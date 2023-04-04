Melania Trump didn’t travel to NYC but she ‘will support’ her husband from the spa

LMAO, Melania Trump has not left Mar-a-Lago. Her husband flew on Con Air up to New York last night and Melania did not travel with him. Reportedly, she has no plans to return to New York to support Donald. She’ll support him from Mar-a-Lago, darling. Thinking of you while I get my spa treatment! Sending you positive energy from Florida as I get a facial! Prayers up for the man who got indicted for paying off Stormy Daniels, whom Donald Trump slept with while Melania was pregnant! People Magazine has another hilarious update from the Trumps:

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were both “shocked” upon hearing the news that the former president had been indicted on roughly 30 counts last week, sources tell PEOPLE, despite understanding that possible criminal charges were looming in Manhattan.

“Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told,” a political source tells PEOPLE. “They weren’t expecting it, but Melania will support him. That’s what she does. They are a family.”

While the former president has left the couple’s home at the private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, the couple were as recently as last week living life as usual. Donald and Melania dined with a group of people Thursday night after the indictment came down. According to a Palm Beach source, they appeared not to be terribly rattled.

“Like usual, drama swirls around them and they wade through it,” the source tells PEOPLE. “It’s part of their lives.”

The source adds that Melania is upset and angry about the indictment — which stems from an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 — but not devastated. Like her husband, she is more surprised.

The former president, meanwhile, has found solace in his many supporters that greet him with a thumbs-up in the halls and on the golf green at his private club. “They think it’s a political witch hunt and nothing will change their minds,” a social source says. “Even though nobody knows what is in the sealed indictment, their minds are made up.” The source continues: “Donald’s supporters rally around them, and that buoys his spirits.”

Another political source says in Donald’s moments of confidence, he thinks the indictment will portray him as a victim. “Donald continues to use the indictment as a way to gain prominence in his attempts to be the GOP nominee again…but is he worried? Very much so,” the political source asserts to PEOPLE. “He doesn’t think he can get a fair trial in New York, and is already blasting the judge who he said hates his company.”

Responding to hearsay swirling around recently, a spokesperson for the former president cautioned to PEOPLE that “anyone who talks about President Trump’s mood has no idea what they’re talking about and are simply lying to make it seem like they know what’s going on. In fact, they are on the outside looking in, quite sad,” the spokesperson said.