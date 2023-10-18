Prince William & Charles agreed to never meet Harry alone post-Oprah interview

In Spare, Prince Harry detailed one conversation he had with his father and brother in Windsor, shortly after Prince Philip’s passing. Meghan was heavily pregnant in Montecito when Harry flew solo to England in the middle of the pandemic to attend his grandfather’s funeral. The British media was in a full meltdown about it, because it was just weeks after the Oprah interview aired and tensions were high. We only found out about the private meeting between Charles, William and Harry in Spare, although Charles and William both leaked different things about how they reacted to Harry’s presence in real time. Harry wrote about how Charles and William played dumb about why he left, and how William lunged at him and grabbed him twice, all while Charles sat back and whined. So… Robert Jobson’s latest book claims that William and Charles agreed to never meet Harry alone following the Oprah interview:
Following Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah, his brother and father decided not to meet him alone, a shocking new book claims. The Sussexes announced they would be leaving the family to other royals before Christmas in 2019, before telling the world in early 2020. After they finished royal duties, the couple became more outspoken with their criticism of the monarchy and some members of the royal family.
But after the claims of racism and mistreatment made by the Duke and Duchess in their March 2021 Oprah interview, senior royals agreed dramatic steps needed to be taken.
The revelation comes in Robert Jobson’s new book Our King: Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed – with part two being published in this weekend’s Mail on Sunday.
In the aftermath of the interview – in which the couple said a senior royal had questioned what Archie’s skin tone would be – Prince William held a crisis meeting with his father. He is said to have been furious and said the firm needed a clear strategy for dealing with the renegade royals – and the then Prince of Wales agreed.
They decided that Prince Harry could no longer be trusted and they could not meet with him alone, for fear that the conversations would be remembered somewhat differently.
While ‘recollections may vary’, the royals decided, they would have the benefit of larger numbers, as there would always be someone else in the room.
[From The Daily Mail]
Alone in the sense of “it will never be one-on-one,” or alone in the sense that a neutral party always needs to be around when Harry is around both his father and brother? It doesn’t even matter, honestly – it doesn’t seem like Harry is particularly desperate to be alone with his father or brother either. This is supposed to make William sound like a bold man of action, but really, he was terrified that Harry would expose their conversations and William’s violent behavior. Post-Oprah interview, William was incandescent with FEAR. And rage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace, Cover Images.
-
-
The Funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle . The Duke died at Windsor Castle aged 99 on April 9th 2021
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his brother Harry Windsor,Image: 606149368, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
The Funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh took place 1500hrs on Saturday, 17th April 2021. St George’s Chapel Windsor Castle precincts. The Pall Bearers: The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal, The Earl of Wessex and Forfar, The Duke of York,
The Duke of Sussex Mr. Peter Phillips, Duke of Cambridge, The Earl of Snowdon, , Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence
Personal Protection Officer, and Private Secretary,Image: 606159635, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards. Staff / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during the Ceremonial Procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.,Image: 606163234, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Leon Neal / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722661798, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales before the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724223940, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
-
-
(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
Lol, I just wrote in another post with @rapunzel that I could see William wanting to get Harry alone. That said, William and basically any KP sycophant as a witness would probably do. As long as there could be two people to back up whatever angle the Windsors want to leak.
Harry still knows so much dirt that he’s not telling. I admire his restraint cause it couldn’t be me. F!ck Chuck and Pegs.
Same. I would absolutely burn it all down if it had been me. I’m so petty. He is a much more restrained person than I am.
Harry has made it known that he has 400+ pages in the vault that got cut from the first book for being too explosive. That was him letting them know, it they continue to fuck around, they WILL find out. Harm a hair on Meghan and his children’s hair, he will burn the whole thing down.
Yes Peg can’t have Harry meeting with Pa alone because they might work through things and Peg can’t have that. I seriously doubt that Harry wants a private meeting with either of them at this point I believe Harry is still space with the both of them. Harry has more important things to do than deal with their horse💩.
This sounds plausible to me, in a “if we are always together when we talk to him then we can always lie about what happened and we can cover for each other” kind of way.
And then Harry told the whole world about that conversation after the funeral anyway, LOL, and I don’t think we ever heard pushback that it didn’t happen or wasn’t true.
And again though, we are hearing about how MAD william was after that interview. He just keeps confirming that he was the one with “concerns” about Archie’s skin color.
No one has told them about the Streisand Effect apparently. More people have probably seen the Oprah interview by googling it after listening to the royals bellyache about it. That interview was years ago now, and they’re still talking about it. The magnitude of that interview is the result of the royals, not Harry and Meghan.
They really look like people who crapped in the back yard and are desperately trying to cover the dung heap and divert attention away from it, even as the smell rises all around it.
@becks1, yes I immediately thought the same. Now we know who the royal racist (as dubbed by the media) that H&M refused to reveal as it would be “very damaging” to that person.
Of course, Pegs then rushed out to explain that “we are very much NOT a racist family”… We shouldn’t have bothered giving him the benefit of the doubt, so clearly screaming IT WAS ME!
The whole mess about Archie’s skin color bothered me.
However, what really bothered me the most was William’s propensity for verbal and physical violent behavior. No one should ever be in a room alone with someone who has a propensity for physical violent behavior.
DARVO
All Chuck and Bill have confirmed they have something to hide and they continue to damage the reputation of the BRF.
Those folks in the UK media, gossipers and Harry’s birth family always try to center themselves in Harry’s life. Obviously, those folks can not see beyond their own hubris. From outward appearances this man has moved beyond them and is creating a good life and legacy for himself, his wife and his children. The folks in the UK are constantly either creating drama to involve Harry in which is not working because he he so beyond those folks now. Being married to Meghan and having therapy has allowed him to realize his own worth and what he can contribute to our world while the rest are living on the past. Jobson just needs to continue to eat his McDonald’s happy meals so he can continue to blow up and away, because this is all nonsense.
Ahhh yes the age old tactic of racist people being enabled and backed up by other racists. I mean how else are they expected to carry on and being the doubling down upholders of systemic oppression without closing ranks alongside other trusted bastions of white supremacy and colonialism… Read the room or rather the world. No one rational with empathy is buying what you’re selling.
“He is said to have been furious and said the firm needed a clear strategy for dealing with the renegade royals” sounds so ominous.
what stupid logic; it’s hardly like the other two in the room will be independent of one another. there may as well be one with harry, so vested are W&C in having the same recollections. this of course means harry will never get to speak to his father alone. nice (spiteful) strategy, william. kate really did get swept up in her role as “the recollections may vary” enforcer; this idea comes from her via william, i have no doubt.