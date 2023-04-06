Wootton: Prince William must fire ‘Queen of Woke’ Jacinda Ardern from Earthshot

Earlier this week, the out-going prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced that her first post-PM job would be as a trustee of Earthshot. Earthshot is Prince William’s busywork environmental keenery, something which was organized by staff and given to him as his “big important thing.” William is already bored with Earthshot and he didn’t even invite last year’s prize finalists to Boston for the ceremony. The whole thing is a flop. That was my perspective – why is PM Ardern wasting her time with this half-assed scheme? And why is Ardern making a point of cozying up to the British monarchy? Well, I didn’t consider the fact that the right-wing ALSO hates Ardern’s move towards Peg and Earthshot. They’re still furious about Ardern’s pandemic policies and general progressive policies. Take, for example, this unhinged new column by Dan Wootton (who is actually a New Zealander).

Ardern is the Queen of Woke!! “I can only imagine the jubilant scenes behind-closed-doors at Kensington Palace. The reigning queen of the woke world Jacinda Ardern had just picked her side in the increasingly bitter War of the Windsors. Against all odds, and despite a massive schmooze campaign by the Montecito moaners, William and Kate won this apparently prized endorsement over their arch-rivals Harry and Meghan. In the week she quit as an MP in the New Zealand parliament, leaving the country more divided than ever in its history, Ardern proudly announced she was joining the board of the Prince of Wales’ beloved Earthshot Prize.

William shouldn’t associate himself with Ardern’s wokeness! “But, in the giddy excitement about notching up yet another major victory against his treacherous younger brother, I fear William has made his first mistake as Prince of Wales by aligning himself so closely with one of the world’s more divisive politicians. While London’s champagne socialists covet the 42-year-old Vogue magazine pin-up because of her strident left-wing views and role as the darling of the globalist elite supported by the World Economic Forum, that is not how the public see Ardern.

NZ turned into an “authoritarian hellscape during the Covid pandemic”: Anti-science Ardern pursued a dystopian Zero Covid policy by locking down millions because of a solitary Covid case in her hermit kingdom. As if that wasn’t bad enough, heartless Ardern then proudly boasted about creating a two-tiered society based on Covid vaccine status, eventually sacking teachers, police officers, doctors, pharmacists and even vets who chose to exercise their right to bodily autonomy.

Oh, Ardern might have lost if she ran for office again? “As the master of political spin, Ardern emotionally announced to the world through crocodile tears that she was quitting because she didn’t have anything left in the tank, knowing full well she faced an election drubbing from her fed up citizens later this year. Despite the MSM portrayal of Ardern as some sort of harmless heroine, she is actually one of the most controversial politicians from down under in a generation –and I believe William has been badly advised when it comes to this appointment.

She’s a contentious republican: Not to mention the fact Ardern is an avowed republican who spent her five years in office trying to distance New Zealand from the Crown. Besides, this sort of alliance is dangerous for the royals and completely unnecessary; they don’t need highly partisan political advisers as part of their coterie. The late Queen would never have thought of signing on such a contentious Commonwealth PM just out of office as a key adviser.

William’s hypocrisy!! “It’s unthinkable to imagine William’s advisers would have allowed him to proudly announce signing any politician from the centre-right of the political spectrum to such a high-profile job so soon after leaving office. The liberal establishment media would have spontaneously combusted if the Cambridges had tapped Boris Johnson to take on a similar role, for example. But why? Boris is far more of an environmental campaigner than Ardern who, during his time in office, made many more consequential green decisions.

The Sussexes are behind everything: The British monarchy is under attack from nefarious forces being encouraged by Harry and Meghan. They will only be beaten if King Charles and Prince William studiously avoid the trap of allowing themselves to become partisan.

Ardern must be fired: “Ardern’s rap sheet is lengthy and complicated, and I accept that the Prince of Wales may not be aware of it, given the sort of courtiers who surround him, but it’s important that he does his due diligence now and rescinds the offer to Ardern. Otherwise, he risks creeping ever more down the path of politics, damaging his well-deserved unblemished reputation. Trust me on this, Wills, as one of your most ardent supporters, Ardern isn’t worth that.