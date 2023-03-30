“Lana del Rey is reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker” links
  March 30, 2023

  By Kaiser
  Links

Lana del Rey is reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker (edited for spelling, my bad). [JustJared]
Matthew Rhys’s mustache is so bad, you guys. [GFY]
Chris Pine looks like an elegant grey wolf. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Women’s college basketball games are more popular than NBA games. [Jezebel]
Will kids want to see Pixar’s Elemental? [LaineyGossip]
The end is nigh for Curb Your Enthusiasm. [Dlisted]
Will you watch Rachel Weisz in Amazon Prime’s Dead Ringers? [Pajiba]
Jinger Vuolo is attracted to men other than her husband. [Starcasm]
Juno Temple & Brett Goldstein talk about their Ted Lasso storyline. [Buzzfeed]
Trump v. DeSantis is going to be a race to the pits of hell. [Towleroad]
Rita Ora wore a crochet top. [Egotastic]

13 Responses to ““Lana del Rey is reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker” links”

  1. Pocket Litter says:
    March 30, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    TDE (Tiny Di_k Energy)

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    March 30, 2023 at 12:56 pm

    Is Evan Winkler another cop?

    Reply
    • CC says:
      March 30, 2023 at 1:56 pm

      I thought maybe his claim to fame was being related to Henry Winkler, but the other website has his last name as Winiker.

      Reply
  3. NJGR says:
    March 30, 2023 at 1:38 pm

    Dead Ringers looks creepy and fun!

    Reply
  4. jferber says:
    March 30, 2023 at 4:17 pm

    Lana is so talented. I love her song, “I’m Your Man.” Congrats to him and best wishes to her. She”s super pretty too and somehow I like that dress on her (though not on me).

    Reply
  5. tealily says:
    March 30, 2023 at 4:45 pm

    I hate a pregnancy watch, but it she pregnant? She kind of looks pregnant to me here.

    Reply
  6. Concern Fae says:
    March 30, 2023 at 5:21 pm

    Thanks for noticing that Rita’s top was crochet, not knit!!!

    Reply
  7. The Recluse says:
    March 30, 2023 at 6:27 pm

    I’m actually looking forward to the Scott Pilgrim anime sequel. They pretty much have all of the cast for it.

    Reply
  8. Rise & Shine says:
    March 30, 2023 at 6:28 pm

    Speaking of TDE, yay, Trump just got indicted! YES! Precedent has been set, much more to come. Oh happy day!

    Reply

