Bower: ‘Everyone’s delighted’ that Duchess Meghan isn’t attending the coronation

Tom Bower is a royal commentator and a rotten-egg fart. Bower has been swearing up and down for a full week that the Princess of Wales deserves the credit for “preventing” the Duchess of Sussex from attending the coronation. To hear Bower tell it, Kate demanded (to the king?) that if Meghan came for the Chubbly, that Meghan would be placed in the back of the church and made to wear a sackcloth, I’m sure. Just the visual of KKKate ordering her Black sister-in-law to “sit in the back” wasn’t enough for Bower though:

The royal family is A-OK with Meghan Markle missing King Charles III’s coronation. “I think everyone’s delighted she’s not coming,” former BBC reporter Tom Bower tells Page Six in an exclusive new interview. “They made sure that she wasn’t going to come by making sure that she was told she’d have to curtsy three times, that she wouldn’t be in the spotlight, that she wouldn’t play any part in the whole thing and that if she came, they’d be put in row 54 in the back behind the column,” the “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors” author jokes.

[From Page Six]

Yeah, I believe the Windsors are all pleased that Meghan is staying in Montecito. That’s where the royal family and the British media diverge – the media hoped to make every coronation story about Meghan and Harry (which they’re already doing, to be fair). The Windsors, meanwhile, are petty and jealous and they can’t stand that the Sussexes have so much charisma. Now, I’ve never believed that the negotiations even got as far as “if Meghan comes, she’ll have to sit in the back!” That’s just Bower and the Windsors being racist AF. Do you need that royal racism underlined? Here you go:

Sources claimed Prince William will ‘tolerate’ Harry but has rejected demands made ahead of his return to the UK for the Coronation. William was the target of many of Harry’s allegations in book Spare and also his Netflix docu-series, so organisers are reportedly trying to keep the pair as far away from each other as possible. According to experts, “warm interactions” between the brothers are not anticipated and William has rejected his brother’s demand for a meeting before the Coronation happens. “We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace’s ultimate objective is to avoid conflict,” Kinsey Schofield, the host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News. “William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry’s actions. The two have not spoken since the queen’s funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book. And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology… my sources say that no such apology has happened in private.” It’s also suggested that William and wife Kate Middleton still have a “deep love” for Harry, but that does not extend towards his wife, Meghan Markle.

[From The Mirror]

Even if you’re inclined to even halfway believe the Windsors’ chaotic version of anything, it really doesn’t follow that Meghan did anything to any of these people. Meghan simply existed as Harry’s wife, existed as a successful woman, did good works and gave birth to two lovely children. And the Windsors are just fuming and indignant with rage about it and scapegoating her at every turn.

Also: can I address the British media’s obsession with the “Harry didn’t get the apology he demanded from his family, hahaha” storyline? It’s not a flex – the Windsors should not be proud of the fact that they didn’t apologize to Meghan or Harry, nor does it say anything good about the Windsors that Harry is willing to be the bigger man and show up for his dogsh-t father regardless of how the family treated Meghan.