Duchess Meghan also found last September’s ‘Windsor walkabout’ very difficult

This week’s People Magazine cover story is so odd. The whole point was to “explain” why the Duchess of Sussex isn’t going to the coronation, but there are all of these weird little quotes about it. So, People’s sources say that Meghan would have loved to “support” her father-in-law at his Chubbly but she didn’t want to deal with the “scrutiny” from the British media. Then we also heard that Harry perhaps took so long to confirm his attendance because his father didn’t contact him directly for weeks after the e-vite was sent. In some sense, I’m even more convinced that Harry withheld his decision specifically so his father would speak to him directly. That’s why Charles has been spinning it in the British media. Anyway, here’s another piece from People’s cover story: Meghan also found the Windsor walkabout difficult last September, although People stops short of saying that Meghan told people that it was “one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do,” which is what Kate told people.
When Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth’s death, many hoped the reunion was the first step in reconciliation between the brothers and their wives. However, the surprise outing was difficult for both couples behind the scenes. In his new book Our King: Charles III, author Robert Jobson wrote that Kate later said the outing was “one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do.”
Meghan felt similarly about the walkabout, where the two couples viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth and greeted mourners gathered outside.
“That’s the longest they had ever been away from the kids, and then on top of it, knowing what’s being said out there — it was very difficult,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue.
Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, were in Europe for a series of charity appearances while their two children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — remained in California when Queen Elizabeth died in September. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their trip to attend the funeral events.
According to Kensington Palace, Prince William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them — but it was Kate who came up with the idea.
“She didn’t want her or William to have any regrets,” a friend of Kate’s told PEOPLE.
Although Buckingham Palace announced last week that Prince Harry will attend his father’s crowning ceremony on May 6, the rift between him and the rest of the royal family remains— as evidenced by the Duke of Sussex not seeing King Charles or Prince William during his visit to London to attend a court hearing last month.”Things are strained,” a palace insider says.
While Prince Harry and King Charles have had “positive conversations” ahead of the coronation, there has been no communication between Prince Harry and Prince William, and an insider says Harry’s appearance at the crowning ceremony will do little to ease tensions. “I don’t think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated,” says an insider.
It’s hilarious that someone (??) is giving KATE credit for the Windsor walkabout. I remember very well that there was a lot of back-and-forth between the new king and the new Prince of Wales on that day, with Charles’s office insisting that Charles ordered William to invite the Sussexes. William’s office openly briefed the media that it was entirely William’s idea. And now Kate wants credit for dreaming up the reunion? Please. Her body language did not say “this was my keen idea!” Her body language was pissy, like she was annoyed that she had to walk a few feet away from a Black woman but William told her she had to.
As for Meghan “feeling similarly” – I seriously doubt Meghan told people that the walkabout was one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do. No, the hardest thing was probably being held hostage in that f–king country while her babies were halfway around the world. I bet it was also really f–king difficult to remain composed as she was still being actively targeted by William, Kate, Charles, their offices AND the unhinged press.
So it was Cants idea so she could give nasty glares and looks towards Meg in public. There I fixed it for you. Meg looked so unsettled and we all know why.
God. I was worried about Meghan and Harry during that walk about. Meghan just looked so vulnerable and dimmed and uncertain/ frightened.
I rarely get attached to public figures much less emotionally invested about something they are doing in real time. But damn I wanted them to come home. That funeral was the longest 10 days.
I know a lot of that was because I’ve been a mom of two and away from my kids for a bit. And if I had had to extend it I would have been heartbroken.
But also…. That walkabout with your two active bullies while knowing that every breath you take and every single movement will be torn apart regardless of what you do – that just sucks.
@Moxylady – everything you just said.
It was here that I felt that there should be no going back, no reconciliation. They were supposed to be grieving and yet with all that was happening, planning, etc, they found the time to be horrible to Meghan. Not only that, but to make sure the whole world knew they were being horrible.
Not watching the coronation – even if Meghan had gone.
Except for here, I no longer read anything about any of them.
Horrible horrible people.
Exactly, Moxy Lady. The BM was out of control, then the queen passed away and it was really unsafe, sad and scary. Meghan looked like she was trying to disappear the entire time and the RF was so upset with their presence. I’m glad she’s able to stay home this time round.
Who initiated the Windsor walkabout ?
Charles said I did it.
William said no , I did it.
Kate now said, I am the one behind it all. I did it!!!
Trouble in paradise ?
That’s how we know that Harry and Meghan planned to do it alone. Security officers probably alerted Charles who told William to grab Kate and get out there.
Kate sure did not act as though the walkabout were her idea! On the other hand, Kate does not claim credit for either KC’s or W’s ideas after the fact. This is odd.
Only Harry & Meghan seemed sorry that the Queen died.
I’m sure they were all sorry. As much as they are vilified here, the are normal people with normal reactions.
You could have fooled me with that photo of C&C and W&K giddily smiling at the late queen’s funeral reception. Also Kate preening about in the queen’s jewels immediately after her death was pretty obvious that she couldn’t wait to get her hands on them.
I am sure that walkabout was hard for Meghan for a variety of reasons. I’m sure that entire time was really hard for her – she thought she was about to go home to her babies, and instead spent another, what was it, 10 days, 2 weeks in the UK? she had no support there besides Harry, she and Harry were probably very emotionally spent, she knew she had lost a big ally in that family (even if “we” think the queen could have done more, its clear H&M viewed her as a big ally/support), etc.
And then she did that walkabout with her BIL and SIL who treated her like crap and actively leaked about her to the press for years? They let their aide help the MoS in her lawsuit against them? Of course it was hard for her. The difference is that I don’t blame her if it was “hard.” It makes total sense that that walkabout was draining for her, we could see it on her face. The point is she did it and did not complain about it or whine to the press about it (because no way is this story coming from her, this is just People making something up that happens to make sense.)
this is very different from Kate saying “walking next to my biracial SIL was so hard.”
and BS that it was Kate’s idea anyway. This is the first we have heard that, before it was all Charles and william fighting in the press about whose idea it was. No way was it Kate’s. NO WAY.
It was def Chuck’s idea – he even slapped down stories that it was Peggy’s. This is panicked Middleton PR, they know kHate is being setup to take ALL the sh!t for Sussexit – which means one thing a divorce is def on the cards.
Its not just Cams who’s behind these stories about kHate – KPs silence tells us a lot.
Agreed. It definitely wasn’t Kate’s idea. She doesn’t have a single thought in her head to come up with this and her body language was that of someone that hated that the Sussex’s were there. This is typical Middleton PR.
@DU — totally agree. Khate’s too stupid to figure out that 2+2=4. Tied into this is the Middleton financial crisis/sale of PP debt. Who’s going to support them in their penury? Uncle Gary seems to have disappeared, maybe he’s realized he’s been backing the wrong horse and tightened the purse strings. Either way, it’s not looking good for camp Middleton so they’re desperately planting this crap to gin up compassion for poor Keen. Then you have the issue of the Chumleys in tight with KC&QC now. Sides have definitely been chosen.
My bet would be BP or Charles came up with the idea. It wasn’t the idea of the two who had to participate to share the spotlight. Kate would be last on the list since she looked like somebody was force-feeding her gravel just to be there.
We all have eyes. We all saw that walk about. William can at least fake it for the cameras and seemed calm about the whole thing even if it was Charles’ idea. Keen couldn’t (and has never been able to) hide her contempt for having to share the same space as her biracial SIL. It was like commonwealth day service part 2. But now she wants everyone to think it was her idea??? We’re going back to Keen the peacemaker?? Pull the other one, Wiglet.
That was the part that sticks out so much in my memory from that walkabout. The fact that William actually came out of that looking so much more composed and even polite–even if he was faking the heck out of it–than Kate did. Kate had zero chill that day and looked one flask swig away from completely losing her mind.
Khate’s glare and body language was very threatening towards Meghan, she practically lunged at her after they all got out of the car. Interestingly enough, I can’t find that particular bit of the video on the internet now. It’s been artfully shortened to start as walking through the gates and Khate pastes on a smile for the crowd. This is total BS — we all saw the whole video Khate, no amount of massaging the truth will detract from your horrible behaviour. How dare you try to take credit for being the peacemaker yet again.
We all saw Khate’s body language when she got out of the car – I was frightened for Meghan because Khate was emanating a sinister and belligerent energy and she didn’t drop it until they separated and engaged with the crowds. The Keens are so full of sh*t, they can’t even get a story straight about whose idea or plan it was to do a walkabout as a foursome. Are they turning on each other? What will come out next? Popcorn, please.
Memory is funny. My recollection of the arrival is after the big black car stopped, Kate zoomed out of the passenger side & walked around to join up with PW & PH to greet the fellow standing there, leaving Meghan to get out & join the group on her own. I’ve googled & not been able to find that part; what I did find is this shortened clip which doesn’t have the entire walkabout, but at about the 5min mark you see the advance of Kate on Meghan toward the end when they’re getting back in the same big black car: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1onRa24C2Y
I remember watching this from a different perspective, like maybe from a drone, because the view was from slightly above, and Kate’s eyes, geez, I’ll never forget the menace in them. The clip I’ve copied & pasted here doesn’t quite have the same feel.
@Jaded, here you go https://twitter.com/Julia44993/status/1572847539010916354
I recall the exit from the vehicle same as you. Kate made sure to quickly exit the vehicle to greet the KP staffer and Meghan exited the vehicle well after. She then stood on the other side of the staffer, with a lot of distance between William too.
Not only was Meghan doing the walkabout with her two biggest bullies, but we know there have been active threats to her life. That would frighten me when being so exposed in a crowd of strangers.
All a bunch of BS. Unlike KKKatie Keen Meghan has actually worked, and struggle and LIVED a life she can be proud of and one that would make anyone envious. Which is what KKKate struggles with. A pathetic life waiting and of utter laziness.
Poor Meghan looked so fragile, frightened, unsure during the walkabout. Since that time, being back in CA, she looks like a totally different person. Happy, glowing, rejuvenated. The UK is a bad place for her to be.
She knows the Windsors wouldn’t mind if she were dead, and they have poisoned the country against her. She was probably in fear for her life.
In that one side profile pic she looks very much like the ever gorgeous Beverly Johnson. Even in grief, stunningly beautiful.
Meghans face in those first few pictures when they got out of the car…
Meanwhile I see Kate smiling broadly as usual…
Who is telling People that it was Kate’s idea for the walkabout?? That is some serious BS.
Okay, Kate and Carole are definitely playing some frantic defense here. Weeks of seemingly flattering stories turning into roasting sessions have definitely gotten to them. There’s no doubt that some kind of campaign against her is happening, and she’s losing badly so far. No one with sense would ever think she came up with the idea for the walkabout; she’s even dumber than I thought.
Not wanting to be away from one’s children and/or feeling scrutinized and maligned are very different from not wanting to be near and reminded of the person you ostracized, abused, and scapegoated. I’m just saying…
Has Carole-with-an-E got an inside man at People now?
This is totes from Camp Middleton. They saw Kate get rightfully dragged for her comments about the walkabout and decided to fight that pushback with “Meg hated it too.” And give Kate credit for the whole idea. Lol. No way she wanted that walkabout. She was mad she was forced to do it, which was why it was so hard for her… she had to work to control her anger and it even leaked out in her threatening advancement toward Meg.
““She didn’t want her or William to have any regrets,” a friend of Kate’s told PEOPLE.”
Lol at this whole statement, particularly, “a friend of Kate’s.” Middlekeen (my new name for her) has no friends.
Simon Perry is British and has done a lot of puff pieces that are pro Kate. This is more garbage from him.
Yeah, I’m not believing this story. The part about it being the longest Meghan was from the children and her feelings about was taken from Harry’s book. Meghan described the whole situation around the funeral as complicated so People got that from her interview with Variety. It’s clear KP didn’t like the reaction to Jobson’s excerpt about Kate and now are trying to clean it up with this new narrative that it was Kate’s idea. For months they’ve been saying it was William’s idea which tells me that it was neither’s and they were probably told by the Palace to do it.
Kate and KP are scrambling for some reason. I think Tom Bower putting the blame on her for Meghan not coming. “The back of the church” nonsense, the Kate ancestor story and her being angry at Meghan for not being welcome to the Queens bedside showed a woman who was a racist, Karen and this is KP doing damage control. Someone is throwing Kate under the bus and I think she’s desperate.
I think the Middletons are running scared. William clearly doesn’t have a relationship with them anymore other than an occasional performative bit with Khate. They’re all on their way out and being forced off the royal teat. Khate’s financial support of her family will be the bargaining chip from now on and Willnot will take full advantage of it whether they separate officially or not.
I think it’s more a question of *how many* people are throwing KKKate under the bus now. We know her husband is probably one, and Bride of Chucky is likely another.
There is just no way that anyone close to Meghan would want to enter her into this conversation about Jobson’s book and put her into this narrative about the Kate story. Even though the book was a flop, it’s not even in the top 100 on books or top 40 on biographies on amazon uk, Kate got dragged for this story because it was a front page in a UK tabloid and this is a sad attempt by her team to clean it up.
We hardly,if ever, hear anything from the Sussexes side behind the scenes about what they are feeling about XYZ thing because that’s not how they operate especially since they moved to the US. They have their own spokesperson and the ability to comment on things themselves as the source of truth. And the source of truth on how Meghan felt during that week is Meghan herself who when asked by Variety last year how she was doing with the aftermath of the Queen’s death responded that she was grateful to be able to support her husband and she was moved by the “love” and “support” shown by the public and she hasn’t said a word about this since because she’s smart and classy enough to not center herself in all of this despite the Hell her in-laws and their lackeys in the press put her through during that time.
DefiKate is really just trying to project the rightful backlash she received on to Meghan. I’m tired of her copy keening and karening. She’s not even an interesting villain. She’s a boring botoxed cabbage in a coat dress. Ugh.
Kate is indeed a profoundly uninteresting villain. At least Camilla had and has some panache.
Kate came up with the idea because she didn’t want her or William to have any regrets. Yet the first chance she got, the B ran to her rota rats to cry about how being near a black woman was soul destroying for her delicate English white rose self .
Sure Jan .
I rewatched some of the footage from the walk about and its telling on who did NOT want to be a part of that walkabout so she has a real nerve trying to take credit for it but then thats her MO, taking credit for what others have done.
Watching Meghan get out of the car was also telling – she was watching kHate who jumped out of that car and then stomped around to greet that guy. Her body language screamed anger – Williams on the other hand was more relaxed and he at least made the effort to be courteous towards Meghan. Even when you look at them meeting the crowds Meghan seems to have one eye on kHate making sure there is space between them.
Makes you wonder what kHate did behind closed doors – we’ve only seen a glimpse of what went down. Remember kHate can’t keep staff.
The crowd also sensed how uneasy Meghan was as judged by their reactions.
The usual Karen’s took glee in Meghan’s fragility and some refused to even acknowledge or interact with her whilst some kinder folk just sensing her fear hugged her.
And then there was the courtier who tried to make it look like she was being difficult with the flowers.
And then they wonder why she didn’t come back.
KP, this is screaming desperate. It’s also interesting that Kate and William had an engagement yesterday and not one tabloid put them on the front page. I mean, they were joking, touching, drinking etc. Add all these stories about Kate. Something is going on behind the scenes that has KP doing the most. It’s screaming, I need an ally in the Sussexes because Camila and Charles are putting us in our place and throwing us under the bus. All these conflicting narratives shows a back and forth.
Is this a walkback because of the backlash from Kate’s “hardest thing” last week? Because that’s what this looks like. And isn’t Simon Perry, one of the people credited on writing this, another British tabloid hack? Its such an obvious deflection.
Exactly, why would she suggest it if it was going to be SO awful for her? Between this and the Kate is living with William’s verbal abuse, it seems that Kate is really worried about her PR. Kate and the Midds couldn’t plant the abusive William story in UK, too easy to trace back to them but they could easily plant it in Spain, not so easy to trace back to them. Guessing the Wailes are at war.
@Tee
That’s how I saw it as well. The problem for Kate and her mother is that people aren’t trolling Meghan for it. We all saw how awful Meghan (and Harry) were treated by the BRF and have not doubt whatsoever that it was difficult for them to do that walkabout.
If this is Kate (and her Mother) trying to deflect it’s not working. They (along with Tominey) tried their best to transfer “Dolittle” over to Meghan and no-one bought it. No-one believed the abolitionist nonsense either with Karriet Tubman trending for days. I would say at this point the best Kate and her Mother could do is to keep quiet and get on with selecting wiglets and buttons for the conanation.
I think what I noticed was how healthy Meghan looked and how gaunt Kate looked.
You would think a woman in their 40’s would not act like they’re back in high school.
Problem is Kate is not a woman in her 40’s.
She’s a codependent toxic teen, who development was arrested from the moment her mother started controlling her life during her ‘A’ levels gap year.
And that is why we keep seeing these glimpses of her.
I disagree – the controlling started way before then, kHate was groomed from childhood to land a prize for her mother.
This is a repurposed story that is basically trying to get Meghan the same backlash Keen got a few weeks ago. It’s ridiculous and silly, in it’s OBVIOUS rewrite of the reporting from early April. “See, the walkabout was hard for Meghan toooooooo”.
YES, this! It is the Keen Camp trying to do some damage control. How does this work, though? Briefing against/ in contradiction of your spouse? Weird.
I’m tired of rehashing this. I need Meghan back out there dropping new banger projects. Give me season 2 of Archetypes. The Tig Reloaded, an Archewell productions rom com. ANYTHING to wash the nasty monarchist taste out of my mouth.
Kkkate and KarolE are getting desperate.
I think there’s no doubt now (if there ever was) that the sources in this People article are from the UK and not California. Giving so much credit to Kate can only come from the Middleton camp.
I can’t believe Kate and Meghan are the same age. Kate looks unhealthy and Meghan looks young.
Meghan clearly has NADA to do with this article and as usual this is a Middleton commissioned people article to dampen the backlash that Kate received last week after that disgusting article re the walkabout where SHE visibly threatened Meghan.
This article tells us two things (1) BP/ KP put out that hit piece on Kate last week (2) They’re potentially setting Kate up to be the Patsy as others have said above.
Notice also that Kate still does not have a private secretary.
So anyway in the background camp Middleton are putting out these covert Kate rescue pieces to soften the blows, but no one cares. Also post the Netflix docu people now know that the messaging in these articles does not come from Harry & Meghan (notice that no quotes are directly attributed to Meghan in contrast to the quotes that appear to be coming from Kates people).
Essentially this whole situation is a mess and it tends to tell us that there is trouble in the Duchy of Middleton.
It feels almost like everyone is just waiting until this effing gong show of a coronation is over and then things are going to boil over big time. The Midds are walking on thin ice in a futile attempt to keep Keen in the news while facing bankruptcy. C&C are going to have to face protests on May 6th and pretty much every place they visit in the commonwealth from now on. The Wails’ marriage is dead in the water and everyone’s playing musical palaces and estates. Meanwhile Rose and David are in tight with the King and Queen — big changes are afoot.
@JADED, I agree with everything you have said. It’s all going to explode and at the moment they are all trying to feed their own narrative to the press for the best coverage. Ma mids and Khate keen have a big problem though. The Palace won’t take kindly to all the goings on with party peices, especially as some buyer might have a forensic audit of her books!! Could make interesting readings, wondering if their first question would be “why did you need so many washing machine?”. And Khate is in danger of going the same way when Billy really starts briefing
Meghan said what she wanted to say about the funeral in her Variety interview. There’s a lot more she could say but she’s not doing it to “ sources “ at People magazine. It was obvious to any sentient being that the walkabout was stressful for Meghan. She was nervous but did it and connected with a lot of people,and we have not heard anything about it directly from her. I don’t get this constant obsession with this walkabout and how it’s being used in relation to the coronation attendance. This article is weird and intrusive and trying to clean up Kate’s mess trying to once again make herself look good at Meghan’s expense.
Megan looked absolutely terrified at the beginning of that walkabout, the sheer hatred on Kates face CAN’T be denied by ANYONE in the palace or by its minions. Kate didn’t want to share the walkabout, she (as usual), wanted to make it all about HER. Megan conducted herself with grace and compassion and people were so glad to see her. They called for her to come across to them and she did, plus I didn’t see Khate getting or giving a hug. This is all trying to take away the mean girl title that Khate has earned, well tough
Khate is such a cold hearted btch maybe willy should sit HER in Iceland
How old are Charles, Cathy and Willy?
Why is it almost every article I read about the Sussex has their ages listed?
They are really reaching to get a favorable view of Wails in the US. They still don’t get it. The ones who hate Meghan don’t really care about Wails, they just hate Meghan. The brf and bm need to just congratulate themselves with radicalizing a certain percentage of a certain segment of the US population and call it a day.
In the US, people read Spare and watched Harry and Meghan, and those who didn’t just don’t care about the brf or spend much time thinking about H&M. They might know about the awards H&M have gotten or are getting. This article isn’t going to do what they think it will. Wails just doesn’t really come up on the vast majority of people’s radar.
The people who are paying attention will never believe this. Anyone who watched even pieces of QE2’s funeral are well aware of how Meghan was treated by Wails on the walkabout, and how H&M were humiliated as much as possible. Perhaps Wails should have asked for an Easter present from someone which would make her happy.
The Sussexes have said they don’t use sources and that all communications will come from them or their press office. That being said Meghan finding the walkabout difficult is believable because we see the pics of her looking stressed and afraid. What’s not believable is they leaked this and that it was Kate’s idea. She had a stank look on her face when they first arrive and specifically walked separately from the other 3.
It was the hardest thing Kate’s ever had to do, but it was also Kate’s idea??? What tf are they doing over there on that island?! It’s like how they want to make Kate the most down-to-earth woman ever, but also the classiest princess, second coming of god. What the actual f
Kate may have given William a false impression of what happened during the H and M’s flower girl fight and staffers fed him negative info regarding Meghan bc they thought that’s what he wanted to hear. Now that Spare and Netflix revealed crygate was a false flag created by Kate, William might feel that he’s been manipulated by Kate and Carol. He can say his racist soon to be ex wife lied about everything and he only learned the truth after the investigation and discovering how manipulative Kate could be.