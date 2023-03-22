Chrissy Teigen on nursing after two breast lifts: ‘I’m surprised I have a drop of milk’

Chrissy Teigen is working with Cord Blood Registry, trying to educate parents about storing their newborn’s stemcells from their cord blood. I find that fascinating. But she ended up talking to People more about breastfeeding after her breast lifts, which I guess is also interesting. Chrissy said she didn’t expect to have any milk left because her nipples have been removed and sewn back on twice after having ‘lift augmentations’. But the body is an amazing thing, and none of her kids have had any problems latching. Although Chrissy was quick to point out that she also supplements her kids feeding and that no mom should stress about how their baby gets fed.

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her breastfeeding journey with daughter Esti. While speaking with PEOPLE about her work with Cord Blood Registry to encourage parents to store newborn stemcells, the mom of three, 37, shared she’s been “so lucky” when it’s come time to breastfeed each of her three kids — Esti Maxine, 9 weeks, Miles Theodore, 4½, and Luna Simone, 7 next month. “I was so lucky because Luna and Miles latched immediately. Esti latched immediately. If anything, it was like me that was like, ‘I need to produce this,’ ” she said of the experiences. “I love pumping and I love trying to make as much milk as possible.” That said, Teigen shares that she “supplemented with all three children” and hopes moms “don’t drive yourself crazy over that.” “I’m surprised I have a drop of milk. I’ve done the lift augmentation twice. The fact that my nipple came off and was sewn back on, and I still have milk is incredible to me,” she says. “I mean, Luna and Miles are thriving, and they’re great, and they were fed, and the most important thing is a fed baby. I used to be so scared, like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re not getting milk.’ I used to try to order donor milk online and freak myself out about everything. Not this time.”

I’ll admit that even as an inhabitant of the plastic surgery capital of the world, I honestly have no idea how most of these procedures are done. And I apologize but I am not looking up the nitty-gritty for this post because nipple removal is about all I can handle right now. I knew that some breast procedures removed and replaced the nipple, I just didn’t know which one. I am confused, though, because aren’t a breast lift and a breast augmentation two separate procedures? Maybe Chrissy had her implants redone when she had her lift? The important part is that neither procedure affects breastfeeding. That part I did know, but I think it’s good to remind folks.

But some things do affect breastfeeding and maks it difficult or simply not possible. Even if you have had no procedures, breastfeeding can prove a challenge. Chrissy is absolutely right that no one should drive themselves crazy trying to breastfeed a baby if they’re not getting enough food that way. Do what you can and supplement if you choose for whatever reason. These are your choices to make not for others to judge.