“Ryan Gosling’s post-Barbie hair is going through some things” links

Ryan Gosling and his post-Barbie hair went to a Tag Heuer event and I barely even recognized him. Whose idea was this hairstyle? [RCFA]
Oh, did Sydney Sweeney dump her fiance for her costar Glenn Powell? [Dlisted]
Yung Miami covers The Cut. [LaineyGossip]
I disagree – most of Ted Lasso Season 3 has been a bummer, but I loved this week’s episode and it felt like a love letter to Amsterdam. [Pajiba]
Reem Acra’s bridal collection is not my jam, but it’s okay. [Go Fug Yourself]
Michelle Obama looked great on the Tonight Show. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Nicki Minaj-Kim Petras collab is here. [Just Jared]
The Republican lawmaker who voted to eject the Tennessee 3? He just resigned after sexually harassing an intern. [Jezebel]
Iggy Azalea is still, somehow, a thing. [Egotastic]
Wild historical facts – the Great Pyramids used to be white. [Buzzfeed]
Station 19 confirmed for a seventh season. [Seriously OMG]
Madison LeCroy’s new side-hustle sounds like something Emily in Paris would have come up with (and I say that as a compliment). [Starcasm]
Tennessee has been sued over their ban on transgender healthcare. [Towleroad]
I loved the Amsterdam episode of Ted Lasso, too. SO much.
Total magic. The scenes of Jamie and Roy with the bikes should win a Nobel Peace Prize. 😁
I loved it too! For me, thus far this season has been uneven and frankly kind of silly. But this episode felt different. Real character and story development. It was lovely.
Keith Urban highlights. I don’t like Gosling. I don’t like him as Ken. I’m sorry but the Barbie movie looks like a huge mess. I genuinely hope I’m wrong.
Convince me that Scotty Campbell didn’t actually say “If you were in court and behaved like those three did, you would OF been found in contempt of court.” Fifty bucks says that this doofus doesn’t know the difference between those two statements.
He almost looks a little Nicholas Cage adjacent in that photo…..
Why are you sorry? It’s just a movie.
Ryan is filming a film about 80’s stuntmen in Australia and that is what the hair is for.
Those amazing Reem Acra gowns are not necessarily for me either but I am way into the pretty 😍 colors on the veils.
I am OBSESSED with that Reem Acra collection. So stunning. Almost makes me like white wedding dresses. ALMOST.
I love me some Gosling but he just looks weird here. Like is this age weight or fillers or what? Don’t get me wrong, I still totally would.
I was just thinking the same thing. Something looks very different about him, and I just can’t put my finger on it. He’s still a cutie though.
Ryan Gosling has never been my thing, but I like his performances. I am looking forward to whatever spin he will put on Ken. I believe he is still rocking his MacGuyver look that he has been filming in Australia. Also, I do appreciate the recycling of clothes. So, way to go on that. The commenter on RCFA didn’t like the GUCCI loafers, but I think the strap on them matches his shirt nicely. So well done!
can’t wait to see these on say yes to the dress !!