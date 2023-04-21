Jake Gyllenhaal lived with Jamie Lee Curtis during the pandemic

Jake Gyllenhaal is in Guy Ritchie’s new film, The Covenant. It had its premiere last Monday in Los Angeles and Jamie Lee Curtis showed up for Jake. Jamie is friends with Jake’s parents and has known him since he was a little boy, so she’s looked out for him throughout his life and career. Apparently that bond was so strong that when COVID shut the country down, Jake and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu sheltered in place with Jamie and husband Christopher Guest. Of course, it was a COVID Bubble, Hollywood edition, which means Jake and Jeanne lived in the house next door that Jamie owns. But Jake and Jeanne still had full Jamie and Christopher access, so it sounds like a groovy way to ride out the pandemic.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis are opening up about living together during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Speaking with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Gyllenhaal’s new thriller Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant on Monday, Curtis, 64, revealed that Gyllenhaal — who is her godson — lived next door to her during lockdown with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.
“We’ve just gotten to know each other,” the Oscar winner told PEOPLE of her relationship with Gyllenhaal, 42, who she kissed on the cheek while walking the red carpet. “He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute.”
As for how the actor filled his time whilst stuck at home, Curtis revealed that like many others, Gyllenhaal made a hobby out of baking bread.
“He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot,” she continued, adding that it was “very good.”
“So singing, acting, sourdough,” added Curtis. “And he did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on.”
Speaking to PEOPLE, Gyllenhaal revealed that he has continued with his hobby even though the lockdown is now over.
“I am still eating sourdough,” he said. “Yes. I haven’t stopped. Even though we’re out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough.”
There are two things I took from this. The first is I’m not surprise Jake sheltered with a mother-figure for a year of the pandemic. Jamie and Christopher live in California, and we were one of the first states to shut down initially. Not that Jake would have been trapped here, maybe he was responsible enough not to travel once the state locked down and needed a place to stay. But he also seems like someone who needs a parental figure looking out for him, even if it’s just knowing they are nearby. Which is why he would gravitate to someone like Jamie instead of his own situation. While I’m not a huge Jake fan, I’m not banging on him for this. I think he just needs people around him. It was probably nice for Jeanne to have someone watching over Jake in a locked-down situation as well.
The other thing I took from this is: bread. Look, I never want to go back to lockdown. I think we are only just now starting to see the trauma it put on our kids. But my gawd do I miss everyone’s bread obsession – making it, talking about it, researching it, posting it, eating it. Just reading about Jake and his sourdough sent me to a happy place when I would plan what bread to try next. My family reflected on the fresh bagels we made during quarantine just the other morning. If we have to find a silver lining for those lost years, it will be the bread.
That’s such a lovely post!
I just watched Gyllenhall’s interview on hot ones and boy what a manipulative person he seems to be. Super self-conscious, love-bombing Sean Evans, then looking super serious at him, talking “deep”. Wow what a creep.
I understand taking him in NEXT DOOR. Well maybe he can be himself with Curtis. I hope so for him.
And I agree, he cannot be alone. He seems to have taken a following with him to the set, and they were laughing at his jokes all the time. Usually celebs have one producer/ agent and he had a whole cohort. He would look in their direction like a kid looks at his family and friends when showing off. Off putting.
Oh my gosh! I thought the same thing when I watched it. I was so confused when reading the comments that the majority of people loved him!
It just seemed so performative to me. He 100% had an entourage that he brought to laugh at his jokes.
Totally tracks with that one article that was written about him and T Swift’s song!
The comments are always positive. I suspect Hot Ones heavily moderates them. I stopped reading because it is always about how great the interviewee and interviewer are. Which is mostly true but not always.
Jamie Lee was interviewed live on Australian TV. She was really funny. I do not get why women swoon over Jake Gyllenhaal.
Bagels are super difficult to make. Just reading about it was it enough to discourage me. Every once in a while I will admit to missing the lockdown. These days it would be a treat to stay inside my house, avoid the world and hunker down with my family.
I’ve gone totally off him after that expose by the theater assistant.
Also, did Americans only discover bread in 2020??
We gardened during the pandemic as I’m the worst baker in the world. I’m medical so had at least a small inkling where it was going (no one knew how bad it would be!) so convinced my asthmatic son working the throwaway job before college started that he should move home. He’s not triggered by anything outdoors soooooo…we masked up and did outdoor shopping at gardening centers and spent our time repotting, pruning and picking all the lovely flowers and vegetables! Now we’re back to just planting the boxes nearest the kitchen/dining area that we can see lol
Also, I love JLC and have zero thoughts on Jake. Sort of went off topic with my post. 😆