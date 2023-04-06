Wootton: Prince William must fire ‘Queen of Woke’ Jacinda Ardern from Earthshot

Earlier this week, the out-going prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced that her first post-PM job would be as a trustee of Earthshot. Earthshot is Prince William’s busywork environmental keenery, something which was organized by staff and given to him as his “big important thing.” William is already bored with Earthshot and he didn’t even invite last year’s prize finalists to Boston for the ceremony. The whole thing is a flop. That was my perspective – why is PM Ardern wasting her time with this half-assed scheme? And why is Ardern making a point of cozying up to the British monarchy? Well, I didn’t consider the fact that the right-wing ALSO hates Ardern’s move towards Peg and Earthshot. They’re still furious about Ardern’s pandemic policies and general progressive policies. Take, for example, this unhinged new column by Dan Wootton (who is actually a New Zealander).
Ardern is the Queen of Woke!! “I can only imagine the jubilant scenes behind-closed-doors at Kensington Palace. The reigning queen of the woke world Jacinda Ardern had just picked her side in the increasingly bitter War of the Windsors. Against all odds, and despite a massive schmooze campaign by the Montecito moaners, William and Kate won this apparently prized endorsement over their arch-rivals Harry and Meghan. In the week she quit as an MP in the New Zealand parliament, leaving the country more divided than ever in its history, Ardern proudly announced she was joining the board of the Prince of Wales’ beloved Earthshot Prize.
William shouldn’t associate himself with Ardern’s wokeness! “But, in the giddy excitement about notching up yet another major victory against his treacherous younger brother, I fear William has made his first mistake as Prince of Wales by aligning himself so closely with one of the world’s more divisive politicians. While London’s champagne socialists covet the 42-year-old Vogue magazine pin-up because of her strident left-wing views and role as the darling of the globalist elite supported by the World Economic Forum, that is not how the public see Ardern.
NZ turned into an “authoritarian hellscape during the Covid pandemic”: Anti-science Ardern pursued a dystopian Zero Covid policy by locking down millions because of a solitary Covid case in her hermit kingdom. As if that wasn’t bad enough, heartless Ardern then proudly boasted about creating a two-tiered society based on Covid vaccine status, eventually sacking teachers, police officers, doctors, pharmacists and even vets who chose to exercise their right to bodily autonomy.
Oh, Ardern might have lost if she ran for office again? “As the master of political spin, Ardern emotionally announced to the world through crocodile tears that she was quitting because she didn’t have anything left in the tank, knowing full well she faced an election drubbing from her fed up citizens later this year. Despite the MSM portrayal of Ardern as some sort of harmless heroine, she is actually one of the most controversial politicians from down under in a generation –and I believe William has been badly advised when it comes to this appointment.
She’s a contentious republican: Not to mention the fact Ardern is an avowed republican who spent her five years in office trying to distance New Zealand from the Crown. Besides, this sort of alliance is dangerous for the royals and completely unnecessary; they don’t need highly partisan political advisers as part of their coterie. The late Queen would never have thought of signing on such a contentious Commonwealth PM just out of office as a key adviser.
William’s hypocrisy!! “It’s unthinkable to imagine William’s advisers would have allowed him to proudly announce signing any politician from the centre-right of the political spectrum to such a high-profile job so soon after leaving office. The liberal establishment media would have spontaneously combusted if the Cambridges had tapped Boris Johnson to take on a similar role, for example. But why? Boris is far more of an environmental campaigner than Ardern who, during his time in office, made many more consequential green decisions.
The Sussexes are behind everything: The British monarchy is under attack from nefarious forces being encouraged by Harry and Meghan. They will only be beaten if King Charles and Prince William studiously avoid the trap of allowing themselves to become partisan.
Ardern must be fired: “Ardern’s rap sheet is lengthy and complicated, and I accept that the Prince of Wales may not be aware of it, given the sort of courtiers who surround him, but it’s important that he does his due diligence now and rescinds the offer to Ardern. Otherwise, he risks creeping ever more down the path of politics, damaging his well-deserved unblemished reputation. Trust me on this, Wills, as one of your most ardent supporters, Ardern isn’t worth that.
I don’t have any skin in this particular game – I don’t know enough about Ardern’s policies to counter Wootton’s claims, all I know is that the NZ and Australian governments tried to take a hard line on Covid lockdowns and that both governments had strict vaccine mandates. Which I think is fair, but I also acknowledge that the international right-wing somehow believes that “being against vaccines and vaccines mandates” is some kind of winning issue across the board. As for Wootton trying to publicly convince William to fire Ardern… lmao. Wootton gave away the game in the first part of his column – William was so eager to score a “victory” over the Sussexes (who live rent-free in Dan and William’s heads) that William forgot that he’s supposed to be a Tory stooge.
It is an honour to welcome @jacindaardern to the @EarthshotPrize team. Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission. W https://t.co/FYlKVqEeRl
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 4, 2023
Do it, William, and let me keep my good opinion of her.
I don’t feel any particular way about Jacinda but I find this author…suspicious.
I swear he has a list of women who won’t give him the time of day and he pulls it out whenever they hit the news.
What schmooze campaign? Does he mean that time Harry and Meghan went to NZ on an OFFICIAL ROYAL TOUR? And way to shoot yourself in the foot, Danny Rotten, you’re now attacking one of Willie’s keen projects. I’m sure he’s going to LOVE that.
I think he is using the fact that Arden was one of the women on the cover of British Vogue that Meghan guest edited and she was in the netflix docuseries they co-produced Live to Lead.
Well now I want her to stay on it, lol.
The only thing I ever see in my mind’s eye at the mention of Rootten Tootten is him doing retake after retake, placing flowers outside BP for the real Queen, giving the cameraperson directions on how to catch his “quiet reflection”. LOL!
Fun fact, trying to save the planet from the worst effects of climate change is woke.
Thank you! I’m so tired of ‘woke’ being used as a negative term to rally up your base. It’s NOT. I’m proud to be woke if it means I care about other people and the world.
I’ve come to love reading these excerpts from Wootton’s columns. So entertaining! Each one more unhinged than the last. Next week’s should be a beaut!
I’m not quite sure what I think after reading this nut job’s screeds. Time & again I think, he gets paid for this? Do his colleagues laugh at him? He truly lives in bizarro land.
Well. We know who Dan Wootten is now, don’t we? I week ago I couldn’t have told you the difference between this horseface and THAT horseface.
This turd knows how to thrive in the Trump universe: just be the biggest, loudest a*hole in the room, and people will look at you.
Yes… I steeled myself to read it.
His audience is being entertained by racism and sexism. Nausea hit me reading it.
He is trying to occupy spaces near Pierce Morgan and Rush Limbaugh.
one if his ‘nicknames’ is Poundshop Piers
Imagine being called the cheap, tacky version of piss morgan
LOL at this fool thinking William has the power to fire anyone at Earthshot! He’s not the boss
This is what Willy gets and deserves. A lunatic racist gossip columnist demanding he do what HE wants. Wootton is too comfortable and now we shall see how far his Prince Willy criticism goes. Both of them are such pathetic losers who deserve each other.
Wootton has peggy by the pegs and both know it. Wootton is well known to use blackmail to get what he wants so lets see how this plays out – there are reasons why little Danny boy left his homeland of New Zealand. Maybe someone aught to look into his time as a journo there before the came to the UK.
The Wikipedia info on Wootton is interesting. He was the one who broke the story about Harry and Meghan stepping back from royal duties. Harry later threatened to sue Wootton and The Sun newspaper. Johnny Depp brought libel proceedings against Wootton.
From the Wikipedia page: In October 2020, Labour MP Chris Bryant described Wootton as “a nutcase – you’re a complete and utter nutcase and you’re dangerous as well, a dangerous conspiracy theorist!”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Wootton
Wootton was the first one to have the rural rivals story. I think he shut up about that because he was promised something in return, and 6/8 months later or whenever it was William gave him Sussexit.
I thought Wootton was Pegs mouthpiece. What is happening here? Does Peg need someone with a larger profile to throw under the bus? Is Wootton sending Peg a threat for something? It’s all very interesting.
Am I missing something here? Some have suggested that this was DW “criticizing” William, or this was like a “threat” to William but in my neighborhood writing that someone has “a well-deserved unblemished reputation” and that you were “one of their most ardent supporters” does not constitute a threat or any kind of criticism on God’s earth. At all.
…or it could be a veiled threat.
She seems to be just another spokesperson to spread positive messages about ES. Let’s see a dive into their finances and an analysis of what the money awarded has accomplished. Spreading optimism isn’t going to make a dent in a problem like climate change.
All I could think was, what are they going to write when the annual tax report is published & she reported one hour of work per week for being a board member.
Does Earthshot or any of William’s projects ever disclose that king of information?
LOL. what a funny turn of events. Look, i think the earthshot was a good idea in theory and under someone else’s leadership could have turned into something more impactful. i want to separate it from william bc if it does help these winners accomplish more, then i do not see any problem with the organization. we do need to continue to think of good projects….but the problem is are they being implemented. I’d like to see the impact these funding are towards the awardee’s project and progress. and under someone better, honestly the next target is to scale up and engage major corporations bc they are the worst in terms of creating a negative impact for the environment.
Okaaay, but at this point, William can’t just fire Arden, as DW is arguing. That would look even worse.
Earth shot could be a good idea without William at the head of it, using it as a way to compete with Harry. He already seems bored with it because it’s not getting him the reaction and accolades he feels he deserves so I’ll withhold judgment. Dan Wooten on the other hand is really sad. I think he has to believe that everyone is involved in these complex machinations because the idea that no one thinks about him or cares about his opinion or is worried about him not liking them is something he just cannot handle.
OMG the hatred that is bottled up inside this man. There’s so much rage that belches out of him with every sentence. Nearly all of it directed at women. It’s disgraceful that he still has a platform for all this bile.
“his well-deserved unblemished reputation”
Bahahahahaha… okayyyyyyyyy. Sure. Gonna go back to sipping my tea.
This sounds to me like a threat. Wooty is big mad!
I also read it as a threat…”unblemished” could change, ya know, if I’m not happy with what you do.
In addition to the “unblemished reputation” line, this one about William making “his first mistake as Prince of Wales.”
Danny’s “ardent” support for William is tipping into lunacy.
Does William even have a say as to who will be on the board? Earthshot became an independent charity a couple of years ago and it has a separate board of trustees.
William Hague is Chairman of the Royal Foundation. There has never been any outcry about that. Wootton thinks just because the Palace leaked Harry’s exit plans to him that he has the ear of William. He doesn’t know that he’s just a tool in Royal Family’s war against Harry and Meghan.
Imagine getting in bed with lunatics like this, lol. Well, William and the rest of that family have to tap dance to the tune of these losers for the rest of their lives. No wonder the BM are obsessed with the Sussexes. They got away from this abusive and parasitic relationship. Could you imagine writing open letters and making demands to monarchs and they actually listen? Listening to a tabloid hack? That’s crazy.
I think the thing with William, at least in part, is that he wants to be SEEN as “woke.” He wants the connections to Arden, to more liberal celebrities and public figures; he wants to be seen as the king of anti-racism and so on. But at his heart he is a Tory and he is a Tory stooge. It’s like he knows it “looks better” to be “woke” but he isn’t really so……he makes blunders like this (blunders according to the tories) because he’s caught in between wanting to be seen as one thing but really being the other.
Becks, I have been thinking about this too. I think he holds some views that aren’t totally aligned with Torys- he I think was supportive of letting a girl child, if born first, be the heir. He has said he would support his children if they were gay. He wants to protect animals / environment / “Africa” (though possibly just for his own enjoyment). But he is racist and above all he wants to preserve his power and absolute privilege. And I do agree with your point that he wants to be seen as something that most A-listers in the english speaking world would find amenable. But other than that fully Tory stooge
I agree with you both. William wants the respect and adulation of famous folk. The Adeles and Oprahs of the world. Partly because he believes he deserves it. And partly because he’s jealous of Harry. And he’s likely not as right wing as the royalists who support him. But he’s a privileged bigot who’s not very clever. So he completely botched this.
Poor Willy . everything you do is seen by your own supporters as a rivalry against Prince Harry and Meghan.
And barring real change this dynamic is going to follow him for the rest of his life. But it’s what he deserves
How is naming a trustee for a charity he has turned over to a non-profit org scoring a win over Suxxeses? Why are they even involved in this? And how much power do these people think they have? He’s giving conspiracy cult.
That’s my question. Earthshot has a separate board. William is president of the prize council, but I don’t see that he’s on the board of trustees. It’s the board of trustees that would vote in a new member. So, I don’t know that he actually “named” Jacinda.
It is a mutually beneficial arrangement. Ardern needs to launch her post-politics career with these easy, higher profile gigs. William desperately needs some status & credibility for Earthshot. I would have taken Wootton to be a climate change denier/flat earther, so why “defend” Earthshot at all? Oh yes, he is on the Kensington payroll.
“William forgot that he’s supposed to be a Tory stooge”
There it is…William is faced with a conundrum. He wants what Harry has and to show that he can make the connections that he thinks Harry and Meghan are making, but his fans are conservatives – royalists are conservatives. He has to pick a lane and stick with it or he risks losing his core supporters.
So William, you need to sign up Donald Trump and go on Fox News. Those are the Americans who will support you.
Dan Dan, sad little man, the sun is shinning today, it’s harry’s fault, the king stubbed his toe today, it’s harry’s fault, khates wiglet made a break for freedom, it’s harry’s fault. You pathetic little gossip whore, you don’t even realise that you have hung your hero bullyam out to dry 😂🤭YOUR WORDS “he’s a tory stooge, yep the only thing I agree with, BUT your delusions of grandeur have gotten out of hand, you do realise that NONE of the British Royal (useless) family (at war) read your lunatic ramblings don’t you? Now, go find a nice quiet room where nursey can change your diaper, give your meds AND LOCK THE BLOOMIN DOOR, for about 40 years
I think Whooten needs help, he keeps going on and on about “nefarious forces” attacking the monarchy. It sounds a little schizo to me.
I am loving watching him unravel. His blood pressure must be through the roof. May he never be happy or satisfied.
May he never have another good night’s rest.
Willy has pissed off his base big time with this new recruitment. The more he tries to be his brother, the more he digs his own grave. Cheers everyone!
Wootton has completely lost the plot .
Surely he will be under care soon.
Will is always plotting against Harry, but there’s no evidence that Harry has the same jealousy/animosity. I don’t think Harry and Meghan care one way or another if Jacinda Ardern is a trustee with earth shot, matter of fact I don’t think they care one way or another about earth shot at all. They are certainly not plotting to discredit it. It’s all in the weirdo’s mind. Also, this stream of consciousness of vitriol and hate toward a woman kind of reminds me of Cuckoo Clarkson.
Tangent but a friend of mine met DW a few years ago. She doesn’t read tabloids and just knew him as a friend of friend etc. Said he was pretty normal apart from being a big fan of the RF, and I was like ummm…you might want to check his columns. He definitely comes off different in real life, almost like he knows his writing is unacceptable to most people, its a grift…
Sounds like he’s like the Fox News reporters who know what they’re saying is BS.
Tell us you’re jealous without telling us you’re jealous.
No, but in all seriousness, this might be a savvy PR move for William?
The way rooten tooten sad little clown referred to will, it’s like they are bed buddies. But what the heck do I know .
I couldn’t read that diatribe word for word. The nasty toxic mess is too much. He’s a fucking nut job.
I’m personally a little disappointed Ardern took the directorship but on the other hand it might signal that Earthshot might actually do something in the next few years. I believe she has a connection to William through Jason Knauf as he worked in her government for a while which is all sorts of weird. Ultimately William is using her for her international reputation but she also gets things done so I hope he doesn’t end up regretting it. Ha.
As for the domestic situation she always flew high in the preferred PM polls. However the RWNJ and conspiracy theorists lost their damn minds over the Covid strategy the rest of the country were grateful for. There were some controversies but no one had a road map and the government was doing things for best with the information they had at the time. Now some of that may prove to be wrong but I’m not judging given the circumstances we were all in. NZ is suffering from an influx of money and influence from American right wing assholes who we all know love being the loudest voice esp against women and esp those in power. Sad little man is no different. I’m embarrassed that little fucker is a kiwi and went to my hometown University where he must have skipped the ethics paper.
“Prince of Wales may not be aware of it, given the sort of courtiers who surround him“
Who are these courtiers? I thought they were all the sort of Tory stooges Wootton likes. Did someone piss him off? Cut off his access?
That was my favorite part! Translation: Willnot has surrounded himself with lazy aristo hires who never intend to work a day in their lives. Vapid and completely incurious would be appropriate descriptors.
She looks like ROSE! LOL
This nonsense is beneath Ardern, I’m disappointed in her, and hope that she gets clear before the empty corruption of earthshot gets her.
As for the covid stuff, Dan was a footsoldier in the British right-wing press/Tory propaganda campaign against lockdowns, vaccinations, or any kind of covid response. He was bitching and bellyaching about NZ zero tolerance and quarantine at the borders even when NZ hadn’t had a zero tolerance policy for ages. When Delta was out in the wild and refusing to be stamped out, we went back to the original plan of accepting that there was community spread, but slowing it down as much as possible. But Dan and the Daily Mail/Daily Telegraph propagandists deliberately ignored and misrepresented that. It was a whole thing in the UK right wing propaganda papers ‘yeah, Johnson government Covid response has been a total inept and corrupt shitshow that’s killed 500,000 of your friends and relatives, so here’s why you should hate New Zealanders and Jacinda Ardern for being effective and saving lives’.
I worked my arse off on the NZ covid response, so it’s kind of personal.
What massive campaign have Harry and Meghan gone on regarding this woman?…. A film they produced featured her and that was the end of it. Dan is so damn weird, they think Will Not and Do Little “snagging” a politician is a good thing? Sorry, but nobody knows or cares about her outside of New Zealand.
Plenty of people know about her outside of New Zealand. Just look at the number of comments from people all over the world who are very knowledgeable about her tenure as PM (both the good and the bad), the way she handled gun control after a mass shooting, and mandating strict covid rules.
Does Dan Wooton have dirt on William? This sounds like a barely-veiled threat.