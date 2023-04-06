Rumer Willis plans for an unmedicated birth at home but is open to changing that

Rumer Willis is about to give birth to her first child with partner Derek Richard Thomas. This will be the first grandchild for Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and Emma Hemming Willis. And potentially the first boy as Rumer and Derek don’t know the sex yet. She’s been busy during her pregnancy. She gave a long interview to promote her capsule collection with NakedCashmere, something inspired from stealing her dad’s cashmere sweaters throughout her childhood. She’s also studying to be a doula, which is fascinating to me – to study being a birthing guide while about to go through it. But it’s left her pretty open-minded, which is great. Rumer said her plan is to do an unmedicated home birth just like her mother did. However, she’s open to changing that if anything suggests that she should.

She’s training to be a doula: I want to know everything. I have all the things. I’m reading all the books. I’m actually training to be a doula right now too. I’ve always been a bit of a birth junkie and I think it’s amazing. You can literally create a life from scratch. It’s such an incredible privilege and this wild thing that your body knows exactly what to do. Her birth plan: I think it was always my plan to do it unmedicated. That’s how my mom did it, and I grew up knowing that. That was always just a part of what I wanted to create. But I think it’s so individual. The biggest lesson I’ve learned so far, during this transition to motherhood, is about surrender so ideally, I’m planning for a home birth, but if at any point someone was like, “It’s a little risky, or maybe not,” then I’d be like, cool, let’s adapt and change. The whole family is excited: They’re so excited. It’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point. Because my youngest sister is 8, we haven’t had a little tiny baby in our family in a while. My sisters just keep saying, “I can’t wait to put their foot in my mouth, or just play with them.” I’m so grateful that I’m so close with my family that I get to rely on them for support that way. She wants more kids: Oh, for sure. The more the merrier. I’m like, let’s go. I’m one of five sisters. Even though we’re from two separate litters, I can’t imagine not having siblings. We are so close. My sisters are my best friends. I can’t imagine not giving my kids that. She’s aware of mom-shaming: I don’t know if it’s a fear necessarily, but I think there’s a lot of judgment. We live in a world where Instagram is a thing. The mom space is very opinionated. There’s a part of me that’s a little sad because I really want to be able to share my experience. I want there to be more conversation and more acceptability for all experiences to be had. But it feels like you’re coming in hot, and it’s really hard to navigate that sometimes when there’s already so much out there that’s [deemed] bad, that’s not.

[From Yahoo!]

I don’t really know about birth plans. I’m not against them, I just don’t know about them. My understanding is they are a way to allow the mother not only some control but prepare her for childbirth on her terms. So I think Rumer has the right idea, to have a plan but allow flexibility as the situation allows. Home births carry a certain amount of risk but if there is a trained birthing specialist present, they’ve accounted for that and call in emergency protocol as soon as it’s necessary. As for being unmedicated, women did it for centuries. Not me. I joked I wanted my epidural to go in at month six because too many of my friends were too far along to get one.

I love that the Moore-Willis-Hemmings are so close. Rumer mentioned her younger sisters “being from different litters” once, but other than that, she never differentiates them as anything other than her sisters. She constantly refers to all of them, including Emma, as a unit and sounds grateful for the love and support. This baby is going to be lavished in attention, lucky lil’ one. And they’re leaning on each other during Bruce’s illness. I’m sure most of you saw this birthday video. Warning, it’ll hit you right in the feels.

