Prince William: ‘I really should have done more work when I was younger’

Maybe I missed some storyline, but I think Prince William and Kate’s day in Birmingham on Thursday went well. They got some decent-sized crowds, people seemed happy to see them and there weren’t any huge gaffes from the lazy duo. It was their first public event in a month which didn’t involve walking to church. Which isn’t to say that the Birmingham trip was full of newsworthy events or anything – William and Kate are now and have always been lightweights, and their tours and events reflect that. They really just went around Birmingham, chatting to artists and playing darts and doing photo-ops at an Indian restaurant. And that’s it. William even went on the record about how he wishes he had learned how to breakdance, and he revealed what he’s watching on Netflix.

William and Kate met designers, artists, playwrights, filmmakers and tech experts to hear more about how the creative sector is growing and their experiences of opening and running their businesses in the city. Among them was a dance teacher who teaches in the West Midlands city. Hearing how it offers ballet and modern dance, he told her: ‘I still wish I’d learned to breakdance. It’s one of my greatest regrets, not learning to breakdance when I was young.’ The father-of-three also met Kelvin Osondu, 30, a budding writer and head of the Bootcamp Media marketing agency, who told William how his passion was writing books. ‘How old were you when you wrote your first book?’ William asked. Hearing how Osondu wrote his first fantasy fiction book aged 16, William, who got an A in geography, a B in art and a C in biology at A Level, laughed and said: ‘Kelvin, I need to bottle some of your discipline. ‘There was a moment when I really should have done more work when I was younger – read more books, watched less TV. I’m watching The Recruit on Netflix at the moment.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“There was a moment when I really should have done more work when I was younger” – or literally any work at all, surely. I mean, it’s a universal thing – almost all of us wish we had studied harder, learned that second or third language, read more when we were younger. Hearing that from William though, it drives home the point that he did f–k all and he’s still doing f–k all with his time.

Kensington Palace is also back to making fan-cams of William & Kate’s events. This is so cheesy and it perfectly encapsulates their style-over-substance attitude towards everything. Also: KP isn’t paying for a blue check!

📍 Birmingham A fantastic day celebrating the diverse culture and thriving creative industries of Brum! pic.twitter.com/zyv7yA2Z74 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2023