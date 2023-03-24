Melania Trump ‘lives separately’ from Donald Trump & dgaf if he’s arrested

Throughout the week, we’ve heard various breaking-news stories about how Donald Trump could be indicted and arrested at any moment, stemming from his “hush money payment” to Stormy Daniels. There’s been so much talk about what Donald Trump will do or say or the optics of Trump-in-handcuffs, being marched in front of the national media. But no one has said, “I wonder if Melania Trump will stand by her man if he goes into the pokey.” That’s because we all know that Melania has been done with her husband for years now. Hilariously, People Magazine has sources within Melania’s camp and she could NOT sound more over her husband. I kind of can’t believe these “sources” are being so honest about the state of the Trump marriage. Some highlights:

Melania Trump doesn’t want to talk about any of this. According to sources, Melania, 52, is continuing on with her life at the couple’s Palm Beach home, despite the legal issues looming over her husband, 76. “Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband,” a social source tells PEOPLE.

Melania doesn’t want to hear about any of this. “She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends.” The source adds that Melania has been upset by the Daniels accusations since at least 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Melania wants to ignore the whole drama of Donald’s potential arrest. Melania, meanwhile, “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Separate lives: While the source tells PEOPLE that Melania and Donald live in separate quarters of their Mar-a-Lago estate, the two are still often spotted eating dinner together or attending events at the private club. “She does very well with all of her socializing duties,” the source continues. “They still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don’t spend that much time together.”

Melania’s parents & her son: The source adds that Melania continues to keep busy with her family — including her mom and dad, who also live at Mar-a-Lago, and Barron, who turned 17 on Monday, amid the chaos of a potential indictment. “Barron is a sweet boy who has a loving family around him,” the source says. “He is older now and handsome. His mom is protective of him but he is free around Mar-a-Lago. They are low-key with their socializing.” The source adds that the family likely enjoyed a celebratory birthday dinner for Barron, despite the occasion arriving as Donald braced for the grand jury’s indictment decision: “They would not skip his birthday over legal issues.”

Melania will be just fine. “Melania loves the beautiful weather and resort town atmosphere of Palm Beach,” the source says. “She is happy when she is in Palm Beach. She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of.”