King Charles is ‘disappointed’ he won’t see Meghan, Archie or Lili at the Chubbly

In 2018, then-Prince Charles walked his daughter-in-law down the aisle at her wedding. Charles wanted to do it, and he openly briefed the media about his desire for then-Meghan Markle to ask him to fill that role after her father faked a heart attack. In the years since that moment, Charles stayed silent as Meghan was racially abused by his press allies. He and Camilla also briefed/lied to friendly media outlets about Meghan’s behavior and Harry’s behavior. Charles pulled the Sussexes’ security in 2020, knowing the dangerous threats against them. He evicted them from the home they paid for. He banned Meghan from Balmoral on the day QEII passed away. He also didn’t invite Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to his coronation, and he made it clear (through briefs and leaks) that he didn’t even want Meghan there. The man hung up a “Whites Only” sign outside of Westminster Abbey, but his media allies still think that Meghan is “snubbing” Charles by not coming to the coronation.
Meghan Markle has turned down an invite to the Coronation. Prince Harry will attend but she will stay in the US, despite Charles stepping in to walk her down the aisle at her wedding in 2018. A source said: “It’s sad but the King understands the situation.”
King Charles is understood to be “happy” Harry is attending the Coronation but has “some disappointment” he will not see Meghan or two of his grandchildren.
Five years ago, Charles stepped in at the last minute to walk Meghan down the aisle when her dad Thomas had a heart attack and pulled out of her wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. A source told The Sun: “The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”
Harry is expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage for the last time before he moves out. He will not have a formal role in the Coronation. It is not thought he will be in either of the processions between the Palace and Abbey, or appear with the King and Queen on the balcony. And it is understood he will not attend the concert at Windsor Castle, nor Sunday’s Big Lunch.
Yesterday’s announcement ends months of speculation and means organisers can finalise arrangements. The Sun understands the seating plan was at an advanced stage and can now be signed off. Three of Camilla’s grandchildren and her great nephew will appear as pages as will Prince George. US TV networks are expected to broadcast from the Abbey meaning Meghan could still watch.
Rob Jobson, author of upcoming book Our King: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, said it was now unlikely Meg will attend another official Palace event. He said: “It is good news that Harry has accepted the invite and will be there to support his father. It is the most pragmatic move in a difficult situation and Harry has got it right. He would deeply regret it if he didn’t attend the biggest day of his father’s life. But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again — apart from maybe the King’s funeral.”
Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said: “It is a double insult to her father-in-law because he walked her down the aisle in her hour of need and to not attend his Coronation would be considered as rude. I don’t think Meghan wanted to risk being sat in the hinterland at the Abbey. Turning the invite down is rude and unnecessary. If she had any courage she would have attended with head held high.”
[From The Sun]
Again, it’s still especially crazy to me that these are the talking points after Charles made a point of scheduling this fakakta coronation on Archie’s birthday AND made a point of not inviting his mixed-race grandchildren? Meghan isn’t snubbing sh-t – she’s correctly assessing that she is not welcome and she would be in danger if she came. Her dogsh-t father-in-law has never cared about her or protected her. He’s actually gone out of his way to malign her and put her in danger.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN, cover courtesy of The Sun.
-
-
Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
(Left-right) Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk down the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.,Image: 515242842, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwal
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36590382.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwal
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
-
NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
-
-
(Left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice sitting in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
-
-
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle at Windsor Castle. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Charles
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
-
-
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle at Windsor Castle. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Charles
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
Hahaha. Like he cares. If he did he wouldn’t have evicted them from their home. He’d give them security. He’s stop the constant negative leaking. He wouldn’t have chosen Archie’s birthday as the day of the Con. He’d put out an actual statement of support.
But nope… he doesn’t want to see any of them. I don’t think he cares to see Harry either. (I doubt he cares to see WK or their children either) He could have seen them at Lili’s Christening but he didn’t do that either.
C the Turd can kick rocks.
He didn’t say anything when the press came for those little ones. Not once. He pulled their security, putting Archie in danger, he allowed their location to be leaked, he is an absolute disgrace of a human being much less a father and grandfather.
The only person he cares about it himself.
I have a question: how do you manage to maintain your mental hygiene with all the nasty and mean that has been written about Meghan (especially) since the announcement? Sometimes I really get desperate and so angry when almost every article and sooo many comments (eg vogue insta) are against her. I suspect many of them are “normal” people and not just deranges.
Even normal daily newspapers, which are actually leftist, parrot the British tabloids!
Which I also think is bad: A lot of people around me who don’t care about BRF have a bad opinion of Meghan. Charly, cam, Willi and Kate made her an outlaw..
Something tells me that Meghan and the children were not even invited in the first place and that the palace is putting out this narrative.
The truth will always come out.
This entire thread should just consist of poster after poster saying…
Sure Jan 🙄.
There are literally visuals of the press descending on H&M’s home near Vancouver, and headlines of the crazy, dangerous isht being printed by said press at the time: watch the Netflix series. What kind of idiots do they think we are?! At no point was KC protecting his son and daughter-in-law and grandson—he actively helped put them in danger. I’m glad Meghan is staying far far away from her in-laws and so are her kids.
Lol to Charles caring about any of them except himself, and Camilla. His actions have shown who he care about quite clearly.
Wild spin for the media to take but like, good luck with it.
That’s effing RICH. These completely contradictory talking points are unhinged.
You aren’t sad, you’re sad that the perception of you being a horrible father and grandfather and father-in-law is what’s out there not that you are one. You could change your behavior and get this family that you claim to want to see to agree to it. You care more about people thinking you’re a good father than being one, so you can kick all the rocks.
ETA: you all have said for months how the public hates Meghan why should she come, she’s giving you what you said you wanted. Don’t be sad now that the dog caught the car.
Without the security thing resolved, Meghan should attend? And C-3POS is kind of disappointed he won’t get to see Meghan or his grandchildren by his own design? Then he sounds senile and shouldn’t be crowned king.
So ONE time of stepping up and walking her down the aisle is supposed to make up for thousands of times of NOT doing a thing about racist articles against H&M and A&L? She should be forever in his debt for one gesture that merited him more good PR than her?
Meghan would have been more than fine to walk down the aisle alone. She knew the stakes and benefits of having Charles do it, and it definitely benefited him more than her, but he certainly didn’t save her in her “hour of need”. ::eyeroll::
Correct! I would have much preferred that her mother walked with her if she wanted someone in that role.
Ok here we go with the projecting again. They will never learn that people see who they are not who they say they are. Chuckles needs to sit on his new throne and shut up.
Ingrid Seward is so dumb. How can Meghan going to the Con be supporting Charles when he has been doing the most to make her and her children feel unwelcome? I hate these people, ugh! He didn’t want her there, feels she is not “family”, barely acknowledges her kids existence and these people still feel that Meghan owes them something.
He walked her down the aisle because he is a narcissist. That’s what narcissists do–make everything about them. Meghan was perfectly capable of completing the walk which she started all by herself.
Chuck wanted good press for himself then did nothing to protect Meghan and the children and harry
I never tire of an opportunity to see photos of the Sussexes’ wedding. Meghan’s bridal look was exquisite and classy. All the noise of inane articles are for clicks and engagement that the remainders can’t generate.
If I were Meghan, I’d feel so sad looking at those particular photos. She went in with hope and happiness and look at how they treated her.
Because I can be petty, and don’t possess the grace she does, I would be demanding to have my wedding dress back instead of on display in a country that abused me. She paid for it, it should be in her possession as a possible heirloom for Lili. Or just because it’s hers and a reminder of a beautiful day she and Harry shared before it all went to shit. But that’s just me.
If the coronation turns into a shit show marred by protesters and eggs being hurled at his golden carriage, how much do you want to bet he’ll change his tune and suddenly have time for his biracial grandchildren?
I really don’t think he will want to see them. He evicted them from their UK home and couldn’t agree to terms to have them in attendance. He’s too far gone
My fantasy…. About 1/2 way through the cornynation Harry stands up and says, Sorry but I have to leave now or I’ll be late for my son’s birthday party.
It BLOWS my mind how little Chuck, or even the Queen, had to do to protect Meghan, and they still choose not to. Are they really surprised Meghan peaced the fuck out?
Sounds like Jobson’s realized that they reap what they sow — can’t bully a woman and expect her to WANT to visit. If it ain’t a funeral, you know Meghan’s not coming.
Yeah no. We all read spare and this is not the least bit believable. I do think now they know the optics look bad of not has his biracial daughter in law and two of his grandchildren not attending and I’m getting a sense that the press are now trying to guilt Meghan into coming and bringing the kids. I’m sorry, Harry is not enough for press and they only invited Meghan for the optics and the fact is their press masters want her there. I wouldn’t be surprised if there weren’t a few angry phone calls to KP and BP today. Remember, the press and palace have a deal… The way the press were caught off guard let’s me know Meghan’s non attendance has them in a obsessive panic.
Yeah, right KC3!
Maybe it’s because I have PMDD and my emotions are all over the place today, but I seriously teared up on Meghan’s behalf reading this. To say such awful things about her, especially the accusation that she’s a coward for not going…it’s just fucking vile. How dare they say something like that about a woman who pushed herself to the brink of suicide trying to please them, who tried to stick it out in the UK in spite of very real threats against her and her children.
I guess it drives home just how fucked Meghan was, and is, in the eyes of the BM. They call her a coward, but she had the courage to get the hell out of there, protect her family, and out the BRF for what they truly are.
Poor Charles, so disappointed. I’m sure he’s sobbing great crocodile tears while trying out his new throne and ermine train and giant crown.
Charles disappoints again . Instead of using his coronation to reinforce family unity and embrace Archie and Lillibet, he sticks to his guns and maintain the distinction between working and non working royals
I’ll correct that for you “…the distinction between white royals and the not-white royals”
Like Meghan isn’t going to be disinvited from Chuckie’s funeral, especially if Burger King is running the show at that point?
Oh please! He doesn’t GAF about her. Dogsh*t Charlies doesn’t see Meghan or his mixed-race grandchildren as “family” and he was eager to leak about that fact. He stayed silent when his wife’s besties were publishing mayhem and murder fantasies about her and Prince Archie. Charles was happy to report that as head of the CoE, he couldn’t be bothered to attend Princess Lilibet’s christening. Meghan’s star power will be sorely missed at this #CoronationSoWhite – it’ll be a lame snoozefest without her – but as far as KC3 is concerned, she and her children are non-entities.
The Commonwealth is watching.
Oh, fuck all the way off, Ingrid. My god.
The same media that said that Meghan will be booed, snubbed and sent to Iceland if she attends the coronation , is now crying over the fact she is not attending.
Ingrid use of the word courage is misplaced.
Sorry Charles we stopped believing you cared about you Montecito grandchildren when you let William tell H&M they couldn’t christen Lilibet in Windsor. People stopped believing when you turned down the invitation to Montecito for Lili’s overdue christening. Very few people believe you care for your grandchildren when you reneged on the lease agreement which meant there is no safe family home for them to stay in the UK.
The palace(s) and their sewer rats in the media can try and spin this anyway they want but, anyone who has been watching closely can see that Charles doesn’t give two figs about Lili and Archie. All his previous actions have led to this moment and he’s not fooling anyone. Voicing his “disappointment” looks good in print, but, we’ve yet to see any actions which prove he sincerely wants to build a relationship with his grandchildren in Montecito.
One word: Bullshit.
Yep. That’s the word that popped into my mind. Bullshit. Bullshit. Bullshit.
Meghan personally asked him to protect her husband by not pulling his security and was ignored. Screw Chuck and his corpse of a side-piece.
Gosh it’s so disappointing for him not to see his grandchildren, if only there wasn’t an invisible force field that none of the rest of us know about that has prevented him from flying to California for the past 3.5 years!
Can I also add that it’s absolutely vile that Ingrid Seward would call Meghan, who has experienced suicidal ideation because of the press, a coward? Like. MAAM, A SHRED OF HUMAN DECENCY. JUST A SPECKLE.
The deranger s started calling Meghan a coward yesterday Ingrid wants to appeal to them. Ingrid is a loser.
That’s a typical troll response. You don’t want to engage with me about something silly, it’s because you’re afraid not because I’m beneath your notice. They want Meghan to take whatever they dish out and try to jump through hoops to stay on the “inside”. Kate did, Fergie did, and that’s why they hate her so much she doesn’t care about the stuff they want her to.
He is a terrible individual for sure, but where under 5 year olds really expected to get an invite?
Charles you can still put out the welcome mat for them you have a few weeks
These hot takes were perfectly predictable. In fact, they were literally predicted. Just as if Meghan were going to the con-a-nation, they would be doubling down on “she’s an attention seeking golddigger who is not wanted.” Predictable.
Shut the f*ck up chuck. I hope your little hat party gets booed into oblivion.
I could not stand Ingrid since she started Diana bashing in 1998.
“US TV Networks are expected to broadcast from the Abbey, meaning Meghan could still watch.” Checks calendar – yep it’s 2023 so why do these people act like they have never heard of the internet? since CNN has Anderson Cooper, and Gayle King recently signed a deal for a primetime show with them, they will probably cover one of two events. Maybe Fox and CBS too but I don’t think many others will.
C-Rex had numerous chances to be a decent human being to Meghan and refused, instead increasing his disrespect and animosity towards her and her husband, and blatant disregard for their children, so she owes him nothing. Her continued silence about him and his side piece should be enough thanks.
So no more articles about snubbing C-Rex’ biracial toddler grandchildren at the ClownFest. No media frenzy about their location during the ClownFest. No invitation/attendance for his siblings’ offspring on the balcony either. So what nonsense will they come up with? And I doubt Harry is staying at the “home” he’s been evicted from. Esp when he knows they will hunt for him there. The only truthful part of this article are the events he’s unlikely to attend, leaving the RRs with slim pickings to feast upon. Expect them to pressure Chuck into trying to persuade Harry to attend more events.
Sorry Charles we stopped believing you cared about you Montecito grandchildren when you let William tell H&M they couldn’t christen Lilibet in Windsor. People stopped believing when you turned down the invitation to Montecito for Lili’s overdue christening. Very few people believe you care for your grandchildren when you reneged on the lease agreement which meant there is no safe family home for them to stay in the UK.
The palace(s) and their sewer rats in the media can try and spin this anyway they want but, anyone who has been watching closely can see that Charles doesn’t give two figs about Lili and Archie. All his previous actions have led to this moment and he’s not fooling anyone. Voicing his “disappointment” looks good in print, but, we’ve yet to see any actions which prove he sincerely wants to build a relationship with his grandchildren in Montecito.
As for his disappointment about Meghan not going. I honestly have no words! If Charles felt anything for Meghan he would had come out against Jeremy Clarkson. When over 25000 people across the globe condemned Clarkson, Charles stayed silent. His silence showed Meghan exactly where she stood and made it easy for her to decline his invitation. Charles might be “disappointed” that Meghan isn’t attending but, it’s nothing compared to the disappointment from his UK subjects who have watched horrified while the palace(s) have insulted and abused an innocent woman who only wanted to serve. Shame on the whole bliddy lot of them. I sincerely hope it rains on their F’ing parade and a thunderstorm strikes up when they go for their vanity pose on the balcony.
We all know that Charles walked Meghan down the aisle to improve his image not because he cared about her. If he really wanted her at his coronation he should have treated her better. The Royals are accustomed to people groveling to them for acceptance and Meghan refuses to lower herself to these people.
Walking Meghan down the aisle was an honor as Meghan was happy to walk by herself. It certainly wasn’t a favor from Chaz.
My guess is the Wales and the King and Queen are happy Megan is passing on this one. Megan would have been regal and upstaged all of them anyway.
You nailed it.
The one Palace minion that got the brain cell today realized Meghan and the kids not being at the Chubbly is a bad look for Charles. He only cares about optics. Harry not bringing THEIR kids shouts to the world he supports the decision. Harry may not trust certain family members around them.
Funny how they had to go ALLLLLLLLL the way back to 2018 to find something nice that Charles had done for Meghan. In 7 years, he’s done a grand total of ONE nice thing and these clowns think she owes him her life for it.
Perfect response!
The only opinions I want to hear from Robert Jobs’s is barbecue sauce or honey mustard with his chicken nuggets. And ingrid. When you find the correct paper bag to cover that ugly mug of yours, then and only then do we want your input.
Chucky fafo. You don’t get to disrespect Meghan and expect her to come crawling on her hands and knees because you want to bask in her spotlight . We all remember how you didn’t want her at balmoral. We all see how you stayed silent with her and her children your own grandchildren abuse . So go sing your sad songs to someone who gives a flying-f. The only reason he walked her down the aisle was because it made him look good . But he couldn’t keep it up and therefore f it up . So be gone with your dog-sh-it a-ss
No one believes this, no one.
Charles and his PR team should simply shut up.
Stop putting out nonsense like this. If he was willing to make peace, he would have far before now.
Good luck trying to change the narrative, KCIII. We saw the way you treated Meghan when QEII died, the way you helped the BM media smear her, taking away your son’s security, refusing to update the royal family website with Archie and Lilibet’s titles until your hand was forced, refusing to go to Lilibet’s christening, refusing to see Prince Harry when he was in London recently, not defending her after Clarkson wrote that horrible article, but sure you once did a nice thing in 2018. Now you and the BM think that she owes you something. Wrong! The Duchess of Sussex owes the monarchy and Salt Island nothing.