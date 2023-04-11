“Maybe Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner actually are happening?” links

There’s growing evidence that Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet might actually be happening? I don’t know, guys. [LaineyGossip]

This Dalai Lama story is so… unsettling. [Jezebel]

Martha Stewart enjoyed a margarita in a measuring cup. [Dlisted]

Ben Affleck is possibly a prestigious version of Adam Sandler? [Pajiba]

Taraji P. Henson’s ensemble is absurd! [RCFA]

Here are those photos of Taylor Swift, out in New York last night. [JustJared]

Jenny Slate looked good throughout the awards season. [GFY]

Discontinued things which should make a comeback. [Buzzfeed]

Miranda Kerr looks cute in an eyelet top. [Egotastic]

Every Teen Mom headline is just… the worst. [Starcasm]

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023