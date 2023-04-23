Alex Pettyfer & Toni Garrn are divorcing less than three years after their wedding

Alex Pettyfer is sort of a Hollywood “what if” story. Hollywood was all geared up to make him a major star, especially after I Am Number Four and Magic Mike came out in 2010-11. But he got in his own way, to put it kindly. There were rumors that Channing Tatum thought he was a massive brat. There were rumors about his behavior around girlfriends and female co-stars. At first it seemed like he was an intense guy who was also kind of vulnerable, but then it became “this guy is a massive douche and his behavior is problematic.” All of which to say, he still gets work here and there, but he never reached the kind of stardom for which he was originally groomed. Five years ago, he fell for Toni Garrn and he proposed. They did one low-key wedding during the pandemic in 2020 – she wore a champagne slipdress and it seemed quiet. They did a second wedding a few months ago. Well, the marriage didn’t even last three years.

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are going their separate ways. The model, 30, announced in an Instagram Story post on Saturday that she and the actor, 33, are divorcing after two years of marriage.

“Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce,” Garrn began her statement.

“We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca,” she continued, referring to the pair’s daughter, whom they welcomed in July 2021.

“Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time,” Garrn concluded. “Thank you.”

[From People]

Yiiikes. I wonder what it was. I have some theories, obvs, but who knows. It could just be that a pandemic romance fizzled out, although they were together for more than a year before the pandemic. Their daughter Luca Malaika turns two years old in July. Hm. I’d really like to know the tea on this, if anyone has any. Twitter is joking that Toni will go back to Leo DiCaprio, especially since he’s on the prowl for women over the age of 25. Doubtful! But I’m also curious about the Karlie Kloss and Toni rumors… oh, Toni said that she and Karlie used to date? Holy crap. I feel like this summer is going to be wild with celeb hookups.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

5 Responses to “Alex Pettyfer & Toni Garrn are divorcing less than three years after their wedding”

  1. Pink Flamingo says:
    April 23, 2023 at 8:46 am

    He was so abusive to Diana Agron, I hope Toni is doing ok.

    Reply
  2. Lady Luna says:
    April 23, 2023 at 10:54 am

    Wow, I didn’t even know he had gotten married. Poor lady.

    Reply
  3. detritus says:
    April 23, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    The info about her and Karlie dating is really interesting, I’ve never heard that before.

    Reply

