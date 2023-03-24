Prince Albert & Charlene ‘formally deny’ the French reporting of their separation

Princess Charlene has been back in Monaco for more than a year. She spent most of 2021 in South Africa, dealing with a severe ENT infection. There were significant rumors back then that her illness was a cover for a lowkey separation from her husband Prince Albert. We still don’t know, but I absolutely believe that she was deeply unhappy and considering divorce. Once she returned to Monaco, Albert sent her off to Switzerland to basically go to rehab and recover more thoroughly. That seemed to do the trick – ever since she got back from Switzerland, she’s been playing along with the happy-family photo-ops and she’s seemed much happier in general. Then again, Charlene can still go months without being seen. Well, this week, there was a rumor going around the French tabloids about Charlene and Albert “formally separating.” The palace has denied it on the record.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have formally denied ‘the malicious rumours’ that they are separating after almost 12 years of marriage. Charlene was absent from Monaco for most of 2021 while having medical treatment in her native South Africa, and was admitted to a Swiss clinic to be treated for exhaustion on her return. She’s now back in full swing with royal duties and public appearances, but French magazine ROYAUTÉ has claimed that the Prince and Princess are in the process of separation. The Palace’s press office said they ‘formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the magazine. A spokesperson said: ‘I would like to formally deny the malicious rumors peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded.’ The rumour gained momentum when the article was repeated by gossip sites, which sparked speculation on social media.

The French papers and tabloids have always had some interesting reporting and gossip on the Grimaldis, especially Albert and Charlene. They’re seen as an odd couple, in general, and it’s widely believed that Charlene is unhappy and always trying to escape. Perhaps that was true at various points in their marriage, but I actually believe that she’s okay with her gilded cage at the moment. That being said, I wouldn’t be *shocked* if I woke up to the news of a separation. Still, it’s notable that the palace denied the story on the record.