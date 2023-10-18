Travis Kelce is an ‘impulse shopper’ who needs three hours to put an outfit together

Travis Kelce is a fashion guy. That appeals to me, and it’s on-brand for Travis too. He seems to be a guy who easily subverts the toxic image of a professional football player – his girlfriend is one of the most famous women in the world, with a fanbase made up of mostly very young women and girls, and he doesn’t patronize them or shrug them off, he embraces them. He was a Taylor Swift fan before he was Swift’s boyfriend. He detoxified the vaccine issue brilliantly too. And now this: Travis chatting with the Wall Street Journal about how much he loves fashion, and how he’ll totally spend thousands of dollars on some cool suit or a pair of sneakers. Some highlights from WSJ:
His game day prep: Kelce said he takes at least three hours to pick out an outfit for walking into the locker room. “I kind of just do it off of instinct,” said Kelce of how he actually picks out those clothes, during an interview on Monday. The “closet” in Kelce’s house is actually a converted bedroom. He speculated it holds upward of 300 sneakers alone. An avowed “impulse shopper,” Kelce said at nearly all idle moments—watching football on TV, eating dinner—he’s scrolling sites like Farfetch and Ssense for new gear. With a Kardashian-scale arsenal of options at his disposal, he often finds himself in a crunchtime rush before he’s due to report at a stadium. “It really just goes down to the wire. I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together.”
He knows his style isn’t for everyone: “Obviously, not every look is for everybody. I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.” Fashion for him is optimistic. “For the most part, I do it to put a smile on somebody’s face.”
He wanted a certain look as a kid: “Playing a sport growing up, like I always wanted to wear a headband, I always wanted to have a certain pair of shoes,” he said, noting that those subtle choices made him feel like “a superhero” when he suited up.
As a football star, he now has money to finance his fashion: When asked how he evolved from basic dapper bro to a personal shopper’s dream, Kelce had one word: money. “Money gave me access to certain designers and just certain fabrics that I absolutely love now.”
A sneakerhead: As recounted on a “New Heights” episode, Kelce blew a part of his first-year salary on a pair of size 13 Nike Air Mag sneakers—self-lacing shoes aping the futuristic kicks Marty McFly wore in “Back to the Future.” He still owns the shoes, though they’re a size too small. “Earlier on in my career, when they didn’t have all these sneaker apps it was whatever size I could get in the shoe that I wanted.” Nowadays, as a Nike-sponsored athlete, he doesn’t struggle to get the sneakers he wants. A self-professed ’90s kid, Kelce mentioned sneakers like Air Jordans and Scottie Pippen Nike pro models as prized possessions.
Still, he wears a lot of athleisure: When cameras aren’t around, Kelce said he largely wears sweatsuits or tracksuits. “The majority of what I would wear day to day is an athletic look.”
He supports up-and-coming designers: Kelce is shy about shouting out specific designers. “I’m a politician,” he said, “I’m going to feel bad if I miss a friend.” But he said, he likes supporting up-and-coming designers. With all the attention on the tight end, they are apt to see a major bump in sales just from a Kelce cameo.
WSJ also spoke to smaller designers and fashion-industry pros who all confirmed that Kelce is the real deal, that men want to dress like him, that men are searching out what he’s wearing and trying to shop like him. It’s amazing that he’s an online shopper too – I would have thought that a man built like him would need to buy specially tailored clothing to fit his tall, muscular frame, and that he would have to work directly with designers. It’s possible that he buys online and gets the pieces tailored too, but he doesn’t say that in the WSJ piece. Anyway, it’s cool that Taylor Swift is with a guy who cares about fashion. I kind of want him to style Taylor.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
He isn’t the only football player that likes fashion. If you have ever seen some of them in their finest clothes coming to the game to play you see a lot fashion some good some questionable lol. I’m not a fan of a lot of what he wears but he is happy with so good for him lol.
Yup, NBA, F1 drivers, etc…pro athletes are doing more for fashion and taking risks than most actors. Personally I love to see it and I love what he says about if you think he looks ridiculous.
I actually love the last 2 outfits he wore out with Taylor in NY. They were muted but fit well. Like he didn’t want to upstage her but still wanted to look sharp.
All I have to say is: Jimmy G in a custom suit. H O T +
Gotta love a Libra man. You can totally take him shopping and ask for his advice on clothes. They know their stuff
He seems really fun. I like a guy who’s not afraid to be a little goofy. Plus, he’s pretty cute – that smile would get me in trouble.
I just love him! Taylor, he’s your end game, first string!! That mastermind somehow included sports references way back on reputation. I just love that they both have a goofy, fun energy, both are extremely hard workers and driven to be successful in their respective fields. He’s so adoring of her and seems like such a fun time. Not to mention big, beefy, hawttttt!!
Someone on another site said they both had “Golden Retriever” energy and I thought that was apt. Maybe Golden Retriever with a bit of Border Collie, since the latter like to stay busy and are agile.
I REALLY WANT THEM TO HAPPEN. Like I wanna see them on vacations, at thanksgiving and Christmas with each others families. I wanna see them on vacations and on dates. I wanna see the proposal, the wedding, and the 3 kids. PLEASE. I didn’t even know I needed it until I saw him walking with her. 🥰
I know right? Why am I rooting so hard for two people I never gave a crap about until 2 weeks ago?? Dear Sweet Baby Lord of Internet Gossip, please do not milkshake duck me with this delightful man, I need this so much!
Seriously! I think it’s because the more I hear about him, the more I like him. He’s got a lot of personality and confidence. He seems like he’d genuinely be a great partner.
He gets cuter by the minute.
UGH so jealous of Taylor, haha. I don’t even WATCH football, but I remember coming across him on IG ages ago and I was like HOT DAYUMMMMMMMM
somebody on insta said he dresses like a member of color me badd and i lol every time i see him now i can’t unsee it.
Lol he does!
😂😂😂
My friend’s partners is a sneaker collector. He’s a personal trainer and he’s VERY into them, always having to get the special edition ones etc. When he moved into her place she told him he had to put most in storage. There would be no dedicated sneaker room, lol.
I don’t personally care for Travis’ style but I like that he has takes risk with it and tries to showcase up-and-coming designers and such. He’s going to wear what he likes/wants and do it with a smile no matter what anyone else thinks.
I like them together and I hope it lasts. Travis just seems like a fun, solid, secure guy.
I love the gameday ‘fits of pro athletes now — no more boring suits for the airplane rides.
Travis is just so enthusiastic about everything; he will NEVER be described as too cool for school. In that way (among other ways), he’s perfect for Taylor. They are the living embodiment of the word “adorbs,” and I love them together.
I want him to style Taylor too. Someone needs to.
Taylor tries on so many different looks that it’s bound to be a hit and miss for me. But I think it’s part of her persona, too. She has her “eras” so she’s bound to have her “looks.” I think she does well with casual days/events and also with a lot of her on-stage looks, which I’m sure she chooses in cooperation with designers. I loved the gown she wore with the moss-covered piano, for example. It’s her red carpet style that often falls short, IMO.
Ahhh…to be romantically involved with a man who loves FASHION as much as me🥰…who would UNDERSTAND why I got teary-eyed 🥺watching the McQueen documentary when his last collection was shown…to collaborate on outfits…Sounds like a BIT of HEAVEN ❤️🔥to me