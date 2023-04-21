“Ryan Gosling’s post-Barbie hair is going through some things” links

Ryan Gosling and his post-Barbie hair went to a Tag Heuer event and I barely even recognized him. Whose idea was this hairstyle? [RCFA]

Oh, did Sydney Sweeney dump her fiance for her costar Glenn Powell? [Dlisted]

Yung Miami covers The Cut. [LaineyGossip]

I disagree – most of Ted Lasso Season 3 has been a bummer, but I loved this week’s episode and it felt like a love letter to Amsterdam. [Pajiba]

Reem Acra’s bridal collection is not my jam, but it’s okay. [Go Fug Yourself]

Michelle Obama looked great on the Tonight Show. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The Nicki Minaj-Kim Petras collab is here. [Just Jared]

The Republican lawmaker who voted to eject the Tennessee 3? He just resigned after sexually harassing an intern. [Jezebel]

Iggy Azalea is still, somehow, a thing. [Egotastic]

Wild historical facts – the Great Pyramids used to be white. [Buzzfeed]

Station 19 confirmed for a seventh season. [Seriously OMG]

Madison LeCroy’s new side-hustle sounds like something Emily in Paris would have come up with (and I say that as a compliment). [Starcasm]

Tennessee has been sued over their ban on transgender healthcare. [Towleroad]

