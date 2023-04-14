Zendaya: ‘I love the British accent… but I will never understand rhyming slang’

Something I enjoy about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship is the feeling that they both make each other a priority. They don’t take each other for granted, and they prioritize spending time together and going on dates and traveling to see each other. They’re only 26 and they both work a lot (her more than him), and imagine how easy it would be for one of them to say “no, my career is the most important thing right now, I don’t have time for this.” But they stick with it. They’re so cute. Well, Zendaya was recently interviewed in the Sun and she was asked about Tom’s British accent and whether she has trouble understanding British accents in general.

In an exclusive chat with The Sun on Sunday, she said: “I love the ­British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang. Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs? It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I really don’t get it!” Despite their combined Instagram following of 241million fans, Zendaya and Tom proved they were just like any other couple when they were snapped pushing their Waitrose trolley in South West London last month. It comes after they were reported to have picked up the keys to a £3million, six-bed pad in Richmond last year — four miles from Kingston upon Thames, where Tom grew up. Settling into life in London, Zendaya said: “He is really good in the kitchen, which is fortunate as I am really accident-prone. We learnt early on that only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time, we are both control freaks so we can’t be in there together.”

[From The Sun]

God, I love the American girlfriend + British boyfriend combo. They’re just the cutest – I can imagine Tom thoughtfully and diligently cooking for Zendaya and telling her she’s not allowed in the kitchen or else they’ll fight. As for rhyming slang… I don’t get it either? But then I have trouble with some British accents too, especially Cockney. Like, I don’t know what those people are saying half the time. Regional British slang is bonkers too.

Tom is such a short king.

