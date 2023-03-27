Prince Andrew is ‘in talks’ to write ‘an explosive tell-all autobiography’

Prince Andrew keeps leaking all of this crazy sh-t to the British media and they dutifully write it up every time. It’s such a bizarre arrangement. Andrew has enough money to have lawyers on retainer and a PR firm working full time – and all they do is complain about how Andrew needs to make money, so he has no choice but to “sell out” his family, hint hint to King Charles. Like, is that it? Either Andrew is broke or he isn’t. Either he has the money to pay his PR team and lawyers or he doesn’t. Either way, he’s publicly challenging his brother to pay him off or else. Or else… he’ll write a memoir and start giving tell-all interviews. This nonce really doesn’t take a hint.
Prince Andrew is believed to be in talks with American authors to write an explosive tell-all autobiography. The memoir is described by sources close to the Duke of York as Spare 2.0 after Prince Harry’s controversial book, Spare. The disgraced Duke is said to believe that an autobiography might allow him to set the record straight in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. His last major bid to do so – the notorious BBC Newsnight interview in 2019 – backfired spectacularly, but the Duke would have more control with a book.
A source said: ‘Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from. Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out. But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the Royals and their relationships.’
It has been suggested that Andrew is in discussions with US author and interviewer Daphne Barak, who has written biographies of Amy Winehouse and former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto. However it is understood she is currently engaged on a separate book project unrelated to the Royals. Two leading publishers are said to be interested in an autobiography of the Duke, who settled with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre in an out-of-court agreement last year.
A lucrative book deal would be useful for Andrew, who has told friends he has received no inheritance from the Queen when she died. Financial pressure on him could be increased by King Charles’s plans to slash Royal funding, which could see him ‘evicted’ from his Windsor home Royal Lodge unless he can pay for expensive maintenance.
A source said: ‘Andrew needs to find ways of making money and supporting himself. It would be a huge wrench to leave Royal Lodge. But mainly he wants to set the record straight. If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will.’
There are all kinds of publishers releasing all kinds of unhinged books, so I have no doubt that some Mudoch-owned imprint would give Andrew a book deal. I mean, Josh Hawley has a book deal. Ron DeSantis has a book deal. Katie Price is an author. Just because it *could* happen doesn’t mean it will, though. Besides, people who have lots of publishing offers tend to not leak this kind of sh-t to the Daily Mail. This is all just trying to make Andrew sound like he’s “the same” as Prince Harry. Harry managed to get an eight-figure book deal without anyone knowing for weeks/months. Spare is also one of the biggest publishing triumphs in a decade. Andrew’s memoir, if it ever came about, will not be received the same way.
Andrew there is no narrative to set straight. You are a pedo. Now if you want to spill some tea about Chuckles go ahead you don’t need a book to do that.
The type of pedo that feels up his daughter on camera while looking at flowers left for his dead mother.
It’s astonishing that this moment has been almost completely erased. I’m still in shock.
@HamsterJam – wait what? I don’t remember that at all and admittedly I don’t read so many Andrew articles (what’s the point? Pedo.) but that seems like something that would have seeped into my mind.
Thank you for reminding people of this. I got tired of bringing it up on every Andrew post because people seem to have just buried it. And people still talk about how he loves his daughters and is a protective father! No.
@Betsy — Of course you don’t remember it, it was absolutely buried. I believe it is why Chuck claimed copyright over the funeral. Here’s a link while it lasts. I warn you, it is absolutely disgusting, and I regret having seen it: https://www.reddit.com/r/ThatsInsane/comments/xcwasm/prince_andrew_comforting_his_daughter_at_his/
@Emily_C Gooooood loooooorddddddd.
Eyeroll.
This is probably all just Camilla feeding more crap to the press to distract the masses from focusing upon herself and her royal adjacent grandchildren.
So why don’t they go all unhinged and talk about “treason” when Andrew threatens to write a book?
Someone have mercy, it would be better if Randy Andy got a financial planner.
If Paedrew’s main interest is earning money off a book, it’s in his best interest not to leak to the DM. He needs people to want to spend money on him, not read the most titillating excerps in the news and skip it. If Paedrew is out for revenge, then leaking is possibly part of the plan. He’s not exactly a brainiac though.
Lol, he had plenty of control in the BBC interview – he just chose to say a raft of stupid, tone-deaf things. But maybe he means editing, as in, “um, Andrew, this looks really bad here, maybe we should change it…”
I wonder about the inheritance from the Queen. A friend of mine’s brother was a total sponger – he was always borrowing large sums from his mother and she kept bailing him out of this or that problem. When she died, he was shocked to find that she had subtracted all those sums from his inheritance.
He can write!?? Who’d a thunk it?
This is actually a principle of English probate law. Parents often do it to stop disputes breaking out and so the other children don’t feel unfairly disadvantaged.
Andrew´s ghost writer will have a hard time trying to turn Andrew´s life as he sees it into a readable narrative:
” I was mummy´s favorite. My brother is jealous of me. I was shot in a ridiculous war. I married a shopaholic and ha two daughetrs with her. She suckes some toes that were not mine and we divorced. Then I started hanging out with this pedophile rich guy who handed me some of his girls and made a ton of shady deals using my title. I might lose my house because mummy is not here to defend me. Please, buy my book so I could sue my victim and keep annoying my brother, The end,”
Uh-oh! He’s not Mommy’s favorite anymore because she’s six feet under.
King Charles will be pissed. He’s cut off his son (every way but financially) for writing a memoir; Andy’s could be so much worse, plus self-incriminating!
Prince Harry was cut off financially that much has been established between the book and docuseries along with the royal budget reports.
As for a book by the nonce I can’t see any publisher banking big bucks on its success.
Harry was cut off financially long before his book deal
I’m totally here for this. I have zero interest in Andrew, but if he’s spilling royal tea, I def want to know.
Andrew aside, I just don’t understand Charles. For over a thousand years, the structure has been the monarch taking care of his family. Now Charles is cutting everyone off without notice, or a way to survive. What did he think was going to happen? Is he really that stupid? Or so subservient to Camilla that she ordered him to do it and he just obeyed?
Me too Sue!! I probably won’t read Andrew’s book but I’m hoping that he burns it all down. And yeah, really not smart of Charles to put his siblings in the position of having to earn money to fund their lives, how exactly are they supposed to do that when the only “work experience” they have is keeping secrets and stabbing each other in the back?
It’s Charles’s revenge.
Chucky Boy is deeply, profoundly, undeniably DAMAGED. It would take a team of psychiatrists to unearth all the trauma of his childhood and adolescence with a neglectful, distant mother, a borderline abusive (when not distant) father, and an army of non-family sycophants that comforted him by kissing his ass and telling him he was better than everyone. All the years of waiting for his mother to shuffle off her mortal coil so he could be king, always coming second, never first, outshone and out-loved, first by his wife, and now by his second son. Even Andrew enjoyed a brief period of public celebration when he was regarded as the handsome, fun prince, and the plodding older prince and heir was ignored. And now he’s finally king, and all the resentments and perceived slights and bitterness are bubbling up and overwhelming him to the point where he can’t see his own failures and missteps. It doesn’t help that Queen Side Piece is egging him on (I’m convinced) to her advantage and his detriment.
I could feel sorry for him, if he weren’t such an a**hole to his son and biracial daughter-in-law and their children. We all have an opportunity to stop and ponder, reassess, reflect on our own behavior, and make changes. Chucky Boy seems incapable of doing so.
Do iiiiit. Do it, Andrew. Put in writing all the horrible shit you did.
Just like OJ’s book?
I hope Paedrew comes for Cam, Bride of Chucky.
The only interesting bit here is that he claims he didn’t inherit a penny. Which means none of them did and Charles got it all. I mean, if Mummy’s favorite didn’t.
Charles needs to be worried. We know Andrew is the most desperate and radioactive, but don’t rule out the others. Once Charles starts cutting everyone off and kicking them out of their free homes, they’ll start singing like canaries.
She probably put it in a trust to be accessed after her death, so technically “not” inherited
Quicker cash would be getting paid to do a series of interviews. I don’t care if it’s not about Epstein, tell us the Charles and Camilla tea and all the business of everyone else. ALLLL of it.
Andrew doesn’t have the intelligence to either 1) do this correctly, or 2) listen to the people who will try their damndest to get him to do this correctly. Part of me wants to read it because it’ll backfire so spectacularly, but the other part really wishes he would just sit down and shut up. Which won’t happen, because he is spoiled little shit that no longer has Mummy’s protection and money (and only shut up so long because she was the only one who had any control over his stupid ass).
And if we want to be really technical, Anne was the original “spare”. Could you imagine if Chuckles had no kids and Dim Bulb here was the direct heir?! Holy Hades, what a mess.
Given that as soon as the Queen was in the ground, Mike Tindall sprinted off to Oz for a trashy reality show, the writing has been on the wall for a while.
This group of skeevy losers are gonna trade on their connections and share all the secrets for a check. There is no honor among thieves, Chuck. Just ask your wife.
The books and leaks and reality shows are on their way.
Ugh the fact that Daphne Barak is involved is all you need to know about the supposed book
Remember when Tina Brown was saying that Harry’s book would never come out because Charles will paying him off? Well, this is Andrew trying to get more money from Charles and I think he will succeed.
He’s seethed for years that he was not the First crotch-fruit. He’s an over ripened second banana and he will never be anything more. He (eternally) whines about money never taking the hint that it makes him even more undignified (yes, its possible,). His ex-wife seems to bring in good money yet she too is constantly broke (or claims to be). His kids married well and married rich. Perhaps he could tap into them.
Who would buy the book of a lying half-wit? He was supposed to cooperate with U.S. authorities on Epstein, and he said he would twice. How about doing that first? Ugh.
“In talks” doing all the work here. And “fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein”? What could possibly go wrong? That’s what he was supposedly doing in the BBC interview. This will never happen.
I have a question. Wasn’t Phillip supposed to be the one running and dealing with the kids? I know he was dead before the payoff was made but wasn’t he around when this first came up? When the FBI wanted to speak with Andy? When Andy was denying everything but his own royal arrogance? Did Phil say nothing? I have never seen nor heard his views on any of this! Can anyone direct me where to look?
What do you think the title should be?
“99% Perspiration: The Prince Andrew Story”
Good one, Cc! I’d love to hear others’ bids for titles. I’ll throw my hat in the ring too.
Teddys and Toes: My Life as the Laughing Stock of the Entire World
Pedrew’s best by date is long expired. The only interesting thing he has to offer is dirt on KC3 and Camzilla. And if he lets everything he knows about them out, it could bring on the countdown to a real republic.
I would’t read his book, but the FBI might be interested.
He’s bluffing. He’s acting like a child.
Oh please andrew write a book. Let’s start where you became friends with a paedophile and his enabler, or would you like to start at the Swiss chalet where you scammed the lady who owned it out of a lot of money and mummy bailed you out then to the tune of 2 million, orrrr start where you liked to sleep with underage girls, or when you scammed a few million from the Saudi prince or when a “deal” was made to sell your Sunningdale mansion to a Japanese gentleman, funny though because he never lived in it and it fell into ruin and was demolished, or how you stamped your feet because you couldn’t wear your uniform anymore, or how you love your teddy bears so much they have to be in a special little order on your bed. Or how YOU should be king because mummy loved you most, or your brother is to tight to share his inheritance with you or the fact that you are to afraid of the FBI to set foot in America or how you hid away on mummy’s estate in Scotland so you couldn’t be served with papers, or how jealous you are of your nephew Harry. There, problem solved, because it’s all out there now, so no book deal for you, oops
Oh, please. This is just more pressure for a payoff from Chuck.
Instead of an autobiography, how about a family biography consisting only of juicy gossip about Charles, Camilla, William and Kate? He’s GOT to know everything, including where the bodies are buried (maybe literally)? I have to say, THAT book I would buy. The title (maybe The True Story of My Nearest and Dearest) would have Charles whipping out his checkbook in a nanosecond.
He groped his daughter’s rear at his mother’s funeral. A full Robin Thicke grope. Just want to remind people of that, again.
Emily C, Yes, I saw that and it was totally disgusting. The poor daughter didn’t react at all, as if it were a long-established pattern (throughout childhood?) And he did it in front of the entire world as if it were nothing or normal. Sick, sick man. No, evil man. He’s an evil man.