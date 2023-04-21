Prince William: ‘I really should have done more work when I was younger’

Maybe I missed some storyline, but I think Prince William and Kate’s day in Birmingham on Thursday went well. They got some decent-sized crowds, people seemed happy to see them and there weren’t any huge gaffes from the lazy duo. It was their first public event in a month which didn’t involve walking to church. Which isn’t to say that the Birmingham trip was full of newsworthy events or anything – William and Kate are now and have always been lightweights, and their tours and events reflect that. They really just went around Birmingham, chatting to artists and playing darts and doing photo-ops at an Indian restaurant. And that’s it. William even went on the record about how he wishes he had learned how to breakdance, and he revealed what he’s watching on Netflix.
William and Kate met designers, artists, playwrights, filmmakers and tech experts to hear more about how the creative sector is growing and their experiences of opening and running their businesses in the city.
Among them was a dance teacher who teaches in the West Midlands city. Hearing how it offers ballet and modern dance, he told her: ‘I still wish I’d learned to breakdance. It’s one of my greatest regrets, not learning to breakdance when I was young.’
The father-of-three also met Kelvin Osondu, 30, a budding writer and head of the Bootcamp Media marketing agency, who told William how his passion was writing books. ‘How old were you when you wrote your first book?’ William asked. Hearing how Osondu wrote his first fantasy fiction book aged 16, William, who got an A in geography, a B in art and a C in biology at A Level, laughed and said: ‘Kelvin, I need to bottle some of your discipline. ‘There was a moment when I really should have done more work when I was younger – read more books, watched less TV. I’m watching The Recruit on Netflix at the moment.’
“There was a moment when I really should have done more work when I was younger” – or literally any work at all, surely. I mean, it’s a universal thing – almost all of us wish we had studied harder, learned that second or third language, read more when we were younger. Hearing that from William though, it drives home the point that he did f–k all and he’s still doing f–k all with his time.
Kensington Palace is also back to making fan-cams of William & Kate’s events. This is so cheesy and it perfectly encapsulates their style-over-substance attitude towards everything. Also: KP isn’t paying for a blue check!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham, to meet future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
The Prince of Wales during a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham, to meet future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
The Princess of Wales during a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham, to meet future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate Birmingham's rich Asian culture during a visit to the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
The Princess of Wales celebrates Birmingham's rich Asian culture during a visit to the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
The Princess of Wales celebrates Birmingham's rich Asian culture during a visit to the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Princess of Wales, answers a telephone call from a customer while on a visit to celebrate Birmingham's rich Asian culture at the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet members of the public after a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham, to meet future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet members of the public after a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham, to meet future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet members of the public after a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham, to meet future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector.
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit The Rectory during a visit to Birmingham. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the city to meet future creative leaders and celebrate the city's diverse culture.
When: 20 Apr 2023
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit The Rectory during a visit to Birmingham. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the city to meet future creative leaders and celebrate the city's diverse culture.
When: 20 Apr 2023
Oh William! Perhaps not learning Welsh when you were young should be one of your regrets?
There is that. He’s such a slug.
Every now and again with narcissists and abusers the mask slips and you see who they really are. “Maybe I should have worked more” is one of these moments.
If you really sit and think about it it’s actually quite a privileged statement coming from him. Some of us would like to read more books, learn another language or take an extra class but can’t because we have to work and support ourselves, while in university.
This man really never had to lift a finger
I was thinking a similar thing Chloe. My regrets about what I didn’t do are largely focused on things I couldn’t do because we weren’t rich – so they’re not really regrets so much as “oh well, would have been nice.” I couldn’t take an unpaid internship bc I had part time jobs (and I was lucky and my parents paid for my tuition, room and board.) I couldnt take the summer off to travel bc I had to earn money for the next school year. And so on.
sometimes I almost feel sorry for William, that he wasted his advantages so much.
I still wish I’d learned to breakdance. It’s one of my greatest regrets, not learning to breakdance when I was young.’
Really Willy? Not attacking your brother after he wouldn’t do what you wanted? Not working with the tabloids to terrorize your black sister in law?
Breakdancing? Okay loser.
Someone in KP *please* tell him to button that shirt or is he in his middle aged sex symbol era? All he needs is a clunky gold chain, a red sports car and a new trophy wife…. oh, wait…
I’m getting “divorced dad trying out Tinder” vibes! :))
Kitty looks like a battery-controlled waving doll as per usual.
Lmao! The Wave-a-tron 2000™!
I’d love to snark but I have this conversation with my teen sons daily. Sigh. Hopefully they have a better work ethic than Wills as adults. Credit to KP for not paying for a Twitter check mark though!
I like the check mark snub for EM, but I”m sure that KP’s reason is that they see themselves above having to do what the commone people do in being verified.
He really should do more work now that he’s older as well. Mental health work, physical work, work work….
THIS. Maybe when he is 70 he will say it about his 30s and 40s.
After watching the little video, I know nothing more about Birmingham than I did before but I know that Will likes to shot darts and Kate likes to pose for photos. So, exactly who was this trip supposed to highlight?
I’m sure there were other more posh things to do so working and bettering himself was the least thing on his mind – especially when ones knows they will be set for life. If anything, this statement makes me dislike him even more. A pampered, spoiled and over indulged man child. He has the world at his fingertips, get over yourself Wills.
As for Kate, she needs an intervention. Her last photo – her gaunt figure and posture make me question what is going on behind the scenes (and we have all discussed this before) but it is becoming more so apparent.
Agree. Quite scary.
Im sorry. Breakdance?? Can you imagine!!
No. Please, no.
Well, yeah, I can look back and wish I had done more of this or more of that but it certainly hits different when william says it, doesn’t it? He didn’t do anything when he was younger and he does nothing as an almost 41 year old.
I’m surprised he admitted to watching Netflix, lol.
Also, I didn’t realize it in the pictures yesterday, but in the first pic here – Kate’s extensions are really not looking good. At all. It’s like all her hair money came from Charles and William won’t let her spend the money on it.
So why does learning and reading more have to be confined to when you are young? How did any of this benefit anyone? It seems to me that there would be more benefit to a young writer to meet someone who has been published and who could offer advice.
Excellent point. I’m 43 and learning French and going back to school to get my PhD. All while maintaining my job.
Learning should be a lifelong pursuit. So should working.
Now if they would just keep themselves on their little island all will be well in the world. This is what they are good for, nothing else. Go around their island as tourist hemming and hawing over the sites there. No danger of faux pas because nothing much is expected of them. Nothing that requires depth.
This works for me too Maxine Branch. Let them play tourist and be among the people. It’s a hefty price tag for some lightweight work, but it’s not my money!
“‘There was a moment when I really should have done more work”
It was just a moment, and not this moment.
“‘when I was younger– read more books, watched less TV. I’m watching The Recruit on Netflix at the moment.’”
I should’ve watched less TV when I was younger…. let me tell what I’m currently watching.
Right? the better line here would have been – “I should have done more work, read more books, watched less TV. I’m currently reading the Lord of the Rings trilogy for the first time and its so amazing to read the books and see Tolkien’s world that way, really just incredible fantasy.’
Now do I think William has to be reading LOTR because he’s talking to someone who writes fantasy books? No but that was the best example I could think of for what would have been better to have said than “I’m watching Netflix.”
Is that his excuse? It’s never too late to do more work.
It just makes me think about Spare and how much Harry LIVED. That work outside of his royal status made him the empathetic, creative hard worker that he is. That traveling to the North and South poles, the time in the military, Sentebale etc. He had drive and curiosity and his brother had…. None. His brother’s whole life has been checking boxes and attaching his names to things because he ought to as the future King.
They’ve really always had a Harry problem. He’s always been more charming, more hardworking, more empathetic, more travelled, more open to learning about other cultures.
They look like they were going to two different events. As dumb as KC3 is, at least he’s a snazzy dresser. Did he not teach William anything?
Kate sure does love her some dainty gold jewelry all the sudden…
Does someone have a bit more hair on top?
Does he or is it just the lighting/angle? I can’t tell.
Shouldn’t Pegs be working on solving homelessness? Why is he binge watching Netflix?
Kaiser you continue to knock it out of the park with your selection of photos. Chapeau!
Another puff piece for another pointless photo-op. Yes they went to Birmingham, yes the crowds were pleased to see them but, what else? We find out that William had wished he learned to break dance. What a load of baloney! He’s 40 not 80. There’s nothing stopping him learning to dance now. Ok he’ll never be as flexible as he was in his teens and 20s but, he could still learn a few basic moves. I’m sure there are plenty of dance instructors in urban centres who would be more than happy to tutor him. In fact he could spearhead an activity programme for the over 40s encouraging people that it’s never too late to learn. He could also tag it into getting people active! But, no all we get is “poor me, I never learned to dance.” SMH
“Should have done more work when I was younger”. Agreed, but how about doing more work NOW? What’s the excuse?
They look very tan for April in the UK. I guess we know where they went when no one saw them for a month. I wonder if they went together?
Well color me surprised he admits to watching anything on Netflix.
Well, coulda, woulda, shoulda, Will! You have sooo much time in your hands and you do nothing with it! FGS, download duolingo and learn a new language!
The rumpled shirt that shows his chest is so cheesey. For the love of God, someone tell the future monarch not to dress like he has a hangover in Las Vegas. Such a skeevy vibe.