Tom Parker Bowles denies that his mother schemed for decades for this ‘endgame’

About two months ago, there was a flurry of activity around the Parker Bowles clan. We learned that Queen Consort Camilla planned to make the coronation all about her family, with her two adult children Tom and Laura in attendance, plus their children acting as pages with actual roles in the ceremony. That was when the Times decided to declare Tom Parker Bowles “the monarchy’s new secret weapon.” Tom is a 48 year old “food writer” and a well-connected gossip, and it felt like he was suddenly being groomed for an earldom or something. Well, we’ll see about that. In the meantime, Tom is free to give interviews. In fact, I’m almost positive that Buckingham Palace wants him out there, trying to put lipstick on a pig (his mother). Especially since Tom made a pointed “rebuttal” of Prince Harry’s comments about Camilla, namely that she’s been running a decades-long campaign to win acceptance, marry Charles and sit on the throne, and (according to Harry) Camilla didn’t care if she left bodies in the street to get what she wanted. According to Tom, his mother did no such thing. ORLY?
The Queen’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has rebutted the Duke of Sussex’s claim that she orchestrated “a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the crown”, insisting there was no “endgame”. Mr Parker Bowles issued a staunch defence of his mother, who he said had married the King solely for love.
Speaking publicly about the allegations for the first time, he said: “I think change happens but I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn’t any sort of endgame. She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”
Mr Parker Bowles, a food writer and food critic, also told The News Agents podcast that his mother would ensure that her Coronation day menu was free of chilli and garlic because she did not like “massive spice” and would want to keep her breath fresh while greeting guests.
Mr Parker Bowles told podcast hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel it was “tough” for the Queen to take on such a prominent role during the Coronation Ceremony, but said she had “never complained”. He added: “I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical. And yes, I think I’d be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes. She’s 75, but you know, it’s tough to do it. But she’s never complained. You just do it. get on with it.”
Mr Parker Bowles praised the King and Queen, saying: “I think they’re doing amazingly. I think King Charles is a good, kind, intelligent man who cares deeply about his roles wherever they may be – Prince of Wales, the King.”
Asked if it was weird to think of Camilla as the Queen, Mr Parker Bowles replied: “Not really, because she’s still our mother. I say ‘our’ but not the royal ‘we’, speaking for my sister and me. She’s our mother.”
Mr Parker Bowles confirmed that he would not be getting a title, adding: “You’re not going to find us with great estates and being called the duke of whatever. No. That would be appalling.”
[From The Telegraph]
“I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn’t any sort of endgame…” Horsesh-t. Camilla absolutely plotted, schemed and calculated. Maybe in 1991, it wasn’t a clear strategy of “then I’ll do this and then I’ll hire this person,” but there absolutely was a strategy, a plan, a conspiracy. Camilla openly carried on with Charles for years, all while briefing the press about Diana and the state of the Waleses’ marriage. Camilla and Charles both masterminded the “Diana is crazy” narrative. Once Charles and Diana got divorced, Camilla seamlessly moved in and took over. She’s been in charge ever since, let’s be real. Painting Camilla’s journey as some kind of “she never schemed, she never planned this” is utterly bizarre. Tom’s comments do show that Camilla and her team are very worried that people believe Harry’s version of events.
As for Tom denying the talk of a peerage… well, we’ll see about that too. For all of the cost-cutting plans being made by Charles, I would be willing to bet that Charles and Camilla both plan on elevating Tom and Laura and ensuring that they have the means to live large.
“Lipstick on a pig (his mother)…” ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
You know that expression “A face only a mother could love?” I think this is a case of “A face only a son could love” (and, for some unfathomable reason, Charles….)
No, I don’t like to make fun of a woman’s looks or judge her for them. Yes, I will make an exception in the case of Camilla. She’s ugly on the inside and it shows on the outside. Put the same face and smile on a nice, decent person and I would find it charming.
These sorts of aristo-adjacent wannabes are such louche people, slouching around, making excuses for all sorts of bad behavior and then decrying basic decency as “terribly middle class.” He won’t be a Duke, but he’ll follow mummy’s lead, get the majority of her money when she dies and collect and earldom or perhaps a viscountcy from step-pa. The good kind that he can pass down to his son. With step-pa, flattery and obsequiousness will get you everywhere.
TPB looks like Jeremy Clarkson and I can’t unsee it
Kasalvy, Now that you mentioned it I can’t unsee it either. He really does look like JC.
@annel and also don’t you think she loves his face because he looks like her? Camilla doesn’t lack for confidence, I’ll give her that. And a sugar cube! Nah, just kidding I’d never giver her sugar cubes or carrots
These people are so homely. This is what generations of interbreeding gets you.
Flattery will get you everywhere tom especially praising your stepfather. I expect there will be a lot if comments by him to the media now. And a title from kindly stepfather.
He’s their Dodgy Uncle Gary who will be wheeled out to peddle the latest narrative (it was LOVE) because they never explain (ha!). Love it.
So KC “cares deeply about his roles wherever they may be”? How deeply does he care about that role of father and grandfather? How about the role of head of the CofE? He certainly isn’t a prime example of love, repentance and forgiveness.
Stepdad ignores his two youngest grandchildren
@TESSA, that’s because when a father marries, he becomes a step father to his own biological children. This is very prevalent in Harry’s case. If William were not heir to the throne, he would have to fend for himself as well. It is said Charles the Turd gave the Parker-Bowles offspring 1 million pounds each, Harry received nothing but an F.U.
I don’t like William, but hopefully this is the last time the Shand/Parker Bowles blood line goes anywhere near the throne/monarchy
I’d add husband to that list. To his first wife at least.
Oh please Camilla planned this for years and even hosted Diana and Charles at the home she shares with her then husband. Nice try tom. Not buying your spin.
Worse, the Consort-to-be turned Diana’s honeymoon into a living nightmare. Charles was wearing a pair of gold cufflinks engraved with interwoven Cs, calling her for hours on end for sex-on-the-phone sessions, while Diana was left alone, sobbing in one of the yacht’s cabins.
The Consort-to-be wouldn’t let go. She’d call married Charles playing damzel in distress because 4 paparazzis were lurking in front of her property, while Diana had to deal with 54. The Consort in the making outfoxed the devil for the best part of 3 decades.
Her patient, persevering, methodical sabotage mainly consisted in taking it upon herself to condone Charles’ philandering and cantankerousness, while bolstering his ego: she became his best friend, his confidante. Diana’s “accident” was Camilla’s requital.
I hope Harry is taking mental coaching sessions before delving into those foul energies and that he won’t bring any of them back to Meghan and the children.
I can’t imagine being in Harry’s shoes, where he’ll be watching the woman who tormented his mother, maligned and defamed her through her secret press connections, manipulated her and his father, schemed, and lorded get crowned in place of his mother on his child’s birthday. Harry needs to mentally prepare for this—talk to his therapist every day so he can get through it and get home and never look back.
Only the male grandchildren of Camilla get to be pages.
Maybe she didn’t plot to become queen but when it was clear that the path to charles was completely open she definitely plotted to have her image rehabilitated. Over the back of others. She’s dangerous, that Camilla.
Stuart Higgins of the sun said she would call him up every week with info about Diana and Charles. During the v and d marriage. She had ambitions imo and coveted what Diana had.
I wonder why people think she plotted? Could it be the Times magazine cover that said: “Camilla won ‘Game of Thrones!’”
COME ON. They tell on themselves and AND it’s so obvious!
He has a posh looking face – so funny!
Doesn’t he just though?!
Posh? Quite an unattractive face and horrible teeth, just like his mother.
He reminds me of that scary clown Pennywise I think he’s called.
His mother is not much better.
I can only imagine if Charles and Camilla had had a child together. The mix of those two’s genes 😬
Bless it. Their whole family looks like one of them little Chinese crested pale sewer rat looking dogs with the tongue hanging out, only the owner put them in a little double breasted jacket costume or a hat for the ugliest dog contest. Instead of the tongue thing they all have weak chins and high foreheads.
It’s very much giving “Upper Class Twit of the Year” Monty Python vibes
These British men do not age well.
Monty Python has a sketch called the biggest twit of the year or something like that and that guy seems to have stepped right out of it.
That’s about it. Everything he says here is ridiculous. Camilla is a scheming ass and has always plotted to get something out of being a royal tampon holder. In fact, when I think about her, I’m often surprised at just how… shitty of a person she is, I guess? She might not be a criminal, but that’s about it. I cannot think of a single redeemable quality about her. Probably what Charles likes about her, too.
“Royal Tampon Holder.” lmfao.
The upper class twit of the year contest—the best!
Countdown now to when Camilla s children receive titles.
Less than 6 months is my bet. And ex hubbie will get something for being made a fool of and never complaining.
This article is one of the first steps in transitioning Tom into public life and possibly a title and royal work. He speaks for his mother, the Queen and he is being positioned as her advocate, helper and advisor. The Queen’s right hand. The article ran in People as well. This is part of a campaign to push Tom on the public, not Camilla.
They aren’t getting titles, but I’m sure Charles is setting aside a very large trust for the lot of them.
Garlic is “massive spice”?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!? Oh my god, these people…………
I know! The “food critic” suggests a tic-tac soufflé to keep your breath fresh for the guests.
But don’t brush your teeth and then blame spices?
Why are they still talking about breath smells? Are they trolling Biden with this comment? Or just have nothing insightful to talk about.
Remind me not to rely on any of TPB’s restaurant reviews for guidance when I visit London.
Wait, I just remembered I have zero desire to visit England at this point…..
Same! I used to love London…but this lot has left me thinking France for my next European vacation or maybe any other country but Britain
I’m thinking Scandinavia for my next trip, the inside of the Palace in Oslo looks beautiful and Sweden has so many palaces open as musuems
I’ll never go back to that place again either. I used to love England and spent a lot of time there but nevermore.
@Lauren
If you go to Sweden I would recommend visiting Drottningholms slott (castle). It is open to the public and is listed at Unesco world heritage:
“The Royal Domain of Drottningholm stands on an island in Lake Mälar in a suburb of Stockholm. With its castle, perfectly preserved theatre (built in 1766), Chinese pavilion and gardens, it is the finest example of an 18th-century north European royal residence inspired by the Palace of Versailles.”
I love to go and spend the day there sometimes, there is a vast beautiful park, statues,fountains soo dreamy.
I can believe he doesn’t want an earldom-better to be made an ambassador or an attache somewhere, all the better to pick up those grocery bags of money for your father-in-law.
Boy all that inbreeding sure does show up in some more than others, huh?
🤭 I didn’t want to say it, but yeah!
+1
Sending out Tom to defend her definitely confirms that Camilla had a game plan.
Obviously Tom has the approval from the royals and courtiers to do the explaining and complaining on their behalf.
Is this a smart move ? I am not sure.
Quite frankly, I don’t think she schemed to be Queen (early on). But she schemed to be the first woman in Charles’s life, and I think she didn’t scheme to be Queen because she knew he would do everything for her to have that title. And he has.
Do I think this was her endplan in the 80s and early 90s? No. But at some point it definitely became the plan (not just her plan, but Charles’ as well) and so here we are.
Oh Kaiser , you so shady 🤣🤣🤣.
As for Tom, oh pleaseeee, your mama being scheming and plotting since she learned how to neigh and bark at the same time
Oh my Lord, that photo! Perfect choice. Sometimes pictures really are worth a thousand words….
God bless, he looks like central castings idea of a posh in a movie about how horrid the aristocracy is.
I still think he’s Parker Bowles kid (look at the face) but Laura looks like a blend of Camilla and Mountbatten genes.
Laura always reminded me of Zara, or a blonde Princess Margaret.
Laura looks like her father Andrew around the eyes.
I really find it hard to believe that avoiding garlic and chilis will make that smokestack’s breath smell delightful. She’s appalling. I believe her great appeal for Charles is that she will never outshine him. They truly deserve each other but no one deserves needing to show deference to either of them.
Her breath probably smells of cigarettes, gin, fire and brimstone.
He’s not going to be a Duke the same way Camilla was not going to be Queen or Queen Consort. They have absolutely no reservations about shamelessly lying to the public, do they?
I believe former kings have given their illegitimate sons dukedoms or other titles. However, Tom is not Charles’s illegitimate son– he is another man’s son. And his mother made him a cuckold.
Charles won’t make him an earl-he will get a dukedom. Camilla will see to it. it way take a year or so-Camilla has always played the long game.
I love the quote about keeping her breath fresh..that woman REEKS of cigarettes and vodka. Even at 9 in the morning.
The fact that he’s specifically said that he won’t be getting any titles etc.. means that its been discussed at least – given that she wants him to have a role I expect that he will eventually get a title in a few years time but lets see. What happens after the Chubbly is going to be very interesting – kHate is being prepped as food for the wolves while Rose is being elevated.
I think she liked Charles because was a simp. It is pretty clear that he showered her with flattery and devotion and poetry and love tokens and that is enough to make most women weak in the knees.
I think the last thing she wanted was to marry him. She would have rather have stayed with her true soulmate, APB, while enjoying a “courtly love” with Charles. As wonderful as her fairytale romance is, I don’t think she finds his farts as funny or endearing as her exes.
Umm. I don’t think “courtly love” included sex! The whole idea of it was pining for each other, being kept apart by “cruel circumstances”… you know, their SPOUSES! C and C were nasty cheaters who def bumped (very) uglies with each other
Really it’s no surprise that it doesn’t occur to queen side-piece to simply BRUSH HER TEETH. It doesn’t appear as though that has happened often in the past.
Her teeth actually used to look worse if you can believe it. After she and Chuck went *official* she had some noticeable dental work done. I’m sure she brushes her teeth but decades of heavy smoking have taken their toll. She needs industrial strength dental whitening.
Waste of time denying it. We’ve all seen it play out IRL.
The mere fact he said anything at all about this lets me know it’s more than true. They’ll never learn.
I’m watching The Crown, seasons 4 and 5, and yeah, before Diana’s solo trip to New York, Charles and his office put forth the Diana is unstable narrative…would love for the royals to be able to read the room, and for Charles to make the coronation a private ceremony without Camilla being a part of any of it…
Ok. Ill say it. That HEAD! …in the photo of him in his house(?) The one with all the bar glasses in the background. Good lord! Pennywise has nothing on him!
😂
🤣
TPB knows his mother and Charles sneaked out to “roll” around in the dirty wet grass in their yard while he, his father, sister and some dinner guests were waiting inside the house for them to return. And he’s shoveling sh!t for his mother and her lover? Tom, have some dignity for yourself.
Well, here we go, the Parker-Bowles parade!
DUUUUUCK everybody duck, there is a low flying pig looking for it’s lipstick. Camzilla should have a job at the war office she plotted her campaign so well. Step one, act as a friend to the wife who’s husband she is bedding.
Step two, brief the press every week that the wife is unstable.
Step three, ensure the divorce goes through or Charlie won’t get into her pants again.
Step four tell everyone she will be “princess consort”
,step five drive the youngest son and his wife from the country to give her a free playing field
Step 6,have the late Queen say she wants camzilla to be known as queen consort.
Step 7, persuade Charlie that she really should be queen to keep waity Katie in her place.
Step 8, grab that crown and crow.
Step 9, say to Charlie “HER darling boy” must have a title as he is her representative with the plebs
Step 10, stop pretending she gives a fk about ANY of the Royals because her feet are so far under the table that even Charlie is tripping over them.
The Royal family are finished with camzilla and her offspring sitting pretty. And she CAN’T eat garlic, because everyone knows she sucks the life out of everyone
Interesting that Tom is talking to the media but Laura isn’t.
Also someone at Buckleberry is monitoring this whole situation closely.
I’ve always read that Laura hated Charles and blamed him for her parents marriage ending. I guess she’s decided the best she can do is keep her mouth shut. Let Tom make a fool of himself being his mother’s cheerleader.
Tom Parker Bowles is part of the UK media so I think that would explain why he is obliged to do this and on message…. He appears on the BBC as a food writer and critic and he has written articles for the Mail’s YOU supplement. Another reason for hoarse laughter when that paper claims that you need a title to be able to use your connection to the Royal Family for your career! The exclusive he got for YOU was an interview with his mother…
To quote Azealia Banks, this man looks like a thumb.
tom rarely mentions his father Andrew. His mother really wanted to marry his father. He never mentions that.
Sorry Tommy. The receipts are out there on your mom’s treachery. They have been out there for YEARS. Cam is Anne Boleyn 2.0, her official title.
Oh, Camilla had an end game all right. We can all quibble about what that was, Tom, but no one gets into bed with the British tabloid press without some kind of strategy and goal. Camilla has worked very hard for decades now at aggrandizing herself with the Press and denigrating, if not destroying, others. To what end, Tom, if not to be Queen Consort? And, really, do the specifics of Camilla’s goals matter when her own actions have shown her to be the scheming, nasty, vindictive cow that she is? Isn’t that the real takeaway here?
I love the expression ‘lipstick 💄 on a pig 🐖’
Me too — and I quite like gold dust on a turd.
Yeah. Sure Tom. Ok Tom. Fuck off Tom.
She is nothing but a mistress who got lucky…..no amount of lipstick could ever turn her from pig into a lady! That woman tormented Diana ……she will never be anything but a pig to me and most others.
I still trip that Andrew was in the family wedding photo. Still.
What do Charles siblings, nieces/nephews think about Camilla’s kids? I’m guessing there is pushing and maneuvering at the trough.
I believe there wasn’t a plan for Camilla and Charles to marry or for her to become queen…until Diana died.
When Diana died the world turned upside down. So I can believe there was no plan until suddenly all previous thinking was upended and they started thinking outside of the box (for their generation). Diana’s death was the catalyst for them saying “well, actually…”.
He’s got the face of an upper class twit (with thanks to Monty Python, I think?). Reading this I thought back to the part in Spare where Harry talks about being thrown under the bus with the press so they’d stay away from Tom Parker-Bowles who was gadding about London falling out of pubs and being louche (I’m paraphrasing – but that was the gist. I remember thinking what a great way to get across that TPB was coked up and acting the fool without actually saying it! 🤣😂)
What a flaccid looking man, ugh. He may not know his mother the way the world does. He was not privvy to events as they went down, but Diana shared them in her interviews. Who is more believable, the 19yo who married a 30yo prince who needed heirs, or mature married mother of 2 who carried on an on/off affair with said prince both before and after his marriage? This isn’t a narrative, just basic facts. Camilla is a master manipulator.
This guy looks like the perfect stereotype of old money English inbreeding.
Damn! He is unfortunate-looking. What a facial combination. His dad forehead and his mother’s jawline.
Is it mean to say that it makes sense that he’s a “food critic” because he has a head like an eggplant?
It is? Oh, then. Sorry.