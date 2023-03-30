Queen Camilla wore Bruce Oldfield & the Greville tiara at the German state dinner

Here are some photos from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first day in Germany, although I feel like I should point out that their day got a pretty leisurely start. They didn’t even arrive in Berlin until mid-afternoon! I looked it up – London to Berlin is less than a two-hour flight. C&C probably didn’t even leave England until noon. Their day started with an official greeting at the airport, then a ceremonial welcome at Brandenburg Gate, where Charles and President Steinmeier did a walkabout for the people gathered there. I went looking for wide shots of the crowd at Brandenburg Gate to see how many Germans really wanted to see C&C. From what I could tell, there were literally… dozens. Maybe it topped out at about 100? Also, during the walkabout, a man offered Charles a Burger King crown. Charles declined. Now that he’s king, he cannot sit on any foreign throne, nor wear any foreign crown, not even Burger King.
Then in the evening, Camilla got all dolled up in her most glittering horse tarp and they did the big state dinner at Bellevue Palace. I’ve said before that I actually think Camilla has okay style for her age, and I stick by that. She wore a Bruce Oldfield gown in black and silver. She paired the gown with the Queen Mum’s Greville Tiara, aka the Boucheron Honeycomb diamond tiara and QEII’s City of London Fringe necklace. Camilla got a shiny new medal in Berlin – the Federal Order of Merit, which was presented to her earlier on Wednesday, and which she wore at the dinner.
Anyway… Pres. Steinmeier’s wife, Frau Büdenbender, does not look particularly pleased in any of these photos. Big same, babe. I liked her vivid purple gown though, she looked great.
Oh, here’s the king’s speech at the state dinner.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Everytime I see a picture of Camilla she looks like the cat that got the cream. She’s won and she’s going let everyone know it.
yes she looks very smug and doesn’t even bother to hide it.
That was the first thing I noticed, too! The way she looks at the camera? “Look at me, I won and I have the tiara to prove it!”
Somehow I highly doubt she could really be happy with her own self… she has a terrible and hateful past and people haven’t forgotten it! No matter what, it must be terrible to live in the shadows of another human being who has been gone for years yet is still so present in a way….
@VS: You give her a lot of grace. I think she’s quite happy with what she’s achieved and has no qualms about what she did to get there.
Camilla treated Diana with contempt and may still badmouth her. Camilla did not care so long as she got what she wanted.
Dianna should be there instead of the horse Camilla.
I wonder if a huge part of Charles’ obsession with her was because his hated parents didn’t like her.
I think she’s very much a “by any means necessary” person and is quite smug and satisfied from her cat birds seat.
I agree. She will always live in the shadow of Diana even after all these years after her death. I don’t like the fuchsia dress. She should have stuck with an elegant black.
I expect she’s quite happy where she is now. She got everything.
The only thing that could disturb her is anything that even remotely casts a shadow on her position or threatens her ambitions in terms of money, jewels and property.
Smug, thy name is Camilla
She’s been neighing all over the place since QEII died. Every pic I’ve seen of her is nothing but ugly smug.. She’s got her oats all right. Cam, I don’t care how awful my comments are, you earned it.
Anyway the shape of the dress is awful. I don’t mind the pattern but the shape is dreadful. And the necklace looks ridiculous with the dress AND tiara. Talk about going OTT. And we know Diana loved Oldfield. Cams garbage..
I was actually shocked by the pattern. It’s very what I saw in the Midwest on homecoming dresses 1996. The shape is a whole other thing.
But the German chick looks fierce! The contrast is -the- -best-!
Charles looks like he doesn’t know where he is .
He is aging badly.
He has that count Dracula attire.
I think so, too. Camilla looks pretty decent in these photos for what she is, but Charles looks like he’ll be checking out fairly soon. He just doesn’t look good. He never has, but he looks like he’s 30 years older than the German President. And he appears to be wearing lipstick in some of the photos.
OMG @Tessa he does.lol Count Chuckula! Have a hard time calling him king-he’s not kingly. But, Count Chuckula works for me. I imagine he can count to two. Him & Camilla. That’s it.
Won what. People remember what happened with Diana and see how she behaved to Meghan. Those jewels are only borrowed and not hers.
I admit I’ve been checking on this post to see when Tessa would show up 🤣🤣🤣
@Tessa: She’s Queen. Despite the propaganda stating the contrary she’s always wanted the title.
Becks to be fair I am not the only one who criticizes her. I am proud to admit I cannot stand her. Even if some don’t remember or not sympathetic to Diana just seeing how she treated Meghan and.making fun of holding her baby bump and associating with Clarkson. Would or should be enough to cause dislike of het. Harry talked about the real Camilla. I know Camilla has fans but I still don’t like her.
Amy I am well aware that her not wanting anything appears to be belied by her life history.
Eh, I’d say she has the title and the jewels so she got what she wanted. Now, does she want to be beloved? She won’t ever get that.
Agreed Tessa! She won the temporary use of some stolen jewels and to be the babysitter of the world’s oldest man-child. All that evil she organized for those prizes. And she looks like she is wearing a prom dress as others have said! Yikes and yikes again.
Less is more . Camilla looks like a badly decorated Christmas tree . All those glittery wiggly designs take away from the tiara and neckpiece , she looks pathetic . The Presidents wife has carefully left space between herself and Her Royal Bagginess. We are only talking about her clothing because Diana isn’t around to show her up..she had more style in her fingertip than this woman would ever have. And that medal looks like a price tag she forgot to take off .
Funny – I look at all the pictures since the Queen died and to me she now looks like her face is melting. She lost a load of weight post Indian ‘health trip’ and her skin appears to be sliding off her face and her mouth grimacing. It’s quite a shockingly quick decline.
@Hench- maybe Camilla is on Ozempic! Hence the weight loss, although she already had “Ozempic-face”!
She looks smug and terrible at the same time. Tiara with an Ursula the sea witch gown. Not a great look.
This! It’s giving Ursula vibes.
I think thats the way her face looks, no? She just looks like that, resting smug face.
I agree, Amy. She played the long game, waiting for years until the queen said it was OK to come out in the open. I’ve seen countless photos of her, and for a long time she hardly ever smiled with her lips apart. That’s probably because her teeth used to look like decrepit tombstones. I think she’s had several makeovers. Yep she is loving it all, and those who don’t like it can just naff off. You can cover a turd with glitter, but underneath it is still a turd. She’s always been a bitch and now she’s queen bitch. I hope she gets kicked by a horse.
LOL Isn’t she good with horses? I mean she goes hunting with the guys.
LOL Isn’t she good with horses? I mean she goes hunting with the guys.
Yes, she does! She also has more fans now, because, I read, she does good work quietly.
The dress is fine. I don’t like this tiara. Too big.
Yes, she has the ‘I won.’ look. and I read that she has
more fans too now because she does good work quietly.
The dress is fine. I don’t like this tiara. Too big.
GAH @Lace. She actually doesn’t have more fans now. What she has are the paid for trolls and minions to show support for her with that directive. Cam’s scandal with Lady Hussey & Ngozi Fulani, lunch with Clarkson and P*ss Morgan and Clarkson’s subsequent violent, misogynic, racist screed opened up a lot of eyes to who Camilla is.
There is an awful lot of lipstick on that 🐖
You know Frau Büdenbender was having none of this drunken diamond covered horse’s nonsense.
I feel for Frau B, she and her husbands are props for a phot op. I don’t think this charade makes a difference in any of the two countries.
I must add, I like Camilla’s style more in both events. Frau Büdenbender’s attire looks like wrinkled Barbie clothes both times.
Camilla s gown looks on the cheap side and too busy. But it probably cost a lot of money.
It also doesn’t cover enough of her chest and neck. No one wants to see that.
she stood as far from her as possible in each picture. imagine having to stand up there with someone’s worn out, hateful, bigoted side piece and pretend it’s all ok.
@ Josephine
ALL of what you said plus Camilla was likely wearing her custom fragrance, Eau de Camilla.
She’s not a side piece anymore. Not since they married. After the coronation she’ll be Queen Camilla.
Elke Büdenbender is a serious and accomplished woman. She’s a judge and supports/heads various charities. When her husband became Bundespräsident, she said fine, I’m going to pause my career but if you are re-elected, I’m going back to work. You get 5 years. She stuck to it and has been working as a judge (part-time) again since last year. She also received a kidney from her husband years ago. I’m not the biggest fan of her husband’s political legacy but they are serious people. I’m sure Chuck can hold his own but wtf is Camz talking about with these people? It’s all so silly.
The only couple in these pictures that should interest us are Mr. Steinmeier and Mrs. Bündenberger! Both look great in the pictures in contrast to the outdated two old, miserable folks from England!
@Emmi – your comment just confirmed my suspicion that I’d much prefer to spend time with Judge Büdenbender than with Cammy!
Emmi – Thanks for Elke Büdenbender info. She sounds interesting. I love the sheer blue collar and cuffs on her dress shading into the opaque multihue blue-fuchsia. Too bad the dress has tendency to bunch or wrinkle at skirt.
Camilla’s dress is actually very nice. (The fabric would make beautiful draperies.) Camilla herself does not exude warmth and is awkward in social situations with normal people, so people don’t want to stand too close to her … obviously. Diana’s whole countenance would have sparkled like the finest diamond on a state visit such as this one. Her smile would have been warm and she would have put everyone at ease with her kindness. Diana knew how to talk with people and draw them out. Charles is far better at this than Camilla. Next to her, he is the one who shines … and that’s what he wanted.
Camilla reminds me of Kate in early days just after getting married and starting to do her promotional go rounds – it’s the little triumphant smile as if they won the biggest prize.
Yeah both have taken to showing their smug at the new positions as has both their families – make no mistake the Middletons and Parker-Bowles are just as bad as each other.
Camilla sends out her son to speak up for her. Carole sends uncle Gary to speak up for kate.
Do you call these two families bad because their daughters married well?
Kate did not interfere in a marriage to get where she is today. Camilla interfered in Diana’s marriage from the word go. I don’t like Kate but she has that advantage over camilla.
Not a marriage but wasn’t he with someone else when she started sleeping with him?
He was with someone else and so was she but Kate pursued will for years but not any marriages. Kate was horrid to Meghan and I don’t like her.
horse tarp! lol I dunno, horses in coats are more elegant 😉
Kaiser you slay! All dolled up in her most glittering horse tarp!
Queen SidePiece’s is giving… a mound of slithering worms. Very befitting as she writhed her way to the top job.
Good god WTF is she wearing, is that a drop waist or a DROPPED WAIST 😵, Ugly is as ugly does and no amount of face lift “yeah Indian health spa REALLY?”, is going to stop that coming through. When you have made a beautiful young woman’s life hell, when you have done all you can to destroy the relationship between father and son, when you have driven the son and daughter in law away, you might get your victory lap, but KARMA is stalking you big time and it’s starting to show!
Dreadful character aside for a moment, I am always here for the big bling and Camilla wears it very well. Charles stands like a toddler with his arms hanging down and his tummy poked out.
he looks super dumpy in that overcoat. someone needs to replace that with a proper-fitting and flattering coat. it’s awful.
Oh what the hell is wrong with those short arse pants charlie has on?. Cammie is ott with the jewelry, and that hideous dress it to busy, it does nothing for her, she is trying way to hard. All of that wealth being worn by such a ugly soul.
@Margaret – ok, now I can’t unsee that. he’s definitely one of those guys who hitches his pants way too high. looking at the difference btw the two men’s pant legs and where they hit the shoe is so telling. one knows how to do it and one is a dumpy idiot.
Charles definitely needs a new Taylor. Especially considering how much money is spent on his suits.
when the big bling is all together like that it reads Claire’s to me. she’s in such a rush to wear it that she’s wearing as much as possible at one time and it has the opposite effect of elegant and regal. but what can you expect from a tacky old broad like her.
Just like Kate
Oh, I like to see it all. Wear it all! Like Queen Mary: tiara, earrings, necklaces (plural), bracelets (ditto), rings (ditto again), stomacher, badges, ribbons, brooch, the works. The bigger the better!
@BeanieBean that’s what I’m talking about! Layer it on like Queen Mary! Bring back the “more is more” aesthetic!
Less is more. Camilla s smirking in the bling does not mean she wears it well imo.
Totally. You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
She’s dripping in diamonds
Big bling does not appear appropriate for this situation. No one else is wearing a diamond covered crown or a massive diamond necklace. Read the room! This kind of gear should be reserved for when they are meeting up with other kings and queens. The dress is awful, it looks like stiff tent cloth.
The dress, tiara, and necklace are all fine, but I don’t feel like they go together at all. I think the tiara would pair beautifully with a blue, cream, or silver dress, but the black-and-silver print here is too “busy.” And the necklace adds bling but I don’t think it pairs well with the design of the tiara.
But also, Camilla is terrible, so I’m having trouble caring about her fashion.
It looked to me as if Camzilla was trying to wear as many diamonds as possible to rub it in.
Co-signing everything in your comment, Beana. I actually like the tiara very much, but the pale blue gems (blue topaz? aquamarine?) do **not** compliment nor are complimented by the horse tarp or the fringe necklace. It’s a weird array. And tacking on all the odd medals and junk always ruins the look of a perfectly fine evening gown, but they must show off their chocolate coins.
They’re not blue typically which is what’s weird to me. I can’t figure out if that’s just a lighting thing or if she did swap out some diamonds for those blue stones.
Blue diamond upgrade? It works with the tiara, I like the extra depth. It brings out Camilla’s eyes and I suppose that’s a plus for her. Camilla obviously claimed blue (sorry Kate). It still looks ridiculous and out of touch in our era
I found it odd that she pinned those things directly to the gown. I thought that was the purpose of the sash, pin that fabric, but don’t ruin the gown. Eh, what does she care, she doesn’t have to pay for her clothing upkeep. And it’s an ugly gown, makes her look wide. As for the diamonds, I figured the blue was just some effect from the lighting, pretty sure this one has nothing but clear ‘white’ diamonds.
LIkely the “blue” diamonds are white diamonds with blue fluorescence. Some diamonds will fluoresce when exposed to direct UV and sunlight. The fluorescence can appear blue, yellow, green, etc. Under indoor lighting they appear white. So the maker of the tiara specifically chose white diamonds with blue fluorescence as accents. It’s a very cool effect, unfortunately the view below the tiara is repulsive. Poor tiara needs a good bath.
Also, I get that this is how the women wear their medals but they just look pinned on a bit randomly.
They look ridiculous quite frankly. From a distance they look like patches sewn on the frock. And in such stupid places around the hip??
@SARAHCS when I glanced at the photo I thought she had a post it not stuck on her. Now I can’t unsee it! Lol
The jewellery is the point of emphasis or the dress. It cannot be both.
Camilla looks like someone who thinks she’s won the war, but like Kate
but does not deserve the spoils of that war. So they over-improvise by
over-dressing.
One could fall asleep when looking at them! Oh princess Diana…. No wonder they needed you gone! The Rottweiler is just dreadful to look at
What is the actual point of this nonsense? Somehow this question never occurred to me while QE II was around because…. tradition or something? She was always there, doing this sort of stuff. I can’t help but wonder this every time I see C&C out for one of these big ceremonial bashes, however. What is the point, other than embiggening a decaying institution using taxpayer money?
That’s exactly what I was thinking…. flying to another country to walk around in fancy dress up costumes and lots of jewels just feels like an outdated and useless activity. Might’ve accomplished something 50 or 60 years ago when everyone was still reeling from WWII and we lacked methods of instant communication and a 24 hr news cycle. But in 2023 it just seems lost, out of touch.
Same here. These two just seem rather gross and uneccessary. What is the point?
When other royal families do these visits its usually in connection to something and most often they are part of an entire delegation of politicians and business leaders that are capitalizing on the networking opportunities.
The more I learn about other royal families and how they work the stranger the british royal family seems, and the lazier
the dress and jewels are fine, all pretty typical Camilla. I agree the president’s wife does not look thrilled.
I think its weird that countries without royal families give these medals and orders. Do we do that in the US? I mean I know we have honors and medals (Obama giving Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom is one of my favorite moments lol) but do we give them to wives of non-elected leaders who have not done anything significant?
Not done anything significant? She elbowed Diana out of the way and will be crowned queen of England in May. I’d say that’s pretty significant. Not since Anne Boleyn has a sidepiece managed that.
Anne boleyn gave birth to elizabeth the first. Camilla has no royal children but has ambitions for her children from her first marriage. I would say it is nothing praiseworthy to treat Diana the way she did. In fact very cruel and people have long memories.
I’m trying to think of what medal Biden would give her for that 🤣🤣
I was being cheeky, Tessa. I would never seriously praise her. 😉 Never forget that Anne Boleyn lost her head!
I mean, to be fair, Anne Boleyn did not know her daughter would be Elizabeth I when she gave birth to her, LOL.
She was pretty bummed (but not as much as Henry!) that she wasn’t a boy.
Co-sign that it’s weird these countries give medals and orders, especially to Camilla.
She got a special kind of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany that is only reserved for head of states and their relatives, the equivalent to a bunch of flowers for a guest, nothing to do with merit.
Every visiting head of state and their relatives get it and it would be offensive not to give it to Cowmilla as C-rex wife.
Go on and offend her and let us see who cares.
ooh @Bay!! you’re feisty today lol.
Cam’s look would be a lot better without the medals. I like how Steinmeyer’s look is so similar to Charles’ outfit.
New money says add every single bit of bling you can. Old money says less is better. And look in the mirror before you leave the house, take one piece of jewellery off, THEN go out.
So what’s this Federal Order of Merit about? Is it just another meaningless bauble or has she done something to earn it?
Most successful sidepiece in recent history?
She let Charles be her tampon –for life!
@Brassy: aahem, sorry to object but the old hag is post menopausal so now instead of Chas being her tampon….he has to be her Depends (adult diaper).
“Is it just another meaningless bauble”
YES!
It ain’t the Presidential Medal of Freedom or the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Camilla looks like an old horse dressed for riding with jewels on. Nothing for me here to see except two old conniving deplorable people. One is an old tart and the other is an old wussy.
@Maxine, that’s amazing! 😂😂😂
Yup. Lipstick (and sparkles) on a pig.
This.
She has access to all the best designers, pots and pots and pots of money, and it always looks terrible. She has no style. You can put a beautiful dress on her — which I would argue this isn’t, especially not with all of those jewels (again, ostentatious and in poor taste on Camilla’s part) — and it always comes off like lipstick on a pig.
@MsDoe. Even the best designers can only do so much. She has the shape of an overstuffed potato sack. No one is going to be able to turn that into something presentable
A first trip abroad to Germany … is a choice. I read 1,400 spectators were allowed in Brandenburg Square. I can’t believe that many people turned up.
Well it was supposed to be France.
That’s because there were no Vichy sympathizers in the BRF.
From what I could see there were a lot of school children there so they probably rounded up kids from local schools to bump up the crowd. A lot of Embassy staff too.
It sure didn’t look like 1400 in the news coverage I saw. Maybe a few hundred at most. Certainly not the huge crowds that Diana could summon. But then again, no boos, eggs, or flaming baguettes, so I imagine C&C are counting this as some sort of win.
Does anyone else think that Cams just…doesn’t know how to wear a tiara? She always wears them just sat stop her head, with the same hairstyle she’d wear during the daytime. The Greville here is A LOT of tiara anyway, and I think it calls for an updo to anchor it.
I don’t actually hate her in this tiara – it’s just waaaaaaay too much look with the pattern on the dress, and I agree with the commenter about reading the room and knowing that wearing 3,000 diamonds is a bad look right now. Something simpler without the drippy earrings and a smaller necklace would have made the dress design less intense. I wouldn’t buy the dress, but it’s not terrible – it just looks like when your kid puts on ALL their stickers and pretend jewelry and their favorite clothes and thinks they look fab. Dislike her immensely, but I like the blue outfit.
Maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but they should ditch the tiaras and excessive jewels at such occasions. With the economic crisis and what is happening in the Ukraine, it’s not appropriate. It gives off “let them eat cake” vibes. Perhaps that is what Camilla is going for. Really noticeable here where they are with “non-royal” dignitaries. The UK media would say, oh this is what sets us apart, this is what is expected. But really, it is a dated and bad look. If KCIII were really serious about economizing and value for money, he would be thinking about these optics.
Agreed but as he has showed us time and again, managing optics and reading the room isn’t K3’s strength (or that of his team).
The majority of other royal women either don’t wear a tiara at all when visiting republics or wear their smallest tiara.
Why are so many people on this site obsessed with promoting the idea that Camilla won? Whatever you think she’s won won’t negate the decency she lost as a result of the harm she has inflicted and continues to inflict on others.
It’s that cam absolutely thinks she won. She’s look ugly smug ever since QEII died, plus she’s shoe horning her family into royal life.. Even her ex husband has done ‘royal’ engagements.. And her kids will for sure. Plus roles in the clowning. She’s behind everything tampon is doing.
The dress gave me Ursula vibes for some reason. Maybe it’s my cold medicine but kinda fitting for her.
I think people on this site are promoting the idea that Camilla clearly *thinks* she has won.
I doubt the queen mother would have liked Camilla to wear a tiara that she has worn. The pictures are airbrushed and the pattern on the gown does not look good. She grins at those cameras.
I always think about that when Camilla wears a piece of jewelry that belonged to the Queen Mother, which is very often. How Charles is giving pretty much all of his beloved grandmothers jewels to a woman that she was known to disapprove off/hate.
I remember at the time that Charles and Camilla married a bunch of people commenting that their was no chance of the wedding happening while the Queen Mother was alive
Bruce Oldfield. 30 pieces of silver.
Is it just a reflection or did they change some of the diamonds in that tiara to be blue? Are my eyes deceiving me?
Frau Büdenbender stands (apart) for all of us!
Having said that, I agree – Camilla’s style is great and she looks good. Someone commented that Camilla’s clothing is better than Frau B. And it’s true actually – but consider that Camilla’s budget for clothing is probably substantially more than Frau B (who probably has to pay for her own clothes) and Camilla has staff who prep everything for her – right down to steaming her gowns before she puts them on. Frau B. probably doesn’t have maids or ladies in waiting or a stylist to help her choose and put her outfits on etc.
And unlike Camilla, Frau B. is a lawyer and judge. She has accomplishments aside from who she married. She’s on long term leave for now as First Lady (not sure what the actual term is in Germany) but I am sure she keeps herself very busy with actual work and not just keenery.
Frau Büdenbender got back to working part time as a judge at the Berlin administrative court early last year.
She’s never been known as someone who’s particularly fashion-forward.
That said, her looking uncomfortable could also be for health-related reasons, her kidneys stopped working, and her husband donated one of his a few years ago.
Regarding Camilla’s style, I think her wedding outfit was one of the best “older bride” things I’ve ever seen. That hat thing of feathers? Stalks of wheat? What ever it was, it looked smashing and complimented her hair, the whole thing was great, no sarcasm.
The rest of the time she looks like a dowdy but comfortable old lady who looks appropriate and not trying too hard. A better bra and some foundation garments would help a LOT but ehh, fine. Have a carrot.
Since QE died though. Bitch absolutely wants to rub it in that she “won” to to the public, the aristocracy, the universe. Using Diana’s designer, wearing ALL the jewels… She’s smugly flaunting and it’s literally not pretty. She looks completely OTT and there’s a drag queen or ten taking notes.
Actually, that’s what I see looking at Camilla :A drunk drag queen at closing time.
That’s because her wedding outfit was inspired by the wedding outfit of the incredibly fashionable Princess of Lillian of Sweden. Lillian was also an older bride whose second marriage was to a prince, in fact a lot of the PR around Charles and Camilla tries to turn their messy relationship history into the bittersweet love story that Welsh model Lillian and Swedish Prince Bertil actually had.
^^ Thanks for your on target comments @Lurker25! 🎯 ITA 💯 !
Also, thanks to you @Lauren for the info about Princess Lillian of Sweden’s wedding dress likely being Camzilla’s inspiration. I wasn’t aware of this. Good to know. 👍
She really has been doing it over the top since the queens death. Tacky AF. But a drag queen? Nah, she wishes. They are glorious and beautiful while Camilla is not. And when they’re over the top, it’s done well and with purpose. Camilla could never.
Thanks for the background @lauren, that explains a lot!
@aftershocks, glad you agree 🥰
@jais, i meant no disrespect to drag queens whatsoever! I would never!
I meant that this c-nty-and-not-hiding-it version of Camilla on display would make for a great drag persona. Like, can’t you see an older contestant on Drag Race doing “Kween Kuntsore Kamilla” in a fluffy yellow wig with 12″ wings flying out on either side, bedazzled and bedecked, covertly screwing over other contestants and sneering at everyone in her best Rich Bitch (TM Andie from Glass Onion) voice, “oh dear, the dog ate the caviar again” only drunker and phlegmier and horsier:
“ogh deeyahh, d’daurrrgghh haight d’KAVyarrrhhh!!”
Sign me up to watch that!
C&C look like two of the most dreadfully boring dinner guests in history. Nothing can impress them. They have nothing to discuss. They could literally sit there and talk about the weather for hours and then leave saying to each other, “Well that got on splendidly wouldn’t you agree?” having no clue (care) that they set the bar lower than the underground car park.
So, I’m realizing I mostly just don’t like the look of most tiaras. They’re kind of spiky and ugly to me. I did like Meghan and Eugenie’s but the style of those are slightly different. Idk, if I see one I like, I’ll report but so far eh.
Yup. I agree a lot. I used to like the Lover’s Knot too, but it feels overused now. But I still think it’s one of the better designs. And the Spencer tiara is very nice too. That’s all.
If I was a princess I’d find a way to commission my own tiara and make it
fresh and modern and delicate at the same time.
Ha! Okay, glad I’m not the only one. I’m trying to not associate it with the person wearing it but even still I’m just like most of them are kinda eh.
@kaiser absolutely agree with your insights on Camilla. She’s horrid and manipulative and even Tina Brown’s sycophantic fawning couldn’t white wash her behaviour. And she does have a good sense of style, minus the outlandish jewels and crowns but perhaps we could leave off with the “for her age”. Style is style and it’s ageless, unlike fashion. We never say about men that “he has good style for his age.” It’s a small caveat that diminishes older woman, pointlessly.
Camilla dresses suitably but I don’t think she ever had a sense of style. She has a full staff of wardrobe and make up people to help out.
^^ Yes, probably true. It’s very notable that Camz’s former flatmates from the 1960s described her (in a biography excerpted in the Fail some years ago) as a ‘messy slob,’ re personal habits. For example, she was said to have dropped her clothes all over the place. Her flatmates claimed that Camz couldn’t be bothered to clean up after herself (I guess suited to her lazy royalist aspirations). In addition, the flatmates said Camz was always late to her job back at that time, which led to her being fired. LOL! She clearly had other fish to fry. She was said to have a fierce attraction to men, and there was a photo of Camz in her youth at a party with a wealthy aristo man she had a long affair with. She was gazing at him with adoring doe eyes, as if he was the bee’s knees and the most important person in the world.
‘Dangerous’ Camz, was a born coquettish seducer/ temptress, apparently. This, despite her horsey attributes/ lack of conventional physical beauty. Perhaps Camz inherited her savvy wiles from her ancestor, Alice Keppel, the famous married mistress of Edward VII.
Take a look at what Queens Sonja, Silvia, and Margrethe wear and tell me if you still think Camilla has any style. By the way Camilla is the younger then all 3, Sonja just turned 85
According to CNN this was the crowd make up for Chuckles meet and greet: “Crowds gathered at Brandenburg Gate were made up of general public, school groups, members of the Royal British Legion, as well as British Embassy employees and their families.” They wanted to make sure KC3 had a decent crowd. There was a strong security presence: 900 officers according to local tv.
In other words the crowd was made of of people who were paid to go there by their employers and children who were bused there by their schools.
Not to mention there are always crowds at the BG. Especially in nice weather.
All the jewelry needs to be reworked into more modern styles. It looks heavy and outdated. I agree with the comments above…too much at one time. She looks like she fell into a tackle box!
I think the Burger King crown thing is a THING .. someone handed Camilla one about a month ago in the UK.
As far as her fashion goes, she looks better in the bright pastels. The navy makes her look even more dour, and the pattern on the dress gives her the illusion of looking wider.
Generally speaking it is not a great idea to flaunt wealth on this day and age. Charles is so out of touch.
We’ve learned a thing or two from Succession!
Wearing a tiara looks great when all the women wears one, being the only one makes it look ridiculous. She looks like she’s attending a costume party with a dollar store plastic iridescent diamond tiara.
Cams does look smug in the afternoon photo, but I think she looks more uncomfortable in the evening shots, like she would really rather be anywhere else. Her hair is usually fluffier and more teased out when she’s wearing the Greville tiara; without the extra volume it looks a bit too heavy for her dome.
Her dress makes her look like she ends in tentacles. Like a jellyfish. Or Ursula, the sea witch. Bravo to her stylist for the master troll!
Ursula is a great analogy. Her tentacles reaching to the BM. Count Chuckula & Ursula. A match made in UptoNoGood.
She looks awful and always does. She just drips with arrogance and has no dignity.
I like Frau Büdenbender taste, and she wears her clothes better than the queen, who does not buy her own clothes or jewelry.
Camel Toe looks woefully over-dressed. The gown is hideous, but so is she so it works…I guess..though the print seems to make her hips appear as if she has a bustle under that gown. However, she should NOT have paired it all with the tiara and the necklace. WAAAAAY too much going on around that turkey-like neck, but I guess the baubles were used to distract from the horse-face. Whoever is her stylist/lady-in-waiting…whatever..should have remembered the words of Coco Chanel: once dressed, take off one thing. I would have suggested either the tiara or the necklace.
Tessa, your comment on her attire is spot on! The same could be said of Homilla herself- cheap,
” busy” and costs a lot of money. Sad she gets to stand by a woman of substance,
This is an important occasion for King Cruel, he has his ” I’m not a drunk” nose make up on.
The close-ups of the dress/necklace/tiara combo were great… everything blends wonderfully and looks nice together. Unfortunately, it was also a close-up of Cowzilla’s face. The long shot is kinder on the eyes but shows how incredibly frumpy the dress style actually is. They’ve also photoshopped the hell out of her face in these pics.
Pick your poison.
What is with the lack of coordination between the women’s clothes? Recently I’ve been looking at visits done by other European royal families and you can tell that very often the women have discussed their wardrobe with each other because there is some level of coordination.
The whole outfit just reads try hard to me. Gaudy, new money-ish look.
The dress, tiara and necklace are way too much. The entire look is gaudy, while the Frau looks elegant even in a bright color.
All that bling on Camilla the Hun and she cannot be bothered to buy a pack of Crest White Strips.
Frau B really didn’t want to stand near her right? She’s leaning away.
The jewels are great, the dress is hideous. So busy.
The despicable old cow should be in green and silver for House of Slytherin.
White tie dinner for the new king. I think the dress is the most unattractive thing I’ve ever seen on Camilla. Is that a dropped waist or a dress and skirt? If it is a dropped waist, it is dropped in the wrong place, and if it is a two-piece, the top is an unfortunate length. The silhouette is very unflattering and only makes Camilla look very wide. The fabric has bling built in so the whole look is very busy, and all you see at first glance is a blinged out mannequin. I’ve seen Camilla wearing beautiful evening clothes that make her look good, and she was always able to carry off huge tiaras. Mind you, a little tiara would look lost in that hair. Also, I think in this day and age, royals visiting republics should leave their tiaras at home.
When I looked at the full length picture of the Escort, I immediately was trying to think what would help the outfit. I thought first maybe have the skirt all black. That didn’t help the fact that that patterned top with that necklace and tiara were simply too much together. I guess the dress all in black? Just the tiara and necklace were too much together.
I have no idea what the tradition is, but if I were Frau Büdenbender (and her husband) I would be insulted that the Escort wore a tiara. Sorry, but Germany doesn’t have a royal family–and, don’t tell me that the brf are Germans. I don’t care. Germany doesn’t have a royal family, and I find it more than a little presumptuous of KFC and the Escort to assume that other countries want to be condescended to in that manner. Yes, that’s exactly what this appears to be. If these two ever come to the White House and there’s a state dinner, I suggest they leave their toys at home. I’m sure they could pretend for 5 minutes that they’re people and not superiors.
Are there rules about who can and can not wear a tiara?
All I see in that photo are two accomplished hard-working people and two scroungers desperate for public admiration.
Is it me, or do the men look like they are prom dates, talking about how they hope to get some action later?
She looks like she’s growing silver seaweed.
I think the German first lady looks amazing in the fuschia gown! I love her dress, I love the color, I love the sheer matching shrug-thing, tasteful jewelry, I love her sophisticated hair style……..Camilla looks SO ridiculous standing next to her, with her huge, tiara, her tacky array of mismatched jewelry clashing with her busy gown. Of COURSE Camilla wore the gigantic, ostentatious Grenville tiara, it’s the only one that doesn’t look tiny with her ugly, dated hairstyle.
Side note- it’s super funny how Camilla’s bespoke blue coat looks likes it’s been tailored to line up with her saggy boobs
My God, my heart aches that this woman is the one at these events and not Diana.
Whenever I see Camilla, I think of Diana’s words, that Diana would never be queen but she wanted to be queen of people’s hearts. And that is exactly what happened. Diana is beloved more than 25 years after her death while Crocmilla might as well be a wax figure in Madame Tussaud’s museum. I’m sure she’s deluded herself into thinking that’s enough but even Keen has more self awareness than that. And Kaiser, horse tarp is a perfect description for that duvet cover Da Queen SidePiece is wearing.
The Dress, crown and necklace clash because it’s too much of the same thing all at the same time. It would look okay if she had decided on only two of them instead of all three. I saw someone make a comment that it’s as if she took advice from Kate’s stylist and didn’t know when to stop. What is up with her wonky smile and his left thumb? All the money in the world and neither of them look healthy or put together.
Madam Büdenbender looks incredible in that fuchsia gown; what a great look!
Can anyone tell me what that lump is on her right beneath shoulder side it doesn’t seem to be on the left?
I don’t know about the lump on her right side, but the one on her left is Chuck da Turd!
I hate Camilla’s dress. Black and with poison ivy vines all over it? Yuck. And she’s yuck, too. Who would want her to be their Queen? Horrendous.
@Antipodean
I know they’re like two old gargoyles on the side of a church brrrr
Hahahahahaha, so true, @Nicky. Well spotted!
Probably alone in thinking Camilla isn’t smug about her newly elevated status and approaching queen-dom. She has only ever wanted to be with Charles and couldn’t care less about the titles. (The way in which they despicably achieved being together is another matter.)
Camilla as queen is of Charles’ doing and wanting.
You may be right in that it is not as good as she thought it would be and especially because Harry has spoken out now. However, She was in love with her philandering husband who she managed to marry (after being Princess Anne’s boyfriend) and Charles was for power and prestige over Tom as he was a serving Officer and it embarrassed him in the clubs and ranks after he embarrassed her by sleeping with all her friends!
Probably most think they had won. Unfortunately by looking at them, all I see is a pair of loathsome who were trying to tell themselve they were famous and beloved by others.
They were old saying the way you look is the production of what you did to others.
They look sickly and unkempt (even though they had all the money in the world).
You both deserve it.
Charles has decreed that if he dies before her that she will be known as the “Mother of the Nation.”
My husband has offered a competition on this title as it is missing a word after Mother.
Any guesses or ideas for Mother F_ _ _ _ _ _ of the Nation?
Of course this is to challenge Mrs Middleton’s title when she becomes Queen Mother…if Catherine makes it to the top.
Mother of the Nation?
There will be no ‘nation’ left to ‘mother’ while these creatures hoard wealth, land and property
Played the long game and won! Life is full of surprises, who would have thought this woman will be prancing around with a crown? Wow