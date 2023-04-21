Queen Camilla was in an ‘invidious position’ when she was Charles’s mistress

Republic recently commissioned a YouGov poll to ask British people their interest in the upcoming coronation. The poll found that the overwhelming majority of British people – across demographics – could not care less. Not only that, but a clear majority wish that their taxpayer funds weren’t being used for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s big narcissistic parade and party. One of the huge problems facing King Charles’s reign is ambivalence towards him specifically and the monarchy generally. But there’s another huge issue: no matter how much money he spends, he just can’t get people to love Camilla. There are so many people still thinking about and talking about Diana, and what it was supposed to be, except that Charles treated his first wife like sh-t and now his mistress is going to be queen. Thus, the palace still commissions pieces like this recent article in the Telegraph: “The secret of Queen Camilla’s rise in popularity.” The palace is truly trying to speak this into existence. They’re being helped by the entire royal media machinery. Some highlights from the piece:
Why QEII gave her blessing for “Queen Camilla”: The late Queen’s decision to grant her daughter-in-law this title did not simply reflect a desire for conformity. It reflected the real achievement of the then Duchess of Cornwall in winning the hearts of the people, and the massive contribution she has made to the success of the Royal family since marrying the King in 2005. And when one recalls the rocky foundations of Queen Camilla’s relations with the British people, the scale of that achievement becomes even greater.
A passionate friendship?? As is well known, the King had had a passionate friendship with his present wife long before he married his first one; and it soon developed into something much more than that. His marriage in 1981 to Lady Diana Spencer, which he is said to have regretted before he had even contracted it, included what his first wife came to call a “third person” – Camilla Parker Bowles, as she then was. It is all very well in retrospect to say that none of this should have happened, but it did: and it left Mrs Parker Bowles in an invidious position.
Diana’s revenge: The Princess of Wales had built up a Hollywood-style celebrity among much of the British public long before she and her husband divorced: she was the exciting and charismatic one – “the people’s Princess” – he the dull plodder. When their marriage ended a merciless tabloid press blamed him, effectively citing his mistress as co-respondent. When Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997, full hysteria was unleashed. Rumours went round Fleet Street newsrooms that London would be swamped with plain-clothes police for the Princess’s funeral because of fears of an assassination attempt on her ex-husband.
Rebranding Camilla: For a time, she kept very much out of the limelight – not through any sense of trepidation or cowardice (she is not that type of woman), but out of sensitivity and propriety. Eventually, her emergence as the Prince of Wales’s partner was masterminded by one of his private secretaries, Mark Bolland, who has since made a stellar reputation in the world of public relations. The lingering antipathy to her because of her perceived role in the break-up of the Waleses’ marriage was strong, and continued to be fed by elements of the press who felt there were commercial benefits in sneering at her and the Prince. She, though, began to assert her personality to charm those most affected by her relationship with the King and to have them see her for what she was, and not for what they (on the basis of prejudice) thought she was.
Camilla and her stepsons: Without question the most important step in this direction was building a relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry. The former appears to have accepted her entirely, perhaps understanding far better than his younger brother the realities of their parents’ unhappy marriage, and how reckless it can be to apportion blame.
What Harry has said about Camilla: It is a measure of Queen Camilla’s success in connecting with the British public that various infantile and disobliging remarks about his stepmother by the Duke of Sussex have been widely interpreted as saying more about him than about her.
Genuine Camilla: Although her husband’s consort, she is not in his shadow. She has kept her own friends, has her own interests, is a devoted mother and grandmother, and has not altered her personality to fit in with his: what you see is very much what you get. That, perhaps, is the secret of the apparent miracle of the Queen’s transition to become one of our paramount national treasures. The British people tend to be good at spotting frauds, but in her they have unquestionably the genuine article.
The absolute desperation. It’s uniquely British desperation too – “It is all very well in retrospect to say that none of this should have happened, but it did.” A grown man used a teenager as a broodmare to provide his heirs, all while carrying on a torrid affair with his married mistress and then the man and his mistress spent years gaslighting his wife. And it’s only in retrospect that we can say that none of this should have happened, but it did and POOR CAMILLA?? Jesus – it’s not enough that “to the winner goes the spoils,” it’s about positioning Camilla as sympathetic in a despicable situation entirely of her own making?
The part about Harry and how he’s called out Camilla’s machinations – how much of all of this Camilla PR is about Spare? A lot of it. And the more articles there are like this, the more Harry’s version is proven correct.
A mistress whore by any other name is still a mistress whore. Chuckles let her rule him and now King Cowmilla will reign. You can’t re-write history Chuckles.
I have never, in all my life read such a load of bullsht. Camzilla “the tart without a heart” will NEVER be accepted by the majority of British people as queen. She will always be the kings tampon holder. And no, far from being childish Harry is the only one with the guts to say it how it really is and was! William is only interested in getting his arse on the throne, and getting rid of Khate, and he knows he will need camzillas help with that. The late Queen let it be known that she wanted camzilla to be known as QUEEN CONSORT, but as usual she twisted the twerp king around her finger “or something else” to become Queen.
Yes, the Queen said specifically that she wanted Camilla to be known as “Queen Consort.”. NOT “Queen.”. I also think, given the state of health of the Queen at the time and what was going on (Andrews lawsuit), that her statement was not a spontaneous show of support for Camilla but rather one given in trade for something else. Or, maybe Edward Young just stuck the paper in front of the Queen and had her sign it without her knowing what it was!
I could barely finish it. This is real propaganda. It’s mind boggling and sickening. 🤢🤮
Camilla’s name and the word “charm” do not belong in the same sentence. And what an insult to Diana. She is being gaslighted in the grave!
And her son Billy, aka Baldy, actually is on record saying Diana was disturbed. How disgusting they are.
I have to admit that the thought of Camilla standing there smirking while Diana’s sons bow to her hurts. Just not fair. Diana deserved so much better than those two arrogant ugly people taking the life that she should of had.
This article reeks of desperation, and makes both Chuckles and Cowmilla look desperate.
Every day I see headlines like this, I’m so grateful H&M got to safety during the Late Queen’s reign. It was the only way they were ever going to pull that off.
This woman is a chaos agent, multiple life wrecker, manipulative, shameless without an ounce of remorse for to damage she’s caused to SO many people and the monarchy. She’s a masochist that gets off on inflicting pain and then gossiping about the havoc she’s caused to the press to spread it far and wide.
So, NO, no amount of spin will make her beloved let alone acceptable.
Ugh. Cowmilla is so unbelievably dowdy. Imagine how beautiful and regal Diana would’ve been as queen. Even better, how Diana in her different life would totally eclipse Cowmilla on con-a-nation day (even afar off)?
I just remembered that there were stories about how Charles was afraid Harry would talk about Camilla/ harry would make Camilla a target/poor Camilla tried so hard to help the Sussexes/blah blah right before Oprah. This was a defensive play before the RF went on the offensive with “Meghan is bully” and we were like “Camilla? Wtf does Camilla have to do with anything?”
Anyway, they were afraid of Camilla being exposed by Harry from the beginning. Which means she had everything to do with the anti-Sussex hate campaign and pushing them out.
The fact that they thought he would shit on Camilla at the very first fucking chance he got pretty much confirms it, at least to me.
I love that out petty ginger avenger patiently waited until after Oprah, after me you can’t see, after Megan’s projects – The bench, the podcast, after the Netflix doc…. He waited until they’d fired everything at both of them and were out of ammo, then BAM – dropped Spare.
He really is an excellent strategist.
Military men tend to be like that 😉 And they say he’s “not too bright.” He is brilliant. Will is the “not too bright” one and it becomes more obvious every day.
Harry was always the most intelligent of the father & two sons.
His only setback was the dyslexia – which his father capitalized on by refusing to get him treatment, in order to embiggen The Lazy Bully Firstborn.
It’s not like the BRF had no idea what dyslexia was or where to seek treatment; even Prince Andrew got Beatrice help for hers.
Withholding medical & MH care is absolutely a trait of narcissistic parents.
At the time, I honestly thought Charles was just trying to confuse the issue and seem innocent himself by getting out there and saying it was Camilla he was worried for. But it turned out to be true!
FFS @WheresMyTiara…..PH did not & does not hv dyslexia. You obviously hvnt read or listened to Spare.
His lack of academic effort during his high school years was completely a result of his trauma over his mother’s sudden death – the only person who really loved him – and the resultant anger and sense of hopelessness that plagued him during those formative years.
In any event, PH was never diagnosed with dyslexia and altho he disclosed virtually everything about his life in Spare, dyslexia was never mentioned so it’s the height of temerity for randoms on the internet to do so.
PS: he went thru Ludgrove with NO hint by anyone, including palace snitches, of any learning difficulties and…..surprise! surprise! he had his mother right there, loving & caring for him.
Then suddenly, she wasn’t there anymore for his high school years which is the period he made little to no effort to learn.
No one feels bad for Camilla. She has yet to reap what she’s sown, but it will happen one day.
Watch out, British Press. You’re seeing in America what can happen to press that routinely lies, incites, and ends up defaming the wrong b*tch. You pay. One of these days, they’ll end up paying… [Prince Harry enters courtroom]
Camilla can’t change the past, but I would have a far better opinion of her presently had she insisted on Princess Consort as originally intended. I have no doubt that the King wants to be married to a Queen, but she’s no queen. She’s just a dowdy old lady putting on airs.
Spare did minimal damage to Camilla. Frankly, Harry should’ve said more and let it all out in Spare. He didn’t. Cowmilla got lucky again and felt confident enough to continue attacking Meghan through her media buddies.
He didn’t say much and didn’t have to say much because Camilla’s PR campaign and alignment with the tabloids were extensively covered in numerous documentaries and books throughout the years. He just validated what was already public and shared the impact her maneuvers had on him from the time he was a teenager (sacrificed on her personal PR altar). He opened the window for us to understand his trauma, however her actions were already thoroughly covered in numerous documentaries and books.
What we see is largely what we get? Well then, thank you for the confirmation that she is a nasty, cold-hearted racist.
Keep reminding everyone that Charles the Clown really, really never wanted to marry Diana.
Who he did marry, and with whom he has two sons.
Seriously bad, bad on a very basic level. I feel so sorry for Harry (and to a lesser extent, TOB).
As I recall Diana was the one who wanted to call it off before the wedding and her sisters told her it was too late. “Too late Duch, you face is on the tea towels’, to paraphrase.
Yes, that’s true. But only Charles is around now to keep trumpeting this narrative in perpetuity.
Why not say, we were not well suited for each other, but as the mother of my wonderful sons, I’ll always cherish Diana. Say this now, 2023. Nothing is stopping Charles from being gracious now.
“The former appears to have accepted her entirely, perhaps understanding far better than his younger brother the realities of their parents’ unhappy marriage,”
If it was a rough position, did she consider…. I don’t know…. not being a cheater? Just a thought.
Salt island doesn’t like Camilla’s rictus smile and leather skin no matter how hard Charles tries to make fetch happen.
They cannot find a flattering picture of Old Leatherguts, can they? She still looks like she was born in the 1800s.
There will be the same apathy at the next coronation. If Charles has his parents’ longevity genes and lives for another 20+ years, the Wails will be in their 60’s and still dull as dishwater if William becomes king.
The most bizarre thing with this story of Harry being so critical and “unfair” to Camilla in his book is that I thought he was VERY even handed and almost sympathetic to her position. Like he got that the way she would get better press for herself was to sell he and William out. But there were no real stories of “mean stepmother” at all-if anything, what came across is that he was fine with her since she obviously made his father happy.
Making Charles happy seems to be used a lot in articles. Nothing is said about his making people happy.
MaryContrary, I thought his comment about the Escort turning his room into a closet was very telling. It wasn’t what he said, it was what he didn’t say. Not hard to figure out she used him as a scapegoat as much as possible and wanted him out of ‘her’ house.
It’s strange how the press keep mentioning Diana. As if we need reminding how terribly she was treated by Chuck & his whore.
You know, I never liked Camila but I also never gave her much thought because previously she was easy to ignore. But now that they are actively shoving her down the world’s throat trying to force people to love her and accept her as Queen, I’m literally seeing red these days.
Crocmilla should just be happy that no one throws an egg in her face. I think “love” is a bridge too far.
How would we tell if the egg landed? It might be an improvement to her face.
(I don’t like to criticize appearance but I make an exception for this heartless monster.)
This is an insult to Princess Diana’s life, her children’s pain and the trauma Prince Harry clearly expressed he endured that was compounded by Camilla’s PR to rehabilitate Camilla for the throne.
No amount of propaganda by the British tabloids on behalf of Charles and Camilla will erase the disgust I feel for their appalling behavior towards Princess Diana and Prince Harry.
Two morally rotten people soon to be anointed and Charles will elevated to the position as head of the Church of England. Yikes 😬… What a person to represent an entire congregation (millions of people?). I wonder what members of the Church of England really think and feel about the two of them being anointed and crowned. Are the tabloid propaganda pieces pushed out to sell “Queen Camilla” to members of the Church?
Agree with this. It is so unfair and unnecessary to bring up Diana in these articles. She is not here to defend herself. These spin doctors will never prevail in rewriting who Diana was. Her appeal was not “Hollywood Style.” Yes, she was glamourous and beautiful, but her appeal was rooted in her charitable work and her relatability to all people. She was genuine and she took on causes that nobody want to touch at that time. Camilla is and always will be the villain in Diana’s story, so is Charles. They tried to manipulate a 19 year old and then they tried to bring her down. Charles was the OG rage monster in that marriage. No amount of spinning, charitable work and makeovers will change these truths. Contrary to what this article says, Camilla is not a victim of anything and nothing has been inflicted upon her. She was the mistress and manipulator. She made her choices. Camilla and Charles can blame their lack of popularity on themselves only.
Yes, Diana found her calling in causes that truly needed to be brought front and center. Comforting people and children who were sick, people who were marginalized and shunned. And we never had instances where her team accosted a WOC asking “where are you from? No, where are you REALLY from?”
Invidious…they really went to their thesaurus for that one.
They use Hollywood to diminish Meghan too.
All Charles could serve us was unwholesome fish. No matter how long he fried that fish and how much sauce he poured on it, we can still smell the stink of rottenness. A shrew is shrew is a shrew.
Sorry, but the “Camilla miracle” can only happen in the satanic Bible. The Consort’s crowning will forever be remembered as a vexatious political act, as a dystopian reversal of history.
Instead of keeping a low profile, the Consort isn’t quite done yet: she’s talked her puppet into displaying all the imaginable signs of nepotism benefitting her children and grandchildren 👏🏻!
And rather than pandering to the classism of his few most fervent advocates, the puppet is going through great lengths to alienate them 😬. The aristocrats Charles hasn’t invited are the very last social specimens of an irrelevant endangered caste who actually values the crowning circus, whose presence can legitimize it.
Charles thinks the monarchy can survive without their validation, so he is humiliating the shit out of his most valuable eye witnesses before history. Thank you, Charles. You’re the dumb king Diana’s nemesis needs.
Charles and Camilla richly deserve each other. But the British people don’t deserve them and their overprivileged upkeep.
“keeps her own interests” –> they live separate lives at her insistence.
Camilla was always in this to get the crown. Just like Harry said, she stepped over the bodies in the street to grab what she wanted.
Wouldn’t it be amazing if Twitter was flooded with photos of Diana on coronation day? #queendiana Im sure Harry would get a little satisfaction out of it as well.
I’m using Diana’s picture for all my social media. A small protest but mine own.
Does anyone remember a charity with really close connections to Diana? Donating to a charity she supported would be a great way to remember Diana on the day that should have been her coronation as well.
The only one I can think of off the top of my head is Halo Trust
Centre point homeless charity.
When she announced she was stepping back from public life, She reduced her charities down from over 100 to six –
homeless = centrePoint,
leprosy. = the leprosy mission.
Aid = the aids trust?
The royal Marsden hospital
Great ormond street hospital.
English national ballet.
She took up the landmines cause later.
The more royal articles I read the more I’m just flabbergasted that the Brit’s not only allow this but seem to think it’s normal. This is the level of fawning North Korean dictators get. Even trump might say this may be a bit too much and he regularly had his republicans and fox anchors that secretly hate him call him the greatest president ever on national tv.
Do they have no shame? Do the royals not think this may be a bit too much or do they feel this is their due? How do the royal reporters that know far more of these peoples dirty laundry write this with a straight face? Media from the Georgian era would be disgusted at this level of slimy brown nosing. When Brit’s who pick up these papers to read political news or even sport news see these articles do they nod and say yup that sound correct? Or is the fact that polling shows no one cares or even likes Camilla and Charles proof that the audience for these articles are just Camilla and Charles and their courtiers. This is just beyond ridiculous and this style of writing is the norm. I mean Dan Wooten is even worse than this. Royal reporters get paid to write this. I hope the money is good cuz I would be ashamed to put my name on this
I hope Charles did not mistake tolerance for acceptance in moving the target from Princess Consort to Queen Consort and then Queen.
Appointing Camilla as Princess Consort could be seen as modernising the monarchy. When William is King, Kate would be known as Princess Consort too. The days of appointing a commoner married in and crowning her with holy oil as Queen is over in 21st century UK
If this piece was to make Camilla look good, it failed. Harry was right about her.
Those in power are now having their shame brought to light and they want us to except it because they slapped a bow on it. This behavior is everywhere from politicians to chuck. It’s disturbing because now that we are calling them on the carpet for their acts, they want to spin it differently. The elitists cannot have their cake and eat it too.
This reminds me of a line in the great Gatsby. Daisy and tom were care less people. Meaning they caused destruction and havoc to people around them
They are like Charles and Camilla.
🎯 “They were careless people, Daisy and Tom – they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated into their money or their vast carelessness” F Scott Fitzgerald could be writing this today.
You know when you cook shrimp and they start out grey and floppy but with the heat they turn pink and curl up?
The marriage of c and d was unhappy because of Camilla. Charles valet witnessed Charles phone calls to Camilla while he was on honeymoon with Diana. Charles should have broken off with camilla he had no trouble breaking up with dale tryon
Guess what? She is STILL in an invidious position.
Stop trying to make fetch happen, Charles.
These writers just cannot stand thst Diana was popular. Charles feared for himself so his sons had to follow their mothers coffin