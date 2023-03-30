“Lana del Rey is reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker” links

Lana del Rey is reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker (edited for spelling, my bad). [JustJared]
Matthew Rhys’s mustache is so bad, you guys. [GFY]
Chris Pine looks like an elegant grey wolf. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Women’s college basketball games are more popular than NBA games. [Jezebel]
Will kids want to see Pixar’s Elemental? [LaineyGossip]
The end is nigh for Curb Your Enthusiasm. [Dlisted]
Will you watch Rachel Weisz in Amazon Prime’s Dead Ringers? [Pajiba]
Jinger Vuolo is attracted to men other than her husband. [Starcasm]
Juno Temple & Brett Goldstein talk about their Ted Lasso storyline. [Buzzfeed]
Trump v. DeSantis is going to be a race to the pits of hell. [Towleroad]
Rita Ora wore a crochet top. [Egotastic]
TDE (Tiny Di_k Energy)
Lmao!!!!
Is Evan Winkler another cop?
I thought maybe his claim to fame was being related to Henry Winkler, but the other website has his last name as Winiker.
Dead Ringers looks creepy and fun!
Agreed! I love Rachel Weisz and this looks great, but I hate supporting Amazon. I’m torn!
dead ringers sounds awesome!
Lana is so talented. I love her song, “I’m Your Man.” Congrats to him and best wishes to her. She”s super pretty too and somehow I like that dress on her (though not on me).
I hate a pregnancy watch, but it she pregnant? She kind of looks pregnant to me here.
Thanks for noticing that Rita’s top was crochet, not knit!!!
I’m actually looking forward to the Scott Pilgrim anime sequel. They pretty much have all of the cast for it.
Speaking of TDE, yay, Trump just got indicted! YES! Precedent has been set, much more to come. Oh happy day!
There is something so fitting about the Porn Star case being the first Domino to fall