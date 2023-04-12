Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock renews her vows following her 2013 ICU wedding

Danielle Pinnock plays Alberta Haynes on the CBS show Ghosts. I love the show now but it took me a little while to warm up to the US version because I enjoyed the original BBC show so much. One of the hardest things to get used to was the changes in the characters they had to make to accommodate for the story being set in the US as opposed to the UK. Danielle’s Alberta is one of the big changes I liked, though. While Kitty on the BBC version was lovely, she was naïve and pitiable. Alberta is a savvy, talented, no-nonsense, man-eating lounge singer and Danielle is fun in the role.

In real life, Danielle is married to Jack Wallace. Ten years ago, Jack and Danielle’s wedding plans hit the curb when her mother Joan suffered a stroke the night before their April 8th wedding. Once they were assured that Joan was stable and recovering, they needed to decide what to do about their 400-person wedding that was happening in only a few hours. Jack told Danielle they should marry there in the ICU. So they dressed in their wedding clothes and said their vows in front of Joan, who was conscious, and then went to the church and did it all over again. Now, ten years later, Jack and Danielle had the wedding redo of their dreams, with Joan walking Danielle down the aisle to her late-father’s favorite songs.

Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock is saying “I do” all over again — but this time, her wedding isn’t in a hospital unit. The actress and her husband, Jack Wallace, celebrated 10 years of marriage on April 8 with an intimate vow renewal ceremony at the The Oaks Lakeside in Encino, Calif. The brunch-time affair was a happy “do-over” for the couple, whose first wedding in 2013 took place in a New Jersey intensive care unit after Pinnock’s mother Joan suffered a stroke the night before the nuptials. “It was so emotional,” recalls Pinnock, 34. On Saturday, as Joan walked Pinnock down the aisle to “Is This Love” by Bob Marley — one of her late father’s favorite musicians — the actress reflected on the special occasion. “It feels like in these ten years, all of our dreams have come true,” Pinnock said. “My mom is alive and well.” Ahead of their milestone 10-year anniversary, Pinnock and her husband knew they wanted to mark the special occasion. “We’re trying to find ways, in this vow renewal, to do-over,” she said. “It won’t be as extravagant as the last one. But we wanted it to feel intimate. We wanted it to be not only the celebration of my mom’s life, but also of all the hardships that we’ve gone through in the past three years with the pandemic.” She added: “And I’m like, ‘If we can get through this, we truly can get through anything.’ And so it has been my greatest honor, being married to my husband, to have his family. Our families, they love each other. This man is the bomb. He has been my greatest supporter.” “We wanted this vowel renewal, to feel like us, and all of the places that we either lived or experienced or that we’re obsessed with,” she explains. Pinnock’s Ghosts cast mates including Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco and Utkarsh Ambudkar attended the celebration. Jamaican ackee and saltfish, plus eggs, bacon, sausage and vegan frittatas were served while Brown Estate, a Black owned winery in Napa, provided House of Brown wine for the event. Dessert and party favors were by Susie Cakes, Luella’s Popcorn and Alberts Petite Sweets. “We’re excited,” Pinnock said before the big day. “This is the do-over that I think that we deserve. I love this man so much and I’m so excited to be celebrating with our friends and family. It’s going to be amazing.”

[From People]

What a Hollywood ending to have Joan walk Danielle down the aisle a decade later. And Danielle got to have all her new friends celebrate with her and Jack. Plus, there must be no nerves when you do a vow renewal, right? So the entire day is just pure fun. I’m glad the weather held for them. Danielle looked beautiful. Her gown was La Curve by Beccar. Her hair and make-up were perfect. And that menu sounds amazing.

I know many people associate vow renewals with things like Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon or Seal and Heidi Klum hosting a wedding every year on their anniversary. However, in my former life as a wedding planner, the vow renewals or wedding do-overs I was a part of had a deeply personal stories to them like Danielle’s. I remember one where the bride’s family had no money for her wedding and when her father passed, he specifically left money for his daughter to have the wedding they couldn’t afford 25 years earlier. She kept apologizing for being silly to act like a “20-year-old bride” but I thought it was lovely. My folks really wanted to recognize their 60th anniversary so they went back to the chapel where they got married and had the Navy chaplain bless them. We have four family graduations this year, so my husband and I aren’t doing anything for our 20th anniversary. But we think we might take a weekend away for our 21st as an acknowledgement, maybe get a blessing from whatever the religion is where we end up. Or we might just bless it ourselves. I think celebrating a relationship is always fun. And I can think of so many things I’d like a do-over for in life. Why not take them when we can. Congratulations to Danielle and Jack! I’m so happy they got the wedding of their dreams.