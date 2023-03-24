Prince Albert & Charlene ‘formally deny’ the French reporting of their separation

Princess Charlene has been back in Monaco for more than a year. She spent most of 2021 in South Africa, dealing with a severe ENT infection. There were significant rumors back then that her illness was a cover for a lowkey separation from her husband Prince Albert. We still don’t know, but I absolutely believe that she was deeply unhappy and considering divorce. Once she returned to Monaco, Albert sent her off to Switzerland to basically go to rehab and recover more thoroughly. That seemed to do the trick – ever since she got back from Switzerland, she’s been playing along with the happy-family photo-ops and she’s seemed much happier in general. Then again, Charlene can still go months without being seen. Well, this week, there was a rumor going around the French tabloids about Charlene and Albert “formally separating.” The palace has denied it on the record.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have formally denied ‘the malicious rumours’ that they are separating after almost 12 years of marriage.
Charlene was absent from Monaco for most of 2021 while having medical treatment in her native South Africa, and was admitted to a Swiss clinic to be treated for exhaustion on her return. She’s now back in full swing with royal duties and public appearances, but French magazine ROYAUTÉ has claimed that the Prince and Princess are in the process of separation.
The Palace’s press office said they ‘formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the magazine.
A spokesperson said: ‘I would like to formally deny the malicious rumors peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded.’
The rumour gained momentum when the article was repeated by gossip sites, which sparked speculation on social media.
The French papers and tabloids have always had some interesting reporting and gossip on the Grimaldis, especially Albert and Charlene. They’re seen as an odd couple, in general, and it’s widely believed that Charlene is unhappy and always trying to escape. Perhaps that was true at various points in their marriage, but I actually believe that she’s okay with her gilded cage at the moment. That being said, I wouldn’t be *shocked* if I woke up to the news of a separation. Still, it’s notable that the palace denied the story on the record.
I saw this story a couple of days ago. This couple gives off a Vibe with a capital V. They may never divorce, but they are totally unable to project “loving relationship” to the masses: they always give off this aura of dysfunctional marriage, which they are constantly denying.
I too had read of their statement, I especially loved the spin of “ malicious rumors peddled” as we all know how they don’t show any evidence of genuine love, as you mentioned @ ML. One of these days though I think Charlene will certainly cut loose of this loser and break free. She will probably wait until the children are older as Albert is using them as collateral with the binds of marriage. Albert is despicable as a man.
Where there is smoke, there is fire. Especially since this story has been quiet for a year so weird that it comes out now if there’s nothing to it.
Poor Charlene, Monaco is such a goldfish bowl and the French tabloids never give her any peace. She’s looked much happier recently so I hope she’s found a way of dealing with her situation and that she can enjoy raising her kids.
My guess, “way of dealing” = a handsome trainer/yoga instructor/bodyguard — someone along those lines.
She’s literally never lived with him after the kids were born. Everyone knows the arrangement was simply for heirs since his other children are considered illegitimate. I feel bad for her. She just wants to live a quiet life with her babies but has to deal with a circus instead.
Wasn’t she visibly upset at her wedding? I don’t follow the Monaco royals, but I seem to remember that the rumors started that early in the relationship. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I remember seeing her cry at their wedding.
And not tears of joy.
I think she found out that one of his children was fathered DURING their relationship. Wasn’t that when she was trying to escape the country and he wouldn’t let her?
A formal denial? Then there’s definitely a there, there. I’m anticipating an announcement or quiet confirmation within the next six months.
My guess is a quiet separation, possibly mirroring Princess Caroline and Prince Ernst of Hanover. He basically just disappeared from the public eye. Granted he has some legal troubles, but they’ve definitely separated.
You got your precious legitimate heirs, Albert, and that’s all you needed her for, so let her go. You’re both visibly miserable, you don’t have to live like this. Work out a co-parenting situation and move on. Caroline will be more than happy to take over the de facto first lady role again (as if she ever really stepped down!).
I have to say that in all the recent pics I’ve seen of her, Charlene looks very very good. I believe that her and Al have come to some sort of agreement where they live totally separate lives, getting together just for public events and photo ops. She’s probably biding her time until her children get older then she’ll be out of there.
Yeah I think as soon as they kids turn 18 she’s out. Given how utterly messy he has always been he needs the marriage intact more than she does.
I hope you are correct, as long as she is fine with the arrangement and not being pressured in any way. With so much wealth, I imagine living separate lives would be possible. I’m sure she’ll be gone as soon as the kids are grown.
I remember seeing photos of them from the Olympic Games (I don’t remember which ones, but they were married for several years at that point) – and it was not some photo op for tabloid or smth, it was buried in the photos of audience from some random Olympic arena…. And they were happy or at least very content with each other, it was clear that they had common topics to discuss and they were enjoying their time.
Do I believe they are in love? Big no. But I think they like each other and can have a good time doing something together from time to time and the arrangement is fine for both of them.
I don’t think it’s a particularly loving marriage but they won’t ever formally separate. They’ll just live different lives and come together when needed.
Who cares if they separate or just live separate lives and do official duties together?
It’s all a show anyhow.
Grace was never happy in Monaco and her marriage to Rainier wasn’t a happy one.
Kick him to the curb, Charlene….
Maybe she’s waiting until the twins are bit older?
She has been looking marvelous lately and I think he’s finally heard her. She is heading for freedom!