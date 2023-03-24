Melania Trump ‘lives separately’ from Donald Trump & dgaf if he’s arrested

Throughout the week, we’ve heard various breaking-news stories about how Donald Trump could be indicted and arrested at any moment, stemming from his “hush money payment” to Stormy Daniels. There’s been so much talk about what Donald Trump will do or say or the optics of Trump-in-handcuffs, being marched in front of the national media. But no one has said, “I wonder if Melania Trump will stand by her man if he goes into the pokey.” That’s because we all know that Melania has been done with her husband for years now. Hilariously, People Magazine has sources within Melania’s camp and she could NOT sound more over her husband. I kind of can’t believe these “sources” are being so honest about the state of the Trump marriage. Some highlights:
Melania Trump doesn’t want to talk about any of this. According to sources, Melania, 52, is continuing on with her life at the couple’s Palm Beach home, despite the legal issues looming over her husband, 76. “Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband,” a social source tells PEOPLE.
Melania doesn’t want to hear about any of this. “She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends.” The source adds that Melania has been upset by the Daniels accusations since at least 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about their alleged affair.
Melania wants to ignore the whole drama of Donald’s potential arrest. Melania, meanwhile, “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight,” the source tells PEOPLE.
Separate lives: While the source tells PEOPLE that Melania and Donald live in separate quarters of their Mar-a-Lago estate, the two are still often spotted eating dinner together or attending events at the private club. “She does very well with all of her socializing duties,” the source continues. “They still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don’t spend that much time together.”
Melania’s parents & her son: The source adds that Melania continues to keep busy with her family — including her mom and dad, who also live at Mar-a-Lago, and Barron, who turned 17 on Monday, amid the chaos of a potential indictment. “Barron is a sweet boy who has a loving family around him,” the source says. “He is older now and handsome. His mom is protective of him but he is free around Mar-a-Lago. They are low-key with their socializing.” The source adds that the family likely enjoyed a celebratory birthday dinner for Barron, despite the occasion arriving as Donald braced for the grand jury’s indictment decision: “They would not skip his birthday over legal issues.”
Melania will be just fine. “Melania loves the beautiful weather and resort town atmosphere of Palm Beach,” the source says. “She is happy when she is in Palm Beach. She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of.”
Melania is gonna do Melania, we know that. Melania didn’t sign up to be First Lady, nor did she sign up to stand by her imprisoned man. I absolutely believe that Melania doesn’t give a sh-t if Donald is arrested or if he goes to jail. She knows that she’s just going to stay in Palm Beach, keep her hair appointments and spa appointments and spend time with Barron. We also knew that they lived separate lives before the White House, during his time in the White House and after, but to hear it again… well, it’s interesting. Is she going to file for divorce or is she just waiting to see if she gets to be his widow?
Melania will never divorce Trump.
she seems every bit as bad as he is – she just lets him air the crap that she’s probably thinking too. could care less about what she does, would not surprise me if she belonged in jail too. can’t believe so little is ever made about the info she provided on her citizenship application.
She made it this far, she might as well just wait it out until he’s dead.
She’ll be happy as long as the money lasts. But I think that’s going to be a problem sooner, not later. Trump had a plan for those classified documents he was holding, and it probably involved growing his bank account. That plan is now DOA.
I think that throwaway comment “she’s well taken care of” was about money. I think she negotiated an upfront lump sum in return for not divorcing Trump as he ran for President and then to be First Lady. She already has what she needs to take of her family (son, mother, father). Remember Trump has grifted hundreds of millions since 2015. I think some of that went into paying off Melania.
They almost never see each other, so why should she divorce? He doesn’t affect her life in any way and when he dies, she may get more. If she divorces, she’s got to find another gross old MAGAt and let him crawl all over her. She’s past her sell by date (for a trophy wife). Why rock the boat?
She’s missed her chance to snag Rupert Murdoch.
Melania takes compartmentalization to a new level.
Seriously she should teach classes.
Why would she file for divorce? If he goes to jail, she won’t have to even bother having social occasions with him. Her life will just go on like before. Of course, if he goes bankrupt funding lawyers it might be a different story.
Of course she’s hanging on to be his widow—a divorce settlement would be so much less and she will want to protect her son’s interests against the rest of that ménage.
Never forget that Melania is also a gigantic piece of garbage. She pushed the birther conspiracy against Obama. No sympathy for that woman.
As his wife she’s protected from testifying against him. Spousal immunity. It’s just easier for her this way.
Actual lawyers with real degrees can chime in here, but I thought that while a spouse cannot be forced to testify against their partner, they can if they choose to.
perhaps the woman in the purple dress will stand by him because that sure as shit isn’t his wife
“She does very well with all of her socializing duties” – This is the bar that is set for her by her. I agree she will never divorce Trump. She wanted the life style she has and could care less about The Donald and his family and playing the stepmom role. Her focus is on her son and a cushy life. Many marriages are like this when power and money are involved.
To me, her heart must be as cold as the look in her eyes. I think we underestimate her ruthlessness. She is far more cunning than the Donald.
She famously renegotiated her prenup as a condition to moving to DC in 2016. I wonder if she has to stay married a certain amount of time, like until 2024 since DT thought he would win another term. I do think she got the money up front, agree that she is cold and ruthless and she would have made sure to get her $$ – she’ll do anything, including play acting at being happily married to a man who paid off at least two women to cover up affairs. She really is dead inside.
She’s at least as ruthless as Donald. She was born in a communist republic & basically escaped via sex work. She even managed to get US citizenship for herself & her parents. You don’t get to Melania’s situation by being kind.
She’s not leaving – not now that she’s just one McRib away from collecting a life insurance policy. She’s very similar to him in that she’s callous and racist – her birther conspiracies, laziness, her lame ass boys in the locker room excuses, and her I don’t really care do you jacket. She’s tacky, materialistic trash.
I did however feel sorry for her when Donald turned to her during the inauguration and said something vicious to her – her face fell (she was previously smiling) and in that moment I did feel sad for her.
It didn’t last. She went right back to being who she is and the truth is she’s an asshole too. Kudos to the Obamas who showed so much class that day (and every day) escorting her while her husband left her in the dust to fend for herself.
I’ll never forget the I really don’t care, do you? jacket to visit kids in cages. I’ve always wondered, is she not that bright, or does she really not care about anything other than her child, her parents, and being comfortable. Doing her job as first lady, kids in cages, anyone’s opinion of her? Fuck all of that.
Yeah, exactly this DLC. Melania is a cold hearted piece of trash who has no issue being married to the orange monster. She probably cares about her son and her parents. And money. The bar is low. She does not care about most other people and definitely not the poor and the vulnerable. Those soulless horror Christmas trees of doom fit her personality to a T.
@dlc Glad you brought that up. She really doesn’t care. Maybe that’s why she loves Palm Beach so much. Plenty of sand for her to stick her head in.
Spousal immunity. He still has money. She is not divorcing him.
What empty lives these people live.
At least she seems to love her son, she will protect his interests in that shark tank of Trump kids.
If Trump gets jail time, does his Secret Service detail have to go with him?
Money. Nothing else.
How much money does it take to sell your life to The Donald?
She is all in, she knows the deal she made and she is waiting for him to drop dead.
She is no victim here, she is as awful as he is, possibly -5% less awful, only bc he is 100% awful in every damn way.
Is she still involved with the guy from Tiffany’s?
Another reason she has can just continue along as she has been . . .
The title of this article gives me life. Thank you.
I’ve always thought it pretty likely that she was a Natasha. I don’t think she got with him in anticipation of the presidency, but leverage on a wealthy mobbed-up NY real-estate mogul would be very worthwhile to the kind of people who run Natasha schemes. Those people also tend to have links to Putin associates. So she’s not exactly his handler and she wasn’t specifically installed with him, but it’s not entirely unlike that either.
Melania will do what’s best for her and her son. If her prenup is less than generous, she’ll remain married to him and wait to be a widow. If she can get plenty from the prenup at some point (i.e. a certain number of years triggers a huge payment), then she’ll leave him because who knows what his will looks like. But honestly, she enjoys the money, access, and privilege she gets from the marriage so I think she’s fine with just living separately.
Time to dust off that ‘I really don’t care, do U?’, jacket, Mel! ‘Cause it’s very obvious she could give two shits about any of this, or orange traitor husband.
This broad ain’t got no associates, let alone close friends.
There is no way once Tangerine Terror kicks the bucket will she be accepted back into the society she thinks she belongs in.
She should have a talk with his step daughter to see how that is working out.
Pete Davidson- take one for the team, do your civic duty, go get her, text him & tell us all about it
She knew the type of guy he was but marrying him bought her a secure life.
When you marry for money, you earn every penny.