Jake Gyllenhaal lived with Jamie Lee Curtis during the pandemic

Jake Gyllenhaal is in Guy Ritchie’s new film, The Covenant. It had its premiere last Monday in Los Angeles and Jamie Lee Curtis showed up for Jake. Jamie is friends with Jake’s parents and has known him since he was a little boy, so she’s looked out for him throughout his life and career. Apparently that bond was so strong that when COVID shut the country down, Jake and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu sheltered in place with Jamie and husband Christopher Guest. Of course, it was a COVID Bubble, Hollywood edition, which means Jake and Jeanne lived in the house next door that Jamie owns. But Jake and Jeanne still had full Jamie and Christopher access, so it sounds like a groovy way to ride out the pandemic.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis are opening up about living together during the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Gyllenhaal’s new thriller Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant on Monday, Curtis, 64, revealed that Gyllenhaal — who is her godson — lived next door to her during lockdown with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu. “We’ve just gotten to know each other,” the Oscar winner told PEOPLE of her relationship with Gyllenhaal, 42, who she kissed on the cheek while walking the red carpet. “He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute.” As for how the actor filled his time whilst stuck at home, Curtis revealed that like many others, Gyllenhaal made a hobby out of baking bread. “He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot,” she continued, adding that it was “very good.” “So singing, acting, sourdough,” added Curtis. “And he did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on.” Speaking to PEOPLE, Gyllenhaal revealed that he has continued with his hobby even though the lockdown is now over. “I am still eating sourdough,” he said. “Yes. I haven’t stopped. Even though we’re out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough.”

[From People]

There are two things I took from this. The first is I’m not surprise Jake sheltered with a mother-figure for a year of the pandemic. Jamie and Christopher live in California, and we were one of the first states to shut down initially. Not that Jake would have been trapped here, maybe he was responsible enough not to travel once the state locked down and needed a place to stay. But he also seems like someone who needs a parental figure looking out for him, even if it’s just knowing they are nearby. Which is why he would gravitate to someone like Jamie instead of his own situation. While I’m not a huge Jake fan, I’m not banging on him for this. I think he just needs people around him. It was probably nice for Jeanne to have someone watching over Jake in a locked-down situation as well.

The other thing I took from this is: bread. Look, I never want to go back to lockdown. I think we are only just now starting to see the trauma it put on our kids. But my gawd do I miss everyone’s bread obsession – making it, talking about it, researching it, posting it, eating it. Just reading about Jake and his sourdough sent me to a happy place when I would plan what bread to try next. My family reflected on the fresh bagels we made during quarantine just the other morning. If we have to find a silver lining for those lost years, it will be the bread.

