sexy, and down to earth. I like how candid and open he is in this interview – it’s a little sad yet raw and real at the same time. I get the sense he’s a true gentleman!
“and now, we are free…” he says as the Gladiator score closes and my mind can see him smiling…
I’ll wipe the drool from my mouth now and go get an early morning coffee.
@Kaiser, if you haven’t seen them:
– Constantine (Keanu Reeves, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Weiss)
– The Island, where he makes the best of another small role
– If you can stand a very scary post-apo, watch Air with Hounsou and Norman Reedus. He’s essentially 50% of that movie. Don’t watch the trailer first though, because it gives away the entire movie.
The Island was great! I wish it’d done better than it did.
He is a wonderful actor. BTW my teens and I saw that Shazam movie, and he and Helen Mirren both shine. I had very low expectations because we were just in the mood for a movie, and it was better than I thought it would be.
This is so infuriating. He’s such a talent.
He would make a fantastic replacement for Jonathan Majors in the next phase of MCU. He could absolutely handle a meaty villain like Kang.
I see a great role in a superhero franchise for him as well. His stately posture, demeanor, presence. Could be lightning in a bottle!
Not that the MCU never cast/recast before, but he is already in the MCU!
Character: Korath
Appearances: GOT 1, Captain Marvel, & What If…?
Aw bummer, they probably won’t consider him for such a big role now then.
His In America performance was so amazing.
Last night I watched The King’s Man, the origin story of Kingsman and was thinking this guy makes the most of EVERY scene &every role w/minimum of fuss. To read this morning he isn’t well paid, I gotta admit, I’m shocked. He’s what made the movie interesting. This is so disappointing and infuriating.
About 2 weeks ago I watched Gladiator. Now, knowing this, he’d better be in Glad 2 if there is such a beast. And he better be paid properly, too!
Not sure his self-pitying tone will get him the kind of attention he wants from producers, casting directors, etc. Better to go easy on the “poor me” chatter.
It’s an interesting — and painful— conundrum. When some of us describe genuine barriers, it can be viewed negatively by others. Yet, (I’ll try to find the article.) when Black people talk positively about their skills and accomplishments in work settings, that, too, is often met with disdain in situations where others doing the exact same things would be lauded for their proactive, positive self-esteem. It’s almost like there’s no consistently successful path.
Why are you ascribing motive? He said what he said, he was expressing how he feels, hardly whining. I doubt he cares. He’ll still pick up roles. I doubt he’s starving. And he’s right. He’s an amazing actor and presence on screen. I’m. Always shocked to see him in small roles and never bigger ones given his body of work. Being paid comparably with your co-workers is meant to be any reasonable expectation. . Or are women complaining at their lower salaries and shouldn’t speak out?
Reading this reminds me of the #publishingpaidme tweets — where even well-established Black authors were offered quite low advances, while many unproven white authors were offered huge advances for their first books. Same old, same old. Excellence is, quite often, not enough, and not generally rewarded.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/arts/black-writers-knew-they-were-being-paid-less-this-hashtag-revealed-how-large-the-gap-really-is
I’m wondering what Hounsou means by: “ no support from my own people…” — whether he means his family, compatriots, fellow actors, all of the above, or something else entirely.
This is a great interview and article. I, too, hope that it wakes up some directors — and producers — and that he gets the kinds of career offers and opportunities that are commensurate with his considerable skills and talents.
Many thanks to both Celebitchy and the Guardian — for pieces like this, that go beyond the usual offerings of mainstream US publications.
I think he’s referring to his fellow black actors. There were no other actors calling out the So So White thing back then.
He is good in everything I’ve seen him in, I figured he was working all along.
He’d be wonderful in The Witcher for Netflix.
If Cavill is leaving, instead of the lesser Hemsworth.
Streaming original series are running 1-6 seasons, why isn’t he in any of them?
Hollywood does have a record of backing 3-5 bankable actors forever.
Pitt, who I still say got the push for jobs bc he looked like a young Robert Redford.
Depp, DiCaprio, DeNiro, Harrison Ford, Channing Tatum, I’m bored of them all.
Kevin Costner who won Oscars for Directing and a long career as an actor was pretty much a has been after Waterworld, then he turned to tv. Mel Gibson at one time was everywhere until he killed his career by being himself.
There seems to be a window of “next big thing” and if you miss it, you rarely get another chance.
Ryan Reynolds was pushed for YEARS as the next big thing, cast repeatedly in mediocre stuff. He is so bland, I see zero talent in him.
One thing you gotta say for Tom Cruise, he has played the game in Hollywood very, very well. Cruise, despite his CoS, still makes $Billions for the studios. IDK why or how he became as big as he did. Even of his generation, he was never the break out talent IMO.
I think I remember in the beginning he was talked about in a very model-dancer-turned-actor kind of way, like his performances were a fluke or something. Am I misremembering that? It always seemed like people were waiting for him to deliver a bad performance. And then nobody knew how to cast him because they never know what to do with a man like him. He is absolutely right, it’s ridiculous and infuriating. He needs a really good series. Hell, WE need a really good series with him as the lead.
This is such a distressing article because he is immensely talented. I didn’t remember that he wasn’t nominated for Amistad, which was a tour de force performance. In America definitely should’ve seen him take that Oscar home. The number of amazing projects he’s had a role in is impressive and it’s sad that he’s not benefited financially or even within the industry.
☎️ 📞 Hello, Hollywood??? We’d like MORE Djimon please. Now is a great time. Tysm
This is just isn’t right by any stretch of any imagination. Look at him! His presence is dominating. His acting is very entertaining. What a shame. What a shameful world we live in on every level.