Becky G’s fiance apologizes profusely for ‘a 10-minute lapse in judgment’



Becky G is a 20-something singer and actress. I didn’t know much about her until today, but a couple of her songs are good. Becky has been dating a soccer player named Sebastian Lletget since 2016 and they announced their engagement in December. But, an anonymous person on Instagram posted a message directed at Becky, saying that Sebastian cheated in February and sharing DMs and voice messages that were allegedly from him. And now Sebastian issued an oddly specific apology, so maybe not so alleged after all.

Becky G hit the red carpet solo at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Monday after her fiancé Sebastian Lletget apologized for “disrespecting” her.

The singer arrived at the awards in a sexy, figure-hugging black dress with cheetah print mesh overlay.

She later accepted the best Latin pop/Reggaeton song of the year award from presenter Nicole Scherzinger for her hit “Mamiii.”

Becky G posted about her win on Instagram, captioning photos from the night, “No words but thank you.”

Her iHeartRadio win came the same day Lletget, a midfielder for the professional soccer club FC Dallas, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram in response to accusations of cheating on Becky G. Social media posts circulated online last week alleging the soccer player’s infidelity.

“When I reflect on the past seven years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal and professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love and support of Becky by my side,” Lletget wrote. “Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot.”

Lletget said that while the alleged extortion plot has become “a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth,” the incident has been a “wake-up call” for the 30-year-old.

“I can’t keep running from my demons,” Lletget wrote, adding that he’s been struggling with “personal trauma and acute anxiety.” “I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Becky G’s representatives for comment.

Lletget also revealed in the post that he’s committed himself to “a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing.” He dedicated the final part of his statement as an apology to Becky G.

“To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love,” Lletget wrote. “Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”