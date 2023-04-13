King Charles is ‘disappointed’ he won’t see Meghan, Archie or Lili at the Chubbly

In 2018, then-Prince Charles walked his daughter-in-law down the aisle at her wedding. Charles wanted to do it, and he openly briefed the media about his desire for then-Meghan Markle to ask him to fill that role after her father faked a heart attack. In the years since that moment, Charles stayed silent as Meghan was racially abused by his press allies. He and Camilla also briefed/lied to friendly media outlets about Meghan’s behavior and Harry’s behavior. Charles pulled the Sussexes’ security in 2020, knowing the dangerous threats against them. He evicted them from the home they paid for. He banned Meghan from Balmoral on the day QEII passed away. He also didn’t invite Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to his coronation, and he made it clear (through briefs and leaks) that he didn’t even want Meghan there. The man hung up a “Whites Only” sign outside of Westminster Abbey, but his media allies still think that Meghan is “snubbing” Charles by not coming to the coronation.

Meghan Markle has turned down an invite to the Coronation. Prince Harry will attend but she will stay in the US, despite Charles stepping in to walk her down the aisle at her wedding in 2018. A source said: “It’s sad but the King understands the situation.”

King Charles is understood to be “happy” Harry is attending the Coronation but has “some disappointment” he will not see Meghan or two of his grandchildren.

Five years ago, Charles stepped in at the last minute to walk Meghan down the aisle when her dad Thomas had a heart attack and pulled out of her wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. A source told The Sun: “The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

Harry is expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage for the last time before he moves out. He will not have a formal role in the Coronation. It is not thought he will be in either of the processions between the Palace and Abbey, or appear with the King and Queen on the balcony. And it is understood he will not attend the concert at Windsor Castle, nor Sunday’s Big Lunch.

Yesterday’s announcement ends months of speculation and means organisers can finalise arrangements. The Sun understands the seating plan was at an advanced stage and can now be signed off. Three of Camilla’s grandchildren and her great nephew will appear as pages as will Prince George. US TV networks are expected to broadcast from the Abbey meaning Meghan could still watch.

Rob Jobson, author of upcoming book Our King: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, said it was now unlikely Meg will attend another official Palace event. He said: “It is good news that Harry has accepted the invite and will be there to support his father. It is the most pragmatic move in a difficult situation and Harry has got it right. He would deeply regret it if he didn’t attend the biggest day of his father’s life. But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again — apart from maybe the King’s funeral.”

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said: “It is a double insult to her father-in-law because he walked her down the aisle in her hour of need and to not attend his Coronation would be considered as rude. I don’t think Meghan wanted to risk being sat in the hinterland at the Abbey. Turning the invite down is rude and unnecessary. If she had any courage she would have attended with head held high.”