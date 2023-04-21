Bower: ‘Everyone’s delighted’ that Duchess Meghan isn’t attending the coronation

Tom Bower is a royal commentator and a rotten-egg fart. Bower has been swearing up and down for a full week that the Princess of Wales deserves the credit for “preventing” the Duchess of Sussex from attending the coronation. To hear Bower tell it, Kate demanded (to the king?) that if Meghan came for the Chubbly, that Meghan would be placed in the back of the church and made to wear a sackcloth, I’m sure. Just the visual of KKKate ordering her Black sister-in-law to “sit in the back” wasn’t enough for Bower though:
The royal family is A-OK with Meghan Markle missing King Charles III’s coronation.
“I think everyone’s delighted she’s not coming,” former BBC reporter Tom Bower tells Page Six in an exclusive new interview.
“They made sure that she wasn’t going to come by making sure that she was told she’d have to curtsy three times, that she wouldn’t be in the spotlight, that she wouldn’t play any part in the whole thing and that if she came, they’d be put in row 54 in the back behind the column,” the “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors” author jokes.
Yeah, I believe the Windsors are all pleased that Meghan is staying in Montecito. That’s where the royal family and the British media diverge – the media hoped to make every coronation story about Meghan and Harry (which they’re already doing, to be fair). The Windsors, meanwhile, are petty and jealous and they can’t stand that the Sussexes have so much charisma. Now, I’ve never believed that the negotiations even got as far as “if Meghan comes, she’ll have to sit in the back!” That’s just Bower and the Windsors being racist AF. Do you need that royal racism underlined? Here you go:
Sources claimed Prince William will ‘tolerate’ Harry but has rejected demands made ahead of his return to the UK for the Coronation. William was the target of many of Harry’s allegations in book Spare and also his Netflix docu-series, so organisers are reportedly trying to keep the pair as far away from each other as possible. According to experts, “warm interactions” between the brothers are not anticipated and William has rejected his brother’s demand for a meeting before the Coronation happens.
“We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace’s ultimate objective is to avoid conflict,” Kinsey Schofield, the host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News.
“William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry’s actions. The two have not spoken since the queen’s funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book. And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology… my sources say that no such apology has happened in private.”
It’s also suggested that William and wife Kate Middleton still have a “deep love” for Harry, but that does not extend towards his wife, Meghan Markle.
Even if you’re inclined to even halfway believe the Windsors’ chaotic version of anything, it really doesn’t follow that Meghan did anything to any of these people. Meghan simply existed as Harry’s wife, existed as a successful woman, did good works and gave birth to two lovely children. And the Windsors are just fuming and indignant with rage about it and scapegoating her at every turn.
Also: can I address the British media’s obsession with the “Harry didn’t get the apology he demanded from his family, hahaha” storyline? It’s not a flex – the Windsors should not be proud of the fact that they didn’t apologize to Meghan or Harry, nor does it say anything good about the Windsors that Harry is willing to be the bigger man and show up for his dogsh-t father regardless of how the family treated Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.
I know that I am very happy that Meghan and the babies will be safe in Montecito with mama Doria. I’d like to believe that if Diana were alive, she would be visiting them having a grand old time and waiting for Harry to return for the grand death march on that salty, racist island.
I still don’t believe Harry is going. The sussexes have not confirmed anything, this all came from BP. I think this frenzy of Harry is loved but evil Meghan ish is to cover for the fact Harry isn’t coming and the Windsors can spin it as though they last minute decided to uninvite him. On the world stage, Chuck and co look petty, weak, racist, and stupid. Saying you’re going to mistreat your child/brother isn’t the flex they think it is
The Sussex spokesperson did release a statement confirming Harry’s attendance
Look it’s their lives – obviously – but I’m salty that Harry is going solo. I think a united front would’ve been better – whether it was to both go or stay. I think the split will be more harmful in the long run. The BRF and media truly are such trash.
Exactly. Yes, everyone is happy that she will be safe at home with her children.
I’m sure they’re not as delighted as much as Meghan is.
The headline should read that Meg doesn’t give two you know what’s about this chubbly. She is happily living her life and thriving. Tabloids can write all the 💩 it wants to spew but truth always will win.
The headline could also read “without Meghan and Harry NO ONE would be talking about the CON-A-NATION 🤣
Exactly!!!
I’ve never heard people protesting so much in my life. Are these people familiar with the expression concerning the lady protesting TOO much? They lurch back and forth day to day between, “Oh, why won’t she come?” and “We’re so glad she’s not coming.” “See how glad we are? If not, we’ll tell you daily.”
They protest so much because racism has always been a lucrative business.
Everyone Hates Meghan because before her, Harry didn’t know he was being used and that he could ask for and deserved more. She gave him confidence and awareness he never had. THAT’s her crime. He saw her stand up for herself, be professional, be kind, but also be able to stop a finger in her face in three words. He’d never seen that before and took her example and ran with it. They’ll never forgive her for that.
Right on! That country is so abusive to those they consider less of. America has its problems. But education and hard work is praised not looked down on. We encourage the youth. The British elite obtain everything they have by invading, raping, overthrowing, regimen, pillaging, killing, whitewashing, manufacturing wars, genocide to obtain their blood soaked existence! To maintain this selfish status nothing has changed. They created a case system to make themselves feel important. They piss on the majority 24/7. If people step back they would see how low these useless asshole are. I for 2 think the Sussex are the “STUMBLING BLOCK” the tribe of Dan talks about. The Sussex are doing a GREAT JOB. I hoping the DOA coronation BLOWS THE HELL UP LIKE(forgive me)THE WORLD TRADE CENTER! Their nothing without us. That’s why the created this BS system! QE for 70 years maintain their Glorified Welfare Recipients Status. Her descendants will destroy it!
Meghan’s true crime is that she doesn’t believe the RF is better than she is. To them, she’s an atheist.
Amen to that 😍 preach it sister 😍
The racism and misogyny is so obvious when they blame Meghan for decisions Harry made. And the public who buy into that are racists themselves. Hate Meghan because she didn’t want to be the subject of lies and racist abuse, yet forgive Charles for laundering money from Russian oligarchs and the bin Laden family, for being close friends with pedophiles, for Andrew raping teenage girls, for William physically and verbally abusing his wife, William taking 7million pounds from his charity that disappeared, for all of their cheating on their spouses, etc., etc. What on earth is the reason for that double standard, if not racism?
What the royal family really hates is that some bi-racial American woman is smarter, more accomplished, better spoken, better at business, better educated, more fashionable, and more popular than they are, and THAT is unforgivable. Maybe they could tolerate it if she was an English rose (dog whistle), but not bi-racial. The royals are garbage people and so are their supporters.
Well, I’m pleased as punch she won’t have to put up with the unending hysterics from those inbred, self-obsessed nobs, too. And I hope she enjoys the view from her glorious Montecito abode as the BRF eats one another and collapses into an unimpressive pile of pedigreed scat.
They are such absolute a-holes. Like I am SO mad on her behalf because it’s so incredibly unfair and awful.
You know, it’s boggling my mind that this is all they can talk about, with the coronation. I know others have observed this, but dear Lord.
I wasn’t a huge fan of Enninful’s writeup of Charles but he’s entitled to his opinion I guess and in any case his tribute was exactly what I would expect at this time in the country’s royal history. And if these people really cared about the monarchy they’d be writing more about Charles and his work, and other things related – instead of saying horrible things about Harry and Meghan.
I would disagree with a lot of what was said but I would at least respect that. Instead, there’s this.
See, that’s where I differ with a lot of people who claim that the English don’t care about the monarchy because they don’t think about it and don’t talk about it. I think they protect it and preserve it by accepting everything the BRF does, golden carriages, gold pianos, castles, palaces, and all. By allowing their media to malign a woman who is living her life in another country while ignoring the excesses of rich people not paying for their own events, the English are saying that they are okay with all of that. It seems like the monarchy is such a large part of their national identity that most are fine with everything that goes on.
All I know is that when I lived there whenever the conversation came to the royals, the Brits I talked to would always say that they didn’t care much about it, it was mostly Americans who follow it, nobody there focused on it – but then when I suggested maybe abolishing it, they got very offended and started to list its virtues, LOL.
I lived in the UK for several years, including the 1992 Annus Horriblus. I don’t remember people talking about the royals at all, not even about Diana who was at the height of her fame. I think the royals are a tradition and the British are proud of the pageantry that goes with it but the rest is just so much noise. It makes the UK look important the same way that the glamour of Haute Couture and Haute Cuisine gives France importance.
Y’all treated Harry like a stray cat you inherited for most of his life, and he still worked hard in spite of it. He met a woman who sees him and believes he’s worth the love he deserves, knows her worth AND shares his values? Stay mad. The curtains (narrative) don’t match the drapes (actions).
1000% this. The press continues to try it.
This. So well said, MrsCope.
Even Page Six should be above quoting this repulsive racist 🤢
Yeah, but I won’t hold my breath waiting for Mia Farrow to come to that conclusion and make a statement about it.
“It’s also suggested that William and wife Kate Middleton still have a “deep love” for Harry, but that does not extend towards his wife, Meghan Markle.”
Wait, what? What happened to Willy really really really (bo Billy) f–king hates Harry? Has he realized that makes him look bad?
And “my sources say that no such apology has happened in private”? Those sources are probably Willy, since this focuses on him. Of course Willy didn’t apologize. But maybe Charles did? I doubt he’d tell Willy if he did.
And even if true, crowing about him coming without an apology is not a good look. Because A) it only means Harry doesn’t want to regret not going. B) an apology might have got him to attend more than the ceremony. And C) an apology might have meant Meg and the kids came with him.
These losers don’t get how badly they’re playing themselves.
“‘They made sure that she wasn’t going to come by making sure that she was told she’d have to curtsy three times, that she wouldn’t be in the spotlight, that she wouldn’t play any part in the whole thing and that if she came, they’d be put in row 54 in the back behind the column,’”
Dumbest take ever. Meg never had trouble curtseying when necessary. Or demanded to be in the spotlight ,and she would know that wouldn’t happen at the coronation, and also know she’d play no part. Plus, Meghan is mostly in the spotlight cause the media keeps making her and Harry the focus.
As for row 54…. no way. Charles knows he needs the Sussexes near him to get in their photos. Plus, he’s to obsessed with protocol to seat Harry that way.
The way they keep insisting the Black woman must sit in back. Man, I don’t know. 🤐🤨
All of it sounds like Harry’s demands, that he doesn’t want to seat or be photographed with Charles and Camilla 🙄 It’s more believable that Harry ask to be seated away from the family 🙄
And I’d net my bottom dollar it’s Kate that’s upset about curtseying, and not being in the spotlight.
Nothing compares to the relief Meghan must feel to not have to be around these assholes.
Exactly!
Aren’t they all bored to tears of these talking points? How many times can they say “Royals don’t like Meghan”???
WE GET IT. WE KNOW. Move on please.
SPARE educated us to Willy “commanding” Harry to shave his beard, the implication being, the only reason Harry didn’t have to comply to the command was due to the Queen outranking Willy. Let us apply this principle to Harry’s attendance to the clowning. Harry, possibly , had been commanded to attend. While Meghan probably wasn’t commanded to attend due to Chuckie not being willing to find out the limits to his power.
Perfect. This.
For the nth time, how does this kind of reporting make any of the Windsors look good?
It doesn’t. It doesn’t make them look good.
It doesn’t make them look good to the sane, non-racist majority. But that’s not who these articles are aimed at.
Also, they need to pick a lane. Either they’re thrilled she’s not coming or they’re mad at her for not coming and not supporting King Charles the way he did for five minutes at her wedding.
@rapunzel it’s a deeply buried love that’s nestled under a thick blanket of hatred lol.
Media and PR are my background, it continues to be absurd that the RF chief talking point is how hurt their feelings are. The are sentient robots at best, first of all. But second of all, why do you insist on not countering to the contrary. Harry says your trapped. Show him you’re not trapped. Work hard, make a plan (that you’ll stick to) and have your mouthpieces talk about your vision for 2023. Stop just trying to stick it to Harry. It’s gross and you’re adults. Ugh.
Again, I could not agree with you more if I tried.
This is not sustainable, Windsors. Slowly, but surely, regular people are catching on to the fact that all you are doing is bleating about Meghan and Harry. Go out and actually IMPROVE some lives in the U.K. The endless whining about how important you are is being disproved, daily.
For the love of God, the Wails are utterly incapable of even the most banal busy work. This is your future. You can’t blame Harry and Meghan for the ineptitude of your ruling class.
So we are supposed to believe that Kate wanted Meghan seated in the back but it was her idea to include H&M on the walkabout? If Meghan was seated away from the other royals, when was she supposed to curtsy? This is what makes all the racists drool and what Kate stans go on about forever, that Meghan will have to curtsy to Kate. If Kate thought that would happen, she probably would want her there, but she knows it’s never going to happen.
@equality – that’s what I don’t get. If they did manage to make it possible for Meghan to curtsey publicly to Kate then she would only have done so out of politeness. Overseas fought a bliddy war so they didn’t have to bow/curtsey to a British monarch and celebrate this freedom every July 4th. In truth the media are making far too much about bowing/curtseying to the monarch because, even we Brits don’t have to curtsey/bow if we don’t wish to do so!
They can’t have it both ways. They can’t claim that the Sussexes will play no formal roles in the Great Conning since they are no longer “working” royals, but an American woman must curtsey, whether she wants to or not because that’s protocol. No way.
Tom Bower will be forever salty that his book flopped and Meghan didn’t take the bait and sue him, lol. What a loser and clown.
So, how much $$$ did this Hate for Hire article generate, hmmm? No reason to try to point out all the way’s this is preposterous, it doesn’t have to make any sense just be hateful to Meghan and the typist Tom will make bank.
This is no longer journalism – rather just state sponsored bullying and one of the many reasons why the British Royal Family needs to end with Charles.
They have no real executive function but rather just generate a HUGE amount of dysfunction and a whole cottage industry in hate.
Honestly, how much did they even interact with Meghan? They barely know her at this point. And yet they have no love for her. What terrifyingly horrible people.
Sit in the back, huh? Would Meghan have to drink from a separate water fountain, too? I bet no one’s more delighted Meghan’s not going than Meghan herself
Silly Tom Bower !! Does he really thinks this make Kate, William, Sophie and Camilla look good to the UK public , the Commonwealth, and the rest of the world.?
A royal house divided cannot properly fulfil its public duty to be a unifying symbol for UK.
Can someone please explain to me how these stories benefit the RF? It just exposes how petty, racist & generally awful they are. I just don’t get it.
It makes them look good to the British public who, according to Bower, hate every second of Meghan’s existence.
Honestly, it makes no sense to me at all. I just don’t see an upside to nonstop deranged racist rants. The RR’s and the British press are doing their damndest to make sure the whole world knows just how racist that island is. How can that be good for business?
All these silly stories do is make the Windsors look childish and not to ne taken seriously. There’s a reason the US media doesn’t obsess with the BRF. They are seen as the same par as Hollywood celebrities.
…because they are all petty, immature, a-holes.” Just assuming that’s how his sentence ended.
Again, I honestly can’t tell if this is meant to make the Windsors look good or not, because it makes them look really really bad. It makes them look racist, vindictive, and petty. But maybe that’s the brand they are going for?
ALL HAIL QUEEN MEGAN, OOOPS SORRY, this is supposed to be about king Charlie 🤣🤣🤣🤣then why the fk is this moron AND the rest of the rr ONLY talking about Queen Megan and king Harry. Christ these people are so thick they can’t even see what they are doing! They are destroying the Royal family and it’s reputation (GOOD), They are showing the world that the Royal family are a bunch of racist turds. So thank you for that, we have known it all along and these idiots are confirming it. BULLYAM needs psychiatric help before he either bursts a royal blood vessel or puts someone in hospital. Kate needs to wind her scrawny neck in, because she is on her way out, she just doesn’t realise it, (yep, she really is that stupid and vain). Charlie hasn’t had an original idea since 1950 (and that was a name for his favourite teddy) and Camilla doesn’t care about anyone or anything (apart from new brands of gin and getting that crown on her head. Now something to make us all smile, someone wrote a peice about a programme about “the Royals, he said” this programme just shows the family as greedy money grabbing non tax payer’s, living of US, The only part of the family we actually care about and relate to live in America and pay their own way, the others need to find a way to copy them “. Yep and that is in a British paper. YEY
Good that means everyone gets to be happy, Meghan AND the Windsors. YET its the Windsors constantly complaining and talking about Meghan so methinks the lady doth protest to much. They are deeply hurt she didn’t show up to be abused, act as their token black to prove the racism charge were a lie and most importantly to prove how deeply an association with them is desired.
Additionally the apology narrative is just like the “Sussex want privacy” narrative. Its a lie that media created so they can paint them as hypocritical. Harry said he would LIKE an apology but he doesn’t expect one during the Spare promotion. In the documentary he says he’s accepted “they” may never understand why he did what he did but he feels that he and Meghan are where they are supposed to be. He never made his appearance at the Corny contingent on an apology. When asked about attending he has always said he doesn’t know because there is “so much left to be worked out”. Quid pro quo slightly forced transactional exchanges are how the British media and BRF operate not Harry and Meghan.
Last but not least this ROYAL FAMILY HATES MEGHAN schtick is really going to come back and bite them on the butt. They never give a reason for the hate and as Meghan becomes more known for her philanthropy and production company and they become more known for consorting with pedophiles, dictators, and shady money schemes what the Windsor choose to embrace vs what they reject will not be a good look for them.
The only persistent message of the royals is “We Hate Meghan.” That’s it. For over 7 years now. Hating Meghan is more important than anything else, even more important than this fakakta coronation. It matters more than Andrew cavorting with pedophiles and raping teenagers, it matters more than Will-di Amin raging everywhere, it matters more than Queen Sidepiece’s mercenary scheming. They are out to destroy the whole institution. They hate Meghan more than they care about their roles as heads of state. The British people should act accordingly. If one American who lived in the country for 2 years and married the 5th in line to the throne can have this much affect on the attention paid to the royal family, then they don’t deserve their role at all.
This reminded me of how black entertainers were expected to enter the venue from the back (kitchen usually) in order to perform. They were prevented from using the water fountains and the pools of hotels or to eat in the kitchen. They are so arrogant in thinking their presence is enough that blacks should be grateful and take whatever abuse they dish at them.
Side eye. Sure Jan.
Every day is a new spin and obsession on this.The fact of the matter is Meghan isn’t coming and Harry will most likely do the absolute bare minimum and then leave. We have heard nothing else from
The Sussexes regarding this. I think this whole apology thing is overblown and out of context. In the Netflix series Harry basically said he not expecting any apology or accountability. In his book he constantly stressed how they act classless about why he left and have no idea why he’s offended by them. Harry never conditioned an apology in relation to this event. If they’re so delighted Meghan isn’t coming, they should be a bit more gracious about her thoughtfulness in recognizing they couldn’t handle being in a room if 2000 other people with her. These people are the absolute worst.
We’ve heard nothing but constant spin and complaining about Meghan not going to this thing. The fact of the matter is Meghan isn’t coming and Harry will most likely do the absolute bare minimum and then leave. We have heard nothing else from the Sussexes regarding this. I think this whole apology thing is overblown and out of context. In the Netflix series Harry basically said he not expecting any apology or accountability. In his book he constantly stressed how they act classless about why he left and have no idea why he’s offended by them. Harry never conditioned an apology in relation to this event. If they’re so delighted Meghan isn’t coming, they should be a bit more gracious about her thoughtfulness in recognizing they couldn’t handle being in a room if 2000 other people with her. These people are the absolute worst.
Whatever. Even if nobody shows up, Charles will still be king. Even if every camera is trained on Harry, Charles will still be king. Everything is a done deal – H&M in the US, the rest of the RF in the UK, stabbing each other in the back. None of this is necessary.
bower you do not speak for everyone.
They’re losing the olds, too:
https://twitter.com/royal_suitor/status/1605696126539005952?s=21&t=L-iZuEKn30bbLxDuvoYHbw
How totally rude of them to delight in her absence. Eww. Salty and rude.
William and Kate are delusional.
Yes , Meghan will be loosing sleep at night because incompetent ,incandescent stalking, copycats asshats one and two don’t like her. Oh no wait . Meghan looses sleep at night because her and Harry been going at it ALL NIGHT LONG. Who be looking at wank and buttons at night? No one , thought so. Stay mad . Meghan and Harry stay winning
I want all the stories that insist that Meghan will be staying in California with her children to be proven wrong. I hope she and her children and family friends will be in France with Elton so that Prince Harry can spend a maximum of 4 hours in England and rush back to make Prince Archie’ party. The family could celebrate together and when the royacist rota find, out after the Sussexes are back in Cali, they will burst veins upon veins.
Love that idea!
Why is she wearing a yellow UFO on her head?
It’s funny how Bower is completely unconscious that Meghan’s Karma train is heading right for him. The more malicious hate he spews, the more delicious his comeuppance will be.
I never care about the opinion of those who want to push the idea that everyone shares the same opinion as them, especially when it is obvious that it isn’t the case. I am ecstatic that she and the children aren’t going because I think the RF is trash and the conAnation is celebrating two immoral and racist people who have a long list of hurting good people to benefit themselves. They don’t deserve Meghan, Archie or Lili Diana’s presence. Believing all of that, even so know that there are people who really wanted her there, some for good supportive reasons and others for mean and vindictive reasons. So this toilet bowl isn’t hurting anyone by saying something that only idiots would believe.
And STILL they continue to bully her by publicly shaming, repeating over and over again how much she is not welcome/wanted.
I’ve given up trying to make sense why the brf wants to be seen globally as racist. For some reason, this is what they want. Congratulations to them, they’ve succeeded. Don’t expect the US to be particularly happy to see when you are here, KFC, to see Biden.
I agree with Peanut Butter, I’m sure Meghan is even more delighted to be staying away from all of the people in the brf who want to sit her in the back and humiliate her whenever possible.