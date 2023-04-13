“Even Rachel Weisz can’t pull off a puffy-shoulder jacket” links
  • April 13, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rachel Weisz looks (mostly) amazing in this velvet suit. Love the color, love the velvet, but the shoulders of the jacket are throwing me off? [GFY]
The Snake Fam believes that Taylor Swift is boning Dylan O’Brien? [Dlisted]
Lil Nas X is trolling Caribbean homophobes. [LaineyGossip]
The trailer for AppleTV’s The Muppets Mayhem. [Pajiba]
Do celebrity men know how to read? [Jezebel]
Hailey Bieber is actually great at ‘80s retro style. [RCFA]
Did Mason Disick skip his mother’s wedding? [JustJared]
Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling don’t pose together on red carpets. [Buzzfeed]
Ron DeSantis is still trying to control Disney World. [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber has a signature chicken-wing recipe? [Egotastic]
Bethanny Frankel was Paris Hilton’s nanny? [Starcasm]

24 Responses to ““Even Rachel Weisz can’t pull off a puffy-shoulder jacket” links”

  1. Still In My Robe says:
    April 13, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    The color and the fabric look amazing on Rachel. 10/10 (Looks like she has something Botox-y asymmetry happening with her eyes…she’s too naturally beautiful to risk those side effects…Stop, Rachel!!!)

    • Peanut Butter says:
      April 13, 2023 at 12:42 pm

      What a fabulous color on her!

      • BothSidesNow says:
        April 13, 2023 at 1:47 pm

        Rachel does look stunning in this color and I actually do not mind the idea of the cut of the shoulders but they seem to on steroids!! She is such a stunning woman!!

        Beautiful!!!

      • antipodean says:
        April 13, 2023 at 3:22 pm

        She is such a gorgeous woman. Why on earth would she risk the “Botox blink”? If I had Daniel Craig waiting at home I would never leave home!

    • Alice says:
      April 13, 2023 at 6:34 pm

      No, just aging naturally. Same happened to me, unfortunately. One of my lids got way droopier than the other for no particular reason, just muscle aging differently and the only solution is lid/eye lift if I ever want to see them equally level again.

  2. HeyKay says:
    April 13, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Is that velvet? I vote no velvet.
    Still a beauty.

    • Lorelei says:
      April 13, 2023 at 5:36 pm

      It does look like velvet, but burgundy velvet in April would be kind of weird? (And I’m generally not at all a stickler for faux fashion “rules” like that! I wear white whenever, etc.) Either way, she looks stunning and I don’t mind the sleeves at all, I actually kind of like them? Not everyone could pull it off, but she can. She looks gorgeous.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      April 13, 2023 at 5:48 pm

      I love this look on Rachel Weisz.

  3. Chaine says:
    April 13, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    I didn’t recognize her! I mean, she looks good, she just doesn’t look like Rachel Weisz.

  4. Soni says:
    April 13, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    My husband and I joke around how RW is both of our crushes. She’s just gorgeous!!

  5. CR says:
    April 13, 2023 at 1:20 pm

    She kinda looks like Monica Bellucci in the pic where her mouth is closed.

  6. Christina says:
    April 13, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    Hailey Bieber’s kitchen is a cook’s kitchen, as in it looks like someone actually frequently makes their own food there. There is crap everywhere, which is great! And that was a nice recipe. The video was surprising, and it made me like her more. And I will be trying cornstarch on my wings to make them crispy. She is someone who loves food, and that is good to know about a celebrity model.

  7. Sasha says:
    April 13, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    Lord she’s beautiful! She was gorgeous in The Mummy and she’s gorgeous today!

  8. BothSidesNow says:
    April 13, 2023 at 2:01 pm

    So Mason did attend his mothers wedding but expressed that Mason does not want to appear on any SM apparatus and yet Scott the Dickhead posted SM pics of his 2 oldest showcasing Mason for all to see.

  9. Pocket Litter says:
    April 13, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    Why can’t that horribly thirsty Frankel person just disappear?

  10. girl_ninja says:
    April 13, 2023 at 2:20 pm

    Oh I disagree. Madam Weisz looks perfect.

  11. Mina_Esq says:
    April 13, 2023 at 2:42 pm

    Puffy shoulders 4 life, no matter what anyone says 🙂

    Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      April 13, 2023 at 4:56 pm

      I like the puffy shoulders, but think the rest of the jacket needs to be more fitted to balance it out. In the 40s it was about exaggerating the hourglass shoulder, still the way shoulder pads work best. Unless you’re actually going for the 80s David Byrne look.

  12. AnneL says:
    April 13, 2023 at 5:35 pm

    Rachel is gorgeous and I like that color on her. She has had work done and it is a bit distracting. I have nothing against people getting work done, but if you can afford to have it done right, then why not use the best?

  13. Rosa says:
    April 13, 2023 at 7:20 pm

    She’s so pretty.

  14. Ann says:
    April 13, 2023 at 8:29 pm

    I think Rachel rocks it but looks a little warm for the season.

