Jobson: Courtiers want Prince Harry ‘demoted’ to Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor

Remember when Prince Harry repeatedly said that he was willing to “give up” his titles in exchange for his family’s freedom? In the negotiations for Harry and Meghan’s exit in 2020, Harry believed everything was on the table and he even suggested the idea of giving up the Sussex titles in particular. It didn’t happen – the palace didn’t take their titles, and the excuse has been that neither QEII nor King Charles wanted to “look” punitive. I tend to believe that the calculation was less about optics and more like the institution’s mistaken belief that Harry would come crawling back to them. But, according to Robert Jobson’s latest book (Our King), there were actually high-level conversations about “stripping” Harry of his title. Those same high-level senior courtiers openly discussed how Harry was Meghan’s “hostage.” These people and their misogyny and racism, my god.
Discussions about stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title were held at the highest level and senior aides joked that he was a ‘hostage’ of his wife Meghan, a new bombshell book has revealed. The new book by veteran Royal writer Robert Jobson, due to be published on Thursday, shows how palace insiders would make jibes about Harry being a ‘victim of Stockholm syndrome’ as they blamed Meghan for the ‘fallout’ with the Royal Family.
Others, including some senior officials who feel Harry has ‘turned his back on everything he has known’, think the is the ‘driving force in everything that happened’ and want to see him demoted to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California.
King Charles is understood to ‘not to be in favour’ of axing Harry’s royal title and has ‘enduring love for his son’, despite having made the decision that Meghan should not accompany Harry to Balmoral when the family gathered after the Queen died.
It is understood that the King is ‘saddened by the widening gulf’ between him and Harry, the royal expert claims, adding that Charles wishes he could see more of his grandchildren, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet. Insiders also allege that the relationship between the King and the Sussexes becomes further from the possibility of repair with each interview Harry partakes in.
One senior aide, discussing the rift, told Mr Jobson: ‘Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened. There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“It is understood that the King is ‘saddened by the widening gulf’ between him and Harry, the royal expert claims, adding that Charles wishes he could see more of his grandchildren…” Charles literally evicted his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren from the gifted home for which they paid millions. Charles evicted them out of spite, in retaliation for the publication of Harry’s memoir. If Charles actually wanted to encourage more visits from Harry or spend more time with his grandchildren, surely he would have ensured that they always have a safe and secure home in England, and ensure that they don’t have to jump through unhinged hoops with the Met Police?
As for the thick vein of misogyny and racism within the royal court… the thing is, the courtiers who talked openly about Harry having “Stockholm syndrome” are the same ones proudly briefing Jobson about it. They think that they’re insulting Harry, that it’s the worst thing for a man to be so in love with his wife, to be married to a woman he adores. Worse yet, King Charles is literally married to a machiavellian villainous who is the actual “reason” why Charles has such terrible relationships with his sons.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid.
-
-
USA Rights Only – Abel Tasman, New Zealand -20181029- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Abel Tasman National Park on Day 2
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39393049.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180619-Royals Attending Royal Ascot Day at Ascot Racecourse
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-37087480.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-UK Royals Attend RAF 100 Service at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
** RIGHTS: NO WEB ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England.
Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: JOHN RAINFORD / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pictured arriving at The Mountbatten Festival of Music in the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: Zed Jameson / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex, listen as the Duke of Sussex (not in view) speaks during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, which the newly weds are attending as their first royal engagement as a married couple. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the70th birthday of the Prince of Wales.
-
-
An official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor. Windsor, United Kingdom – Thursday December 21, 2017.
USE AFTER 31/05/2018 must be cleared by Kensington Palace. This photograph is for editorial use only. NO commercial use. NO use in calendars, books or supplements. Use on a cover, or for any other purpose, will require approval from Art Partner and the Kensington Palace Press Office. This photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must be used substantially uncropped. Copyright in the photographs is vested in Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
The courtiers are being tone deaf in regards to KC: the king does not want to be the father of a “non” royal because of how that makes him look. KC being the father of a mere mister? Perish the thought!
Boo hoo for the blubbering courtsfolk.
Some of us don’t want to see jobson on our tv screens pretending to know stuff about Sussexes that they haven’t already told us – I manifest it with my remote.
PH hasn’t turned his back on everything he has known. He still interacts with and runs IG for veterans because the guys he served with made him feel more as if he belonged than his own family did. They talk big but can titles be stripped that easily and does the aristocracy want the king to be able to strip titles at will? The offer by PH to give it up was probably turned down because he was willing to do it so they couldn’t say it was punishment. These morons seem incapable of understanding that loyalty is a two-way thing.