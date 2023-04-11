“Maybe Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner actually are happening?” links

There’s growing evidence that Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet might actually be happening? I don’t know, guys. [LaineyGossip]
This Dalai Lama story is so… unsettling. [Jezebel]
Martha Stewart enjoyed a margarita in a measuring cup. [Dlisted]
Ben Affleck is possibly a prestigious version of Adam Sandler? [Pajiba]
Taraji P. Henson’s ensemble is absurd! [RCFA]
Here are those photos of Taylor Swift, out in New York last night. [JustJared]
Jenny Slate looked good throughout the awards season. [GFY]
Discontinued things which should make a comeback. [Buzzfeed]
Miranda Kerr looks cute in an eyelet top. [Egotastic]
Every Teen Mom headline is just… the worst. [Starcasm]
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023
I don’t really care if they are or not but there’s nothing in that video that indicates they are a couple?? Like, literally NOTHING.
LMFAO! I wasn’t even going to watch the video until I saw your post. Anyone can clearly see they breathed the same air for a split second. If that’s not solid proof, IDK what is. But seriously what’s so gross about the possibility is that the K-J’s only dated black men while they were producing babies, and now that they all have their mixed race babies and have played out the cultural appropriation, they’ve set their sites on scrawny hipster white dudes. It could not be any more transparent that this is their new trend. TC will probably be fine. This family won’t break him, but anyone getting involved with this koven already knows that people are just props to them, and fully disposable, so I don’t understand why anyone is willing to get sucked into their orbit.
“only dated black men while they were producing babies, and now that they all have their mixed race babies and have played out the cultural appropriation, they’ve set their sites on scrawny hipster white dudes.”
Glad someone else said it. And it’s so freaking weird how it *just happens* to coincide with their new body aesthetic of being very thin. It’s all so weird and gross, man. I don’t think Chalamet wants any piece of that ness. The video looks like two people in the entertainment industry greeting each other, nothing more than that.
Omg you’re right! Kim with Pete Davidson, Kourtney with Travis Barker… Khloe still can’t get over whatever spell Tristan has her under but maybe she could date Machine Gun Kelly when Megan Fox is done with him.
Khloe and MGK would be the most toxic relationship of all time. I’d love to see Megan dump him, but now we gotta worry the Khloe thing has been spoken into reality.
True, except Kourtney married a talented scrawny white guy and had her children with a douche white guy?
I wish Clinique would bring back Black Lily lipstick.
Is that similar to their Black Honey?
Clinique Black Honey was my first grown up makeup purchase (ie not from the drug store) in the 90s and I *loved* it. I also miss crème saver candies. Sigh!
That Dalai Lama story creeped me right out. What is it with religious leaders sexually assaulting boys?!
Ah yeah, there are several Clinique products that have vanished that I’d buy it I could. The last time I was trying to order their stuff on line, they popped up a handy link that was like “want to reorder things you bought before?” I clicked it and no kidding, all but one of the items was discontinued… these are things I ordered in the last year, so not archaic. They’ll sell you a gazillion seventy variations of chunky lipsticks though … none in a color you’ve seen before.
One of the things I would bring back is O’Coco’s – the best chocolate crispy snack ever! (Or their crispy cousins, Food Should Taste Good’s Chocolate Tortilla Chips …which were amazing served up with fruit and melted chocolate, especially white chocolate). Seeds of Change bought the product line and killed it off.
OG Chanel perfumes … I don’t know what their formulations are now, but they are in no way what they used to be. Chanel No 5 and Coco became unwearable IMO when they switched formulations
I agree with the one about TV network airing content that matches their brands (Animal Planet … what does Insane Pools have to do with animals or the planet? And I’d love to see a variety of current music video’s without having to click around on VEVO or YouTube.)
Black Honey is still the best lipstick color ever! I still buy it and use it daily. Love, love it.
The dalai lama story is not surprising. Elderly man in a position of religious power and venerated by millions exploits children, kind of expected at this point.
Rohingya killing fields aren’t the only Buddhist shadiness 🙁
Also, M Kerr would look beautiful in a burlap sack.
I have absolutely nothing against Timothée and by all accounts he is very talented (I actually have only ever seen him on TV and not his most recent work). But I think it’s kinda wild that people think, “Noooo he would never.” He’s a dude. Just because he spells his name with a little accent mark doesn’t make him better than anyone else. If he and Kylie like each other, then, 🤷♀️, play ball.
It’s really not so much about “he would never” as if he wouldn’t hook up with her on the DL. Of course he would. But it literally makes zero professional sense for a talented, respected, award-winning actor to date a Kardashian. Like, that would do everything to elevate her profile while dragging his down and believe me, there’s a team of people who make a shit-ton of money off of TC and his image who aren’t gonna let that happen.
If they are hooking up who cares. It’s not like they’re engaged. People hook up it happens. I seriously doubt this will hurt his brand.
Jeremy Renner’s recovery is incredible. He obviously has the means and resources to receive proper treatment for such injuries, but at one point it really seemed like he wasn’t even going to walk ever again (not to say it looked like he wouldn’t make it at all) and look at him now. He truly was born again that day.
Anyone else having issues clicking on links? All it does is pop up a saltlife ad no matter what I click. It so obnoxious.
No way Team TC is gonna let him run w/Kardashian.
His brand is movie actor. They are gonna work like heck to keep him on brand.
The D Llama video, man I wish I had not seen that.
Creepy, manipulative, looks like criminal behavior to me.
No way was this a joking around type situation.
Why isn’t there a bigger stink being made?
My thought? TDL is doing this in public, what is he doing in private?
Sickening.
That poor child, he went from happy to met TDL, to being abused in front of a room full of press and Not One Person said/did anything. Makes me sick.
I think Kylie would feel diminished by and jealous of Timothee’s beauty. Plus he’s noticeably thinner than she is. That would make her feel fat and embarrassed. So for all these profound reasons, I say no, they are not and will not be an item.
I ship him with Taylor swift she’s newly single too